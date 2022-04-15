Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Barbeque

The SpringHouse

452 Reviews

$$

1531 PA-136

Washington, PA 15301

Popular Items

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad

$6.99+
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

$8.99+

Christmas Meats

Fresh Christmas Turkeys

12-14lb. Fresh Whole Turkey

$60.00

Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.

16-18lb. Fresh Whole Turkey

$72.00Out of stock

Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.

22-24lb Fresh Whole Turkey

$93.00Out of stock

Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.

Turkey Breast Only - 10-12lbs.

$88.00

Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey (breast only) from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Hams

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham

$125.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham

$85.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham

$40.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

Carving Ham

Carving Ham - Half

$100.00

Wonderful ham smothered in a pineapple molasses glaze, ready for you to bake for 45-60 minutes. 8-10lbs. 25-35 servings. We do not offer cooking serving for this type of ham.

Take and Bake Meals

Good Friday 4/15/22 Take and Bake Meal

GOOD FRIDAY TAKE AND BAKE - PICK UP 4/15 ONLY!

$59.95

ONLY TO BE ORDERED FOR PICK UP ON 4/15 AFTER NOON. Serves 4-6 people Includes: 6 Pieces of Fried Cod, Family Size Macaroni & Cheese, Family Size Buttered Green Beans, 1 Pint Coleslaw, 6 Hoagie Buns and 1/2 Dozen Assorted Cookies

Easter Take and Bake Meals

Easter Take and Bake for 6 People

$120.00

Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions): Carving Ham - 5 Slices (Cut in Half) Smoked Ham - 2.5lbs Mustard Sauce - 4oz Cup Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size Buttered Green Beans - Family Size Ambrosia Salad - 1 Pint Loaf of Braided Italian Bread Family Size Hey Day Cake (Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream)

Easter Take and Bake for 2 People

$44.00

Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions) Portioned for 2 People: Carving Ham - 2 Slices Smoked Ham - 3/4lb. Mustard Sauce - Condiment Cup Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - 7" Round Buttered Green Beans - 7" Round Ambrosia Salad - 1/2 Pint Mini Loaf of Braided Italian Bread 1/2 Dozen Assorted Cookies

Take and Bake Meals

Take and Bakes

Christmas Feast Take and Bake for 6-8 People

$199.95

Includes the Following (NO SUBSTITUTIONS): 4lbs. of our cooked and pulled Hickory Smoked Ham 12 Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Family Size Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole Family Size Christmas Pasta (spinach, garlic, feta, sun dried tomatoes) Family Size Buttered Corn Family Size Pearl's Cheesy Potatoes Cornbread Pint of Applesauce 1/2 Pint of Mustard Sauce (pairs well with our ham!) 8 Chubby Buns Family Size HoHo Cake

Christmas Feast Take and Bake for 2 People

$59.95

Includes the Following Portioned for 2 People (NO SUBSTITUTIONS): Hickory Smoked Ham Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole Christmas Pasta (spinach, garlic, feta, sun dried tomatoes) Buttered Corn Pearl's Cheesy Potatoes Cornbread Applesauce Mustard Sauce (pairs well with our ham!) Chubby Buns HoHo Cake

Easter Meats

Hickory Smoked Ham - UNCOOKED

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham

$125.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham

$85.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham

$40.00

Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.

Hickory Smoked Ham - COOKED

Hickory Smoked Ham - Full Pan

$140.00

Approximately 8lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 25-32 people.

Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan

$75.00

Approximately 4lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 12-16 people.

Hickory Smoked Ham - Family Size

$37.95

Approximately 2lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 6-8 people.

Carving Ham

Carving Ham - Half

$75.00

Carving Ham with Pineapple Molasses Glaze. Half ham is approximately 7-9lbs.

Kolbassi

Fresh Kolbassi

$8.99

Uncooked. Priced per lb.

Smoked Kolbassi

$8.99

Uncooked. Priced per lb.

Cheese- Sliced

American Cheese- 1 Pound

$7.99

Cheddar Cheese- 1 Pound

$7.99

Colby Cheese- 1 Pound

$6.39

Lightning Jack Cheese- 1 Pound

$6.89

Mozzarella Cheese- 1 Pound

$6.29

Muenster Cheese- 1 Pound

$6.29

Pepper Jack Cheese- 1 Pound

$5.59

Provolone Cheese- 1 Pound

$6.79

Swiss Cheese- 1 Pound

$8.29

New Year's Main Dishes

Main Dishes - Half Pan

Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan

$75.00

Approximately 4lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 12-16 people.

