The Spring 91 West Clinton Avenue

91 West Clinton Avenue

Tenafly, NJ 07670

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cafe

Beverage

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Iced Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$8.00

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Joey

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Chocolate

$5.50

Spring Green

$11.00

Chocolate Cherry

$11.00

Peanut Butter Banana

$11.00

Mixed Berry

$11.00

Bottled 1L Still

$5.00

Bottled 500ml Still

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprindrift

$3.00

Honest Juice

$2.50

Cloudwater

Food Menu

Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Brownie

$3.00

Bread Pudding Cups

$5.00

Muffins

$4.00

Sabich

$14.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$14.00

Shroomin

$14.00

Avocado Smash

$13.50

Ricotta Toast

$13.50

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Arugula

$13.00

Grain

$14.50

Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

Vegetable Soup

$8.00

Spring Omelette

$14.50

Shroom Omelette

$13.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side of egg

$3.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Tofu

$6.00

Mini Pancakes

$10.00

Flatbread Pizza

$10.00

Products

The Hampton Grocer

$12.00

North Fork Chips

$4.00

Healthy Crunch

$6.00

Once Again Butter

$2.00

Peeled Snacks

$6.00

Classes

Vinyasa Flow

$29.00

Sculpt Pilates

$29.00

Baby & Me Ballet

$29.00

Dance Your Stress Away

$29.00

Kids Music

$29.00

Uplift Yoga

$29.00

SugarFly

Ice Cream Menu

Small

$6.00

Large

$8.00

Pint

$12.00

Ala Mode Cups

$6.00

Opening Day Free Ice Cream

Out of stock

Ala Carte Toppings

Milkshakes

Classic

$11.00

No-Moo Milkshake

$13.00

Cookie

Ice Cream Cookie

$8.00

Warm Cookie

$4.00

Bevarage

Bottled Sparkling

$4.00

Bottled Still

$3.50

Honest Juice Drink

$2.50

Sprindrift

$3.00

Sweets

Frozen Sneaker

$3.50

Squish Candies

$11.00

LP Cotton Candy

$8.00

LP Gummy Tube

$16.00

LP Unicorn Lollipop

$6.00

LP Bear Lollipop

$6.00

LP Rock Candy

$4.00

LP Smores Bar

$10.00

LP Birthday Bar

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy our new and nutritious healthy menu items that are perfect for keeping you energized throughout the day. Our wholesome selections are created with all natural and fresh ingredients. Choose from seasonally curated sandwiches, salads, soups, noodle bowls, smoothies and more. Enjoy delicious items like grain and breakfast bowls and our gourmet tacos (chicken, salmon, mushroom, cauliflower). We proudly offer a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options to enjoy. Kids menu also available. Our menu is always evolving, so be sure to check back often.

Location

91 West Clinton Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Directions

