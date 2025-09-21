The Star Portland 1309 NW Hoyt St
1309 NW Hoyt St
Portland, OR 97209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$14.00
12" Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$36.00
9" Deep Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$19.00
Deep Dish
9" Small Deep
9" Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$27.00
9" Deep Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$26.00
9" Deep Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$26.00
9" Deep Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$25.00
9" Deep Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$26.00
9" Deep Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$24.00
9" Deep Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$24.00
9" Deep Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$24.00
9" Deep Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$26.00
9" Deep White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$24.00
9" Deep California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$26.00
9" Deep BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$26.00
9" Deep Brass Monkey
*Secret menu item* Sausage, spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$29.00
9" Deep Half / Half Specialties
9" Deep Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$19.00
9" Deep Pepperoni$22.00
9" Deep Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$19.00
12" Large Deep
12" Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$36.00
12" Deep Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$35.00
12" Deep Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$35.00
12" Deep Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$35.00
12" Deep Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$35.00
12" Deep Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$33.00
12" Deep Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$33.00
12" Deep Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$33.00
12" Deep Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$35.00
12" Deep White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$33.00
12" Deep California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$35.00
12" Deep BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$35.00
12" Deep Brass Monkey
*Secret menu item* Sausage, spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$39.00
12" Deep Half/ Half Specialty
12" Deep Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$25.00
12" Deep Pepperoni$29.00
12" Deep Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$25.00
Thin Crust
12" Small Thin
12" Small Thin Carbonara
Garlic-parmesan sauce, bacon, egg, Pecorino, green onion, parsley$26.00
12" Small Thin All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$26.00
12" Small Thin Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$25.00
12" Small Thin Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$25.00
12" Small Thin Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$25.00
12" Small Thin Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$25.00
12" Small Thin Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$24.00
12" Small Thin Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$24.00
12" Small Thin Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$24.00
12" Small Thin Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.$25.00
12" Small Thin White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.$24.00
12" Small Thin California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.$25.00
12" Small Thin BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No tomato sauce.$25.00
12" Small Thin Margherita$25.00
12" Small Thin Hawaiian
Ham & pineapple$23.00
12" Small Thin Half/ Half Specialty
12" Small Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$18.00
12" Small Thin Pepperoni$21.00
12" Small Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$18.00
16" Large Thin
16" Large Thin Carbonara
Garlic-parmesan sauce, bacon, egg, Pecorino, green onion, parsley$35.00
16" Large Thin All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$35.00
16" Large Thin Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$34.00
16" Large Thin Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$34.00
16" Large Thin Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$34.00
16" Large Thin Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$34.00
16" Large Thin Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$33.00
16" Large Thin Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$33.00
16" Large Thin Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$33.00
16" Large Thin Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.$34.00
16" Large Thin White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.$33.00
16" Large Thin California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.$34.00
16" Large Thin BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No tomato sauce.$34.00
16" Large Thin Margherita$34.00
16" Large Thin Hawaiian
Ham & pineapple$32.00
16" Large Thin Half/ Half Specialty
16" Large Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$24.00
16" Large Thin Pepperoni$28.00
16" Large Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$24.00
12" Small Thin GF
12" Small GF Carbonara
Garlic-parmesan sauce, bacon, egg, Pecorino, green onion, parsley$31.00
12" Small GF All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$31.00
12" Small GF Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$30.00
12" Small GF Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$30.00
12" Small GF Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$30.00
12" Small GF Meatball Combo **
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella **Meatballs contain gluten**$30.00
12" Small GF Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$29.00
12" Small GF Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$29.00
12" Small GF Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$29.00
12" Small GF Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.$30.00
12" Small GF White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.$29.00
12" Small GF California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.$30.00
12" Small GF BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No tomato sauce.$30.00
12" Small GF Margherita$30.00
12" Small GF Thin Hawaiian
Ham & pineapple$28.00
12" Small GF Half/ Half Specialty$5.00
12" Small GF Thin Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$23.00
12" Small GF Thin Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$23.00
12" Small GF Thin Pepperoni$26.00
Detroit-Style
Small Detroit
Small Detroit All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$25.00
Small Detroit Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$25.00
Small Detroit Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$25.00
Small Detroit Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$24.00
Small Detroit Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$24.00
Small Detroit Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.$25.00
Small Detroit California
Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.$25.00
Small Detroit BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No red sauce.$25.00
Small Detroit Half / Half Specialties
Small Detroit Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$19.00
Small Detroit Pepperoni$22.00
Small Detroit Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.$19.00
Large Detroit
Large Detroit All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$38.00
Large Detroit Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$38.00
Large Detroit Meatball Combo
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$38.00
Large Detroit Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$37.00
Large Detroit Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$37.00
Large Detroit Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.$38.00
Large Detroit California
Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.$38.00
Large Detroit BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No red sauce.$38.00
Large Detroit Half/ Half Specialty
Large Detroit Cheese Only
Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$28.00
Large Detroit Pepperoni$32.00
Large Detroit Build Your Own
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.$28.00
Lunch Specials
Personal Thin Crust
Personal Thin Carbonara
Garlic-parmesan sauce, bacon, egg, Pecorino, green onion, parsley$11.00
Personal Thin All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$11.00
Personal Thin Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$11.00
Personal Thin Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$11.00
Personal Thin Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$11.00
Personal Thin Meatball
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$11.00
Personal Thin Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$11.00
Personal Thin Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$11.00
Personal Thin Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$11.00
Personal Thin Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.$11.00
Personal Thin White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.$11.00
Personal Thin California
Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.$11.00
Personal Thin BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. No tomato sauce.$11.00
Personal Thin Margherita$11.00
Personal Thin Cheese
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$9.00
Personal Thin Pepperoni
Shortcut to a pepperoni pizza!$10.50
Personal Thin BYO
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$9.00
Personal Deep Dish
Personal Deep All Star
Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese$11.00
Personal Deep Classic
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers$11.00
Personal Deep Little Star
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic$11.00
Personal Deep Mediterranean
Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta$11.00
Personal Deep Meatball
Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella$11.00
Personal Deep Old School
Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic$11.00
Personal Deep Vegetarian
Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic$11.00
Personal Deep Italian Combo
Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis$11.00
Personal Deep Pesto Chicken
Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$11.00
Personal Deep White Pie
Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$11.00
Personal Deep California
Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$11.00
Personal Deep BBQ Chicken
Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.$11.00
Personal Deep Cheese
Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.$9.00
Personal Deep Pepperoni
Shortcut to a pepperoni pizza!$10.50
Personal Deep BYO
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.$9.00
Starters
Small Meatballs
Three meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese$10.00
Large Meatballs
Six meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese.$17.00
Small Roasted Broccolini
Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)$9.00
Large Roasted Broccolini
Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)$16.00
Small Roasted Cauliflower
Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon$8.00
Large Roasted Cauliflower
Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon$14.00
Sourdough & Roasted Garlic
Warm sourdough, a blend of butter & extra virgin olive oil, whole roasted garlic cloves on the side$9.00
Small Spicy Baked Wings
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)$12.00
Large Spicy Baked Wings
Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)$19.00
Burrata & Garlic Crostini
Burrata mozzarella, tomato & black olive tapenade, almond pesto, garlic rubbed sourdough$15.00
Small Cheese Bread
Garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and parsley. Served with marinara and ranch$7.00
Large Cheese Bread
Garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, and parsley. Served with marinara and ranch$13.00
Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing$11.00
Large Caesar
Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing$18.00
Small Goddess
Little gems, green onions, goat cheese, toasted almonds, creamy pesto dressing$12.00
Large Goddess
Little gems, green onions, goat cheese, toasted almonds, creamy pesto dressing$19.00
Small Greek
Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette$13.00
Large Greek
Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette$20.00
Small Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing$12.00
Large Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing$18.00
Small Mixed
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
Large Mixed
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette$19.00
Small House$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Large House$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
East Coast Sandwich
Salami, ham, tomato & black olive tapenade, provolone, shaved iceberg, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, Italian oregano vinaigrette. Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$16.00
Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$14.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Mary's chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, cilantro, green onions, pickled jalapeños, ranch. Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$14.00
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing.Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$14.00
Vegetarian Hero Sandwich
Zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, garlic oil, arugula, pepperoncini, Mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted French roll with kettle chips$14.00
To Go Beverages- Portland
Wine To Go
Cocktails To Go
NA Beverage To Go
Beer To Go
To Go Sides
Sides
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209