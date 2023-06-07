The Spring 91 West Clinton Avenue

Restaurant info

Enjoy our new and nutritious healthy menu items that are perfect for keeping you energized throughout the day. Our wholesome selections are created with all natural and fresh ingredients. Choose from seasonally curated sandwiches, salads, soups, noodle bowls, smoothies and more. Enjoy delicious items like grain and breakfast bowls and our gourmet tacos (chicken, salmon, mushroom, cauliflower). We proudly offer a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options to enjoy. Kids menu also available. Our menu is always evolving, so be sure to check back often.