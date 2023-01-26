The Station
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lake Forest
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurant