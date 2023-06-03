Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Stables Kitchen & Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

160 Park Road

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Happy Hour

Draft Beer

New Trail Crisp Lager

$4.00

Two Locals Who You Wit?

$5.00

Funk Citrus

$6.00

Crush

Orange Crush

$8.00

Creamsicle Crush

$8.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Liquor

Faber (Well)

$5.00

Jack (Well)

$5.00

New Amsterdam (Well)

$5.00

Juarez (Well)

$5.00

Calico (Well)

$5.00

Wine

Hess Chardonnay

$7.00

Alverdi Pino Grigio

$7.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$7.00

Merch

Stables T-shirt

Green

$20.00

Red

$20.00

Army Green

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great times with great eats and a well curated beer list

160 Park Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425

