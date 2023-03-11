Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spread Restaurant SoNo

122 Reviews

$$

127 Washington St

Norwalk, CT 06854

Popular Items

Kobe Burger
Grilled Corn Off The Cob
Veal Meatballs

FOOD

Salads

Artisan Salad

Artisan Salad

$14.00

heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette

Marinated Beets Salad

Marinated Beets Salad

$13.00

mandarin segments | candied pistachios | baby arugula | honey mascarpone

Buttercup Salad

Buttercup Salad

$13.00

bacon | avocado | blue cheese dressing

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

shallots | dill | Greek yogurt | lemon juice

Endive Salad

Endive Salad

$14.00

green apples | toasted almonds | feta cheese | cranberry-pear white balsamic

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Vegetable Side

$6.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad

$15.00Out of stock

white balsamic vinaigrette | toasted pine nuts | shaved apples | dried cranberries | gouda cheese

Small Plates

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

feta | honey | sea salt

Grilled Corn Off The Cob

Grilled Corn Off The Cob

$8.50

cotija cheese | smoked paprika | lime aioli

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.00

lemon peel | rosemary

6 Copps Island Raw Oysters

6 Copps Island Raw Oysters

$17.00

choice of half dozen traditional raw

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$21.00

grilled with elephant garlic butter

Veal Meatballs

$12.00

Anson Mills polenta | marinara | basil oil | fontina fondue

Beef Tongue Crostini

Beef Tongue Crostini

$14.00

garlic mayo | baby arugula | truffle vinaigrette

Country Pate

Country Pate

$16.00

dijon mustard | cornichons | toasted points

Fish Taco

$5.00

spicy salsa | lettuce

Salt Cod Fritters

Salt Cod Fritters

$11.50

garlic aioli

Lobster Bisque

$14.00Out of stock

traditional Maine lobster bisque, diced lobster meat, chives, EVOO, oyster crackers

Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

romesco sauce, lemon & shaved parmesan cheese

Medium Plates

Roasted Tomato Spread Bread

Roasted Tomato Spread Bread

$13.50

slow roasted tomato | ricotta | fresh mozzarella | basil oil | red pepper flakes

Wild Mushroom Spread Bread

Wild Mushroom Spread Bread

$13.50

goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey

Black Pepper Crusted Tuna

Black Pepper Crusted Tuna

$22.00

jalapeno-avocado mash | cilantro | mango salsa | unagi sauce | wasabi cream | tobiko

Shrimp & Quinoa

Shrimp & Quinoa

$18.50

roasted shrimp | chorizo sauce | caramelized onion quinoa cake

Curry Mussels

Curry Mussels

$23.00

red curry | cilantro | coconut milk | sesame seeds | garlic toast

Al Pastor Sliders

Al Pastor Sliders

$15.00

grilled pineapple | onions | fresh cilantro | spicy aioli

Foie Gras Torchon

Foie Gras Torchon

$26.00

fig jam | toasted points

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$21.00

diced sushi grade tuna, sriracha aioli, avocado, seaweed salad, shallots, micro cilantro, crispy won ton chips

Oyster Sliders

$14.00

potato roll, remoulade, pickles,& lettuce

Chicken Gumbo

$17.00

Andouille sausage, peppers & white rice

Clams Oreganato

$19.00Out of stock

7 baked clams, Italian breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese & garlic butter

Alligator Nuggets

$17.00

blackened alligator nuggets, remoulade sauce & lemon

Large Plates

Veal Ricotta Gnocchi

Veal Ricotta Gnocchi

$25.00

braised veal | sage veloute

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$21.00

wild mushrooms & gruyere | sage veloute

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$22.00

oven roasted plum tomatoes | broccoli | chili flakes | romano

Tagliatelle Verde

Tagliatelle Verde

$24.00

beef Bolognese | whipped ricotta | basil | red pepper flakes

Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$33.00

cauliflower rice | green peas | shiitake mushrooms | ramp pesto

Halibut

Halibut

$34.00

roasted potatoes | haricot vert | heirloom tomatoes | salsa verde | fennel & radish salad

Brick Chicken

Brick Chicken

$26.00

Anson Mills polenta | lemon white wine demi-glaze | garden greens

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$21.00

Kobe beef | aged cheddar | lettuce | pickles | spicy aioli | fries

Australian Ribeye

Australian Ribeye

$39.00

pearl onions | hon shimeji mushrooms | potato gnocchi | green peppercorn sauce

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$21.00

jalapeno coleslaw | Chinese BBQ sauce | pineapple salsa

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$27.00

maple brined pork chop, potato puree, grilled asparagus, romesco sauce, onion straws

