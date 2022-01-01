The Starlight Tavern 596 Grand St

Sunday 2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am

Monday Closed

Tuesday 2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am

Wednesday 2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am

Thursday 2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am

Friday 2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am