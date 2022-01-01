Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Square Peg 51 Miller St

review star

No reviews yet

51 Miller St

Warren, RI 02885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Plain Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Lightly fried & served with Ranch

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

Loaded Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Topped with goat cheese, pickled red onion & bacon

Wings

$12.00

Baked and flash fried

Nachos

$10.00

House corn chips with cheese, salsa, sour cream & jalapeños

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Served hot with corn chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella pinko fried served with marinara

Chili cup

$4.00

Beef & Bean

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Panko fried served with Ranch

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Fried chips

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

With fresh guac

Bang Shrimp APP

$9.00

8 Panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce

Cup Corn Chowder

$4.00

Bowl Corn Chowder

$8.00

Salads

Small Garden

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, vegetables, croutons with balsamic vinaigrette

Large Garden

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, vegetables, croutons with balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons & homemade Caesar dressing

Small Greek

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, vegetables, feta cheese & Greek dressing

Large Greek

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, vegetables, feta cheese & Greek dressing

Burgers

BYO Burger

$13.00

Grass fed StonyCreek beef burger on a potato bun

Peg Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese & House Sauce

PBR Burger

$14.75

Fried Pickles, Bacon, Ranch with American cheese, lettuce & tomato

French Onion Burger

$14.00

Caramelized onions, Garlic Mayo & Swiss cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.00

Blue cheese dressing, bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce & tomato

Bacon Brie Burger

$14.75

Brie cheese, fig jam, arugula & garlic mayo

Turkey burger

$14.75

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken with chipotle ranch, coleslaw & pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing

Steak and Cheese

$12.50

Shaved Ribeye with American cheese

Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Panko fried Haddock with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato with mayo

Riverside Reuben

$14.00

Panko fried haddock on Rye bread with Swiss, coleslaw & House Sauce

Meatloaf Sanwich

$14.75Out of stock

Hot dogs

$3.00

Bratwurst

$4.00

Pretzels

$4.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Caesar Wrap

$6.00

Prosciutto Apple Brie Melt

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Burger

$15.00

Tacos/Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Panko fried haddock with Chipotle Lime Sauce, cabbage & tomato

Bang Bang Tacos

$13.50

Panko fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce topped with cabbage & tomato

Street Tacos

$12.50

Braised & pulled chipotle chicken thighs with chili lime sauce, cabbage, onions & cilantro

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Sesame crusted Seared Ahi Tuna with guac, sriracha mayo, cabbage, tomato & scallions

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Braised Chipotle Chicken thighs with cheese, peppers & onions

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

Cheese, peppers & onions

Butternut Squash Quesadilla

$14.00

Blackened Mahi Taco

$14.00

Chicken Queso Birria Tacos

$14.00

Sweet Potato Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$14.50

Plates

Burrito Bowl

$8.50

Romaine lettuce with rice, black beans, salsa, guacamole, & chili lime sauce

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.50

Romaine lettuce topped with Seared Ahi tuna, rice, cucumbers, pickled red onion, sriracha mayo & fried wontons

Fisherman's Stew

$13.00

Haddock, white beans, kale, pasta in a spicy tomato broth

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Elbow pasta in a creamy cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs

Fish n Chips

$14.00

Fried haddock with fries, tartar & coleslaw

Meatball Plate

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

San Marzano tomato sauce & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

With pepperoni

Specialty Pizza

$13.00

Changes weekly

Kids

Fish Sticks

$10.50

With fries

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

White bread

Kid Burger

$11.00

Beef burger on a potato bun

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

Buttermilk fried chicken with fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Creamy cheese sauce

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Elbow pasta

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Small Fries

$3.75

Shoestring

Large Fries

$6.00

Shoestring

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato

Extra Chips

$3.00

Side of chips

Guacamole Large

$3.50

Side of guac

Guacamole Small

$1.50

Side of guac

Salsa Large

$2.00

Side of salsa

Coleslaw Large

$2.00

Mayo based

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Boston Cream Pie

$6.00

Apple Pie

$5.50

Pistachio Cake

$5.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$4.00

Blondie

$4.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Apple Cake

$6.00

N/A Beverages Options

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sauce

Bang sauce To Go

$8.00

Clime sauce To Go

$9.00

Ranch sauce To Go

$9.00

Clothing

T shirt

$15.00

Long sleeve shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Miller St, Warren, RI 02885

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Bluewater Bar + Grill
orange star4.4 • 530
32 Barton Ave Barrington, RI 02806
View restaurantnext
Waterdog Kitchen & Bar - 125 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 Water Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
orange star4.3 • 588
495 Main Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
orange starNo Reviews
6 WASHINGTON STREET WARREN, RI 02885
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warren

The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 1,218
215 Water St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
orange star4.3 • 588
495 Main Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0413 - Warren
orange star4.3 • 396
623 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Lauren's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 382
601 Metacom Ave Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Perella's Ristorante
orange star4.0 • 372
311 Metacome Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warren
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston