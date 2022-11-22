Restaurant header imageView gallery

The SpringHouse

review star

No reviews yet

1531 PA-136

Washington, PA 15301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hickory Smoked Ham - UNCOOKED

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham

$125.00

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham

$85.00

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham

$50.00

Hickory Smoked Ham - COOKED AND PULLED

Hickory Smoked Ham - Full Deep Pan (8 lb)

Hickory Smoked Ham - Full Deep Pan (8 lb)

$150.00

Serves 20-25 people.

Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan (4 lb)

Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan (4 lb)

$75.00

Serves 10-12 people.

Hickory Smoked Ham - Family Size (2 lb)

Hickory Smoked Ham - Family Size (2 lb)

$40.00

Fresh Local Turkeys- UNCOOKED

Fresh Local Turkey: 10-11.99 pounds

$66.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 12-13.99 pounds

$78.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 14-15.99 pounds

$90.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 16-17.99 pounds

$102.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 18-19.99 pounds

$114.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 20-21.99 pounds

$126.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 22-23.99 pounds

$138.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 24-25.99 pounds

$150.00

Fresh Local Turkey: 26-28 pounds

$162.00

Fresh Local Turkeys- COOKED AND PULLED

Turkey and Stuffing- Full Deep Pan

Turkey and Stuffing- Full Deep Pan

$199.00

Serves 16-20 people. Includes homemade turkey gravy, broth, and reheat instructions.

Turkey and Stuffing- Half Pan

Turkey and Stuffing- Half Pan

$99.00

Serves 4-6 people. Includes homemade turkey gravy, broth, and reheat instructions.

Fresh Local Turkey Breast- UNCOOKED

Turkey Brest (8-10 lb)

$81.00

Turkey Breast (10-12 lb)

$99.00

Family Size (4-6 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Buttered Green Beans - Family Size

$15.00

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Family Size

$15.00

Hashbrown Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Family Size

$15.00

Sandy's Stuffing- Family Size

$15.00

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole- Family Size

$15.00

Half Pan (10-12 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Half Pan

$35.00

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Half Pan

$35.00

Buttered Green Beans - Half Pan

$35.00

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan

$35.00

Hashbrown Casserole - Half Pan

$35.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Half Pan

$35.00

Sandy's Stuffing- Half Pan

$35.00

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole- Half Pan

$35.00

Full Pan (25-30 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Full Pan

$65.00

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Full Pan

$65.00

Buttered Green Beans - Full Pan

$65.00

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan

$65.00

Hashbrown Casserole - Full Pan

$65.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Full Pan

$65.00

Sandy's Stuffing - Full Pan

$65.00

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Full Pan

$65.00

Quart of Gravy

Quart of Gravy

$14.00

Thanksgiving Take and Bake Meals

Thanksgiving Feast Take and Bake (2-3 people)

Thanksgiving Feast Take and Bake (2-3 people)

$150.00

Take and Bake for 2-3 people includes the same contents as the bigger Take and Bake, just with smaller portions. (image pictured here does not represent portion sizes for this meal)

Thanksgiving Feast Take and Bake (5-7 people)

Thanksgiving Feast Take and Bake (5-7 people)

$250.00

Take and Bake for 5-7 people includes a fully cooked FRESH turkey from a family friends' turkey farm in Lancaster, Pa and also includes family size bowls (2# each) of: Alabama Veggie Casserole, Buttered Green Beans, Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes, and Homemade Stuffing made with SpringHouse bread. Plus, the meal also includes a quart of Turkey Dripping Gravy, Cranberry Relish, a loaf of Braided Bread, a homemade Pumpkin Pie and a pack of Iced Cinnamon Rolls for Thanksgiving morning!

Deli Salads - 1 lb. Container

Mom's Potato Salad- 1 lb.

Mom's Potato Salad- 1 lb.

$6.99
Baked Potato Salad- 1 lb.

Baked Potato Salad- 1 lb.

$8.99
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 lb.

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 lb.

$8.99
Coleslaw- 1 lb.

Coleslaw- 1 lb.

$6.99
Shell Pasta Salad- 1 lb.

Shell Pasta Salad- 1 lb.

$6.99
Waldorf Salad- 1 lb.

Waldorf Salad- 1 lb.

$7.99

Deli Salads- 3 lb. Bowl

Mom's Potato Salad- 3 lb.

Mom's Potato Salad- 3 lb.

$20.97
Baked Potato Salad- 3 lb.

Baked Potato Salad- 3 lb.

$26.97
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 3 lb.

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 3 lb.

$26.97
Coleslaw- 3 lb.

Coleslaw- 3 lb.

$20.97
Shell Pasta Salad- 3 lb.

Shell Pasta Salad- 3 lb.

$20.97
Waldorf Salad- 3 lb.

Waldorf Salad- 3 lb.

$23.97

Deli Salads - 5 lb. Bowl

Mom's Potato Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

Mom's Potato Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

$34.95
Baked Potato Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

Baked Potato Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

$44.95
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

$44.95
Coleslaw - 5 lb. Bowl

Coleslaw - 5 lb. Bowl

$34.95
Shell Pasta Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

Shell Pasta Salad - 5 lb. Bowl

$34.95
Waldorf Salad- 5 lb. Bowl

Waldorf Salad- 5 lb. Bowl

$39.95

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs - 6 Pack

$6.99

Cranberry Orange Relish

Cranberry-Orange Relish - 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Cranberry-Orange Relish - 1 Pint

$9.00

Homemade From Scratch Cookies

Gingersnap Cookies- Dozen

Gingersnap Cookies- Dozen

$10.00
M&M Cookies- Dozen

M&M Cookies- Dozen

$10.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies- Half Dozen

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies- Half Dozen

$5.00
Orange Drop Cookies- Dozen

Orange Drop Cookies- Dozen

$12.00
Peanut Butter Cookies- Half Dozen

Peanut Butter Cookies- Half Dozen

$5.00
Pumpkin Cookies- Dozen

Pumpkin Cookies- Dozen

$12.00
Snicker Doodle Cookies- Dozen

Snicker Doodle Cookies- Dozen

$10.00
Sour Cream Cookies- Dozen

Sour Cream Cookies- Dozen

$12.00
Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies- Dozen

Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies- Dozen

$10.00

Homemade From Scratch Pies

Apple Pie- CRUMB

Apple Pie- CRUMB

$20.00
Apple Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

Apple Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

$20.00
Cherry Pie- CRUMB

Cherry Pie- CRUMB

$22.00
Cherry Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

Cherry Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

$22.00
Peach Pie- CRUMB

Peach Pie- CRUMB

$22.00
Peach Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

Peach Pie- DOUBLE CRUST

$22.00

Caramel Walnut Pie

$22.00

Caramel Pecan Pie

$22.00
Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Kentucky Derby Pie

$20.00
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$20.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$20.00

Thanksgiving Baked Goods

Apricot Roll

Apricot Roll

$12.00
Nut Roll

Nut Roll

$15.00
Poppy Seed Roll

Poppy Seed Roll

$12.00
Pan Rolls (Dozen)

Pan Rolls (Dozen)

$4.99
Pumpkin Gobs (Pack of 4)

Pumpkin Gobs (Pack of 4)

$10.00
Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$20.00

Thanksgiving Drinks

Apple Cider- Gallon

Apple Cider- Gallon

$9.50
Apple Cider- 1/2 Gallon

Apple Cider- 1/2 Gallon

$6.50
Chocolate Milk- Gallon

Chocolate Milk- Gallon

$7.00
Chocolate Milk- 1/2 Gallon

Chocolate Milk- 1/2 Gallon

$4.00
Chocolate Milk- Pint

Chocolate Milk- Pint

$2.50

Egg Nog- 1/2 Gallon

$10.00

Egg Nog- Pint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

It is our mission at the SpringHouse, an authentic family farm and eatery built on a faith-based foundation, to create a unique wholesome experience through the enjoyment of hand-crafted food, friendly service, and generational memories … like coming home.

Website

Location

1531 PA-136, Washington, PA 15301

Directions

