The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music 196 S Montowese St

Barbeque
American
Steakhouses

The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music

522 Reviews

$$

196 S Montowese St

Branford, CT 06405



Order Again

Specials

Hamburger Slider

$1.00

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Bone In Ribeye

$30.00

New York Strip

$30.00

Boneless Ribeye

$30.00

Porterhouse

$30.00

Big Mac Quesadilla

$14.00

Roast Pork Dinner

$16.00

Mac and Cheese Burger

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Mud Dog Wings

$12.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$10.00

Pear Salad Salad

$13.00

Stir Fry Combo

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Spinach Ravioli

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

SOUPS

NE Clam Chowder

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Butternut Apple

$8.00Out of stock

APPS/SNACKS

Brussels

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$21.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Nachos Full

$14.00

Nachos Half

$8.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Southern Fried Chicken Bites

$12.00

Tater Tot Nachos

$10.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Steak

$6.00

Winter Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Baja Bowl

$14.00

HANDHELDS

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Bacon Blu Cheese Burger

$16.00

Caprese Burger

$16.00

Big Boy BLT

$12.00

Malibu Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Steak Philly

$14.00

Steak Philly Bomb

$17.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

ENTREE

Baby Back Ribs Half Rack

$16.00Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

Pop Eye's Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Louisiana Shrimp Boil

$20.00Out of stock

12 oz Prime Rib

$20.00Out of stock

Blackened Catfish

$18.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Toasted Almond Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Blitz

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Burger

$6.00

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

SIDES

side of Fries

$5.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

side of Mac & Cheese

$8.00

side of Cornbread

$6.00

Tater tots

$6.00

House Salad

$9.00

Oktoberfest

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Pretzel

$10.00

Roast Pork

$14.00

Knockwurst Bratwurst

$14.00

Football Sunday

Slider and Fries

$5.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Mozz Sticks

$5.00

Wings

$1.00

Bucket Bud Lite

$19.00

Bucket Bud

$19.00

Bucket Ultra

$19.00

Bucket Spirit

$29.00

Brunch Menu

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

The Standwich

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

House Made Waffles

$12.00

2 Egg Omelet

$10.00

Parfait

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Pancake Short Stack

$7.00

Pancake Tall Stack

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00

Crunchy French Toast

$11.00

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

kids pancake

$4.00

kids waffle

$6.00

kids egg

$5.00

cereal

$4.00

Banana Crunch Pancakes

$10.00

Reese Pieces Pancakes

$10.00

Nutella Banana French Toast

$12.00

Straw Choc Pancakes

$12.00

Seafood Omlet

$15.00

Butterscotch Pancakes

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Side Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

home Fries

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Rye Toast

$1.00

White

$1.00

Wheat

$1.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$19.00

Stand Bloody Mary

$10.00

Stand Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Fresh Squeezed Screwdriver

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Aperol Spritzer

$9.00

Old Bay Mary

$11.00

Bubble Bomb

$9.00

Peach Ballini

$9.00

Bloody Bull Mary

$11.00

Horseradish Mary

$11.00

Bloody Marie

$10.00

Asian Mary

$10.00
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern take on classic American roadside food, drinks and music.

Location

196 S Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405

Directions