Grilled Swordfish

$29.00Out of stock

butter beans, fresh herbs & pickled cucumber relish

Desserts

Apple Fritters

$9.00

diced apples | cinnamon sugar | vanilla gelato

Oreo Tree

$10.00

fried bananas | vanilla gelato | dulce de leche | oreo crumbles

Homemade Donuts

$9.50

vanilla crème filling | sugar dusting | bourbon caramel dipping sauce

Flan

$9.00

traditional coconut custard | caramel | toasted coconut flakes

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Apple Tart

$12.00

sliced honey crisp apples, puff pastry, maple brown butter, vanilla gelato, maple bourbon sauce

Sides

Polenta

$6.00

Spinach

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli

$5.00

Oyster Mushrooms

$6.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Avocado

$3.00

Plain Corn

$5.00

Potato Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Quinoa Cake

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Toast Points

Chicken

$8.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

Charcuterie (3)

Charcuterie (3)

$20.00
Charcuterie (5)

Charcuterie (5)

$30.00

Kids Meals to Go

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Pasta Meatballs

$9.00

Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Pasta Butter & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Flatbread

$9.00

Family Meal Packs (To Go)

Burger Night Pack

$42.00

2 Spread Burgers 2 Orders of Fries Choice of Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

Chicken Night Pack

$51.00

2 Orders of Brick Chicken Creamy Polenta Brussel Sprouts Garden Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

Italian Night Pack

$43.00

2 Choice of Spread Pasta Choice of Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

The Meats Pack

$44.00

Choice of Beef Tongue Crostini or Al Pastor Sliders. Braised Pork Belly Veal Gnocchi Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

The Fish Pack

$58.00

Curry Mussels Grilled Octopus Catch of the Day Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

The Spread Pack

$53.00

Veal Ricotta Meatballs Corn off the Cobb Choice of Spread Bread Shrimp & Quinoa Brussel Sprouts Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.

BEER

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Brooklyn Seasonal

$8.00

Raderberger

$8.00

Sea Hag

$8.00

Two Roads Road 2 Ruin Double IPA

$8.00

Rotate Draft

$11.00

Downeast Original Cider

$8.00

Allagash

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Two Juice

$11.00

Baby Bud

$3.50

Black N Tan

$9.00

Lil Heaven

$9.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Shandi

$11.00

Stateside Pineapple

$8.00

Stateside Cucumber-Mint

$8.00

Stateside Orange

$8.00

Surfside Ice Tea

$8.00

Merican Mule

$8.00

Stateside Black Cherry

$8.00

Compa

$10.00Out of stock

Lil Juicy Hazy IPA

$10.00

Spacecat Rover Revival

$9.00Out of stock

Southern Tier Winter Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Hop Reach IPA

