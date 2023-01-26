Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Station

review star

No reviews yet

840 S Waukegan Rd

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

FAMILY MEALS & TACO PACKS

10 QUICK TACOS

$22.00

10 TACOS WITH MEAT AND PICO, SALSA ON SIDE. CHOOSE 2 PROTEINS, 2 SALSAS, NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

FAMILY TACO BAR

$38.00

THE TACO BAR COMES WITH: 12 TORTILLAS 2 PROTEIN CHOICES 2 SALSAS PICO DE GALLO MEXICAN CHEESE ONIONS CILANTRO CORN SALSA

SNACKS

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$7.00

CHIPS, SALSA & GUACAMOLE

$9.00

QUESADILLA

$6.00

QUESO CON CARNE & CHIPS

$9.00

ROASTED CORN SALSA

$7.00

SIDE MORO BEANS

$3.00

SIDE BASMATI RICE

$3.00

FOOD

BURRITO

$12.00

BURRITO BOWL- GF

$12.00

SALAD BOWL- GF

$12.00

CRISPY TACOS (3)- GF

$11.00

CORN TACOS (3)- GF

$11.00

FLOUR TACOS (3)

$11.00

SUPER DUPER LOADED NACHOS

$14.00

KIDS TACOS (2) under 12 only

$7.00

KIDS QUESADILLAS (2) under 12 only

$7.00

MARGS & BEER

MARGARITA

$8.00

PALOMA

$8.00

CORONA

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

DOS XX AMBER

$4.00

FRUIT SMASH HARD SELTZER PINK LEMONADE

FRUIT SMASH HARD SELTZER PUNCH

HEINEKEN 0.0 NA

$4.00

LAGUNITAS DAYTIME IPA

$4.00

LAGUNITAS IPA

$4.00

MODELO

$4.00

MODELO NEGRO

$4.00

MONTUCKY COLD SNACK LAGER

$4.00

RHINEGEIST JUICY IPA

$4.00

RIGHT BEE CIDER, SEMI DRY APPLE

$4.00

SMYLIE FARMHOUSE

$5.00

SMYLIE PURPLE LINE

$5.00

TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER

$4.00

VICTORIA

$4.00

SODAS ETC.

BOTTLED SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER LIME

$3.00

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER PASSION FRUIT

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

GREEN RIVER

$3.00

HARNEY BUTTERFLY LEMONADE

$3.00

HARNEY MANGO ORANGE

$3.00

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

JARRITOS LIME

$2.50

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.50

JOE'S DIET RASPBERRY

$3.00

JOE'S HALF AND HALF

$3.00

JOE'S PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

OOGAVE STRAWBERRY RHUBARB

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Directions

