The St. Anthony Hotel
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
An Iconic Luxury Hotel in The Heart of Downtown San Antonio Upon entering The St. Anthony Hotel, there is an immediate sense of place; a lavish and historic hotel rooted in the centuries-old legacy of San Antonio, a colonial outpost turned authentic American destination. Here, an opulent combination of atmosphere, inspiration and service has drawn politicos, princesses, and A-list celebrities for more than 100 years. This luxuriously eclectic mix of past and present continues to charm hotel guests today.
Location
300 E Travis Street, San Antonio, TX 78205
Gallery
