The Spread Restaurant SoNo
122 Reviews
$$
127 Washington St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Popular Items
FOOD
Salads
Artisan Salad
heirloom tomatoes | black olives | red onion | pecorino romano | lemon-honey vinaigrette
Marinated Beets Salad
mandarin segments | candied pistachios | baby arugula | honey mascarpone
Buttercup Salad
bacon | avocado | blue cheese dressing
Cucumber Salad
shallots | dill | Greek yogurt | lemon juice
Endive Salad
green apples | toasted almonds | feta cheese | cranberry-pear white balsamic
Kale Salad
sunflower seeds | avocado | goat cheese | house dressing
Mixed Greens
Vegetable Side
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad
white balsamic vinaigrette | toasted pine nuts | shaved apples | dried cranberries | gouda cheese
Small Plates
Brussel Sprouts
feta | honey | sea salt
Grilled Corn Off The Cob
cotija cheese | smoked paprika | lime aioli
Marinated Olives
lemon peel | rosemary
6 Copps Island Raw Oysters
choice of half dozen traditional raw
Grilled Oysters
grilled with elephant garlic butter
Veal Meatballs
Anson Mills polenta | marinara | basil oil | fontina fondue
Beef Tongue Crostini
garlic mayo | baby arugula | truffle vinaigrette
Country Pate
dijon mustard | cornichons | toasted points
Fish Taco
spicy salsa | lettuce
Salt Cod Fritters
garlic aioli
Lobster Bisque
traditional Maine lobster bisque, diced lobster meat, chives, EVOO, oyster crackers
Grilled Asparagus
romesco sauce, lemon & shaved parmesan cheese
Medium Plates
Roasted Tomato Spread Bread
slow roasted tomato | ricotta | fresh mozzarella | basil oil | red pepper flakes
Wild Mushroom Spread Bread
goat cheese | wild mushrooms | truffle honey
Black Pepper Crusted Tuna
jalapeno-avocado mash | cilantro | mango salsa | unagi sauce | wasabi cream | tobiko
Shrimp & Quinoa
roasted shrimp | chorizo sauce | caramelized onion quinoa cake
Curry Mussels
red curry | cilantro | coconut milk | sesame seeds | garlic toast
Al Pastor Sliders
grilled pineapple | onions | fresh cilantro | spicy aioli
Foie Gras Torchon
fig jam | toasted points
Spicy Tuna Tartare
diced sushi grade tuna, sriracha aioli, avocado, seaweed salad, shallots, micro cilantro, crispy won ton chips
Oyster Sliders
potato roll, remoulade, pickles,& lettuce
Chicken Gumbo
Andouille sausage, peppers & white rice
Clams Oreganato
7 baked clams, Italian breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese & garlic butter
Alligator Nuggets
blackened alligator nuggets, remoulade sauce & lemon
Large Plates
Veal Ricotta Gnocchi
braised veal | sage veloute
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi
wild mushrooms & gruyere | sage veloute
Orecchiette
oven roasted plum tomatoes | broccoli | chili flakes | romano
Tagliatelle Verde
beef Bolognese | whipped ricotta | basil | red pepper flakes
Pan Seared Scallops
cauliflower rice | green peas | shiitake mushrooms | ramp pesto
Halibut
roasted potatoes | haricot vert | heirloom tomatoes | salsa verde | fennel & radish salad
Brick Chicken
Anson Mills polenta | lemon white wine demi-glaze | garden greens
Kobe Burger
Kobe beef | aged cheddar | lettuce | pickles | spicy aioli | fries
Australian Ribeye
pearl onions | hon shimeji mushrooms | potato gnocchi | green peppercorn sauce
Pork Belly
jalapeno coleslaw | Chinese BBQ sauce | pineapple salsa
Pan Seared Pork Chop
maple brined pork chop, potato puree, grilled asparagus, romesco sauce, onion straws
Grilled Swordfish
butter beans, fresh herbs & pickled cucumber relish
Desserts
Apple Fritters
diced apples | cinnamon sugar | vanilla gelato
Oreo Tree
fried bananas | vanilla gelato | dulce de leche | oreo crumbles
Homemade Donuts
vanilla crème filling | sugar dusting | bourbon caramel dipping sauce
Flan
traditional coconut custard | caramel | toasted coconut flakes
Espresso Martini
Apple Tart
sliced honey crisp apples, puff pastry, maple brown butter, vanilla gelato, maple bourbon sauce
Sides
Cheese & Charcuterie
Kids Meals to Go
Family Meal Packs (To Go)
Burger Night Pack
2 Spread Burgers 2 Orders of Fries Choice of Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
Chicken Night Pack
2 Orders of Brick Chicken Creamy Polenta Brussel Sprouts Garden Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
Italian Night Pack
2 Choice of Spread Pasta Choice of Salad Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
The Meats Pack
Choice of Beef Tongue Crostini or Al Pastor Sliders. Braised Pork Belly Veal Gnocchi Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
The Fish Pack
Curry Mussels Grilled Octopus Catch of the Day Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
The Spread Pack
Veal Ricotta Meatballs Corn off the Cobb Choice of Spread Bread Shrimp & Quinoa Brussel Sprouts Feeds Two People. Cornbread & honey butter included. Substitutions politely declined.
BEER
Guinness Stout
Brooklyn Seasonal
Raderberger
Sea Hag
Two Roads Road 2 Ruin Double IPA
Rotate Draft
Downeast Original Cider
Allagash
Bud Light
Bud
Corona
Corona Light
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Heineken Light
Two Juice
Baby Bud
Black N Tan
Lil Heaven
Kona Big Wave
Pilsner Urquell
Shandi
Stateside Pineapple
Stateside Cucumber-Mint
Stateside Orange
Surfside Ice Tea
Merican Mule
Stateside Black Cherry
Compa
Lil Juicy Hazy IPA
Spacecat Rover Revival
Southern Tier Winter Ale
Hop Reach IPA
Surfside
WINES
Sparkling
1 NV Villa Jolanda Prosecco
2 2019 Cremant De Limoux
4 Volage Cremant Brut Rose
5 La Taille Aux Loups
10 Egly- Ouriet Brut
12 Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial
14 2009 Dom Perignon
15 Krug "Grande Cuvee" 164th Eme Edition
9 Cheurlin Brut Speciale
Veuve Clicquot -375ml-
Rose
White Wines
22 2018 Altanuta Pinot Grigio
2020 Ruviano Verdicchio
Vermentino L'Airone
Btl Ruviano Verdicchio
Btl Inazio Urruzola Txacoli
2019 Btl Forge Cellars Riesling
2020 Btl Joao Portugal Rqamos Vinho Verde
Btl Acrobat Oregon
2019 The Hess Collection Allumi Chardonnay
2021 Tohu Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Bianco di Morgante Nero d'Avola
Btl Morra O Conto Albarino
Sax Gruner
L'Airone Vermentino
21A 2020 Conti di Tassarolo Gavi
Tohu Sauvignon Blanc
Catena Appellation White Clay Chenin Blanc
Dom. Tarnynck Chablis Amphore
Avaline White
Acrobat Pinot Gris
Dom. Savary Chablis
Catena Alta Chardonnay
Wolffers Estate Perle Chardonnay
Dumol Wester Reach Chardonnay
31A 2011 Meerlust Chardonnay
Louis Jadot Meursault
33A Gary Farrell Chardonnay
Shafer Red Shoulder Chardonnay
2015 Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
Red Wines
R1 2018 Broco Vino Pinot Noir
R2 2019 Firesteed Pinot Noir Btl
L'armangia Barbera D'asti Superiore Titon
R4 2019 Cantine Pepi 'Eron'
R5 2021 Cascina Saria Dolcetto d`Alba
R14 Markham Merlot
R12 2018 Timothy Malone Pinot Noir
R13 2019Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
R16 2018 Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino
Parize Givry Champs Nalot Burgundy
Parize Givry Vielles Vignes Burgundy
R2Chateaux Maranges 1er Cru
R21 2015 Villa Magna Tempranillo
R9 2018 James Bryant Hill Pinot Noir
R22 2017 Flor de Pingus
R20A 2018 Marange 1er Cru La Fussiere
2020 Rabble Red Blend
2020 Cataldi Madonna Malandrino
R30 2017 Broco Vino Malbec
R31 2018 Truth be Told Cabernet Sauvignon
R32 2018 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
Wolffers Estate Cab Franc
R33A 2017 Bellacosa Cabernet
R34 2018 B.R. Cohn Cabernet
R34 Ridge East Bench Zinfadel
R35 Force Majeure Red Blend
R36 2019 'Abstract' Orin Swift
R37 2018 Seigneurs D'Aiguile
Catena Appellation La Consulta Malbec
2018 Clos De Los Siete Bordeaux Blend
R39a Grapes Of Roth Merlot
El Enemigo Malbec
R40 Lion Tamer Red Blend
Saint Cosme Cruzes-Hermitage
R42 2016 Bricco Barolo
Corte Figaretto Amarone
R36 Silverado Estate Cabernet
R47 2018 Dom Marchand Grillot Gevrey Chambertin
R37 Tre Ciabot Barolo
Scattered Peaks Cabernet
R50 2014 Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
R38 2017 Pago de los Balagueses
Meerlust Rubicon Bordeuax Blend
R44 Dolum Estates Cabernet
R53 Monprivato Barolo
R54 2019 Decoy by Duckhorn
2019 Abstract by Orin Swift
2019 Leviathan Red Blend
2016 Brolo del Figaretto Amarone
2019 La Maldita Garnacha
2019 Btl Vina Robles Estate Cabernet
2018 Btl Markham Merlot
2019 Catena "La Consulta" Malbec
2020 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
2020 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
2019 Zenato Alanera Baby Amarone
2020 Btl Slam Dunk
Shafer One Point Five Cabernet
Sinegal Cabernet
Duckhorn The Discussion
GL By Bottle
BTL House Chard
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL House Sauv Blanc
BTL House Sancerre
BTL House Gruner
BTL House Riesling
BTL House Pinot Noir
BTL House Malbec
BTL House Rioja
BTL House Bordeaux
BTL House Cabernet
BTL House Super Tuscan
1 NV Villa Jolanda Prosecco
2 2019 Cremant De Limoux
BTL Albarino
BTL Bellacosa Cabernet
BTL The Calling PN
Btl Silver Gate Cabernet
Btl White Burgundy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
