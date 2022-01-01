Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Stand Coneys & Cream

156 Reviews

$

5200 Bluffton Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Popular Items

Taco In A Bag
12 Dog Delight (12 Coney Dogs)
JPF Dog

Dogs

Coney Dog

Coney Dog

$1.89

Mustard, Coney Sauce, Onions

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$1.60

Hot Dog with toppings of your choice

Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce & Melted Cheese

Waynedale Dog

Waynedale Dog

$2.89

Mustard, Coney Sauce, & Coleslaw

JPF Dog

JPF Dog

$3.29

Bacon, Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, & Onions

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$3.69Out of stock

Mustard & Sauerkraut

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.29

Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers, & Celery Salt

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$3.69Out of stock

Field Roast Plant-Based Frankfurter. Add any toppings to it or make it one of our specialty dogs without the meat.

Texas Dog

Texas Dog

$2.89

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Onions (hot sauce optional)

Corndog

Corndog

$3.69
Jalapeno Dog

Jalapeno Dog

$2.69

Mustard, Coney Sauce, Onions, Jalapenos

Pickle Dog

Pickle Dog

$2.69Out of stock

Mustard, Coney Sauce, Shredded Pickles

Vic-Tory Dog

Vic-Tory Dog

$3.29

Bacon, Coney Sauce, Vic-Tory Sauce, Shredded Cheese, & Coleslaw

Greek Dog

Greek Dog

$3.29

Gyro Beef, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, & Tomatoes

Boom Boom Dog

Boom Boom Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Boom Boom Sauce, & Onions

Kraut Dog

Kraut Dog

$2.69

Mustard, Coney Sauce, Sauerkraut

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$3.69

Mustard & Sauerkraut

Habanero Dog

Habanero Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Sweet Habanero Sauce, Onions & Banana Peppers

Parm Garlic Dog

Parm Garlic Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Parm Garlic Sauce, & Onions

Chipotle Dog

Chipotle Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Frito's, & Chipotle Sauce

Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$2.89

BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese, & Sliced Pineapples

Caribbean Dog

Caribbean Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Onions & Banana Peppers

Buffalo Dog

Buffalo Dog

$2.89

Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, & Ranch Seasoning

Kung Fu Dog

Kung Fu Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, General Tso's Sauce, & Onions (jalapenos optional)

Korean Bbq Dog

Korean Bbq Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Korean BBQ Sauce, & Onions

Southwest Dog

Southwest Dog

$3.29

Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Onions & Jalapenos

Far East Dog

Far East Dog

$2.89

Coney Sauce, Asian Ginger Sauce, Onions, & Banana Peppers

Food Combos

Grand Slam

$8.29

2 Coneys, Taco in a Bag, Medium Soft Drink

Grand Stand 2

$5.99

2 Coney Dogs, Chips, Medium Soft Drink

Grand Stand 3

$7.09

3 Coney Dogs, Chips, Medium Soft Drink

Clubhouse

$7.99

2 Coney Dogs, Pretzel w/ Cheese, Medium Soft Drink

12 Dog Delight (12 Coney Dogs)

$19.49

12 Coney Dogs

Brown Bag Special

$6.59

1 Coney Dog, Small Soup, Medium Soft Drink

Little League (Kids Meal)

$5.59

1 Hot Dog, Chips, Kids Soft Drink, Kids Sundae

Snacks

Taco In A Bag

Taco In A Bag

$3.49

Nacho Cheese Doritos with our seasoned beef and melted cheese mixed together.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$2.99
Nachos W/ Cheese

Nachos W/ Cheese

$3.49
Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$4.09

Nachos with Meat & Melted Cheese

Chips

Chips

$1.29
Fries

Fries

$2.69Out of stock
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.49Out of stock
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Chili Fries

$3.69Out of stock
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$5.59Out of stock

Fries, Chili (No beans), Shredded Cheese, Onions, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream Packet, Your choice of sauce

Homemade Coleslaw

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Chili and Soup

Sm Chili

Sm Chili

$3.79
Sm Potato Soup

Sm Potato Soup

$3.79
4-Way Chili

4-Way Chili

$5.09
Lg Chili

Lg Chili

$4.19

Lg Potato Soup

$4.19Out of stock

Coney Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Coney Sauce - Pint

$7.00

Wipeouts

Md Regular Wipeout (16 ounces)

Md Regular Wipeout (16 ounces)

$4.49

Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with your choice of candy

Lg Regular Wipeout (21 ounces)

$4.79

Vanilla Ice cream mixed with candy of your choice

Kids Wipeout (8oz)

Kids Wipeout (8oz)

$2.99
Md Nutter Butter Crumbler

Md Nutter Butter Crumbler

$4.69Out of stock

Nutter Butters & Peanut Butter topping mixed together. Topped with Whipped Cream.

