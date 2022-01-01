  • Home
A map showing the location of The Standing Room Torrance 3556 Torrance BlvdView gallery
Burgers
American

The Standing Room Torrance 3556 Torrance Blvd

42 Reviews

$$

3556 Torrance Blvd

Torrance, CA 90530

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC
PARM FRIES
FRIES

STARTERS \ SALADS

FRIES

$5.00

SWEET FRIES

$7.00

PARM FRIES

$7.00

TUNA POKE NACHOS

$15.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

EDAMAME

$7.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TOSTADA SALAD

$13.00Out of stock

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$7.00

COOKIE

$5.00

Crazy Tots

$7.00

BURGERS

CLASSIC

$11.00

DRESSED

$15.00

CASH

$13.00

CHANCE

$13.00

HAPA

$13.00

NAPOLEON

$22.00

GENGHIS KHAN

$22.00Out of stock

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE

$11.00

BULL

$20.00Out of stock

Burger Lunch Special

$12.00

Southern Burger

$13.00

SAMMIES

BOK BOK

$12.00Out of stock

SHORTIE

$15.00

BULLY

$15.00Out of stock

CHARLOTTE

$12.00

K-DILLA

$12.00

OSCAR

$12.00

SALLY

$12.00

FU FU

$7.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

PLATES

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$20.00Out of stock

SALMON PLATE

$22.00

PORK BELLY PLATE

$20.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB PLATE

$25.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN SAMMIE

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

MISC.

HATS

$25.00

DRAFT SODA

Stubborn Draft Cola

$2.00

Stubborn Diet Cola

$2.00

Stubborn Lemon Berry Açaí

$2.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Stubborn Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.00

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.00

Stubborn Citrus Orange

$2.00

Stubborn Rootbeer

$2.00

DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.45Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.59

Pure Leaf Sweet

$2.59

Gatorade

$2.45

Life Water

$2.45

CHIPS

Nacho Cheese

$2.29

Cool Ranch

$2.29

Flamin Nacho

$2.29

Flamin Ranch

$2.29

Lays BBQ

$2.29

Lays lemon

$2.29

Miss V jalapeno

$2.29

Miss V cracked pepper

$2.29

Miss V sea salt

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3556 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90530

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

