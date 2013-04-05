Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Stables at Westminster

760 Reviews

$$

452 E MAIN ST

WESTMINSTER, MD 21157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appertizers

Bowl Cream of Crab

$6.95

Bowl MD Crab Soup

$6.50

Chicken Tender W/Ff

$15.95

Clams Casino

$12.95

Crab Dip

$15.95

Crab Pretzel

$15.95

Cup Cream of Crab

$5.95

Cup MD Crab Soup

$4.50

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Horsderves Plat Large

$51.95

Horsderves Plat Medium

$42.95

Horsderves Plat Small

$34.95

Mozzerella Sticks

$9.95

Nachos W/ Beef

$13.95

Nachos W/Chicken

$13.95

Onion Rings

$8.50

Potato Skins

$11.95

Potato Skins/W Crab Dip

$16.95

Wings

$18.95

Cup Of Chilli

$5.25

Bowl Of Chilli

$6.75

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.95

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Steamed Mussels

$12.95

Steamed Clams

$12.95

Bloomin Onion

$10.95

Course Line

___________________________________________________

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.50

Pi

$3.50

Chocolate cake

$7.95

Carrott Cake

$7.95

Ice cream

$2.00

Cheesecake

$7.25

Specialty cakes

$7.95

Baklava

$3.95

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Dinner Specials

Chicken Shish Kabob

$17.95

Chicken & Broc Alferdo

$22.75

Beef Stew

$14.95

Tilapia

$16.95

14 Oz Delmonico Steak

$22.95

Fried Trout

$13.95

Lobster Dinner

$20.99Out of stock

Broiled Seafood platter

$48.95

Fried chicken

$14.95

Broasted Chicken

$14.95

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$16.17

Crab stuffed chicken breast

$36.95

Broiled Salmon

$16.95

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

Salmon with crab imperial

$34.95

Seafood Diablo Over Fett Noodles

$27.95

2 Stuff Soft Shell Crabs

$41.00

Seafood Brocc Alfredo

$27.95

2 Stuffed Peppers

$15.95

16 Oz Ny Strip

$23.95

Chicken Sal Stuffed Avacodo

$15.95

Shrimp Sal Stuffed Avacado

$15.95

Spag Squash

$15.95

Roasted Chix With Potato Wedge

$14.95

Turkey Dinner

$16.95

Ham Dinner

$16.95

Child Turkey

$11.95

Child Ham

$11.95

Child Chicken Strip Fries

$7.95

5 Stuffed Oysters With Two Side

$48.00

Crab Imperial

$37.00

Cake And Ribs

$34.95

Stuffed Salmon

$35.95

Beef Stew Over Rice

$14.95

Stuffed Flounder

$34.95

Stk Chix Shrimp Over Rice

$24.94

Entrees

16 Oz Ny Strip

$23.95

8 oz steak & cake

$38.95

Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.95

Chicken Chesapeake

$21.95

Chicken Shish kabob

$19.95

Chopped Sirloin

$17.95

Crab Imperial

$38.95
Double JB lump crab cake

Double JB lump crab cake

$51.95

Double Rack Ribs

$30.50

Double Stuffed Soft Shell

$41.00

Fried Oysters

$22.95

Fried Shrimp

$20.95

Gyro platter

$14.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Prime Rib

$32.95

Rack Ribs

$18.95

Ribs & Crab Cake

$37.95

Scallops

$26.95

Shrimp & Crab cake

$33.95

Single JB lump crab cake

$28.95

Spinach Pie

$12.95

Stuffed shrimp

$41.00

Br. Salmon

$20.95

Salad Upcharge With Entree

$0.50

Stuffed Flounder

$32.95

Stuffed Softshell

$41.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti w/ one meatball

$5.95

Kids Crab cake

$14.00

Bowl Of Mac& Cheese

$3.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Pop Corn Shrimp

$7.95

Hot Dog

$3.50

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Seafood Alfredo

$29.95

Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Chicken parmesan

$20.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chef

$13.95

Chicken Salad Platter

$13.95

Greek

$9.95

House

$6.95

Shrimp Salad Platter

$15.95

Salad Upcharge

$1.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheese Burer

$13.95

BLT

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$11.90

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Gryo

$10.50

Hot Turkey

$13.95

JB Lump Crabcake Sand

$27.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Rueban

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Soft Shell Crab & Shrimp Club

$20.95

Soft Shell Sand

$13.95

Souvlaki

$11.50

Stable Burger

$12.90

Stables Club

$12.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

Italian Cold Cut

$11.95

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$11.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich With Chips

$14.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Veg of Day

$1.95

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Applesauce

$1.95

Beets

$1.95

Mashed Potato Gravy

$1.95

Side Fries

$2.25

Fries w/ Gravy

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Loaded Baked potato

$3.25

Loaded Mash

$3.25

Potato Salad

$1.95

Crabball

$6.25

Tzatziki

$1.50

Egg

$0.50

Grits

$1.50

American Chz

$0.50

Swiss

$0.50

Prove Chz

$0.50

Swiss Chz

$0.50

Mushrooms

$3.00

Feta Chz

$3.00

Celery

$0.50

Pita

$1.50

Bread

$1.00

Side Of Ol Bay For To Go

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Dip Bread

$2.00

Extra Blu Chz

$0.50

Chix Breast

$6.00

Nacho Chz

$0.50

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Mac& Cheese

$1.95

Shrimp Salad Pasta

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$2.95

Salad Upcharge

$0.50

Shred Cheddar

$0.50

Broccoli

$1.95

1 Corn

$1.00

BAND NIGHT DRINKS

DECK PARTY BEER BUCKETS

Bucket of Coors Light

$20.00

Bucket of Miller Light

$20.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$20.00

Bucket of Corona

$22.50

Bucket of Mich Ultra

$22.50

Bucket of Troges

$25.00

Bucket of yuengling

$20.00

Natural Lite Bucket

$20.00

COCKTAIL SPECIALS

Bottle of champagne

$25.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Fireball

$4.00

Shock top

$2.00

Stables crush

$9.00

Grape Bomb

$5.00

Capital ale

$2.50

SLrrrrp jello shot

$2.00

Hurricane

$5.00

orange crush

$6.00

Orange bomb

$5.00

Natty light bomb

$5.00

Fuzzy balls

$5.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Bevy

$3.00

Capital

$2.00

Wyndridge

$1.50

Margarita 10 Oz

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Watermelon Crush

$6.00

Watermelon Bomb

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Bacardi Pineapple Coconut W/mixer

$6.00

Bacardi Watermelon W/ Mixer

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Sex On The Beach Shot

$5.00

Pop My Cherry

$5.00

Jello

$1.00

Simply Lemon

$5.00

DRINKS

Na Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierria Mist

$2.50

Hot chocolate

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Kiddie Cup

$1.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Redbull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Redbull

$5.00

Pitcher Soda Or Tea

$5.00

Specials

Domestic buckets

$20.00

Budlite

$3.00

BRUNCH

Brunch Entrees

Child A.U.C.E

A.U.C.E Brunch Adults

$19.95

Juice

Mimosa

$5.00

Speciality Coffee

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Upcharge Other Than Well

$3.00

Soda

Coffee

Brunch Omelettes

Philly Cheese Steak Omelette

$10.95

Greek Omelette

$9.95

Seafood Omelette

$21.95

Veggie Omelette

$8.95

Brunch Sides

Side 1 Egg

$0.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Sausge

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.25

Dinner Specials

Drinks

Coors Pitcher

$9.95

Yuengling

$9.95

Domestic Beer

$2.50

Seltzer

$3.00

Fireball

$4.00

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY

Soft Shell sandwich

$13.95

Soft Shell Sandwhich

$13.95

Fried Oyster Sandwhich

$14.95

TUESDAY

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.95

Stable Burger

$11.00

Greek Burger

$11.95

Texas Burger

$13.00

WEDNESDAY

Spaghetti

$11.95

Seafood Alfredo

$21.95

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Lasagna

$11.95

THURSDAY

Rack Ribs

$13.95

Ribs special TO GO

$15.95

Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Beef Tacos

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$9.00

CRABS

Crabs by the Dozen

Doz Small

$40.00

Doz Med

$60.00

Doz Large

$85.00

Doz XL

$105.00

Doz Jumbo

$130.00

1\2 doz small

$25.00

1\2 Med

$30.00

1\2 doz large

$45.00

1\2 doz XL

$55.00

1\2 doz jumbo

$65.00

Med/large Mix

$70.00

Female Smalls 1 Dozen

$36.00

Female 1 Dozen Medium

$45.00

Female Large 1 Dozen

$60.00

Half Dozen Small Female

$18.00

Half Dozen Female Medium

$22.50

Half Dozen Female Large

$30.00

1 Corn

$1.00

Crab specials

Snow crab leg special

$21.50

corn on the cob

$1.00

A.u.c.e

$65.00

Captain Crabs Feast

$75.00

Plus One

Steamer

1 Doz Oysters On 1/2 Shell

$18.95

1 Lb Steamed Shrimp

$18.95

1\2 Lb Steamed Shrimp

$9.95

1/2 Doz Oysters On Half Shell

$11.95

Shrimp Spec

$8.00

3$ Crabs

$3.00

2 Lb Lbster With Two Side

$39.99Out of stock

Ear Corn

$1.50

Snow Crab Legs

$21.50

1 Lb Lobster

$19.99Out of stock

Extra Old Bay

$1.00

1 1/2 Lb Lobster

$34.95

2 Lbs Of Shrimp With Domestic Pitcher

$23.95

4 Lobster Claws

$15.00

Doz Med Crabs Pitcher

$60.00

1 Lb Snow Crab Legs Pitcher

$30.00

1 1\2 Lb Shrimp & Pitcher

$20.00

1 Crab Ball

$3.00

6 Crab Balls Pitcher

$30.00

One Oysters

$1.00

King Crab

$49.50

Easter

Pick Two Lunch

1) Virginia Ham

$18.95

2) Roast Turkey

$18.95

3) Salmon Stuffed Imperial

$34.95

4) Seafood Brocc Diablo

$27.95

5) Dble Crab Cake

$51.95

Blank

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

452 E MAIN ST, WESTMINSTER, MD 21157

Directions

Gallery
The Stables at Westminster image
The Stables at Westminster image
The Stables at Westminster image

Similar restaurants in your area

84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 13
84 E Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
Rafael's Steak & Oyster - 32 W Main St
orange star4.1 • 720
32 W Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub - Historic Sykesville Main Street
orange star5.0 • 443
7565 Main St Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurantnext
Twin Arch Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Twin Arch Rd Mount Airy, MD 21771
View restaurantnext
Taphouse 6
orange star3.5 • 2
1454 Baltimore Pike Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext
The Mount Airy Inn - 1401 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
1401 S Main St. Mount Airy, MD 21771
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WESTMINSTER

Maggie's Restaurant - Maggie's 310 E Green St
orange star4.2 • 1,314
310 E Green St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.8 • 894
132 W Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
Rafael's Steak & Oyster - 32 W Main St
orange star4.1 • 720
32 W Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
JeannieBird Baking Company
orange star4.8 • 393
42 W Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
84 East Woodfire Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 13
84 E Main St Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
Lost Lion
orange star4.0 • 10
27 E Main St Rear Westminster, MD 21157
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WESTMINSTER
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston