American
Breakfast & Brunch
The Spring On Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual dining restaurant featuring craft cocktails, American fare, unique charcuterie options and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Spring on Main is located in the heart of the entertainment district of Eureka Springs, Arkansas at 55 South Main St. 72632
Location
55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
4.5 • 622
11 North Main St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
More near Eureka Springs