Lg Nutter Butter Crumbler

Lg Nutter Butter Crumbler

$4.99Out of stock

Nutter Butters mixed with Peanut Butter topping

Md Banana Crumbler

Md Banana Crumbler

$4.69

Banana slices & Vanilla wafers mixed together. Topped with Whipped Cream

Lg Banana Crumbler

Lg Banana Crumbler

$4.99

Banana slices mixed with Vanilla Wafers. Topped with Whipped Cream

Md Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout

Md Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout

$4.69Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake bites mixed together

Lg Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout

Lg Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst mixed with Cheesecake bites

Md Cupcake

Md Cupcake

$4.69

Blue Goo Ice Cream mixed with cake batter and sprinkles. Topped with Whipped Cream and sprinkles

Lg Cupcake

$4.99

Blue Goo Ice Cream mixed with cake batter and sprinkles. Topped with Whipped Cream and sprinkles

Md Pumpkin Pie

$4.69

Lg Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Vanilla-Chocolate-Twist

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Twist Soft Serve Ice Cream Cone
Small Cone

Small Cone

$2.49
Medium Cone

Medium Cone

$2.89
Large Cone

Large Cone

$3.09

Kids Cone

$1.69
Small Dipped Cone

Small Dipped Cone

$2.89

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Medium Dipped Cone

Medium Dipped Cone

$3.19

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Large Dipped Cone

Large Dipped Cone

$3.59

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Kids Dipped Cone

$1.99

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Flavor Burst

Vanilla Ice Cream with the flavor wrapped around the cone. Raspberry, Butter Pecan, Blue Goo, Strawberry, Green Apple, Lemon or Cotton Candy, Tropical Orange or Birthday Cake or Cinnabon
Small Flavor Burst

Small Flavor Burst

$3.29

Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange

Medium Flavor Burst

Medium Flavor Burst

$3.89

Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange

Large Flavor Burst

Large Flavor Burst

$4.19

Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange

Kids Flavor Burst

Kids Flavor Burst

$2.49

Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange

Small Dipped Flavor Burst

$3.79

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Medium Dipped Flavor Burst

$4.19

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Large Dipped Flavor Burst

$4.59

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Kids Dipped Flavor Burst

$2.99

Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch

Pint/Quart

Pint

$3.59

Quart

$5.49

Flavor Burst Pint

$4.99

Flavor Burst Quart

$6.99

Shakes & Malts

Small Shake

$3.89

Medium Shake

$4.29

Large Shake

$5.19

Kids Shake

$2.49

Small Malt

$3.99

Medium Malt

$4.69

Large Malt

$5.49

Kids Malt

$2.69

Small Boston Cooler

$3.89

Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, & Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake.

Medium Boston Cooler

$4.29

Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake

Large Boston Cooler

$5.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake

Kids Boston Cooler

$2.49

Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake

Small Old Fashioned Soda

$3.89

Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake

Medium Old Fashioned Soda

$4.29

Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor Choice mixed together thinner than a shake

Large Old Fashioned Soda

$5.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake

Kids Old Fashioned Soda

$2.49

Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake

Slushes & Floats

Small Root Beer Float

$3.79

Medium Root Beer Float

$4.19

Large Root Beer Float

$5.09

Kids Root Beer Float

$2.29

Small Slush

$2.79
Medium Slush

Medium Slush

$3.09

Large Slush

$3.39

Kids Slush

$2.09
Small Slush Float

Small Slush Float

$3.79

Medium Slush Float

$4.19

Large Slush Float

$4.79

Kids Slush Float

$3.09
Small Freeze

Small Freeze

$3.79

Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together

Medium Freeze

$4.19

Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together

Large Freeze

$4.79

Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together

Kids Freeze

$3.09

Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together

Smoothies

Medium Smoothie

$4.69

Large Smoothie

$4.99

Kids Smoothie

$2.69

Mangonada

Vanilla Ice Cream & Mango Smoothie mixed together with Chamoy drizzled along the sides of the cup. Topped with mango bites & Tajin with a Flautirriko straw.
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.39

Sundaes

Small Regular Sundae

Small Regular Sundae

$2.89
Medium Regular Sundae

Medium Regular Sundae

$3.49

Large Regular Sundae

$3.99

Kids Regular Sundae

$2.19
Banana Bogie

Banana Bogie

$5.09

Vanilla Ice Cream, 1 Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Pecans

Small Tortoise

$4.29

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans

Medium Tortoise

Medium Tortoise

$4.89

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans

Large Tortoise

$5.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans

Kids Tortoise

$3.39

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans

Waffle Sundae

Waffle Sundae

$5.39Out of stock

Warm Belgium Waffle, Vanilla Ice Cream, Your choice of Sundae Topping, Whipped Cream, Maple Sprinkles

Small Par 4

Small Par 4

$4.29

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts

Medium Par 4

Medium Par 4

$4.89

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts

Large Par 4

$5.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts

Kids Par 4

$3.39

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts

Funnel Cake Sundae

Funnel Cake Sundae

$5.39

Warmed Up Funnel Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, your choice of sundae topping, Whipped Cream, & Cinnamon Maple Sprinkles

Brownie Bomb

Brownie Bomb

$5.39Out of stock

2 Homemade Brownies, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Brownie Bites

Reeses Bomb

Reeses Bomb

$5.39Out of stock

2 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter, Chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Oreo Bomb

Oreo Bomb

$5.39

2 Double Stuffed Oreo's, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Marshmallow Topping, Crushed Oreo's

Cookie Bomb

Cookie Bomb

$5.39Out of stock
Slugger Sundae

Slugger Sundae

$4.59

Twist Ice Cream-Strawberry Topping-Marshmallow Topping- Whipped Cream - Cracker Jacks in a Slugger Ball Cap Sundae Bowl

1/2 Brownie Bomb

$4.29

1 Brownie, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Brownie Bites, Whipped Cream

1/2 Reeses Bomb

1/2 Reeses Bomb

$4.29Out of stock

1 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Crushed Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Whipped Cream

1/2 Oreo Bomb

$4.29

1 Double Stuffed Oreo, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmallow, Crushed Oreo's, Whipped Cream

1/2 Cookie Bomb

1/2 Cookie Bomb

$4.29Out of stock

Small Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$4.29Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites

Medium Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

Medium Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$4.89Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites

Large Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$5.19Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites

Kids Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$3.39Out of stock

Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites

Small Rocky Hazard

$4.09

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Medium Rocky Hazard

Medium Rocky Hazard

$4.69

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Large Rocky Hazard

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Kids Rocky Hazard

$3.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Small Tin Cup

$4.09

Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Medium Tin Cup

Medium Tin Cup

$4.69

Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Large Tin Cup

$4.99

Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Kids Tin Cup

$3.19

Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts

Small Caramel Apple Sundae

$4.19

Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel

Medium Caramel Apple Sundae

Medium Caramel Apple Sundae

$4.79

Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel

Large Caramel Apple Sundae

$5.09

Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel

Kids Caramel Apple Sundae

$3.29

Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel

Small Dusty Road

$4.09

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder

Medium Dusty Road

Medium Dusty Road

$4.69

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder

Large Dusty Road

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder

Kids Dusty Road

$3.19

Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder

Small Marshmallow Goo

$4.19

Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow

Medium Marshmallow Goo

Medium Marshmallow Goo

$4.79

Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow

Large Marshmallow Goo

$5.09

Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow

Kids Marshmallow Goo

$3.29

Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow

Small Flavor Burst Sundae

$3.99

Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping

Medium Flavor Burst Sundae

$4.49

Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping

Large Flavor Burst Sundae

$4.99

Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping

Kids Flavor Burst Sundae

$3.09

Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping

Frozen Yogurt Cone

Small Yogurt Cone

$3.29

Medium Yogurt Cone

$3.89

Large Yogurt Cone

$4.19

Kids Yogurt Cone

$2.59

Small Yogurt Dipped

$3.39

Medium Yogurt Dipped

$4.19

Large Yogurt Dipped

$4.59

Kids Yogurt Dipped

$2.69

Frozen Yogurt Sundae

Small Yogurt Sundae

$3.99

Medium Yogurt Sundae

$4.39

Large Yogurt Sundae

$4.79

Kids Yogurt Sundae

$2.99

Frozen Yogurt Shake & Malts

Small Yogurt Shake

$4.79

Medium Yogurt Shake

$5.29

Large Yogurt Shake

$6.29

Kids Yogurt Shake

$3.19

Small Yogurt Malt

$4.99

Medium Yogurt Malt

$5.49

Large Yogurt Malt

$6.49

Kids Yogurt Malt

$3.39

Small Yogurt Boston Cooler

$4.79

Medium Yogurt Boston Cooler

$5.29

Large Yogurt Boston Cooler

$6.29

Kids Yogurt Boston Cooler

$3.19

Frozen Yogurt Wipeout

Medium Yogurt Wipeout

$5.29

Large Yogurt Wipeout

$5.89

Kid Yogurt Wipeout

$3.19

Medium Yogurt Nutter Butter Crumbler

$5.49

Large Yogurt Nutter Butter Crumbler

$6.09

Kids Yogurt Nutter Butter Crumbler

$3.39

Medium Yogurt Banana Crumbler

$5.49

Large Yogurt Banana Crumbler

$6.09

Kids Yogurt Banana Crumbler

$3.39

Pint/Quart

Yogurt Pint

$4.99

Yogurt Quart

$6.99

Vegan Soft Serve

Small Vegan Soft Serve

$3.19

Medium Vegan Soft Serve

$3.79

Large Vegan Soft Serve

$3.99

Kids Vegan Soft Serve

$2.49

Vegan Wipeouts

Medium Vegan Wipeout

$5.39

Large Vegan Wipeout

$5.89

Kids Vegan Wipeout

$3.19

Vegan Shakes (Made w/ Almond Milk)

Small Vegan Shake

$4.79

Medium Vegan Shake

$5.29

Large Vegan Shake

$6.19

Kids Vegan Shake

$3.19

Small Vegan Boston Cooler

$4.79

Medium Vegan Boston Cooler

$5.29

Large Vegan Boston Cooler

$6.19

Kids Vegan Boston Cooler

$3.19

Vegan Sundaes

Small Vegan Sundae

$3.89

Medium Vegan Sundae

$4.29

Large Vegan Sundae

$4.69

Kids Vegan Sundae

$2.79

Vegan Banana Bogie

$5.89

Beverages

Sm Soft Drinks

$1.99

Md Soft Drink

$2.29

Lg Soft Drink

$2.69

Kids Soft Drink

$0.99

Bottle Water

$1.39

Sm Flv. Soft Drink

$2.29

Md Flv. Soft Drink

$2.69

Lg Flv. Soft Drink

$2.99

Kids Flv. Soft Drink

$1.09
Lemon Shake Up

Lemon Shake Up

$3.59
Flavored Lemon Shake Ups

Flavored Lemon Shake Ups

$3.89

Medium (16 oz)

Frappuccino

Frappuccino

$4.49
Espresso Treat

Espresso Treat

$4.49

Hot Chocolate (Medium)

$1.99

Iced Coffee (Medium)

$4.09

Hot Coffee (Medium)

$3.09

Nitro Cold Brew (Medium)

$4.19

Cold Brew (Medium)

$3.19

Mocha (Medium)

$4.59

Large (20 oz)

Espresso Treat (Double Shot)

$4.89

Hot Chocolate (Large)

$2.19

Hot Coffee (Large)

$3.29

Iced Coffee (Large)

$4.29

Nitro Cold Brew (Large)

$4.59

Cold Brew (Large)

$3.69

Mochas (Large)

$4.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to The Stand! Find us next to Bobicks Golf in Waynedale.

Website

Location

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Directions

Gallery
The Stand image
The Stand image
The Stand image