Pork & Kraut - Half Pan

$30.00

Heating instructions will be provided.

Family Recipe Sides

Family Size (4-6 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Family Size

$15.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Family Size

$15.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Family Size

$15.00

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size

$15.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Half Pan (12-15 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Half Pan

$30.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Half Pan

$30.00

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Full Pan (25-30 People)

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Full Pan

$55.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan

$55.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Full Pan

$55.00

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Full Pan

$55.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Side Dishes

Side Dishes - Family Size - 4-8 Servings

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Family Size

$15.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Christmas Pasta - Family Size

$16.00

Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Family Size

$15.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Family Size

$15.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Family Size

$15.00

Pearl's Potatoes - Family Size

$16.00

Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size

$15.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Sandy's Stuffing - Family Size

$16.00

Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Family Size

$16.00

Sweet potato casserole with a pecan crumb topping.

Side Dishes - Half Pan - 12-16 Servings

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Half Pan

$30.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Christmas Pasta - Half Pan

$30.00

Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Half Pan

$30.00

Pearl's Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Sandy's Stuffing - Half Pan

$30.00

Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Half Pan

$30.00

Side Dishes - Full Shallow Pan - 25-30 Servings

Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.

Buttered Green Beans - Full Pan

$55.00

Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.

Christmas Pasta - Full Pan

$55.00

Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.

Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan

$55.00

Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.

Hashbrown Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!

Macaroni & Cheese - Full Pan

$55.00

Pearl's Potatoes - Full Pan

$55.00

Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.

Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Full Pan

$55.00

Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.

Sandy's Stuffing - Full Pan

$55.00

Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.

Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Full Pan

$55.00

Cold Deli

Deli Salads

Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad

$6.99+
Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$8.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.99+

Lemon Dill Potato Salad

$6.99+
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$6.99+
Mom's Potato Salad

Mom's Potato Salad

$6.99+
Shell Salad

Shell Salad

$6.99+

Strawberry Pretzel Salad - Family Size

$25.00
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

$8.99+
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$7.99+

Green Salads

Reunion Salad - 4 Servings

$10.00

Romaine lettuce with strawberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and spiced walnuts. Comes with a homemade honey-balsamic dressing.

Tossed Salad - 4 Servings

$10.00

Garden Salad with a variety of fresh veggies. Comes with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad - 4 Servings

$10.00

Spinach with fresh sliced strawberries. Comes with our homemade citrus vinaigrette.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs - 6 Pack

$6.99

Sauces & Dips

Homemade Mustard Sauce - 1 Pint

$9.00

Homemade Mustard Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Baked Goods

Breads, Rolls & Buns

Easter Bread Cross

$7.00

Rye and Pumpernickel

Hot Cross Buns

$6.00

4 Buns

Italian Braided Bread

$3.50

Nine Grain Bread

$4.99

Pan Rolls

$4.99

A dozen dinner rolls baked into a pull-apart circle.

Pumpernickel Bread

$4.99

Raisin Bread Iced- Large

$5.99

Raisin Bread Iced- Small

$2.99

Rye Bread

$4.99

Sandwich Buns - Dozen

$4.99

Sausage Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$3.25

Sunflower Bread

$4.99

Wheat Bread

$4.99

White Bread

$3.99

Cakes

Carrot Cake - Family Size

$12.00

Carrot cake with cream cheese icing. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings

German Chocolate Cake - Family Size

$12.00

7" Round Cake. Approximately 6 servings.

Hey Day Cake - Family Size

$12.00

Family Size Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Icing

HoHo Cake - Family Size

$12.00

Our Famous HoHo Cake (Chocolate Cake with creme filling and chocolate icing) in a 7"round. Aprroximately 6 servings.

Lemon Blueberry Sponge Roll Cake

$15.00

Perfect Party Cake - Family Size

$12.00

White cake with raspberry filling. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings.

Cookies

Gingersnap Cookies- Dozen

Gingersnap Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
M&M Cookies- Dozen

M&M Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies- Half Dozen

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies- Half Dozen

$5.00
Orange Drop Cookies- Dozen

Orange Drop Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
Peanut Butter Cookies- Half Dozen

Peanut Butter Cookies- Half Dozen

$5.00
Pumpkin Cookies- Dozen

Pumpkin Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
Snicker Doodle Cookies- Dozen

Snicker Doodle Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
Sour Cream Cookies- Dozen

Sour Cream Cookies- Dozen

$9.00
Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies- Dozen

Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies- Dozen

$9.00

From-Scratch Pies

Apple Crumb Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Crisp apples are peeled by hand and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flakey crust. This pie has a butter crumb topping.

