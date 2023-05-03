  • Home
  • /
  • Fresno
  • /
  • The Standard Restaurant and Lounge - 9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104
Main picView gallery

The Standard Restaurant and Lounge 9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104

review star

No reviews yet

9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104

Fresno, CA 93730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.00

Calamari steak strips fried and tossed with sautéed jalapeño and onion served with house cocktail house sauce

Seared Ahi Appetizer

$18.00

Seasoned with black pepper and garlic salt served on daikon radish with citrus ponzu, pickled ginger and wasabi

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Marinated chicken with water chestnuts, carrots, cilantro, and green onion on puffed rice noodle served in butter lettuce cup topped with peanut sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Jumbo wings breaded with eleven herbs and spices tossed with choice of sweet & spicy, honey BBQ or teriyaki sauce

Vegan Black Bean Tacos

$9.00

Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Served with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Tempura Shrimp

$16.00

Torpedo style shrimp in tempura batter with thai chili sauce

Edamame

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Standard Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb seasoned beef patty served medium with smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, lettuce and tomato with secret sauce on toasted honey kaiser bun

Sliders

$14.00

Choice of all-American with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and roma tomato or BBQ bacon with house BBQ sauce, bacon and cheddar cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Choice of Memphis hot fried with buffalo dry rub topped with shredded lettuce, pickles and ranch or grilled chicken with butter lettuce, tomato, bacon, jack cheese and secret sauce

Salads

Southwest

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, black beans, corn, jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, with chipotle sour cream

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Grilled peppercorn-crusted chicken, crisp romaine tossed in house caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix with cherry tomato, red onion, croutons and dried blue cheese served with your choice of dressing: ranch, cranberry vinaigrette, balsamic, or caesar

Entrées

Ribeye

$48.00

14 oz bone-in ribeye grilled to order topped with fresh herb compound butter

Teriyaki Salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon with teriyaki glaze topped with sesame seeds and green onion

Seared Ahi

$29.00

Seasoned with black pepper and garlic salt served on daikon radish with citrus ponzu, pickled ginger & wasabi

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Grilled chicken in white wine cream sauce with mushrooms and capers

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella ravioli topped with house marinara, basil and parmesan cheese

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Oven baked with four cheeses topped with bread crumbs

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

House made bread pudding with vanilla brandy drizzle and house whipped cream

Lava Cake

$11.00

Chocolate cake with molten center topped with vanilla bean ice cream, house whipped cream and cocoa powder

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Iced tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Squirt

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Staff Red Bull

$2.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Absolut Peppar

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rain Cucumber

$11.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$11.00

Three Olives Cherry

$11.00

Three Olives Grape

$11.00

Three Olives Pomegranate

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli Vodka

$11.00

360 Chocolate

$11.00

Happy Hour Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Awayuki Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Fords Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Cazcanes Blanco

$14.00

Cazcanes Repo

$18.00

Cazcanes Anejo

$28.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 70th

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Del Miguey Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Jose Quervo Reserva

$20.00

Fortaleza Repo

$18.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Siete Legueas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Legueas Repo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$16.00

21 Seeds

$12.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$11.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$11.00

Bacardi Mango

$11.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Capt Morgan Reg

$11.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Shipwreck Coconut

$11.00

Kirk And Sweeney 12Yr

$12.00

Kirk And Sweeney 18Yr

$15.00

Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Corbin Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Ec Toasted

$14.00

Eh Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Gentlemen'S Jack

$12.00

Pikesville

$12.00

Larceny

$12.00

Henry Mckenna

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.25

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Doubleoak

$12.00

Jack Honey

$10.25

Jack Fire

$10.25

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Old Forester Prohibition

$14.00

Old Forester Bottle In Bond

$14.00

Old Forester Old Fine

$14.00

Old Forester Original Batch

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10Yr

$18.00

Whistle Pig 12Yr

$25.00

Whistlepig 15Yr

$50.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$10.25

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Michters Boubon

$12.00

Michters Sour Mash

$12.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$12.00

Redwood Bourbon

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Eh Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Weller 12

