All The Trimmings (serves 8-10)

$300.00

The St. Anthony is offering a chef prepared Thanksgiving Dinner that you can pick-up and enjoy at home with your family and friends. Serves 8-12 people for $300. Order ahead, pick-up (Tuesday 11/24 or Wednesday 11/25) and re-heat and serve at and serve at home. Every order comes with instructions and disposable reheating containers. Save the cooking for us! Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast 8 lbs, Confit Leg & Thigh 2ea Giblet Gravy 2qt, Sage Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing 5 lbs, House Made Orange Spiced Cranberry Sauce 2 qt, Green Bean Casserole, Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws 3 lbs, Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes 5 lbs,, Brown Butter Candied Yams 3 lbs, 20 Cornbread Muffins, 1 Pumpkin Pie, Vanilla Chantilly, 1 Salted Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding, For any questions about Thanksgiving, please contact us at 210.352.3167 or mmcclellan@thestanthonyhotel.com