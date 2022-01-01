Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

The Star Portland 1309 NW Hoyt St

No reviews yet

1309 NW Hoyt St

Portland, OR 97209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

12" Deep Build Your Own
12" Deep Half/ Half Specialty
12" Deep All Star

Small Detroit

Small Detroit All Star

$26.00Out of stock

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Small Detroit Classic

$26.00Out of stock

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

Small Detroit Meatball Combo

$26.00Out of stock

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

Small Detroit Old School

$24.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

Small Detroit Italian Combo

$24.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

Small Detroit Pesto Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.

Small Detroit Spicy Sausage

$24.00Out of stock

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

Small Detroit California

$25.00Out of stock

Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.

Small Detroit BBQ Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No red sauce.

Small Detroit Half / Half Specialties

Out of stock

Small Detroit Cheese Only

$18.00Out of stock

Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

Small Detroit Build Your Own

$18.00Out of stock

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.

Large Detroit

Large Detroit All Star

$37.00Out of stock

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Large Detroit Classic

$37.00Out of stock

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

Large Detroit Meatball Combo

$37.00Out of stock

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

Large Detroit Old School

$37.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

Large Detroit Italian Combo

$37.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

Large Detroit Pesto Chicken

$37.00Out of stock

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No red sauce.

Large Detroit Spicy Sausage

$37.00Out of stock

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

Large Detroit California

$37.00Out of stock

Pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No red sauce.

Large Detroit BBQ Chicken

$37.00Out of stock

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No red sauce.

Large Detroit Half/ Half Specialty

Out of stock

Large Detroit Cheese Only

$27.00Out of stock

Please choose this option if you want a plain red sauce and cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

Large Detroit Build Your Own

$27.00Out of stock

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain red sauce and cheese pizza.

9" Small Deep

9" Deep All Star

$26.00

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

9" Deep Classic

$26.00

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

9" Deep Little Star

$26.00

Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic

9" Deep Mediterranean

$25.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta

9" Deep Meatball Combo

$26.00

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

9" Deep Old School

$24.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

9" Deep Vegetarian

$24.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic

9" Deep Italian Combo

$24.00

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

9" Deep Pesto Chicken

$25.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

9" Deep White Pie

$24.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

9" Deep Spicy Sausage

$24.00

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

9" Deep California

$25.00

Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

9" Deep BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

9" Deep Half / Half Specialties

9" Deep Cheese Only

$18.00

Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

9" Deep Build Your Own

$18.00

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.

12" Large Deep

12" Deep All Star

$35.00

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

12" Deep Classic

$35.00

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

12" Deep Little Star

$35.00

Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic

12" Deep Mediterranean

$34.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta

12" Deep Meatball Combo

$35.00

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

12" Deep Old School

$33.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

12" Deep Vegetarian

$33.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic

12" Deep Italian Combo

$33.00

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

12" Deep Pesto Chicken

$34.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

12" Deep White Pie

$33.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

12" Deep Spicy Sausage

$33.00

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

12" Deep California

$34.00

Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

12" Deep BBQ Chicken

$34.00

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. The Deep Dish version of this pizza is topped with tomato sauce. Please note "No Sauce" if you do not want tomato sauce included.

12" Deep Half/ Half Specialty

12" Deep Cheese Only

$24.00

Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

12" Deep Build Your Own

$24.00

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.

12" Small Thin

12" Small Thin All Star

$26.00

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

12" Small Thin Classic

$26.00

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

12" Small Thin Little Star

$26.00

Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic

12" Small Thin Mediterranean

$25.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta

12" Small Thin Meatball Combo

$26.00

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

12" Small Thin Old School

$24.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

12" Small Thin Vegetarian

12" Small Thin Vegetarian

$24.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic

12" Small Thin Italian Combo

$24.00

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

12" Small Thin Pesto Chicken

$25.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.

12" Small Thin White Pie

$24.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.

12" Small Thin Spicy Sausage

$24.00

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

12" Small Thin California

$25.00

Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.

12" Small Thin BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.

12" Small Thin Seasonal Special

$25.00

Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula

12" Small Thin Half/ Half Specialty

12" Small Thin Cheese Only

$18.00

Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

12" Small Thin Build Your Own

$18.00

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.

16" Large Thin

16" Large Thin All Star

$35.00

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

16" Large Thin Classic

$35.00

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

16" Large Thin Little Star

$35.00

Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic

16" Large Thin Mediterranean

$34.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta

16" Large Thin Meatball Combo

$35.00

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

16" Large Thin Old School

$33.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

16" Large Thin Vegetarian

$33.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic

16" Large Thin Italian Combo

$33.00

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

16" Large Thin Pesto Chicken

$34.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.

16" Large Thin White Pie

$33.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.

16" Large Thin Spicy Sausage

$33.00

spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

16" Large Thin California

$34.00

Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.

16" Large Thin BBQ Chicken

$34.00

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.

16" Large Thin Seasonal Special

$34.00

Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula

16" Large Thin Half/ Half Specialty

16" Large Thin Cheese Only

$24.00

Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

16" Large Thin Build Your Own

$24.00

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.

