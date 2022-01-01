- Home
The Stand Coneys & Cream
156 Reviews
$
5200 Bluffton Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Order Again
Popular Items
Dogs
Coney Dog
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Onions
Hot Dog
Hot Dog with toppings of your choice
Cheese Dog
Coney Sauce & Melted Cheese
Waynedale Dog
Mustard, Coney Sauce, & Coleslaw
JPF Dog
Bacon, Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch Sauce, & Onions
Bratwurst
Mustard & Sauerkraut
Chicago Dog
Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers, & Celery Salt
Veggie Dog
Field Roast Plant-Based Frankfurter. Add any toppings to it or make it one of our specialty dogs without the meat.
Texas Dog
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & Onions (hot sauce optional)
Corndog
Jalapeno Dog
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Onions, Jalapenos
Pickle Dog
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Shredded Pickles
Vic-Tory Dog
Bacon, Coney Sauce, Vic-Tory Sauce, Shredded Cheese, & Coleslaw
Greek Dog
Gyro Beef, Tzatziki Sauce, Onions, & Tomatoes
Boom Boom Dog
Coney Sauce, Boom Boom Sauce, & Onions
Kraut Dog
Mustard, Coney Sauce, Sauerkraut
Italian Sausage
Mustard & Sauerkraut
Habanero Dog
Coney Sauce, Sweet Habanero Sauce, Onions & Banana Peppers
Parm Garlic Dog
Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Parm Garlic Sauce, & Onions
Chipotle Dog
Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Frito's, & Chipotle Sauce
Hawaiian Dog
BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese, & Sliced Pineapples
Caribbean Dog
Coney Sauce, Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Onions & Banana Peppers
Buffalo Dog
Bacon, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, & Ranch Seasoning
Kung Fu Dog
Coney Sauce, General Tso's Sauce, & Onions (jalapenos optional)
Korean Bbq Dog
Coney Sauce, Korean BBQ Sauce, & Onions
Southwest Dog
Coney Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Onions & Jalapenos
Far East Dog
Coney Sauce, Asian Ginger Sauce, Onions, & Banana Peppers
Food Combos
Grand Slam
2 Coneys, Taco in a Bag, Medium Soft Drink
Grand Stand 2
2 Coney Dogs, Chips, Medium Soft Drink
Grand Stand 3
3 Coney Dogs, Chips, Medium Soft Drink
Clubhouse
2 Coney Dogs, Pretzel w/ Cheese, Medium Soft Drink
12 Dog Delight (12 Coney Dogs)
12 Coney Dogs
Brown Bag Special
1 Coney Dog, Small Soup, Medium Soft Drink
Little League (Kids Meal)
1 Hot Dog, Chips, Kids Soft Drink, Kids Sundae
Snacks
Taco In A Bag
Nacho Cheese Doritos with our seasoned beef and melted cheese mixed together.
Pretzel
Nachos W/ Cheese
Nacho Supreme
Nachos with Meat & Melted Cheese
Chips
Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries, Chili (No beans), Shredded Cheese, Onions, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream Packet, Your choice of sauce
Homemade Coleslaw
Cheese Cup
Chili and Soup
Wipeouts
Md Regular Wipeout (16 ounces)
Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with your choice of candy
Lg Regular Wipeout (21 ounces)
Vanilla Ice cream mixed with candy of your choice
Kids Wipeout (8oz)
Md Nutter Butter Crumbler
Nutter Butters & Peanut Butter topping mixed together. Topped with Whipped Cream.
Lg Nutter Butter Crumbler
Nutter Butters mixed with Peanut Butter topping
Md Banana Crumbler
Banana slices & Vanilla wafers mixed together. Topped with Whipped Cream
Lg Banana Crumbler
Banana slices mixed with Vanilla Wafers. Topped with Whipped Cream
Md Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake bites mixed together
Lg Strawberry Cheesecake Wipeout
Strawberry Flavor Burst mixed with Cheesecake bites
Md Cupcake
Blue Goo Ice Cream mixed with cake batter and sprinkles. Topped with Whipped Cream and sprinkles
Lg Cupcake
Blue Goo Ice Cream mixed with cake batter and sprinkles. Topped with Whipped Cream and sprinkles
Md Pumpkin Pie
Lg Pumpkin Pie
Vanilla-Chocolate-Twist
Small Cone
Medium Cone
Large Cone
Kids Cone
Small Dipped Cone
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Medium Dipped Cone
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Large Dipped Cone
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Kids Dipped Cone
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Flavor Burst
Small Flavor Burst
Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange
Medium Flavor Burst
Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange
Large Flavor Burst
Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange
Kids Flavor Burst
Raspberry-Butter Pecan-Blue Goo-Black Cherry-Strawberry-Green Apple-Lemon or Cotton Candy- Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, or Tropical Orange
Small Dipped Flavor Burst
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Medium Dipped Flavor Burst
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Large Dipped Flavor Burst
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Kids Dipped Flavor Burst
Chocolate-Birthday Cake-Blue Raspberry-Dreamsicle-Cotton Candy-Peanut Butter-Cherry-Butterscotch
Shakes & Malts
Small Shake
Medium Shake
Large Shake
Kids Shake
Small Malt
Medium Malt
Large Malt
Kids Malt
Small Boston Cooler
Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, & Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake.
