The St. Anthony Hotel

300 E Travis Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thanksgiving Feast

All The Trimmings (serves 8-10)

All The Trimmings (serves 8-10)

$300.00

The St. Anthony is offering a chef prepared Thanksgiving Dinner that you can pick-up and enjoy at home with your family and friends. Serves 8-12 people for $300. Order ahead, pick-up (Tuesday 11/24 or Wednesday 11/25) and re-heat and serve at and serve at home. Every order comes with instructions and disposable reheating containers. Save the cooking for us! Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast 8 lbs, Confit Leg & Thigh 2ea Giblet Gravy 2qt, Sage Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing 5 lbs, House Made Orange Spiced Cranberry Sauce 2 qt, Green Bean Casserole, Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws 3 lbs, Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes 5 lbs,, Brown Butter Candied Yams 3 lbs, 20 Cornbread Muffins, 1 Pumpkin Pie, Vanilla Chantilly, 1 Salted Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding, For any questions about Thanksgiving, please contact us at 210.352.3167 or mmcclellan@thestanthonyhotel.com

The Gobbler (serves 4 -6 )

The Gobbler (serves 4 -6 )

$180.00

The St. Anthony Hotel is offering a chef prepared Thanksgiving Dinner that you can pick-up and enjoy at home with your family and friends. Serves 4-6 people for $180.00. Order ahead, pick-up the day before (Tuesday 11/24 or Wednesday 11/25) and re-heat and serve at home. Every order comes with instructions and disposable reheating containers. Save the cooking for us! Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast 4 lbs, Confit Leg & Thigh 1ea, Giblet Gravy 1qt, Sage Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing 2 ½ lbs, House Made Orange Spiced Cranberry Sauce 1qt, Green Bean Casserole, Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws 1 ½ lbs, Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes 2 ½ lbs, Brown Butter Candied Yams 1 ½ lbs, 10 Cornbread Muffins, Pumpkin Pie, Vanilla Chantilly, For any questions about Thanksgiving, please contact us at 210.352.3167 or mmcclellan@thestanthonyhotel.com

A La Carte Options

Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb

Slow Roasted Chili Brined Turkey Breast /lb

$10.00

Brined for 48 Hours with guajillo chilies, garlic & spices

Confit Leg & Thigh

$12.00

24 hour winter spice cured, confit in duck fat, bay leaf & garlic

Giblet Gravy 1qt

$7.00

Traditional gravy from the stock we make from the turkey carcass, no waste!

Sage Sausage & Chestnut Stuffing 1lb

$7.00

rustic toasted croutons tossed with sage, thyme, sage sausage, roasted chestnuts and turkey stock. Baked 'till crisp!

Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

$7.00

House Made Orange Spiced Cranberry Sauce 1qt

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$7.00

baked in creamy mushroom sauce, topped with Sautéed Oyster Mushrooms & Fried Onion Straws

Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Sour Cream & Chive Smashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$7.00

Skin on smashed potatoes with sour cream & chives.

Roasted Poblano Mac-N-Cheese 1lb

$7.00

roasted chilies and elbow mac in a ooey gooey cheese sauce

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Smokey Bacon Lardon, Malt Vinegar 1lb

$7.00

Duck fat fried brussels tossed with bacon and malted vinegar

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$7.00

Brown Butter Candied Yams 1lb

6 Cornbread Muffins

$7.00

jalapeno cheddar sweet cornbread nuffins

Pull Apart Cheese Bread

$6.00

sourdough bread stuffed and baked with garlic butter and Oaxaca cheese

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Topped with Vanilla Chantilly.

Salted Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding

$18.00

traditional bread pudding slathered in bourbon caramel sauce

Enhancements

Pumpkin Hummus with pumpkin seed pesto & Grilled Naan

$14.00

Roasted pumpkin, garlic confit, tahini, lemon & white bean

Citrus Poached Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

( 1 doz ), Bloody Mary Cocktail sauce, lemons

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Rustic Croutons, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon Lardons

Butternut Squash Bisque

$16.00

Roasted butternut squash, vegetable stock & cream with pumpkin pie spiced crème fraiche (vegetarian)

Wine List

La Marca Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

$24.00

La Marca Prosecco has a pale, golden straw color and sparkles with lively effervescence. Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.

Veuve du Vernay Brut Rose

Veuve du Vernay Brut Rose

$30.00

Produced in France: Pinot Noir, Syrah and Cinsault. Numerous and fine bubbles, beautiful bright and vivid Rose color. On the nose, the wine releases fruity scents, with forward raspberry aromas. Well-balanced and fresh, this beautiful Rose shows on the palate the same flavors as the nose does. Some acidulous notes on the finish give it a pleasant freshness. To be served cold on its own, as an aperitif or with dessert.

VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMPAGNE BRUT VINTAGE 2008 1.5L

VEUVE CLICQUOT CHAMPAGNE BRUT VINTAGE 2008 1.5L

$350.00

A clear, brilliant, with a gold color that lights up in the delicate tumult of fine bubbles produced by its persistent and remarkable effervescence. The nose is fresh, refined and elegant. Fragrances of citrus fruit and stone fruits (peach, apricot) appear first, which are then enriched by delicate, warm notes of sweet pastries (almonds, Mirabelle plum tart): a subtle alliance of freshness and fullness. On the palate, the frank, lively and pure attack moves into a powerful, structured palate, delicately chiseled from the minerality of Champagne's chalky terroir.

Beringer Luminus Chardonnay 2016

Beringer Luminus Chardonnay 2016

$34.00

Rich and plush, this has plenty of buttery notes to the ripe apple, pear and dried ginger flavors. Creamy finish. 91points Wine Spectator

Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2017

Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2017

$75.00

Vibrant aromas of honeysuckle and citrus blossom are balanced with rich flavors of Meyer lemon, pear, lemon custard and wet stone. Subtle oak notes of sugar cookie and vanilla round out a rich mouthfeel with a long, full finish.

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc Les Setilles 2015

Olivier Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc Les Setilles 2015

$38.00

The wine is a blend of Meursault and Puligny-Montrachet fruit, hence its lowly Bourgogne appellation. There is nothing lowly about this richly fruity wine. A mix of wood and tank aging has produced a crisp wine with touches of spice, delicious acidity and a zesty, mineral texture. Drink this attractive wine from 2019

Hahn Pinot Noir 2018

Hahn Pinot Noir 2018

$40.00

Fresh carnation and raspberry are spiced up with peppercorns, smashed asphalt and turned earth on the complex nose of this bottling. The palate is quite cohesive in flavors of roasted cherry and ripe strawberry, with fennel pollen, crushed slate and baking spice adding depth

Talbott Kali-Hart Pinot Noir 2014

Talbott Kali-Hart Pinot Noir 2014

$35.00

This well-priced bottling offers Italian herbs on the nose, from oregano to marjoram, alongside tart red cherries, dried tobacco, cola and a touch of smoke. Graphite minerality frames the sip, which shows red cherries cooked with thyme and bay leaf as well as rustic sagebrush. It's complex, tense and lingering.

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$75.00

Showing an elegant structure, this historic wine is well integrated in terms of tannin and soft, supportive oak. Dried herb and clove mark the midpalate, adding seasoning and complex character to the currant core.

Cliff Lede Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Cliff Lede Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$90.00

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Stags Leap District is a blend of 79% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Merlot, 8% Petit Verdot and 2% Cabernet Franc. Deep garnet-purple colored, it gives up notes of fresh blackcurrants, warm plums, unsmoked cigars and tilled soil with wafts of kirsch, sandalwood and dusty soil. Full-bodied and richly fruited in the mouth, it has a firm backbone of grainy tannins and a long earthy finish.

Ballard Lane Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Ballard Lane Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon boasts alluring amounts of brambly fruit, savory spice and toasted oak on the nose. On the palate, rich flavors of plums and blackberries lead to a pleasant hint of vanilla and spice. A supple mouthfeel and velvety tannins add to the wine’s elegant appeal, while its lingering silky texture leaves a lasting impression.

Santa Marina Prosecco

Santa Marina Prosecco

$12.00

Pale-straw yellow with an elegant and persistent perlage. Wide spectrum of aromas, including notes of honey, jasmine and wisteria with hints of apples and white peaches.Hints of sweetness, well-balanced by a refreshing and crisp acidity.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
An Iconic Luxury Hotel in The Heart of Downtown San Antonio Upon entering The St. Anthony Hotel, there is an immediate sense of place; a lavish and historic hotel rooted in the centuries-old legacy of San Antonio, a colonial outpost turned authentic American destination. Here, an opulent combination of atmosphere, inspiration and service has drawn politicos, princesses, and A-list celebrities for more than 100 years. This luxuriously eclectic mix of past and present continues to charm hotel guests today.

300 E Travis Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