$18.00

Weller Antique

$14.00

Fireball

$10.25

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00

Parkers Heritage

$40.00

Slane

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrell

$11.00

Scotch/International

Seagrams 7-Crown

$9.25

J. Walker Black

$13.00

J. Walker Double Black

$13.00

J. Walker Blue

$50.00

Ardbeg

$15.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Lagavulin

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie Port 12

$14.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15Yr

$18.00

Glendronach 15

$30.00

Benriach 10Yr

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Balvenie

$16.00

Bruichladdich Port Char

$15.00

Macallan Rare Cask

$65.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Highland Park 18

$22.00

Slane

$10.25

Brandy/Cognac

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Remy XO

$40.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy Privilege

$20.00

Ciroc Brandy

$12.00

Louis XIII

$275.00

Liqueurs

Baileys

$10.25

Kahlua

$10.25

Grand Marnier

$10.25

Jagermeister

$10.25

Rumpleminze

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.25

Mr Black Coffee

$10.25

Aperol

$10.25

Campari

$10.25

Cherry Heering

$9.25

St. Germain

$9.25

Triple Sec-Well

$9.25

Romano Sambuca

$10.25

Cointreau

$10.25

Monin Agave

$5.00

Chareau

$10.25

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.25

Galliano Ristretto (Espresso)

$10.25

Don Ciccio Walnut (Nocino)

$10.25

Allspice Dram

$9.25

Bruto Americano

$9.25

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$9.25

Montenegro Amaro

$9.25

Herbsaint Absinthe

$9.25

Chambord

$9.25

Fireball

$10.00

Beer

Domestics

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

O'Douls

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Happy Hour Beer

$4.00

Imports

Barrelhouse Mango IPA

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50Out of stock

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.50

Firestone

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Lagunitas

$6.50

Mind Haze

$6.50

Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Strongbow

$6.50

805

$6.50Out of stock

Half Dome

$6.00

Seltzer

White Claw

$5.50

Wine

Champagne

Opera Prima Btl

$27.00

Mumm Split

$11.00Out of stock

Opera Prima Glass

$7.00

Glass Reds

Treana

$7.00

Joel Gott

$10.00

Austin Hope

$20.00

Ryder Merlot

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot

$11.00

TroubleMaker blend

$15.00

Glass Whites

Cannonball

$9.00Out of stock

Sonoma Cutrer

$11.00Out of stock

Kung Fu Reisling

$8.00

Line 39 Pinot Gregio

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Cupcake Moscato

$8.00

Sonoma Rose

$11.00

Bottle Reds

Treana Btl

$28.00

Joel Gott Btl

$40.00

Austin Hope Btl

$80.00

Jordan Btl

$95.00

Joseph Phelps Btl

$110.00

Caymus Btl

$155.00

Ryder Merlot Btl

$36.00

Meiomi Btl

$44.00

Troublemaker Btl

$60.00

Bottle Whites

Cannonball Btl

$36.00

Sonoma Chard Btl

$44.00

Kung Fu Btl

$36.00

Line 39 Btl

$36.00

Kim Crawford Btl

$36.00

Cupcake Moscato Btl

$32.00

Sonoma Rose Btl

$44.00

Cocktails

House Cocktails

Boulevardier

$14.00

Eagle rare, campari, carpano sweet vermouth

Black Walnut Old Fashioned

$16.00

Charming Buffalo

$14.00

Buffalo trace, allspice dram, orgeat, lime juice

Italian Spritzer

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Woodford rye, carpano sweet vermouth, angostura bitters

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Woodford rye, sugar cube, cherry heering, angostura & orange bitters

Paper Plane

$14.00

Corbin Merced rye, aperol, amaro, lemon juice

Peat Project

$16.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$18.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sazerac rye, sugar cube, Peychaud's bitters, absinthe mist

