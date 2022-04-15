- Home
The SpringHouse
452 Reviews
1531 PA-136
Washington, PA 15301
Christmas Meats
Fresh Christmas Turkeys
12-14lb. Fresh Whole Turkey
Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.
16-18lb. Fresh Whole Turkey
Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.
22-24lb Fresh Whole Turkey
Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.
Turkey Breast Only - 10-12lbs.
Your hormone-free, famiy-farm-raised turkey (breast only) from Lancaster, PA will be raw and ready for you to take home and cook yourself unless you specify one of the options below.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Hams
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
Carving Ham
Take and Bake Meals
Good Friday 4/15/22 Take and Bake Meal
Easter Take and Bake Meals
Easter Take and Bake for 6 People
Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions): Carving Ham - 5 Slices (Cut in Half) Smoked Ham - 2.5lbs Mustard Sauce - 4oz Cup Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size Buttered Green Beans - Family Size Ambrosia Salad - 1 Pint Loaf of Braided Italian Bread Family Size Hey Day Cake (Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream)
Easter Take and Bake for 2 People
Includes the Following Items (with Cooking Instructions) Portioned for 2 People: Carving Ham - 2 Slices Smoked Ham - 3/4lb. Mustard Sauce - Condiment Cup Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - 7" Round Buttered Green Beans - 7" Round Ambrosia Salad - 1/2 Pint Mini Loaf of Braided Italian Bread 1/2 Dozen Assorted Cookies
Take and Bake Meals
Take and Bakes
Christmas Feast Take and Bake for 6-8 People
Includes the Following (NO SUBSTITUTIONS): 4lbs. of our cooked and pulled Hickory Smoked Ham 12 Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Family Size Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole Family Size Christmas Pasta (spinach, garlic, feta, sun dried tomatoes) Family Size Buttered Corn Family Size Pearl's Cheesy Potatoes Cornbread Pint of Applesauce 1/2 Pint of Mustard Sauce (pairs well with our ham!) 8 Chubby Buns Family Size HoHo Cake
Christmas Feast Take and Bake for 2 People
Includes the Following Portioned for 2 People (NO SUBSTITUTIONS): Hickory Smoked Ham Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole Christmas Pasta (spinach, garlic, feta, sun dried tomatoes) Buttered Corn Pearl's Cheesy Potatoes Cornbread Applesauce Mustard Sauce (pairs well with our ham!) Chubby Buns HoHo Cake
Easter Meats
Hickory Smoked Ham - UNCOOKED
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Whole Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Butt Half Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
SpringHouse Hickory Smoked Shank Half Ham
Ham will be smoked and ready for you to take home to bake. PLEASE NOTE: Due to new regulations, we must freeze our hams after they are smoked. You can put a frozen ham right in the oven. We will include all prepping and baking instructions.
Hickory Smoked Ham - COOKED
Hickory Smoked Ham - Full Pan
Approximately 8lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 25-32 people.
Hickory Smoked Ham - Half Pan
Approximately 4lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 12-16 people.
Hickory Smoked Ham - Family Size
Approximately 2lbs. of our smoked ham that has been cooked and pulled off the bone. Ham broth and reheating instructions will be provided. Serves approximately 6-8 people.
Carving Ham
New Year's Main Dishes
Main Dishes - Half Pan
Family Recipe Sides
Family Size (4-6 People)
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Family Size
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Family Size
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Family Size
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Family Size
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Family Size
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Family Size
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Half Pan (12-15 People)
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Half Pan
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Half Pan
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Half Pan
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Half Pan
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Half Pan
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Half Pan
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Full Pan (25-30 People)
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Full Pan
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Full Pan
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Full Pan
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Full Pan
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Full Pan
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Full Pan
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Side Dishes
Side Dishes - Family Size - 4-8 Servings
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Family Size
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Family Size
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Family Size
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Christmas Pasta - Family Size
Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Family Size
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Family Size
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Family Size
Pearl's Potatoes - Family Size
Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Family Size
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Sandy's Stuffing - Family Size
Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.
Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Family Size
Sweet potato casserole with a pecan crumb topping.
Side Dishes - Half Pan - 12-16 Servings
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Half Pan
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Half Pan
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Half Pan
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Christmas Pasta - Half Pan
Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Half Pan
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Half Pan
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Half Pan
Pearl's Potatoes - Half Pan
Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Half Pan
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Sandy's Stuffing - Half Pan
Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.
Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Half Pan
Side Dishes - Full Shallow Pan - 25-30 Servings
Alabama Vegetable Casserole - Full Pan
Seven kinds of veggies mixed in a creamy cheese sauce, then topped with more cheese and buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Aunt Emma's Broccoli Casserole - Full Pan
A family recipe that looks like a broccoli souflee topped with buttery crumbs. Baking instructions included.
Buttered Green Beans - Full Pan
Green beans tossed with butter and seasonings.
Christmas Pasta - Full Pan
Penne pasta in olive oil with garlic, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese and spinach.
Hand-Peeled Mashed Potatoes - Full Pan
Every potato is peeled by hand! Cooked and mashed with our farm-fresh milk and butter.
Hashbrown Casserole - Full Pan
Cheesy and delicious - perfect for Christmas morning!
Macaroni & Cheese - Full Pan
Pearl's Potatoes - Full Pan
Grated potatoes mixed with cheese and baked until golden brown.
Pittsburgh Cheese Potatoes - Full Pan
Cubed cooked potatoes in a homemade cheese sauce, topped with crumbled real bacon.
Sandy's Stuffing - Full Pan
Traditional sage stuffing made with our homemade bread, onions and celery.
Sweet Potato Pie Casserole - Full Pan
Cold Deli
Deli Salads
Green Salads
Reunion Salad - 4 Servings
Romaine lettuce with strawberries, mandarin oranges, feta cheese and spiced walnuts. Comes with a homemade honey-balsamic dressing.
Tossed Salad - 4 Servings
Garden Salad with a variety of fresh veggies. Comes with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Strawberry Spinach Salad - 4 Servings
Spinach with fresh sliced strawberries. Comes with our homemade citrus vinaigrette.
Deviled Eggs
Baked Goods
Breads, Rolls & Buns
Easter Bread Cross
Rye and Pumpernickel
Hot Cross Buns
4 Buns
Italian Braided Bread
Nine Grain Bread
Pan Rolls
A dozen dinner rolls baked into a pull-apart circle.
Pumpernickel Bread
Raisin Bread Iced- Large
Raisin Bread Iced- Small
Rye Bread
Sandwich Buns - Dozen
Sausage Rolls - 1/2 Dozen
Sunflower Bread
Wheat Bread
White Bread
Cakes
Carrot Cake - Family Size
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings
German Chocolate Cake - Family Size
7" Round Cake. Approximately 6 servings.
Hey Day Cake - Family Size
Family Size Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Icing
HoHo Cake - Family Size
Our Famous HoHo Cake (Chocolate Cake with creme filling and chocolate icing) in a 7"round. Aprroximately 6 servings.
Lemon Blueberry Sponge Roll Cake
Perfect Party Cake - Family Size
White cake with raspberry filling. 7" round. Approximately 6 servings.
Cookies
From-Scratch Pies
Apple Crumb Pie - From Scratch
Crisp apples are peeled by hand and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flakey crust. This pie has a butter crumb topping.
Baked Custard Pie - From Scratch
Blueberry Crumb Pie - From Scratch
Blueberry Pie - From Scratch
Double crust topping.
Caramel Pecan Pie
Caramel Walnut Pie - From Scratch
Carmel and walnuts are baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust.
Cherry Crumb Pie - From Scratch
Tart cherries and sugar are cooked to perfection and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a butter crumb topping.
Cherry Pie - From Scratch
Tart cherries and sugar are cooked to perfection and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.
Chocolate Mousse Pie - From Scratch
Creamy chocolate filling baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a sky-high layer of merengue on top.
Coconut Cream Pie - From Scratch
We cook all of our cream pie fillings from scratch using our farm-fresh eggs. We bake the filling into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a sky-high layer of merengue on top.
Kentucky Derby Pie - From Scratch
Delicious and gooey chocolate, caramel and walnuts baked into a homemade flaky pie crust.
Lemon Meringue Pie - From Scratch
Grandma Minor's recipe out of Greene County. Good old-fashioned eating!
Peach Pie - From Scratch
Peaches are baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.
Tollhouse Pie - From Scratch
Our delicious homemade tollhouse cookie dough is mixed with chopped walnuts and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust.
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Apple Double Crust Pie - From Scratch
Crisp apples are peeled by hand and baked into a homemade hand-crimped flaky crust. This pie has a second crust baked on top.
Homemade Sweet Rolls
Apricot Roll
Cinnamon Rolls - Vanilla
Six large cinnamon rolls smothered in vanilla icing.
Nut Roll
Homemade and Delicious! A sweet bread rolled around our delicious nut filling and baked to perfection.
Poppy Seed Roll
Homemade and Delicious! A sweet bread rolled around our delicious poppyseed filling and baked to perfection.
Fixins' to Make Your Own Pie
Pie Crust
From-Scratch pie crust crimped in pan, ready to be filled with your favorite pie filling.
Apple Magic
Secret recipe concoction (sweet and cinnamon) to mix with your own fresh apples for baking in our homemade pie crust.
Crumb Topping
Top off your favorite pie recipe with our sweet crumb topping.
Party Foods
Sandwich Wreaths & Trays
Gourmet Sandwich Wreath
Specialty meats and cheeses on a tri-colored wreath.
Italian Sandwich Wreath
Italian hoagie on a braided bread wreath.
Silver Dollar Sandwiches - Tray of 15
Half Smoked Ham and Half Roast Turkey. All sandwiches have our homemade mustard sauce (which acts as the glue to hold these little sandwiches together)
Party Trays
Fresh Cut Fruit Tray
Approximately 35-45 Servings A beautiful and large tray of fresh cut fruits with a hollowed out pineapple in the middle filled with homemade fruit dip.
Meat & Cheese Snacking Tray
Approximately 10 Servings Fancy meats along with imported and domestic cheeses - includes crackers and homemade mustard sauce.
Smoked Ham Tray
Approximately 3lbs. of our hickory smoked ham on a 12" tray with our homemade mustard sauce.
Veggie Tray with Buttermilk Ranch Dip
Serves approx. 10 people.
Hors d' oeuvres
Appetizer Sampler
One Dozen Each: Sauerkraut Balls, Spinach Squares, Sweet & Sour Meatballs and Stuffed Bacon
Cheese Ball
Cream cheese and cheddar cheese with our special herb blend (contains onions)
Mini Spinach Squares - Two Dozen
Baked eggs, cheese and spinach (similar to a quiche but without the crust). Ordered in two dozen increments.
Mini Swedish Meatballs - Two Dozen
Ordered in two dozen increments.
Mini Sweet & Sour Meatballs - Two Dozen
Ordered in two dozen increments.
Pastry Wrapped Brie
8oz. wheel of brie topped with apricot chutney and our homemade flaky crust, ready for you to take home and bake.
Kielbasa Bites - Two Dozen
Ordered in two dozen increments.
Chicken Salad Stuffed Cream Puffs - One Dozen
Ordered in increments of one dozen.
Beef Bologna
1 lb. - great for cheese and snacking trays.
Dips
Gravy, Sauces and Dips
Sauces
Dips
Salads
Deli Salads - 1 lb. Container
Deli Salads - 5 lb. Bowl
Fresh Green Salads
Reunion Salad - Small Bowl
Small Bowl with 8-10 Servings Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with mandarin oranges, strawberries, spiced walnuts and feta cheese. Served with our honey-balsamic vinaigrette.
Reunion Salad - Large Bowl
Large Bowl with 20-25 Servings Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed with mandarin oranges, strawberries, spiced walnuts and feta cheese. Served with our honey-balsamic vinaigrette.
Tossed Salad - Small
8-10 Servings Mixed greens with a variety of veggie toppings. Served with ranch and Italian dressings.
Tossed Salad - Large
20-25 Servings Mixed greens with a variety of veggie toppings. Served with ranch and Italian dressings.
Hors D'oeuvres
Holiday Hors D'oeuvres
Valentine Goodies
Little Loves Valentines Box - Pink Unicorn
Includes 3 types of assorted candies, jumbo decorated cookie, jumbo rice crispy treat and a Wishpet pink unicorn stuffed animal. (Note - candies and cookie designs may vary)
Decorate Your Own Valentine Cookies Kit
Contains 8 plain sugar cookies ready to decorate! Comes with 3 bags of icing and two cups of sprinkles.
Valentine Pretzel
Same idea as our New Years pretzel only in a heart shape! Filled with our delicious nut filling.
Valentine Jumbo Rice Crispy Treat
Delicious iced rice crispy treat
Little Loves Valentine Box - Bee Mine
Includes 3 types of assorted candies, jumbo decorated cookie, jumbo rice crispy treat and a Wishpet bumble bee stuffed animal. (Note - candies and cookie designs may vary)
Christmas Morning Goodies
Sweets
New Year's Drinks
Eggnog
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
The SpringHouse is an authentic family farm and eatery built on a faith-based foundation. Our mission is to create a unique, wholesome experience through the enjoyment of hand-crafted food, friendly service, and generational memories … like coming home. Come visit us and let us share our farm with you!
1531 PA-136, Washington, PA 15301