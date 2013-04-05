American
The Stables at Westminster
760 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
452 E MAIN ST, WESTMINSTER, MD 21157
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
5.0 • 443
7565 Main St Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in WESTMINSTER
Maggie's Restaurant - Maggie's 310 E Green St
4.2 • 1,314
310 E Green St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurant