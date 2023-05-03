The Standard Restaurant and Lounge 9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104
9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104
Fresno, CA 93730
Dinner
Appetizers
Calamari
Calamari steak strips fried and tossed with sautéed jalapeño and onion served with house cocktail house sauce
Seared Ahi Appetizer
Seasoned with black pepper and garlic salt served on daikon radish with citrus ponzu, pickled ginger and wasabi
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Marinated chicken with water chestnuts, carrots, cilantro, and green onion on puffed rice noodle served in butter lettuce cup topped with peanut sauce
Chicken Wings
Jumbo wings breaded with eleven herbs and spices tossed with choice of sweet & spicy, honey BBQ or teriyaki sauce
Vegan Black Bean Tacos
Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
Chicken Tacos
Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
Shrimp Tacos
Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo
Tempura Shrimp
Torpedo style shrimp in tempura batter with thai chili sauce
Edamame
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Burgers & Sandwiches
The Standard Burger
1/2 lb seasoned beef patty served medium with smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, lettuce and tomato with secret sauce on toasted honey kaiser bun
Sliders
Choice of all-American with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and roma tomato or BBQ bacon with house BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Memphis hot fried with buffalo dry rub topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and ranch or grilled chicken with butter lettuce, tomato, bacon, jack cheese and secret sauce
Salads
Southwest
Grilled chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, with chipotle sour cream
Chicken Caesar
Grilled peppercorn-crusted chicken, crisp romaine tossed in house caesar dressing and parmesan cheese
Side Salad
Spring mix with cherry tomato, red onion, croutons and dried blue cheese served with your choice of dressing: ranch, cranberry vinaigrette, balsamic, or caesar
Entrées
Ribeye
14 oz bone-in ribeye grilled to order topped with fresh herb compound butter
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze topped with sesame seeds and green onion
Seared Ahi
Seasoned with black pepper and garlic salt served on daikon radish with citrus ponzu, pickled ginger & wasabi
Chicken Piccata
Grilled chicken in white wine cream sauce with mushrooms and capers
Pasta
Dessert
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Iced tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Squirt
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Staff Red Bull
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Pear
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red Berry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Rain Cucumber
Smirnoff Whipped
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Three Olives Pomegranate
Tito's
Stoli Elite
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Vodka
360 Chocolate
Happy Hour Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Cazcanes Blanco
Cazcanes Repo
Cazcanes Anejo
Cazadores
Clase Azul
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio 1942
Del Miguey Vida Mezcal
Fortaleza Blanco
Herradura Ultra
Herradura Silver
Herradura Legend
Jose Quervo Reserva
Fortaleza Repo
Lalo Blanco
Patron Silver
Siete Legueas Blanco
Siete Legueas Repo
Tequila Ocho Repo
Tequila Ocho Anejo
21 Seeds
Clase Azul Plata
Rum
Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy Bourbon
Angels Envy Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Corbin Rye
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye
Ec Toasted
Eh Taylor Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch
Gentlemen'S Jack
Pikesville
Larceny
Henry Mckenna
Jack Daniels
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Doubleoak
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Woodford Rye
Old Forester Prohibition
Old Forester Bottle In Bond
Old Forester Old Fine
Old Forester Original Batch
Whistle Pig 10Yr
Whistle Pig 12Yr
Whistlepig 15Yr
Screwball Peanut Butter
Four Roses Single Barrel
Michters Rye
Michters Boubon
Michters Sour Mash
Redwood Empire Rye
Redwood Bourbon
Eagle Rare
Eh Taylor Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace
Sazerac
Weller 12
Weller Antique
Fireball
Crown Royal Apple
Blantons
Parkers Heritage
Slane
Jameson Black Barrell
Scotch/International
Seagrams 7-Crown
J. Walker Black
J. Walker Double Black
J. Walker Blue
Ardbeg
Laphroaig
Lagavulin
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie Port 12
Jameson Black Barrel
Glenfiddich 14
Glenfiddich 15Yr
Glendronach 15
Benriach 10Yr
Monkey Shoulder
Balvenie
Bruichladdich Port Char
Macallan Rare Cask
Macallan 18
Macallan 12
Highland Park 12
Highland Park 18
Slane
Brandy/Cognac
Liqueurs
Baileys
Kahlua
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Rumpleminze
Frangelico
Mr Black Coffee
Aperol
Campari
Cherry Heering
St. Germain
Triple Sec-Well
Romano Sambuca
Cointreau
Monin Agave
Chareau
Fernet Branca
Ancho Reyes Verde
Galliano Ristretto (Espresso)
Don Ciccio Walnut (Nocino)
Allspice Dram
Bruto Americano
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
Montenegro Amaro
Herbsaint Absinthe
Chambord
Fireball
Beer
Domestics
Imports
Seltzer
Wine
Glass Reds
Glass Whites
Bottle Reds
Bottle Whites
Cocktails
House Cocktails
Boulevardier
Eagle rare, campari, carpano sweet vermouth
Black Walnut Old Fashioned
Charming Buffalo
Buffalo trace, allspice dram, orgeat, lime juice
Italian Spritzer
Manhattan
Woodford rye, carpano sweet vermouth, angostura bitters
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Woodford rye, sugar cube, cherry heering, angostura & orange bitters
Paper Plane
Corbin Merced rye, aperol, amaro, lemon juice
Peat Project
Raspberry Sorbet
Sazerac
Sazerac rye, sugar cube, Peychaud's bitters, absinthe mist
Smoked Old Fashion
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Spicy Pom Margarita
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
50/50 Sour
Martinis
Chocolate Martini
360 chocolate vodka, baileys, khalua, frangelico, whipped cream
Girl's Best Friend
Chambord, peach schnapps, sparkling wine
Carribean Cruz
Shipwreck coconut rum, watermelon liquor, pineapple juice, Chambord
Aloe Me Too
Tito's vodka, chareau aloe liquor, agave nectar, lime juice
Appletini
Lemon Drop
Cosmo
Espresso Martini
PomPom
Stockholm Royale
Elit Martini
Pink Starbust
Popular Cocktails
Bottle Service
Vodka
Tequila
Don Julio 1942 Magnum Bottle
Clase Azul Repo Magnum Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Bottle
Clase Azul Reposado Bottle
Clase Azul Plata Bottle
Don Julio 70th Bottle
Casamigos Reposado Bottle
Don Julio Blanco Bottle
Casamigos Blanco Bottle
Patron Silver Bottle
Whiskey
Cognac
Champagne
Veuve Clicquot, Brut 15L
Veuve Clicquot, Brut 3L
Ace of Spades, Rose
Ace of Spades, Demi-sec
Ace of Spades, Masters
Ace of Spades, Brut
Dom Perignon, Brut
Veuve Clicquot, Brut 1.5L
Moet, Nectar Rose
Veuve Clicquot, Rose
Veuve Clicquot, Brut
Veuve Rich
Belaire, Rose
Buckets
9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93730