12" Small Thin GF

12" Small GF All Star

$31.00

Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, provolone cheese

12" Small GF Classic

$31.00

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers

12" Small GF Little Star

$31.00

Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic

12" Small GF Mediterranean

$30.00

Roasted chicken, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, green olives, onions, feta

12" Small GF Meatball Combo

$31.00

Housemade meatballs, ricotta, onions, fresh mozzarella

12" Small GF Old School

$29.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onions, fresh garlic

12" Small GF Vegetarian

$29.00

Roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kalamata olives, onions, red bell peppers, fresh garlic

12" Small GF Italian Combo

$29.00

Pepperoni, salami, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, pepperoncinis

12" Small GF Pesto Chicken

$30.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, roasted chicken, mushrooms, onions, pesto. No tomato sauce.

12" Small GF White Pie

$29.00

Garlic-infused olive oil, zucchini, tomatoes, feta. No tomato sauce.

12" Small GF Spicy Sausage

$29.00

Spicy calabrese sausage, cherry peppers, red onions, crushed red pepper

12" Small GF California

$30.00

Pesto, arugula, sundried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction. No tomato sauce.

12" Small GF BBQ Chicken

$30.00

Mary’s chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, cheddar, bacon, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños. No tomato sauce.

12" Small GF Seasonal Special

$30.00

Apple & Fennel Sausage with garlic-infused olive oil, honeycrisp apple, caramelized red onion, fennel sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula

12" Small GF Half/ Half Specialty

12" Small GF Thin Build Your Own

$23.00

Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.

12" Small GF Thin Cheese Only

$23.00

Please choose this option if you want a plain cheese pizza. Choose Build Your Own if you would like to add toppings.

Starters

Small Meatballs

$10.00

Three meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese

Large Meatballs

$17.00

Six meatballs made with ground beef & pork, breadcrumbs, spices served with marinara sauce, parmesan cheese.

Small Roasted Broccolini

$9.00

Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)

Large Roasted Broccolini

$16.00

Pecorino romano, fresh garlic, chili flakes, lemon (GF)

Small Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon

Large Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Garlic, chili powder, parsley, parmesan, olive oil, lemon

Sourdough & Roasted Garlic

$9.00

Warm sourdough, a blend of butter & extra virgin olive oil, whole roasted garlic cloves on the side

Small Spicy Baked Wings

$12.00

Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)

Large Spicy Baked Wings

$19.00

Mary's chicken, dry spice rub server with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing (GF)

Burrata & Garlic Crostini

$15.00

Burrata mozzarella, tomato & black olive tapenade, almond pesto, garlic rubbed sourdough

Seasonal Appetizer

$13.00

Garlic stuffed pretzel with mozzarella, parmesan, red bell pepper, fresh basil, marinara sauce

Salads

Small Arugula & Fennel

$10.00

Wild arugula, shaved fennel, red onion, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette

Large Arugula & Fennel

$17.00

Wild arugula, shaved fennel, red onion, goat cheese, orange vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$17.00

Romaine, house made croutons, pecorino romano, Caesar dressing

Small Goddess

$11.00

Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing

Large Goddess

$18.00

Little gems, green onions, walnuts, goat cheese, creamy pesto dressing

Small Greek

$12.00

Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Large Greek

$19.00

Romaine, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucmber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Small Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing

Large Wedge

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese dressing

Small Mixed

$11.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Large Mixed

$18.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onion, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, honeycrisp apple, red onions, gorgonzola, orange vinaigrette

Large Seasonal Salad

$18.00

Spring mix, honeycrisp apple, red onions, gorgonzola, orange vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Spicy Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, spicy cherry peppers, onions, house marinara. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

East Coast Sandwich

$16.00

Salami, ham, tomato & black olive tapenade, provolone, shaved iceberg, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, Italian oregano vinaigrette. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mary's chicken, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, ranch. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mary's chicken, basil pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, creamy pesto dressing. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

Vegan Hero Sandwich

$14.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, garlic oil, arugula, pepperoncini, vegan cheese. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.

Dessert

Portland Cheesecake

$9.00

Wine To Go

BTL House Wine Sparkling Rosé 12 oz.

$10.00Out of stock

BTL Appoloni Rosé

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Vacqueyras Grenache Syrah

$49.00

BTL Contrade Negroamaro

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Chianti Rufina

$32.00

BTL Antinori Toscana Rosso

$31.00

BTL Browne Heritage Cabernet

$35.00

BTL Primarius Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Lange Chardonnay

$49.00

BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$33.00

BTL Segura Cava

$32.00

BTL J Roget Brut

$32.00

BTL Argyle Rose

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Acrobat Rose

$35.00Out of stock

Cocktails To Go

TOGO Flor De Agave

$17.00

TOGO Paper Airplane

$17.00

TOGO Star Negroni

$17.00

NA Beverage To Go

Retro Coke

$4.00

Retro Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Caldera Root Beer

$5.00

Crater Lake Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Virgil's Black Cherry

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Beer To Go

BTL Corona

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Boneyard RPM

$9.00

BTL San Juan Hard Seltzer Cherry

$6.00

BTL Athletic Brewing N/A Run Wild IPA

$7.00

BTL 10 Barrel Raspberry Crush Sour

$6.00

BTL Portland Hard Cider

$6.00Out of stock

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

BTL Stiegle Radler

$7.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Goddess Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Orange Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Pesto

$2.00

Parmesan & Red Pepper Flakes

One Side Parmesan Cheese

To reduce waste, please add this item if you would like us to include it in your order. Limit 2 per pizza.

One Side Red Pepper Flakes

To reduce waste, please add this item if you would like us to include it in your order. Limit 2 per pizza.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