Baked Custard Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Blueberry Crumb Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Blueberry Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Double crust topping.

Caramel Pecan Pie

$20.00

Caramel Walnut Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Carmel and walnuts are baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust.

Cherry Crumb Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Tart cherries and sugar are cooked to perfection and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a butter crumb topping.

Cherry Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Tart cherries and sugar are cooked to perfection and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.

Chocolate Mousse Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Creamy chocolate filling baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a sky-high layer of merengue on top.

Coconut Cream Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

We cook all of our cream pie fillings from scratch using our farm-fresh eggs. We bake the filling into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a sky-high layer of merengue on top.

Kentucky Derby Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Delicious and gooey chocolate, caramel and walnuts baked into a homemade flaky pie crust.

Lemon Meringue Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Grandma Minor's recipe out of Greene County. Good old-fashioned eating!

Peach Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Peaches are baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.

Tollhouse Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Our delicious homemade tollhouse cookie dough is mixed with chopped walnuts and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$20.00

Apple Double Crust Pie - From Scratch

$20.00

Crisp apples are peeled by hand and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.

Homemade Sweet Rolls

Apricot Roll

$12.00

Cinnamon Rolls - Vanilla

$9.00

Six large cinnamon rolls smothered in vanilla icing.

Nut Roll

$15.00

Homemade and Delicious! A sweet bread rolled around our delicious nut filling and baked to perfection.

Poppy Seed Roll

$12.00

Homemade and Delicious! A sweet bread rolled around our delicious poppyseed filling and baked to perfection.

Whoopie Pies

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies

$10.00

4 Jumbo carrot cake whoopie pies with cream cheese icing.

Fixins' to Make Your Own Pie

Pie Crust

$2.00

From-Scratch pie crust crimped in pan, ready to be filled with your favorite pie filling.

Apple Magic

$2.00

Secret recipe concoction (sweet and cinnamon) to mix with your own fresh apples for baking in our homemade pie crust.

Crumb Topping

$4.00

Top off your favorite pie recipe with our sweet crumb topping.

Party Foods

Sandwich Wreaths & Trays

Gourmet Sandwich Wreath

$86.00

Specialty meats and cheeses on a tri-colored wreath.

Italian Sandwich Wreath

$67.00

Italian hoagie on a braided bread wreath.

Silver Dollar Sandwiches - Tray of 15

$37.50

Half Smoked Ham and Half Roast Turkey. All sandwiches have our homemade mustard sauce (which acts as the glue to hold these little sandwiches together)

Party Trays

Fresh Cut Fruit Tray

$82.00

Approximately 35-45 Servings A beautiful and large tray of fresh cut fruits with a hollowed out pineapple in the middle filled with homemade fruit dip.

Meat & Cheese Snacking Tray

$50.00

Approximately 10 Servings Fancy meats along with imported and domestic cheeses - includes crackers and homemade mustard sauce.

Smoked Ham Tray

$50.00

Approximately 3lbs. of our hickory smoked ham on a 12" tray with our homemade mustard sauce.

Veggie Tray with Buttermilk Ranch Dip

$25.00

Serves approx. 10 people.

Hors d' oeuvres

Appetizer Sampler

$64.95

One Dozen Each: Sauerkraut Balls, Spinach Squares, Sweet & Sour Meatballs and Stuffed Bacon

Cheese Ball

$8.99

Cream cheese and cheddar cheese with our special herb blend (contains onions)

Mini Spinach Squares - Two Dozen

$20.00

Baked eggs, cheese and spinach (similar to a quiche but without the crust). Ordered in two dozen increments.

Mini Swedish Meatballs - Two Dozen

$20.00

Ordered in two dozen increments.

Mini Sweet & Sour Meatballs - Two Dozen

$20.00

Ordered in two dozen increments.

Pastry Wrapped Brie

$30.00

8oz. wheel of brie topped with apricot chutney and our homemade flaky crust, ready for you to take home and bake.

Kielbasa Bites - Two Dozen

$18.00

Ordered in two dozen increments.

Chicken Salad Stuffed Cream Puffs - One Dozen

$24.00

Ordered in increments of one dozen.

Beef Bologna

$8.00

1 lb. - great for cheese and snacking trays.

