A map showing the location of The Standard Restaurant Page Field CommonsView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Standard Restaurant Page Field Commons

1,850 Reviews

$$

5031 S Cleveland Ave

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Standard BURGER
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$1.00 STUFF (Copy)

RANCH

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Avocado Horseradish

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEZ

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Crostini Bread

$1.00

Czar Dressing

$1.00

Demi

$1.00

Everything Dressing

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Vinegarette

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

Poutine Gravy

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

THAI PNUT Dressing

$1.00

Verde Sauce

$1.00

$1SYRUP

$1.00

$1 HOLLENDASE

$1.00

$1 TARTER

$1.00

$1 CHIMI

$1.00

$1 BUFFALO

$1.00

1$ TERIYAKI

$1.00

$1 Aoli

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

VEGAN MAYO

$1.00

$1 Cuc Ranch

$1.00

APPS

Black & Blue Beef Tips

$10.99

Blues & Bbq

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Classic Wings

$13.99

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Cajun Fried Pickles

$5.99

Potato Chips

$3.99

Poutine Fries

$6.99

Muffin of the Day

$5.99

Crab And Spinach Dip

$17.99

BRUNCH SANDWICH

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.99

BFAST DILLA

$13.99

BURRITO

$15.99

CALI CLUB

$16.99

EGG SANDWICH

$10.99

HANGOVER

$16.99

Impossible BURGER

$16.99

LOX OF LOVE

$16.99

PASTRAMI EGG SAND

$15.99

RADIO CITY

$18.99

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.99

Standard BURGER

$16.99

STEAK DILLA (Copy)

$17.99

SWEST BENNI

$23.99

VEGAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$14.99

VEGGIE BURITO

$12.99

BRUNCH STUFF

2 BISCUIT GRAVY

$8.99

BYOB

$11.99

CHIX & WAFFLES

$14.99

FRENCH TOAST

$10.99

FRUIT-YOGURT MARTINI

$9.99

HASH RADIO

$15.99

HASH STANDARD

$14.99

Pot Roast Hash

$16.99

Quiche

$10.99

STEAK DILLA

$17.99

SWEST HASH

$14.99

WAFFLE

$8.99

WAFFLE OF DAY

$9.99

Country Fried Chiz And Eggs

$18.99

Kickin Chiz Hash

$17.99

Sw Quish

DESSERTS (Copy)

Ny Style Chzcke

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

KIDS MENU (Copy)

Kids Bacon, Egg & Cheese Tacos

$6.99

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

KIDS CIX FINGERS

$8.99

Kids French Toast Stix

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Kids Waffle Plank Choco Chip

$6.99

Kids Waffle Plank Plain

$6.99

OMELETTE

BYOO

$9.99

CALI OMLETTE

$13.99

Crab Omlette

$14.99

Greek

$13.99

Healthnut

$13.99

Meat Lover

$14.99

Southwest Omelet

$15.99

Veggie Lovers

$15.99

OPEN ITEMS (Copy)

CHAFER

$10.00

OPEN BEER

$2.00

OPEN BEV

$2.00

OPEN FOOD $1

$1.00

OPEN FOOD $10

$10.00

OPEN FOOD $11

$11.00

OPEN FOOD $12

$12.00

OPEN FOOD $15

$15.00

OPEN FOOD $16

$16.00

OPEN FOOD $2

$2.00

OPEN FOOD $3

$3.00

OPEN FOOD $4

$4.00

OPEN FOOD $5

$5.00

OPEN FOOD $6

$6.00

OPEN FOOD $7

$7.00

OPEN FOOD $8

$8.00

OPEN LINEN

$20.00

OPEN RETAIL

$5.00

NO FOOD BINGO

$25.00

CATERING

$240.00

OPEN FOOD $17

$17.00

PIZZA

Meat Lovers Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

Kicken Chix Pizza

$21.99

SIDES

Arg Salad

$5.00

Bowl of Grits

$1.99

BOWLS GRITS W/ CHEESE

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.69

Everything Bagel

$2.99

French Fries

$1.99

Home Fries

$1.99

PLAIN BAGEL

$2.99

POUTINE GRAVY

$1.69

Rye Toast

$1.99

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$1.69

Seasonal Fruit

$3.99

Side Avo

$1.00

SIDE BACON

$3.99

SIDE BISCUIT

$1.69

Side Chicken

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$3.99

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Side Tort Chips

$2.00

SMK SALMON

$6.00

Wheat Toast

$1.99

WHITE

$1.99

APPS

1 meatball app

$6.99

2 meatball

$13.00

Black & Blue Beef Tips

$10.99

Blues & Bbq

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Cajun Fried Pickles

$5.99

CHILI

$5.99

Classic Wings

$13.99

Crab & Spinach Dip

$16.99

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Fried Goat Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Polomino Shrimp

$14.99

Potato Chips

$3.99

Poutine Fries

$6.99

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Teryaki Chicken

$9.99

SALAD

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

LRG CZAR

$9.99

LRG HSE SALAD

$9.99

LRG STEAK SALAD

$17.99

LRG SUMMER SALAD

$13.99

LRG SWEST COBB

$18.99

LRG THAI PNUT

$13.99

Med Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

MED CZAR

$4.99

MED HSE SALAD

$4.99

MED STEAK SALAD

$8.99

MED SUMMER SALAD

$8.99

MED SWEST COBB

$9.99

MED THAI PNUT

$7.99

SANDWICH

3 Steak Tacos

$17.99

Baked Vegan Parm

$11.99

BLACK BEAN QUINOA BURGER

$13.99

BUFF CHIX SAND

$16.99

Cali Club

$16.99

CHAR GRILLED DIP

$16.99

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$16.99

CUBAN

$11.99

FISH TACO

$16.99

Impossible BURGER

$16.99

MAHI SANDWICH

$21.99

MEATBALL PARM

$13.99

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.99

RADIO CITY

$18.99Out of stock

Sandwich Of Day

$14.99

SAUSAGE PARM SANDWICH

$11.99

Standard BURGER

$16.99

VEGAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$14.99

Whiskey Bbq Pork

$14.99

Sliders

$13.99

ENTREES

Baked Cavatappi Bolognese

$18.99

Baked Pasta

$12.99

BBQ MAC CHEESE

$24.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.99

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$26.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$24.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

FISH & CHIPS

$20.99

LINGUINE MEATBALL OR SAUSAGE (Copy)

$15.99

MAHI AND VEG

$21.99

Meatloaf Pasta

$15.99

PASTA MUSSELS

$32.99

Prima

$14.99

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$25.99

Standard BOLOGENSE

$15.99

Steak Frites

$28.99

Veggie-n-Grain Bowl

$17.99

White Wine Lemon Chicken

$18.99

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

MARGARITA PIZZA

$13.99

MEATBALL RICOTTA

$15.99

ROCK PLAZA PIZZA

$15.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.99

STANDARD WHITE PIZZA

$15.99

VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.99

DESSERT

Chzck

$11.00

KEY LIME PIE

$11.00

Choco Chip Churro Cannoli

$8.00

KIDS MENU (Copy)

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

KIDS CIX FINGERS

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Alfrdo

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Marinara

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Butter

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

SIDES

SIDE CROSTINI

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

SIDE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE TORT CHIP

$2.99

Toasted Baquette

$1.50

1 meatball

$6.99

2 meatball

$13.00

SIDE PASTA

$3.00

OPEN ITEMS

CATERING

$240.00

CATERING

$500.00

CATERING

$300.00

CATERING

$95.00

CHAFER

$10.00

GRATUITY

$275.00

GRATUITY

$296.00

KARAOKE

$200.00

NO FOOD BINGO

$25.00

OPEN BEER

$2.00

OPEN BEV

$2.00

OPEN FOOD $1

$1.00

OPEN FOOD $10

$10.00

OPEN FOOD $11

$11.00

OPEN FOOD $12

$12.00

OPEN FOOD $15

$15.00

OPEN FOOD $16

$16.00

OPEN FOOD $17

$17.00

OPEN FOOD $2

$2.00

OPEN FOOD $3

$3.00

OPEN FOOD $4

$4.00

OPEN FOOD $5

$5.00

OPEN FOOD $6

$6.00

OPEN FOOD $7

$7.00

OPEN FOOD $8

$8.00

OPEN LINEN

$20.00

OPEN RETAIL

$5.00

VEGGIE PLATTER

$95.00

TRUE TOURS

BLACK BEAN QUINOA BURGER

$13.99

TT CEASAR W/ GRL CHIX

$11.05

TT FISH SANDWICH

$11.05

TT RADIO CITY

$11.05

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

BLUES & BBQ CHIP

$5.50

CAJUN PICKLES

$4.00

POUTINE FRIES

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$5.00

APPS

1 meatball

$6.99

2 meatball

$13.00

Black & Blue Beef Tips

$10.99

Blues & Bbq

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

CHILI

$6.99

Classic Wings

$13.99

Crab & Spinach Dip

$16.99

Edamame

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$16.99

Cajun Fried Pickles

$5.99

Grilled Polomino Shrimp

$14.99

Potato Chips

$3.99

Poutine Fries

$6.99

Sausage App

$4.00

SMOKE FISH DIP

$9.99Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Teryaki Chicken

$9.99

Fried Goat Cheese

$10.99

SALADS

SIDE CEASAR

$4.99

SIDE HOUSE

$4.99

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

LRG CZAR

$9.99

LRG HSE SALAD

$9.99

LRG SWEST COBB

$18.99

LRG STEAK SALAD

$17.99

LRG SUMMER SALAD

$13.99

LRG THAI PNUT

$13.99

SANDWICH

Baked Vegan Parm

$11.99

BLACK BEAN QUINOA BURGER

$13.99

Buff Chix Sand

$16.99

Cali Club

$16.99

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$16.99

Impossible BURGER

$16.99

MEATBALL PARM

$13.99

RADIO CITY

$18.99Out of stock

SAUSAGE PARM SANDWICH

$11.99

Standard BURGER

$16.99

VEGAN SAUSAGE

$14.99

ENTREES

10 OZ NY STRIP

$29.99

Baked Cavatappi Bolognese

$18.99

BBQ PORK MAC N CHEESE

$24.99

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$24.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$21.99

CAVATAPPI BOLO

$15.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

Chx Parm Pasta

$19.99

Honey Kickin' Chicken

$17.99

ITALIAN MEATLOAF

$15.99

LINGUINE MEATBALL OR SAUSAGE (Copy)

$15.99

Pot Roast Dinner

$20.99

Shepherd's Pie

$17.99

STEAK FRITES

$28.99

SUNDRIED CHX PASTA

$23.99

SWEST CHIX DINNER

$21.99

VEGGIE GRAIN BOWL

$17.99

White Wine Lemon Chicken

$18.99

SEAFOOD

BLACKENED SHRIMP ALFREDO

$26.99

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon

$19.99

CILANTRO LIME MAHI

$27.99

Fish & Chips

$20.99

Fish Refill

JERK MAHI

$26.99

PASTA MUSSELS

$32.99

SALMON QUINOA BOWL

$25.99

SESAME SEARED SALMON

$27.99

SHRIMP LINGUINE

$21.99

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$10.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

IMPOSSIBLE PIZZA MUST BE OK'D BY KITCHEN

$17.00Out of stock

MARGARITA PIZZA

$13.99

MEATBALL Riccota PIZZA

$15.99

ROCK PLAZA PIZZA

$15.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.99

STANDARD WHITE PIZZA

$15.99

VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.99

Brisket Pizza

$16.69Out of stock

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

KIDS CIX FINGERS

$8.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Alfrdo

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Butter

$6.99

Kids Pasta And Marinara

$6.99

DESSERTS

Ny Style Chzcke

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Blackberry Swirl Chzcake

$11.00

Choco Chip Blkbry Swirl Chzcake

$11.00

Cc Chirro CANNOLI

$7.99

SIDES

SIDE TORT CHIP

$2.99

SIDE CROSTINI

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

SIDE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIE

$4.00

Side Of Mash

$2.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$6.75

Sd Mac And Cheese

$5.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

SIDE PASTA

$3.00

$1.00 STUFF

RANCH

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Avocado Horseradish

$1.00

Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEZ

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Crostini Bread

$1.00

Czar Dressing

$1.00

Demi

$1.00

Everything Dressing

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Vinegarette

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

PICO

$1.00

Poutine Gravy

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

THAI PNUT Dressing

$1.00

Verde Sauce

$1.00

$1SYRUP

$1.00

$1 HOLLENDASE

$1.00

$1 TARTER

$1.00

$1 CHIMI

$1.00

$1 BUFFALO

$1.00

1$ TERIYAKI

$1.00

$1 Aoli

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

VEGAN MAYO

$1.00

$1 Cuc Ranch

$1.00

Russian

$1.00

OPEN ITEMS

CHAFER

$10.00

OPEN BEER

$2.00

OPEN BEV

$2.00

OPEN LINEN

$20.00

OPEN RETAIL

$5.00

NO FOOD BINGO

$25.00

CATERING

$240.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

Blues & BBQ

$5.50

CAJUN PICKLES

$4.00

POUTINE FRIES

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$5.00

COCKTAIL CLASS

DRINK 1

$10.00

DRINK 2

$10.00

DRINK 3

$10.00

APP'S

$5.00

EVENTS

$5 FOOD

$5.00

$8 FOOD

$8.00

$5 DRINK

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5031 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
2400 First Street Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Life - The Vegan Drive Thru
orange star4.8 • 276
3310 Del Prado Blvd Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Anthony's on the BLVD
orange star3.7 • 458
1303 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Fine Folk Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,205
11300 Lindbergh Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston