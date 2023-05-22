Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
Chicken

The Stable

141 Reviews

$

507 North Barron Street

Eaton, OH 45320

Apparel

Comedy

630pm

$25.00

830pm

$25.00

Hat

Hat-Red

$20.00

Hat-Grey

$20.00

Paint n' Sip

Badass Berry

$35.00

Rebel Red

$35.00

Pinkalicious

$35.00

Valvin Muscat

$35.00

Chardonnay

$35.00

Cabernet Franc

$35.00

Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Extra Large

$15.00

2-XL

$15.00

Hoodies

Hoodies All Sizes

$35.00

DoorDash Food

Sandwiches

1 Beef Buritto Chips & Salsa

$12.99

3 Beef Tacos Chips & Salsa

$12.99

Big Plate Chicken Salad

$16.89

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.29

BLT

$11.69

BYO Salad

$15.59

Atop shredded lettuce, build it how you like it!

BYO Sandwich

$14.29

On a butter toasted bun, have it your way!

Chicken Filly Sandwich

$16.89

Provolone Cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, butter toasted bun

Classic Filly Sandwich

$16.89

Provolone Cheese, sautéed onions, mushrooms, butter toasted bun

Double Chicken or Burger

$6.49

Jalapeno Burger

$14.29

Mushroom Swiss

$14.29

Fresh mushrooms, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, butter toasted bun

Pizza Burger

$14.29

Pulled Pork Special With Coleslaw

$12.99

Quesadilla Chicken

$15.59

Quesadilla Filly Steak

$15.59
Saddle Up

Saddle Up

$14.29

Applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

The Biggin'

$14.29

Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, butter toasted bun

The Clydesdale

$14.29

Applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, butter toasted bun

The Mustang

$14.29

Classic or buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, butter toasted bun

The Percheron

$14.29

Signature haystacks, provolone cheese, chipotle ranch, butter toasted bun

Entrees

10oz Ribeye

10oz Ribeye

$33.79

Locally sourced beef, hand-cut, cooked to your liking, choice of 2 sides

Beef Quesadilla

$15.59

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.59

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.59

3 strips, grilled or hand breaded and fried, with 2 sides

Grilled Smoked Chops

Grilled Smoked Chops

$15.60

Two grilled bone-in chops, served with two sides

Seafood

Fish & Fries

Fish & Fries

$19.49

8 oz. Pub style battered cod fillet, served with a side of tarter sauce, fries and coleslaw

Fish Sandwich

$15.59

Jumbo battered cod filet, lettuce, tomato, side of tarter sauce & fries

Salmon Filet

$22.09

Farm raised Norwegian salmon filet, served with two sides

Shrimp & Clam Basket

$18.19

Fried golden brown, served with fries, cocktail sauce, and tarter sauce

Sides

Baked Potato ( After 5 PM)

$5.19

Broccoli

$5.19

Coleslaw

$5.19

Corn

$5.19

French Fries

$5.19

Green Beans

$5.19

Haystacks 2oz

$5.19

Mac N Cheese

$5.19

Mashed Potatoes

$5.19

Mashed Potatoes With Peppered gravy

$5.19

Side Salad

$5.19

Soup Chili

$3.90

Kids 9 & Under

Chicken Chunks

$10.39

Jr Chicken Strips

$10.39

Jr Grilled Cheese

$10.39

Jr Hamburger

$10.39

Desserts

Cookies & Cream Drip Cake

$7.79

Choc Cake

$7.79

Extras

2 Extra Rolls & Butter

$1.63

Beer Cheese

$0.65

Blue Cheese

$0.65

Chipotle Ranch

$0.65

extra

Extra .50

$0.65

Extra .75

$0.98

Extra 1.00

$1.30

Extra 1.50

$1.95

Extra 2.00

$2.60

Extra Chicken on salad

$9.09

Ranch

$0.65

Tarter Sauce

$0.65

DoorDash Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Diet Dew

$4.28

Diet Pepsi

$4.28

Dr Pepper

$4.28

Lemonade

$4.28

Mountain Dew

$4.28

Pepsi

$4.28

Sierra Mist

$4.28

Sweet tea

$4.28

Un-Sweet Tea

$4.28

Water

Arnold Palmer Half Sweet Tea Half Lemonade

$4.28

Pump Flavors

$1.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Friendly Atmosphere Serving Quality Food Great Drinks & Exceptional Customer Service. Great Burgers & Wings

507 North Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320