Dips

Shrimp Dip - 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Shrimp Dip - Pint

$10.00

Horseradish Dip - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Horseradish Dip - Pint

$9.00

Mustard Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Sweet mustard sauce

Mustard Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Gravy, Sauces and Dips

Gravy

Turkey Gravy - 1 Quart

$14.00

Beef Gravy - 1 Quart

$14.00

Sauces

Cranberry-Orange Relish - 1 Pint

$9.00

Cranberry-Orange Relish - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Homemade Mustard Sauce - 1 Pint

$9.00

Homemade Mustard Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Dips

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dip/Dressing - 1/2 Pint

$4.50

Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dip/Dressing - Pint

$9.00

Shrimp Dip - 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Shrimp Dip - Pint

$10.00

Salads

Deli Salads - 1 lb. Container

Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$8.99+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$6.99+
Mom's Potato Salad

Mom's Potato Salad

$6.99+
Shell Salad

Shell Salad

$6.99+
Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad- 1 Pound

$8.99+

Lemon Dill Potato Salad

$6.99+

Tomato Penne Salad - 1 lb. Container

$7.99

Deli Salads - 5 lb. Bowl

Baked Potato Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$44.95

Coleslaw - 5lb. Bowl

$34.95

Mom's Potato Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$34.95

Shell Pasta Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$34.95

Sweet & Sour Broccoli Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$44.95

Lemon Dill Potato Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$39.95

Tomato Penne Salad - 5lb. Bowl

$39.95

Fresh Green Salads

Reunion Salad - Small Bowl

$25.00

Small Bowl with 8-10 Servings Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with mandarin oranges, strawberries, spiced walnuts and feta cheese. Served with our honey-balsamic vinaigrette.

Reunion Salad - Large Bowl

$65.00

Large Bowl with 20-25 Servings Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with mandarin oranges, strawberries, spiced walnuts and feta cheese. Served with our honey-balsamic vinaigrette.

Tossed Salad - Small

$25.00

8-10 Servings Mixed greens with a variety of veggie toppings. Served with ranch and Italian dressings.

Tossed Salad - Large

$65.00

20-25 Servings Mixed greens with a variety of veggie toppings. Served with ranch and Italian dressings.

Miscellaneous

Amish Butter- 1 Pound

Amish Butter- 1 Pound

$8.99
Butter- 1 Pound

Butter- 1 Pound

$5.50
Dozen Free Range Chicken Eggs

Dozen Free Range Chicken Eggs

$6.50
Dozen White Hillendale Eggs

Dozen White Hillendale Eggs

$3.09

Homemade Honey Mustard Sauce- 1 Pound

$8.99
Dozen Brown Hillendale Eggs

Dozen Brown Hillendale Eggs

$5.75

Hors D'oeuvres

Holiday Hors D'oeuvres

Cheese Straws- 1 Dozen

$12.00

Valentine Goodies

Little Loves Valentines Box - Pink Unicorn

Little Loves Valentines Box - Pink Unicorn

$25.00

Includes 3 types of assorted candies, jumbo decorated cookie, jumbo rice crispy treat and a Wishpet pink unicorn stuffed animal. (Note - candies and cookie designs may vary)

Decorate Your Own Valentine Cookies Kit

Decorate Your Own Valentine Cookies Kit

$10.00

Contains 8 plain sugar cookies ready to decorate! Comes with 3 bags of icing and two cups of sprinkles.

Valentine Pretzel

Valentine Pretzel

$13.00

Same idea as our New Years pretzel only in a heart shape! Filled with our delicious nut filling.

Valentine Jumbo Rice Crispy Treat

Valentine Jumbo Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Delicious iced rice crispy treat

Little Loves Valentine Box - Bee Mine

Little Loves Valentine Box - Bee Mine

$25.00

Includes 3 types of assorted candies, jumbo decorated cookie, jumbo rice crispy treat and a Wishpet bumble bee stuffed animal. (Note - candies and cookie designs may vary)

Christmas Morning Goodies

Sweets

Cinnamon Rolls - Vanilla

$9.00

Six large cinnamon rolls smothered in vanilla icing.

Cinnamon Rolls - Maple

$9.00

Six large cinnamon rolls smothered in maple icing.

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake

$12.00

Cinnamon swirl coffee cake in 9" pan

Savory

Bacon

$8.99

1lb. of uncooked bacon from our deli

New Year's Drinks

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk Half Gallon

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Gallon

$7.00

Eggnog

Eggnog Half Gallon

$5.00
Restaurant info

The SpringHouse is an authentic family farm and eatery built on a faith-based foundation. Our mission is to create a unique, wholesome experience through the enjoyment of hand-crafted food, friendly service, and generational memories … like coming home. Come visit us and let us share our farm with you!

Location

1531 PA-136, Washington, PA 15301

