The Standard Market & Pint House 947 Penn Avenue
947 Penn Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Standard Food
Shareables
Handhelds
Brunch
Standard Liquor
Vodka
- SGL Figenza$8.00
- SGL Grey Goose$12.00
- SGL Ketel One$10.00
- SGL Ciroc$12.00
- SGL Effen Blood Orange$10.00
- SGL New Amsterdam Apple$8.00
- SGL Smirnoff Caramel Kissed$8.00
- SGL Big Springs Chocolate$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Citrus$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Grape$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Peach$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Raspberry$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Vanilla$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Orange$7.50
- SGL Big Springs Cherry$7.50
- SGL Sweet Carolina Sweet Tea$7.00
- SGL Tito's$9.75
- SGL Union Forge$8.00
- SGL Big Springs Vodka$7.00