Medium Boston Cooler
Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake
Large Boston Cooler
Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake
Kids Boston Cooler
Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Ale, Vanilla Syrup mixed together like a shake
Small Old Fashioned Soda
Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake
Medium Old Fashioned Soda
Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor Choice mixed together thinner than a shake
Large Old Fashioned Soda
Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake
Kids Old Fashioned Soda
Vanilla Ice Cream, Soda Water, Flavor choice mixed together thinner than a shake
Slushes & Floats
Small Root Beer Float
Medium Root Beer Float
Large Root Beer Float
Kids Root Beer Float
Small Slush
Medium Slush
Large Slush
Kids Slush
Small Slush Float
Medium Slush Float
Large Slush Float
Kids Slush Float
Small Freeze
Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together
Medium Freeze
Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together
Large Freeze
Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together
Kids Freeze
Slush & Vanilla Ice Cream mixed together
Mangonada
Sundaes
Small Regular Sundae
Medium Regular Sundae
Large Regular Sundae
Kids Regular Sundae
Banana Bogie
Vanilla Ice Cream, 1 Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Pineapple, Whipped Cream, Pecans
Small Tortoise
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans
Medium Tortoise
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans
Large Tortoise
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans
Kids Tortoise
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Caramel, Pecans
Waffle Sundae
Warm Belgium Waffle, Vanilla Ice Cream, Your choice of Sundae Topping, Whipped Cream, Maple Sprinkles
Small Par 4
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts
Medium Par 4
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts
Large Par 4
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts
Kids Par 4
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter, Peanuts
Funnel Cake Sundae
Warmed Up Funnel Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, your choice of sundae topping, Whipped Cream, & Cinnamon Maple Sprinkles
Brownie Bomb
2 Homemade Brownies, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Brownie Bites
Reeses Bomb
2 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Peanut Butter, Chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Oreo Bomb
2 Double Stuffed Oreo's, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Marshmallow Topping, Crushed Oreo's
Cookie Bomb
Slugger Sundae
Twist Ice Cream-Strawberry Topping-Marshmallow Topping- Whipped Cream - Cracker Jacks in a Slugger Ball Cap Sundae Bowl
1/2 Brownie Bomb
1 Brownie, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Brownie Bites, Whipped Cream
1/2 Reeses Bomb
1 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Crushed Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Whipped Cream
1/2 Oreo Bomb
1 Double Stuffed Oreo, Hot Fudge, Vanilla Ice Cream, Marshmallow, Crushed Oreo's, Whipped Cream
1/2 Cookie Bomb
Small Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
Medium Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
Large Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
Kids Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Strawberry Flavor Burst & Cheesecake Bites
Small Rocky Hazard
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Medium Rocky Hazard
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Large Rocky Hazard
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Kids Rocky Hazard
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Small Tin Cup
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Medium Tin Cup
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Large Tin Cup
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Kids Tin Cup
Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Marshmallow, Peanuts
Small Caramel Apple Sundae
Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel
Medium Caramel Apple Sundae
Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel
Large Caramel Apple Sundae
Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel
Kids Caramel Apple Sundae
Green Apple Flavor Burst & Caramel
Small Dusty Road
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder
Medium Dusty Road
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder
Large Dusty Road
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder
Kids Dusty Road
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Malt Powder
Small Marshmallow Goo
Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow
Medium Marshmallow Goo
Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow
Large Marshmallow Goo
Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow
Kids Marshmallow Goo
Blue Goo Flavor Burst & Marshmallow
Small Flavor Burst Sundae
Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping
Medium Flavor Burst Sundae
Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping
Large Flavor Burst Sundae
Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping
Kids Flavor Burst Sundae
Flavor Burst Ice Cream with your choice of topping
Frozen Yogurt Cone
Frozen Yogurt Sundae
Frozen Yogurt Shake & Malts
Small Yogurt Shake
Medium Yogurt Shake
Large Yogurt Shake
Kids Yogurt Shake
Small Yogurt Malt
Medium Yogurt Malt
Large Yogurt Malt
Kids Yogurt Malt
Small Yogurt Boston Cooler
Medium Yogurt Boston Cooler
Large Yogurt Boston Cooler
Kids Yogurt Boston Cooler
Frozen Yogurt Wipeout
Pint/Quart
Vegan Soft Serve
Vegan Shakes (Made w/ Almond Milk)
Vegan Sundaes
Medium (16 oz)
Welcome to The Stand! Find us next to Bobicks Golf in Waynedale.
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809