The Standard - Tuscaloosa

review star

No reviews yet

1217 university blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Daily special slice

$5.00

when available

APPS

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

hand breaded chicken tenderloins choice of sauce

Mozzarella sticks

$8.00

Pierogies

$8.00

Potato and cheese filled pasta pockets

Frickles

$9.00

Fried Pickles side cajun ranch

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Standard Nachos

$15.99

cheese,salsa,sour cream, lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$15.99

cheese, chopped chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce

20" Pies

Cheese Pie

$19.99

Pepperoni Pie

$24.99

Sausage Pie

$24.99

Meat Lovers Pie

$29.99

Bacon,sausage,peperoni

Boom Boom Pie

$29.99

chopped breaded chicken tossed in boom boom sauce with ranch swirl

Chicken Parmesan Pie

$29.99

White Pie

$24.99

mozzerella cheese, ricotta, garlic

Buffalo Wing Pie

$29.99

chopped breaded chicken tender tossed in your choice of sauce

Garden Pie

$29.99

green pepers, black olives, mushrooms

Supreme Pie

$29.99

garden pie with bacon,pepperoni,sausage

Bacon Pie

$24.99

Haberno & Ghost Pepper Pie

$29.99

really really hot!

Beyond Sausage Pie

$24.99

califlower crust cheese

$16.99

Specilty Pies

Upside Down Pizza

$19.99

Thick square pizza cheese on bottom sauce on top

Sicilian Pizza

$24.99

Thick Large square pizza

Margarita Pizza

$19.99

fresh mozzrella,tomato and olive oil

Cheesy Bread

$19.99

Wings

Regular wings 10ea

$13.00

with bone

Boneless Wings 10ea

$13.00

Cauliflower wings

$10.00

cauliflower breaded and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Fries

Seasoned fries

$5.00

Cheese fries

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Disco fries

$10.00

Cheese and brown gravy

Old bay fries

$7.00

Truffle parm fries

$10.00

Salt Vinegar fries

$7.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Cajun Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Celery

$1.00

Soda\Juice

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Dr.pepper

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sour

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Unsweetend ice tea

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
pizza and wings and drink in the heart of Tuscaloosa

1217 university blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