Smoked Old Fashion

$18.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$14.00

Spicy Pom Margarita

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$18.00

50/50 Sour

$18.00

Martinis

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

360 chocolate vodka, baileys, khalua, frangelico, whipped cream

Girl's Best Friend

$11.00

Chambord, peach schnapps, sparkling wine

Carribean Cruz

$11.00

Shipwreck coconut rum, watermelon liquor, pineapple juice, Chambord

Aloe Me Too

$11.00

Tito's vodka, chareau aloe liquor, agave nectar, lime juice

Appletini

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

PomPom

$11.00

Stockholm Royale

$11.00

Elit Martini

$14.00

Pink Starbust

$10.00

Popular Cocktails

Adios MF

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Midori Sour

$10.25

Mojito

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.25

White Russian

$10.25

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.25

Paloma

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Happy Hour

HH Drinks

HH Domestic Beer

$4.00

HH Import Beer

$5.00

HH Well Drink

$5.00

HH Call Drink

$6.00

HH House Wine

$6.00

HH Martini

$7.00

HH Whiskey

$8.00

HH Titos

$5.00

Shooters

B-52

$9.00

Blowjob

$9.00

Butter Baby

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.00

Wet Pussy

$9.00

White Gummy Bear

$9.00

50\50 Bar

$9.00

Purple Hooter

$9.00

hawaiian Punch

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Sweet Tart

$9.00

Bottle Service

Vodka

Grey Goose Magnum Bottle

$495.00

Stoli Elit Bottle

$325.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$325.00

Belvedere Bottle

$325.00

Ketel One Bottle

$325.00

Ciroc & Flavors Bottle

$325.00

Tito's Bottle

$295.00

Tequila

Don Julio 1942 Magnum Bottle

$995.00

Clase Azul Repo Magnum Bottle

$995.00

Don Julio 1942 Bottle

$495.00

Clase Azul Reposado Bottle

$495.00

Clase Azul Plata Bottle

$395.00

Don Julio 70th Bottle

$345.00

Casamigos Reposado Bottle

$345.00

Don Julio Blanco Bottle

$295.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco Bottle

$295.00

Patron Silver Bottle

$295.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal Bottle

$325.00

Jameson Black Barrel Bottle

$325.00

Jack Daniel's Bottle

$295.00

Slane Bottle

$295.00

Cognac

Hennessy Privilege Bottle

$445.00

Hennessy Bottle

$345.00

Remy XO Bottle

$645.00

Remy 1738 Bottle

$375.00

Remy Martin VSOP Bottle

$345.00

Champagne

Veuve Clicquot, Brut 15L

$4,995.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut 3L

$895.00

Ace of Spades, Rose

$945.00

Ace of Spades, Demi-sec

$795.00

Ace of Spades, Masters

$725.00

Ace of Spades, Brut

$595.00

Dom Perignon, Brut

$495.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut 1.5L

$395.00

Moet, Nectar Rose

$245.00

Veuve Clicquot, Rose

$245.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut

$225.00

Veuve Rich

$225.00

Belaire, Rose

$195.00Out of stock

Buckets

Import Bucket

$40.00

Domestic Bucket

$40.00

Red Bull Bucket

$30.00

Squirt Bucket

$30.00

Water Bucket

$15.00

Seltzer Bucket

$40.00

Cigars

Davidoff Yamasa

$45.00

Padron 1964

$40.00

Fuente Double Chateau

$30.00

Montecristo

$25.00

Camacho

$25.00

Acid Kuba

$22.00

Acid Blonde

$18.00

Rocky Patel

$18.00

Fuente Rothschild

$18.00

Bloodline Habano

$14.00

Bloodline Blonde

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9455 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93730

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Woodward American Grill - 9433 N Fort Washington Road Ste 107
orange starNo Reviews
9433 N Fort Washington Road Ste 107 Fresno, CA 93730
View restaurantnext
Sequoia Brewing Company Champlain - 1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
1188 E Champlain Dr Suite 107 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
The Mug Community Coffee Shop, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
1137 E. Champlain Dr. Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Houston Tx Hot Chicken 8 - Fresno - 8482 N Friat Rd. Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
8482 North Friant Road Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Annesso Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
8484 N. Friant Rd. Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Butterfish (Fresno)
orange starNo Reviews
8482 North Friant Road Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston