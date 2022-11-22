The SpringHouse

Thanksgiving Feast Take and Bake (5-7 people)

$250.00

Take and Bake for 5-7 people includes a fully cooked FRESH turkey from a family friends' turkey farm in Lancaster, Pa and also includes family size bowls (2# each) of: Alabama Veggie Casserole, Buttered Green Beans, Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes, and Homemade Stuffing made with SpringHouse bread. Plus, the meal also includes a quart of Turkey Dripping Gravy, Cranberry Relish, a loaf of Braided Bread, a homemade Pumpkin Pie and a pack of Iced Cinnamon Rolls for Thanksgiving morning!