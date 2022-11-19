Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Standard Restaurant

1,850 Reviews

$$

1520 Broadway

Fort Myers, FL 33901

DRAG SHOW

DRAG SHOW

$15.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Whiskey Wednesday Pulled Pork Sandwich

Whiskey Wednesday Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Whiskey Wednesday Drink

Whiskey Wednesday Drink

$5.00
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Legendary cuisine

Website

Location

1520 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Directions

The Standard Restaurant image
The Standard Restaurant image

