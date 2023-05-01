  • Home
A map showing the location of The Standard on vaughan 145 East Vaughan StreetView gallery

The Standard on vaughan 145 East Vaughan Street

review star

No reviews yet

145 East Vaughan Street

Bertram, TX 78605

Food Menu

SOFT OPEN FOOD

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Spinich/Art Dip

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Wedge Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Filet

$48.00

Salmon

$22.00

Seafood Special

$25.00

Airline Chicken

$20.00

Bavette

$24.00

Pork Chop

$33.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Asparagus

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

3-Layer Cake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Charcuterie

$24.00

Southwest Chicken

$13.00

Steak Wrap

$14.00

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Add Chicken 6.00

$6.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Drink Menu

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Fire & Smoke

$13.00

Violetta

$12.00

Standard G&T

$12.00

The Golden Hour

$10.00

Vodoo Magic

$13.00

The Globe

$15.00

The Standard Manhattan

$13.00

Emily’s Margarita

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

New York Sour

$14.00

The Standard Fashioned

$13.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$12.00

BEER ON DRAUGHT

$3 Draft 3pm-6pm

$3.00

Ultra

$5.00

Miller LIte

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Swifty

$6.00

Independence

$6.00

Neato Bandito

$5.00

Deachutes Porter

$8.00

Philosophozer

$7.00

Shiner IPA

$6.00

Post Show Draught HC

$3.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

$8Post Show

$8.00

WHITE - Madfish

$9.00Out of stock

WHITE - Tribute

$11.00

RED - Liberty

$12.00

PROSECCO

$10.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

La Fete Blanc

$14.00

La Fete Rose

$16.00

Daou Rose Blend

$14.00

Hacienda De Arinzano

$12.00

Emmolo

$12.00

Schloss Vollrads

$14.00

Pacific Rim

$8.00

Penfolds "Max's"

$13.00

Boen

$15.00

Volver

$13.00

Mon Frere

$10.00

Elouan

$12.00

Daou

$15.00

Post Show Wine HC

$5.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

$9.00

Adsolut Citron

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Bramble

$11.00

Bonbay Dry

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Suntory Roku

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Tanqueray #10

$13.00

The Botanist

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Concoro Reposado

$25.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

El Jimador Blanco

$9.00

El Jamador Reposado

$9.00

Sauza Hornitos Anejo

$12.00

Sauza H. Blanco

$12.00

Angostura 12Yr

$20.00

Appleton 12Yr

$15.00

El Dorado 8Yr

$10.00

Flor De Cana 12Yr

$15.00

Flor De Cana 18Yr

$18.00

Flor De Cana 5Yr

$10.00

Flor De Cana 7Yr

$12.00

Gosling Fam Reserve

$25.00

Papas Pilar Shery Cask

$16.00

Plantation G. Reserve

$12.00

Plantation Special Anni

$17.00

Plantation Three Star

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Yr

$18.00

Zmith & Cross

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

HEnnessy XO

$65.00

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin XO

$60.00

Amaretto Disaronno

Aperol

Bailey's

Carpano Antica Vermouth

Cointreau

Grand Marnier

Green Charteuse

Jagermeister

Mr. Black Cold Brew

Amaro Nonino

Yellow Cartreuse

Balcones Baby Blue

$14.00

Balcones Single Malt

$18.00

Blackland Texas Pecan

$15.00

Basil Haden

$16.00

Belle Meade

$15.00

Blanton's

$40.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$19.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$17.00

Garrison Brothers

$45.00

Garrison Br. Single Barrel

$22.00

Gentleman's Jack

$13.00

Crand Dad 114

$11.00

Jack Daniels Black

$10.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$19.00

Kentucky Owl

$75.00

Larceny Small Batch

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark Private Selection

$25.00

Michters' Small batch

$16.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$14.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Old Forester 1910

$15.00

Old Forester 1920

$18.00

Still Austin

$16.00

Still Austin Cask Strength

$20.00

Weller

$12.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woodford R. Double Oak

$19.00

Angel's Envy

Basil Hayden

Michter's

Old Forester

Rittenhouse

Sazerac 6 Yr

Hibiki Harmony

Jameson

Redbreast 12Yr

Suntory Toki

Tullamore Dew

Glenfiddich 12Yr

Glenfiddich 14Yr

Glenfiddich 18Yr

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Blue

Lagavulin 18Yr

Laphroaig 10Yr

Monkey Shoulder

SODS/TEA

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tes

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Herb & Wine

Sangria RED

$8.00

Sangria WHITE

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 East Vaughan Street, Bertram, TX 78605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