$9.00

Surfside

$8.00

WINES

Sparkling

1 NV Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$40.00

2 2019 Cremant De Limoux

$50.00

4 Volage Cremant Brut Rose

$60.00Out of stock

5 La Taille Aux Loups

$60.00Out of stock

10 Egly- Ouriet Brut

$120.00Out of stock

12 Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial

$120.00

14 2009 Dom Perignon

$325.00

15 Krug "Grande Cuvee" 164th Eme Edition

$350.00

9 Cheurlin Brut Speciale

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot -375ml-

$85.00

Rose

2021 Btl Fleurs De Prairie

$56.00Out of stock

2020 M.chapoutier

$48.00

Btl The Rose Garden

$36.00Out of stock

Btl JNSQ Rose Cru

$52.00Out of stock

Btl Daou Rose

$54.00

Btl Pasqua 11 Minutes

$58.00

Btl Piaugier Cotes Du Rhone

$42.00

Btl Piaugier Cotes Du Rhone

$42.00

Btl AIX rose

$58.00

White Wines

22 2018 Altanuta Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

2020 Ruviano Verdicchio

$36.00

Vermentino L'Airone

$56.00

Btl Ruviano Verdicchio

$38.00

Btl Inazio Urruzola Txacoli

$49.00Out of stock

2019 Btl Forge Cellars Riesling

$44.00

2020 Btl Joao Portugal Rqamos Vinho Verde

$36.00

Btl Acrobat Oregon

$48.00

2019 The Hess Collection Allumi Chardonnay

$70.00

2021 Tohu Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Btl Bianco di Morgante Nero d'Avola

$44.00

Btl Morra O Conto Albarino

$48.00

Sax Gruner

$55.00Out of stock

L'Airone Vermentino

$56.00Out of stock

21A 2020 Conti di Tassarolo Gavi

$44.00

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00Out of stock

Catena Appellation White Clay Chenin Blanc

$54.00

Dom. Tarnynck Chablis Amphore

$65.00

Avaline White

$54.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$48.00

Dom. Savary Chablis

$65.00

Catena Alta Chardonnay

$55.00

Wolffers Estate Perle Chardonnay

$53.00

Dumol Wester Reach Chardonnay

$96.00

31A 2011 Meerlust Chardonnay

$52.00

Louis Jadot Meursault

$114.00

33A Gary Farrell Chardonnay

$98.00Out of stock

Shafer Red Shoulder Chardonnay

$116.00

2015 Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$66.00Out of stock

Red Wines

R1 2018 Broco Vino Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

R2 2019 Firesteed Pinot Noir Btl

$50.00

L'armangia Barbera D'asti Superiore Titon

$56.00Out of stock

R4 2019 Cantine Pepi 'Eron'

$42.00Out of stock

R5 2021 Cascina Saria Dolcetto d`Alba

$42.00

R14 Markham Merlot

$51.00

R12 2018 Timothy Malone Pinot Noir

$68.00

R13 2019Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

$54.00

R16 2018 Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino

$75.00Out of stock

Parize Givry Champs Nalot Burgundy

$68.00

Parize Givry Vielles Vignes Burgundy

$54.00

R2Chateaux Maranges 1er Cru

$65.00

R21 2015 Villa Magna Tempranillo

$54.00

R9 2018 James Bryant Hill Pinot Noir

$50.00

R22 2017 Flor de Pingus

$210.00

R20A 2018 Marange 1er Cru La Fussiere

$65.00

2020 Rabble Red Blend

$58.00

2020 Cataldi Madonna Malandrino

$55.00

R30 2017 Broco Vino Malbec

$42.00

R31 2018 Truth be Told Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

R32 2018 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

$48.00

Wolffers Estate Cab Franc

$54.00Out of stock

R33A 2017 Bellacosa Cabernet

$62.00

R34 2018 B.R. Cohn Cabernet

$56.00

R34 Ridge East Bench Zinfadel

$68.00

R35 Force Majeure Red Blend

$95.00

R36 2019 'Abstract' Orin Swift

$69.00

R37 2018 Seigneurs D'Aiguile

$58.00

Catena Appellation La Consulta Malbec

$65.00

2018 Clos De Los Siete Bordeaux Blend

$54.00

R39a Grapes Of Roth Merlot

$74.00

El Enemigo Malbec

$66.00

R40 Lion Tamer Red Blend

$70.00Out of stock

Saint Cosme Cruzes-Hermitage

$72.00

R42 2016 Bricco Barolo

$82.00

Corte Figaretto Amarone

$80.00

R36 Silverado Estate Cabernet

$106.00

R47 2018 Dom Marchand Grillot Gevrey Chambertin

$140.00

R37 Tre Ciabot Barolo

$115.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet

$75.00

R50 2014 Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

R38 2017 Pago de los Balagueses

$65.00

Meerlust Rubicon Bordeuax Blend

$70.00

R44 Dolum Estates Cabernet

$135.00

R53 Monprivato Barolo

$400.00

R54 2019 Decoy by Duckhorn

$68.00

2019 Abstract by Orin Swift

$69.00

2019 Leviathan Red Blend

$80.00

2016 Brolo del Figaretto Amarone

$99.00

2019 La Maldita Garnacha

$46.00

2019 Btl Vina Robles Estate Cabernet

$74.00

2018 Btl Markham Merlot

$58.00

2019 Catena "La Consulta" Malbec

$62.00

2020 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

$56.00

2020 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

2019 Zenato Alanera Baby Amarone

$52.00

2020 Btl Slam Dunk

$50.00

Shafer One Point Five Cabernet

$198.00

Sinegal Cabernet

$165.00

Duckhorn The Discussion

$220.00

GL By Bottle

BTL House Chard

$52.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL House Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BTL House Sancerre

$60.00

BTL House Gruner

$55.00

BTL House Riesling

$44.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL House Malbec

$42.00

BTL House Rioja

$40.00

BTL House Bordeaux

$54.00

BTL House Cabernet

$52.00

BTL House Super Tuscan

$60.00

1 NV Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$40.00

2 2019 Cremant De Limoux

$50.00

BTL Albarino

$44.00

BTL Bellacosa Cabernet

$62.00

BTL The Calling PN

$58.00

Btl Silver Gate Cabernet

$52.00

Btl White Burgundy

$48.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

127 Washington St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

The Spread Sono image
The Spread Sono image

