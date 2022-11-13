The Spring On Main imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Spring On Main

review star

No reviews yet

55 B South Main St

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Order Again

Spring Merch

Mixing glass

$5.00

Shirt

$25.00

Sticker

$4.00

Buttermilk Herb Bottle

$7.00

Draft Beer

Gotahold Past The Breakers

$7.00

Gotahold Intentionally Blank Sour

$8.00

Black Apple Cider

$8.00

Gotahold Oktoberfest

$7.00

Bentonville Soul Shine

$7.00

Flyway Shadow Hands Stout

$7.00

Bentonville Lawyers Hogs and Money

$7.00

Bentonville Brewing Homewrecker

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Bubbles

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville 1872 Old Fort Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Superior Bathhouse Hot Girl Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville Hopwrecker

$7.00Out of stock

Ozark 40 Miles From Denver IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Tantivy

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Downhill Ride DIPA

$9.00Out of stock

Wasatch Apricot Hefeweizen

$7.00Out of stock

Flyway Bluewing

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville Grapefruit Wrecker

$7.00Out of stock

Flyway Imperial Red Velvet

$8.00Out of stock

Cigar City Guayabera IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Fillin' and Headin'

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville Natural State Porter

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Cheeky Monkey Hefe

$7.00Out of stock

TG Berry Patch Fandango

$10.00Out of stock

Gotahold Stone In Love

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Blossom Bananen Hefeweizen

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville Blood Orange Wit

$7.00Out of stock

Bentonville Hills and Hollers

$7.00Out of stock

Pipeworks Blood of the Unicorn

$7.00Out of stock

New Province West Hudson

$7.00Out of stock

Gotahold Keep Going Helles

$7.00Out of stock

Ozark Galaxy Galoraxy

$7.00Out of stock

New Province Squeeze Me

$7.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Budwiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Pseudo Seltzer

$5.00

Gotahold Fillin And Headin

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining restaurant featuring craft cocktails, American fare, unique charcuterie options and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Spring on Main is located in the heart of the entertainment district of Eureka Springs, Arkansas at 55 South Main St. 72632

Location

55 B South Main St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Directions

The Spring On Main image

Map
