The Starlight Tavern 596 Grand St

Bar Snacks

Wasabi Peas

$5.00

gluten-free

Mixed Nuts

$5.00

gluten-free

Mixed Olives

$5.00Out of stock

gluten-free

Shrimp Chips

$8.00Out of stock

gluten-free (cont. dairy)

Dinner

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

paprika, chives

French Fries

$6.00

cajun spice, house ketchup (trace gluten)

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Pierogi

$12.00

Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Roasted Dates

$11.00

blue cheese, bacon

Sardines

$12.00

toast, sea salt, butter, parsley

Steak & Fries

$26.00

12oz, horseradish creme fraiche, french fries

Tavern Burger

$16.00

8oz angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion

Thick Cut Bacon

$10.00

Veggie Patty

$16.00

Beer

Pilsner

$8.00

Bengali IPA

$8.00

Stout

$8.00

Harpoon White

$8.00

Montauk Ale

$8.00

Michelob

$6.00

Sour

$9.00

Delirium

$14.00

Founders IPA

$7.00

High Life

$5.00

Jacks Cider

$7.00

Rothaus

$8.00

Tecate

$5.00

Two Robbers Black Cherry Lemon

$8.00

Two Robbers Grapefruit Kiwi

$8.00

Two Robbers Watermelon Cucumber

$8.00

WellBeing Going Places IPA (alc-free)

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Run Wild IPA N/A

$7.00

Upside Down N/A

$7.00

Wine

Gruet (375ml)

$25.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Albarino

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Rosé

$12.00

Cocktails

Pickle Back

$6.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Frojito

$10.00

Ultimate Old Fashioned

$15.00

Salted Banana

$18.00

Wake Me Up

$14.00

Coctel Pretencioso

$14.00

1934 Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

vodka, house mix, pickle brine (vegan)

Mimosa

$12.00

sparkling wine, orange

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

sparkling wine, aperol, seltzer, orange slice

Fitzgerald Cocktail

$12.00

gin, lemon, simple, bitters (up)

Fernet & Cola

$12.00

fernet branca, cola, lime wedge

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gin Gimlet

$14.00

Vodka Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Hanky Panky

$14.00

Palma Fizz

$14.00

American Trilogy

$14.00

Between The Sheets

$14.00

Brooklyn

$14.00

Greenpoint

$14.00

Redhook

$14.00

Bronx

$14.00

Starlight, Star Bright

$14.00

tequila, lime, pickled strawberry (green cardamom, star anise)

Country Club

$14.00

vodka, iced tea, lemonade, mint

Grand Prospect Hall

$14.00

rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, meletti amaro, bitters

Lightning Bolt

$14.00

apple brandy, lemon, lime, pomegrate, bitters

NASA

$14.00

rum, cane, cold brew

Diplomat's Cocktail

$14.00

white vermouth, tonic

Japanese Highball

$14.00

japanese whisky, yuzu, seltzer

Old Fashioned Cocktail

$14.00

bourbon, demerara, bitters, orange twist

Tavern Martini

$14.00

vodka & gin, dry & white vermouths, celery bitters, lemon twist & olives

Margarita

$14.00

tequila, orange liqueur, lime, salt

NA Beverages

Alcohol-Free, Bartender's Choice

$8.00

Cherry Cola

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Fresca

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$6.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Essences

$13.00

House Gin

$8.00

Aviation

$11.00

Blue Gin

$12.00

Edinburgh

$12.00

Gin Mare

$12.00

Greenhall's

$12.00

Greenhook

$12.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Jensen's

$12.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Rabbit Hole

$12.00

Riegers

$12.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

House Rum

$8.00

Appleton

$12.00

Avua

$12.00

Barbancourt

$12.00

Barrilito

$12.00

Goslings

$12.00

La Favorite

$12.00

Mt Gay Black

$12.00

Neisson

$13.00

Plantation

$12.00

Ron Colon

$12.00

Rum Fire

$12.00

Duquesne

$10.00

Amaras Mezcal

$11.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$13.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Chamucos Blanco

$14.00

Chinaco Blanco

$13.00

Espolon

$12.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$13.00

G4 Rep

$14.00

Hornitos Anejo

$13.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Illegal Mezcal

$12.00

Los Amantes Mezcal

$13.00

Mi Campo

$10.00

Pueblo Viejo Rep

$10.00

Roca Silver

$14.00

Verde Mezcal

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

House Bourbon

$8.00

House Rye

$8.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Bibb & Tucker

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Few Bourbon

$14.00

Green Brier

$10.00

High West

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$14.00

Knob Rye

$14.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Grand Dad

$11.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$10.00

Noah's Mill

$12.00

House Scotch

$10.00

Dalwhinnie

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker

$14.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Fernet

$8.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Amaro

$9.00

Sandman 20 yr

$12.00

Fiero

$10.00

Luxardo

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$10.00

Ming River

$10.00

St Luna

$11.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Friday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 5:30 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

596 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

