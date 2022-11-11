THE STATION BURGER
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
THE STATION BURGER IS A PLACE TO COME AND GRAB A GREAT BURGER OR YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM AND KNOW THAT YOU’RE EATING AMONG EVERYDAY HEROES
Location
5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 535, Paducah, KY 42001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurant
Rolling Hills Country Club - 701 Lakeview Drive
No Reviews
701 Lakeview Drive Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Paducah
Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurant
Strickland's Seafood Restaurant - Paducah
4.6 • 825
900 North 32nd Street Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurant
Purple Toad Winery - 4275 Old US Hwy 45 S
4.7 • 423
4275 Old US Hwy 45 S Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurant