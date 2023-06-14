Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Pizza

The Starlite Room

30 Reviews

$$

3018 Lake Rd

Elmira, NY 14903

Popular Items

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

FOOD

Entrees

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Chix & Bacon Mac/Cheese

$17.00

Chix wing Mac/Cheese

$17.00

DINNER Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fettucinne Alfredo

$15.00

Haddock Filet

$16.00

House Filet

$40.00

Lobster Alfredo

$26.00

Lobster Dinner

$45.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Philly Mac/Cheese

$18.00

Protein Bowl

$16.00

Spaghetti

$14.00

Surf & Turf

$45.00

Flatbreads

Build Your Own Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Philly Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken Wing Flatbread

$14.00

Lobster Alfredo Flatbread

$18.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Meatlovers Flatbread

$14.00

Philly Flatbread

$16.00

Southwest Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach Flatbread

$13.00

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Garden Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Garlic Butter Burger

$15.00

Lobster Rolls

$16.00

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Starlite Burger

$15.00

Western Burger

$15.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Munchies

Boneless Chicken Wings

$15.00

Bruschetta Melts

$12.00

Cauliflower Fried

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

CBR Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Sticks Fried

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken Wing Dip

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

COMBO

$17.00

French Fries

$7.00

Loaded French Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Burger Wrap

$15.00

CBR Wrap

$14.00

Cheesy Meatball Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Crisper Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Garden Cheesesteak Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$16.00

Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Salads

SIDE Salad

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chix Crisper Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$11.00

Starlite Salad

$12.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Rasp/Almond Shortbread

$8.00

Chocolate Brownies

$8.00

Kids Meals

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Family Style Meals

1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese

$49.00

1/2 Pan Chix Parm & Spaghetti

$64.00

1/2 Pan Haddock x 6

$65.00

1/2 Pan Fettuccine Alfredo

$54.00

1/2 Pan Spaghetti & Meatballs

$45.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$18.00

1/2 Pan Salad WITH Meal

$10.00

EXTRAS

EX $auces

Sides

SIDE Applesauce

$2.50

SIDE Cole Slaw

$2.50

SIDE French Fries

$4.00

SIDE Fried Cauliflower

$4.00

SIDE Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

SIDE Loaded Fries

$5.00

SIDE Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

SIDE Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SIDE Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

SIDE Onion Rings

$5.00

SIDE Seasoned Fries

$4.00

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

SIDE Vegetable

$2.50

GLUTEN FREE

GF Appetizers

GF APP-Bruschetta

$13.00

GF APP- Quesadilla

$10.00

GF APP-Mozz Stix

$9.00

GF APP- Chix Tenders

$14.00

GF APP-Chix Wing Dip

$11.00

GF APP- Wings

$17.00

GF APP-Chips & Salsa

$7.00

GF APP- Combo

$18.00

GF APP-Fries

$8.00

GF APP-Loaded Fries

$11.00

GF APP-Seasoned Fries

$9.00

GF APP- Spin Dip

$11.00

GF APP- Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

GF APP- Side Mac

$9.00

GF Entrees

GF Beef Philly Mac

$19.00

GF Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$17.00

GF Chicken Philly Mac

$19.00

GF Chicken Parm

$17.00

GF Chicken Wing Mac

$18.00

GF Chix Bacon Mac

$18.00

GF Fettucini Alfredo

$16.00

GF Filet Mignon

$41.00

GF Lobster Dinner

$46.00

GF Lobster Mac

$27.00

GF Mac & Cheese

$16.00

GF Protein Bowl

$17.00

GF Spaghetti

$15.00

GF Surf & Turf

$46.00

GF Flatbreads

GF Beef Philly Flatbread

$17.00

GF BYO Flatbread

$14.00

GF Chicken Wing Flatbread

$15.00

GF Chix Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$15.00

GF Chix Philly Flatbread

$17.00

GF Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

GF Meatlovers Flatbread

$15.00

GF Spinach Flatbread

$14.00

GF Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

GF Handhelds

GF Beef Garden Philly

$17.00

GF Beef Philly Wrap

$17.00

GF BLT

$13.00

GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

GF Chicken Salad

$13.00

GF Chix Garden Philly

$17.00

GF Chix Philly Wrap

$17.00

GF Garlic Burger

$16.00

GF Grilled Chix Wrap

$15.00

GF Impossible Burger

$16.00

GF Starlite Burger

$16.00

GF Western Burger

$16.00

GF Munchies

GF Bruschetta

$13.00

GF Chips & Salsa

$7.00

GF Chix Tenders

$14.00

GF Chix wing Dip

$11.00

GF Combo

$18.00

GF Fries

$8.00

GF Loaded Fries

$11.00

GF Mozz Stix

$9.00

GF Quesadilla

$10.00

GF Seasoned Fries

$9.00

GF Side Mac

$9.00

GF Spin Dip

$11.00

GF Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

GF Wings

$17.00

GF Salads

GF SIDE Salad

$5.00

GF Buffalo Chix Salad

$13.00

GF Grilled Chix Salad

$13.00

GF House Salad

$11.00

GF Starlite Salad

$12.00

GF Harvest Salad

$12.00

GF Desserts

Rasp/Almond Shortbread

$8.00

Chocolate Brownies

$8.00

GF Kids Meals

GF Kids Tenders

$9.00

GF Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

GF Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

GF Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

GF Kids Burger

$9.00

GF Sides

GF SIDE Applesauce

$2.50

GF SIDE Cole Slaw

$2.50

GF SIDE French Fries

$4.00

GF SIDE Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

GF SIDE Loaded Fries

$6.00

GF SIDE Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

GF SIDE Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

GF SIDE Mac

$9.00

GF SIDE Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

GF SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

GF SIDE Vegetable

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:02 pm
Restaurant info

Starlite Room is a full service restaurant, bar and event center. Celebrating life's special moments.

Location

3018 Lake Rd, Elmira, NY 14903

Directions

Gallery
The Starlite Room image
The Starlite Room image
The Starlite Room image

