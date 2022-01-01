The Star on Park 1400 Park Street
1400 Park Street
Alameda, CA 94501
Small Detroit
Small Detroit All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Small Detroit Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
Small Detroit Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
Small Detroit Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
Small Detroit Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
Small Detroit Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.
Small Detroit Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
Small Detroit California
Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.
Small Detroit BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No red sauce.
Small Detroit Half / Half Specialties
Small Detroit Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
Small Detroit Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.
Large Detroit
Large Detroit All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
Large Detroit Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
Large Detroit Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
Large Detroit Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
Large Detroit Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
Large Detroit Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.
Large Detroit Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
Large Detroit California
Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.
Large Detroit BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No red sauce.
Large Detroit Half/ Half Specialty
Large Detroit Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
Large Detroit Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.
9" Small Deep
9" Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
9" Deep Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
9" Deep Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
9" Deep Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta
9" Deep Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
9" Deep Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
9" Deep Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic
9" Deep Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
9" Deep Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
9" Deep White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
9" Deep Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
9" Deep California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
9" Deep BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
9" Deep Half / Half Specialties
9" Deep Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
9" Deep Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Large Deep
12" Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
12" Deep Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
12" Deep Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Deep Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta
12" Deep Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
12" Deep Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
12" Deep Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic
12" Deep Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
12" Deep Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
12" Deep White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
12" Deep Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
12" Deep California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
12" Deep BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.
12" Deep Half/ Half Specialty
12" Deep Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
12" Deep Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Small Thin
12" Small Thin All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
12" Small Thin Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
12" Small Thin Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Small Thin Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta
12" Small Thin Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
12" Small Thin Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
12" Small Thin Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic
12" Small Thin Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
12" Small Thin Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.
12" Small Thin White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
12" Small Thin Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
12" Small Thin California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.
12" Small Thin BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.
12" Small Thin Seasonal Special
Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula
12" Small Thin Half/ Half Specialty
12" Small Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
12" Small Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
16" Large Thin
16" Large Thin All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
16" Large Thin Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
16" Large Thin Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
16" Large Thin Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta
16" Large Thin Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
16" Large Thin Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
16" Large Thin Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic
16" Large Thin Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
16" Large Thin Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.
16" Large Thin White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
16" Large Thin Spicy Sausage
spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
16" Large Thin California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.
16" Large Thin BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.
16" Large Thin Seasonal Special
Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula
16" Large Thin Half/ Half Specialty
16" Large Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
16" Large Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Small Thin GF
12" Small GF All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese
12" Small GF Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers
12" Small GF Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
12" Small GF Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta
12" Small GF Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella
12" Small GF Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic
12" Small GF Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic
12" Small GF Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis
12" Small GF Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF Spicy Sausage
Spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper
12" Small GF California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.
12" Small GF Seasonal Special
Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula
12" Small GF Half/ Half Specialty
12" Small GF Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
12" Small GF Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.
Starters
Small Meatballs
Three meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese
Large Meatballs
Six meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese.
Small Roasted Broccolini
Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)
Large Roasted Broccolini
Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)
Small Roasted Cauliflower
Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon
Large Roasted Cauliflower
Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon
Sourdough & Roasted Garlic
Warm sourdough, a blend of butter & extra virgin olive oil, whole roasted garlic cloves on the side
Small Spicy Baked Wings
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)
Large Spicy Baked Wings
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)
Burrata & Garlic Crostini
Burrata mozzarella, tomato & black olive tapenade, almond pesto, garlic rubbed sourdough
Seasonal Appetizer
Garlic stuffed pretzel with mozzarella, parmesan, red bell pepper, fresh basil, marinara sauce
Salads
Small Arugula & Fennel
Wild arugula, shaved fennel, red onion, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette
Large Arugula & Fennel
Wild arugula, shaved fennel, red onion, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing
Large Caesar
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing
Small Goddess
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
Large Goddess
Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing
Small Greek
Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Large Greek
Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Small Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing
Large Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing
Small Mixed
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Large Mixed
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Seasonal Salad
Spring mix, honeycrisp apple, red onions, gorgonzola, orange vinaigrette
Large Seasonal Salad
Spring mix, honeycrisp apple, red onions, gorgonzola, orange vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Spicy Italian Sausage Sandwich
Fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, spicy cherry peppers, onions, house marinara. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
East Coast Sandwich
Salami, ham, tomato & black olive tapenade, provolone, shaved iceberg, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, Italian oregano vinaigrette. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Mary's chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, ranch. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
Vegan Hero Sandwich
Zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, garlic oil, arugula, pepperoncini, vegan cheese. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
Sides
Parmesan & Red Pepper Flakes
NA Beverage To Go
Beer To Go
Fort Point Animal IPA
Fort Point KSA Kolsch
Faction Hemi 5.4 Pale Ale (16 oz.)
Almanac Love Hazy IPA (16 oz.)
Almanac Sour Nova Rotating
Stem Off Dry Cider
Erdinger N/A
Six Pack Fort Point Animal IPA
Six Pack Fort Point KSA Kolsch
Four Pack Almanac Love Hazy IPA
Four Pack Almanac Sour Nova Rotating
Four Pack Stem Off Dry Cider
Wine To Go
The Star takes enormous pride in serving our award-winning deep dish and thin crust pizzas. By offering organic salads, appetizers made from scratch, house made dressings and sauces, oven baked sandwiches, and fresh dough tossed daily, our once small pizzeria has blossomed into a dynamic neighborhood restaurant. Beyond dozens of signature dishes, our bar serves artisan cocktails, carefully selected wines and beer in an elegant yet comfortable environment. Our commitment to our employees, community, schools and local nonprofit organizations embodies who we are. We treat our guests like family, invest in our employees, and use responsible, local, and the highest quality ingredients. Thank you for choosing The Star!
1400 Park Street, Alameda, CA 94501