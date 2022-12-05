Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Squealing Pig Boston

review star

No reviews yet

134 Smith Street

Boston, MA 02120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Korean Gochujang Pizza

$15.99

Pig Out

$18.99

Margherita

$14.99

Sausage And Peppers

$15.99

Garlicky Kale

$15.99

Create Your Own

$12.00

Regular Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Roasted Leek And Squash Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

$14.99

Salads & Soups

Simple Green Salad

$11.00

Butterhead Cobb

$14.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Smoked Seafood Chowder

$13.00

Chili

$12.00

Soup Of The Day

$11.00

Neigborhood Favorites

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fish And Chips

$19.99

Fish Sandwich

$15.75

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tofu Tacos

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Squealing Pig Burger

$14.00

Chicken Curry

$16.99

Fish Curry

$16.99

Veggie Curry

$16.99

Chicken Pesto Toastie

$14.00

Cubano

$14.00

CTO

$14.00

BLT

$14.00

Hog Burger

$16.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Ham And Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy Beef Kebabs

$22.00

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

Starters

Fries

$7.00

Parmesean Truffle Fries

$8.00

Curry Fries

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Wings Trio

$20.99

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.99

Calamari

$14.00

BBQ Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Dong Dong Tofu

$8.00

Dessert

Mars Bar Toastie

$12.00

Cans

White Claw Mango

$7.50

Bud

$5.00

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$6.25

Second Fiddle

$10.00

Heineken

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Green State

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Night Shift Whirlpool

$7.00

Citizen Dirty Mayor

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Kronenbourg

$7.00

Chimay Blue

$12.00

Cloud Candy

$9.00

Magners Bottle

$6.50

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Chimay Red

$12.00

Sip Of Sunshine

$10.00

Duvel

$11.00

Unicorn Farts

$9.00

PBR

$5.00

Tucher Hefeweizen

$8.00

Miami Spritz

$5.00

Radiant Haze

$10.00

Modelo

$6.00

Alexandr

$9.00

Mango Lassi

$8.00

Tucher Festbier

$8.00

Mad Elf

$10.00

Delirium Tremens

$13.00

Drafts

Allagash

$7.50

Fiddlehead

$8.00

Guinness

$6.50

Jack's Abby

$7.00

RR Biere De Fete

$7.50

Switchback

$6.50

Conehead Zero Gravity

$8.00

Black And Tan

$9.00

Stormalong Mass Appeal

$7.50

Shandy

$6.00

Snakebite

$8.00

Car Bombs

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Dasani

$2.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Tonic

$2.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$7.00

Bulliett Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliett Rye

$10.00

Canadian Club Rye

$8.00

Well Whisky

$6.00

Crater Lake Rye

$8.00

Featured Scotch

$13.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Dewasrs

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Makers

$9.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Red Breast

$10.00

Rum

Goslings Dark Rum

$8.00

Flor de Cana

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Hamilton Rum

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Myers

$8.00

El Dorado

$10.00

El Dorado 12

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Tanquray

$9.00

Monkey 47

$9.00

Deep Wells

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Cold River

$8.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$10.00

Reposado

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

La Gritona

$8.00

Ghost Tequila

$8.50

Casa Migos

$9.00

Espolon

$8.00

Cordials

Sambuca

$7.50

Baileys

$7.00

Aromatique Bitters

$8.00

Aromatique Bitter

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Doctors

$7.00

Doctors

$7.00

Jager

$7.50

Cocktails

Dublin Mule

$11.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$15.00

Mystery Shot

$4.00

Mystery 3/10

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

No. 10 Lemonade

$12.00

Doris Delight

$11.00

Lucha Libre

$13.00

Wake Up Call

$12.00

Dark N' Stormy

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Martini

$13.00

Jello Shot

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Wine

SEGURA CAVA BRUT

$30.00

SEGURA CAVA BRUT GLASS

$9.00

MUMM NAPA BOTTLE

$36.00

MUMM NAPA GLASS

$11.00

Skyfall Vineyard Red Blend

$12.00

Skyfall Bottle

$30.00

Campo Rioja

$10.00

Campo Rioja Bottle

$27.00

Malbec

$10.00

Malbec Bottle

$27.00

Cdr White

$10.00

Cdr Bottle

$32.00

TORRESELLA PINO GRIGIO GLASS

$9.00

THE LOOP SB BOTTLE

$30.00

THE LOOP GLASS

$9.00

BARGEMONE ROSE GLASS

$12.00

BARGEMONE ROSE BOTTLE

$36.00

TRUCHARD CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$38.00

TRUCHARD CHARDONNAY GLASS

$12.00

HESS SELECT TREO BOTTLE

$30.00

HESS SELECT TREO GLASS

$9.00

DOMAINE DU PEGAU BOTTLE

$34.00

DOMAINE DU PEGAU GLASS

$11.00

EVOLUTION PINO NOIR BOTTLE

$38.00

EVOLUTION PINO NOIR GLASS

$12.00

HESS ALLOMI CABERNET BOTTLE

$48.00

HESS ALLOMI CABERNET GLASS

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Prosecco

$8.50

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Run Wild

$6.50

Upside Dawn

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 Smith Street, Boston, MA 02120

Directions

Gallery
The Squealing Pig image
The Squealing Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Cheeks Q - 1381 Boylston St
orange star3.6 • 2,238
1381 Boylston St Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
The Westland
orange star4.1 • 210
10 Westland Ave Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Two Saints Tavern & Dos Diablos Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 Gainsborough Street Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos
orange star4.3 • 1,185
470 CENTRE ST Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Suya joint All African Cuisine - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
185 Dudley St Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
MAHANIYOM
orange starNo Reviews
236 Washington Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston