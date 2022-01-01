A map showing the location of Station View gallery

Station

review star

No reviews yet

425 South Main Street

Granville, OH 43023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Mushroom

$17.00

Plain Cheese

$14.00

Plain Pepperoni

$15.00

Fennel Sausage

$17.00

Vegan Pepperoni

$17.00

Vegan Yuma

$17.00

Veggie

$17.00

Spicy Yuma

$17.00

Margherita

$15.00

House Pepperoni

$17.00

Almond Pesto

$17.00

Half Station Simple Salad

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual breakfast, lunch, coffee, and baked goods.

Location

425 South Main Street, Granville, OH 43023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

River Road Coffeehouse - Granville
orange star4.7 • 524
935 River Rd Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
HASHI
orange starNo Reviews
128 Broadway E Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Three Tigers Brewing - 133 North Prospect Street
orange starNo Reviews
133 North Prospect Street Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Prospect St. Smoothie
orange starNo Reviews
134 N Prospect St Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
The Broadway Pub
orange starNo Reviews
126 E Broadway Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
The Lot - 140 N. Prospect St.
orange starNo Reviews
140 N. Prospect St. Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Granville

River Road Coffeehouse - Granville
orange star4.7 • 524
935 River Rd Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Mai Chau Kitchen at Three Tigers
orange star4.4 • 250
138 N Prospect St Granville, OH 43023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Granville
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston