The stables clubhouse llc 155 S 8th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
It is a youth clubhouse
Location
155 S 8th St, Lakeside, OR 97449
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oregon Coast Pizzeria - 2165 Winchester Ave.
No Reviews
2165 Winchester Ave. Reedport, OR 97467
View restaurant
Pancake Mill Restaurant and Pie Shoppe
No Reviews
2390 Tremont St North Bend , OR 97459
View restaurant
Himalayan Restaurant & Bar - 1001 North Bayshore Drive
No Reviews
1001 North Bayshore Drive Coos Bay, OR 97420
View restaurant