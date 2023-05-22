Seafood
Burgers
Chicken
The Stable
141 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family Friendly Atmosphere Serving Quality Food Great Drinks & Exceptional Customer Service. Great Burgers & Wings
Location
507 North Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320
Gallery