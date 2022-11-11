Restaurant header imageView gallery

5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 535

Paducah, KY 42001

Burgers

Seasoned to perfection with a special blend of spices, our burgers are hand patted and pressed fresh everyday
JR Burger

JR Burger

$4.29

Perfect for any junior hero, this burger is full of flavor and sure to satisfy the smaller hungers.

Station Burger

Station Burger

$5.99

Our Signature Burger Blended with Bacon.

Burger

$5.99

Seasoned to perfection with a special blend of spices, our burgers are hand patted and pressed fresh everyday. Our regular burger DOES NOT have bacon blended in.

Arson Burger

Arson Burger

$5.99
Station Arson Burger

Station Arson Burger

$5.99

A Mildly Hot Burger Topped with Grilled Jalapenos

The Backdraft

The Backdraft

$5.99

Our Regular Burger topped with our special chili and cheese.

Station Backdraft Burger

Station Backdraft Burger

$5.99

Our Signature Burger, blended with bacon. Topped with our special chili and cheese.

Burger in Blue

Burger in Blue

$5.99
Station Blue

Station Blue

$5.98

Topped with Blue Cheese

The 402 Burger

The 402 Burger

$7.99

The 402 burger is our double burger, perfectly seasoned, and grilled to juicy perfection.

Station 402

Station 402

$7.99

The Station Burger 402 is our double station burger blended with bacon, perfectly seasoned, and grilled to juicy perfection.

The Chief

The Chief

$9.69
Station Chief

Station Chief

$9.69

Our one pound, “more meat than you can handle” burger spread across an eight inch bun.

9/11 Station

$3.43

9/11 Burger

$3.43

burger patty

$3.50

station patty

$3.50

JR Station

$3.99Out of stock

Jr Burger Patty

$3.00

Sara Evitts

$6.50

Chicken

The Last One In

The Last One In

$5.49
The Last One In 402

The Last One In 402

$7.49

Double Grilled Chicken Breast perfectly seasoned.

2 pc Chicken Tender

2 pc Chicken Tender

$2.99

Homestyle Chicken Tenders Lightly Seasoned

4 pc Chicken Tender

4 pc Chicken Tender

$4.99

Homestyle Chicken Tender Lightly Seasoned

Chicken Patty

$3.00

Last One In CHIEF

$9.49

Dogs

The Dalmatian

The Dalmatian

$5.49

Half of pound, 100% All Beef Hot Dog, Split in Half and Grilled to Perfection

The Dirty Dog

The Dirty Dog

$6.49

Half of pound, 100% All Beef Hot Dog, Split in Half and Grilled to Perfection. Topped with our special chili and shredded cheddar cheese

The Cooper

The Cooper

$3.49

100% All Beef Hot Dog

Sandwiches

The False Alarm

The False Alarm

$4.09

A Grilled to Perfection, Thick Cut All Beef Bologna Sandwich

The Grilled Maltese

The Grilled Maltese

$3.29

One of our favorites!! Our Version of a Grilled Cheese Sandwich With your choice of American, Pepperjack, Or Cheddar Cheese. Toasted to a Satisfying Golden Crisp.

JR Meals

Jr Burger, Jr Fry, and a 12oz drink
JR Burger Meal

JR Burger Meal

$6.99
JR Grilled Maltese Meal

JR Grilled Maltese Meal

$6.99

Grilled Cheese, Jr Fry, and a 12oz drink

JR Cooper Meal

JR Cooper Meal

$6.99

All beef hot dog, Jr Fry, and a 12oz drink

JR Tender Meal (2pc)

JR Tender Meal (2pc)

$6.99

Two Crispy Homestyle Tenders, Jr Fry, and a 12oz drink

Salads

Regular Salad

$5.39
Station Burger Salad

Station Burger Salad

$7.59

Perfect blend of romaine, arugula, and spring mix. Add some tomatoes, pickles, cheese and croutons and this salad will have your tongue fighting your teeth for the next bite.

Plain Burger Salad

Plain Burger Salad

$7.59
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.59

Our Salads have a perfect blend of romaine, arugula, and spring mix. Add some tomatoes, pickles, cheese and croutons and this salad will have your tongue fighting your teeth for the next bite.

Tender Salad

$7.79

Our Salads have a perfect blend of romaine, arugula, and spring mix. We top this mix tomatoes, pickles, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Our Side Salad has a perfect blend of romaine, arugula, and spring mix. We top this mix tomatoes, pickles, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Sides

JR Station Fries

JR Station Fries

$1.99

Jr Size Fresh Cut, Red Potato Fry with our special seasoning

Reg Station Fries

Reg Station Fries

$2.99

Regular Size Fresh Cut, Red Potato Fry with our special seasoning

Large Station Fries

Large Station Fries

$3.99

Large Size Fresh Cut, Red Potato Fry with our special seasoning

Jr Crinkle Fries

Jr Crinkle Fries

$1.99

Jr Size Old Fashioned Crinkle Cut Fry with our special Station seasoning

Reg Crinkle Cut Fries

Reg Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Regular Size Old Fashioned Crinkle Cut Fry with our special Station seasoning

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.99

Large Size Old Fashioned Crinkle Cut Fry with our special Station seasoning

3pc Cheese Stick

3pc Cheese Stick

$3.59

Breaded and Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with Marinara or Ranch

6 Piece Cheese Stick

6 Piece Cheese Stick

$5.99

Breaded and Deep Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Served with Marinara or Ranch

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$3.49

Hearty Chili made with our very own specially seasoned Station Burger Meat

Side of Marinara

Side of Marinara

$0.50
Reg Onion Rings

Reg Onion Rings

$2.99
Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$3.99

Jalapeno Popper

$5.99
Side of Nacho Cheese

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.25
Side of BBQ

Side of BBQ

$0.25

9\11 Crinkle

9\11 Station fry

Add Nacho Cheese

Add Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Add Chili

$0.50

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.35

Chips

$1.49
Side of A-1

Side of A-1

$0.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.35

Side of Spicy Ailoi

$0.35Out of stock

Pan Of Pickle

$3.99

Nachos N' Chz'

$3.49

Tomato

$1.95

Potato Salad

$2.99

Desserts

Hero Cone

Hero Cone

$2.19

Ice cream cone

JR Cone

JR Cone

$0.23

A Jr sized ice cream cone

Large Shake (16oz)

Large Shake (16oz)

$3.99

Blended to perfection and topped with whip cream and a cherry. Your choice of Chocolate, Vanilla, or Strawberry

Bowl of Ice Cream

Bowl of Ice Cream

$2.59

Regular Bowl of Ice Cream. Can add all the toppings you want.

Banana Split

Banana Split

$4.39

Our Traditional Banana split comes with three generous portions of ice cream topped with strawberries, crushed pineapple, and chocolate, a full banana, whip cream, and a cherry.

Sundae

Sundae

$3.29
Lg Disaster

Lg Disaster

$4.69

Your choice of Oreo, M&M, Heath, Resse's, Butterfinger, or cookie dough.

The Drinks

Kids Drink

$1.49

Med Fountain Drink

$1.89

Lg Fountain Drink

$2.29

Cup of Water/Ice

$0.25

Coffee

$1.49

Large Cup of Water/Ice

$0.50

Mikey Mike's Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Blu Razzberry

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Limited Time Flavor

$5.00

Boba

$0.70
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE STATION BURGER IS A PLACE TO COME AND GRAB A GREAT BURGER OR YOUR FAVORITE ICE CREAM AND KNOW THAT YOU’RE EATING AMONG EVERYDAY HEROES

Location

5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 535, Paducah, KY 42001

Directions

Gallery
The Station Burger image
The Station Burger image
The Station Burger image
The Station Burger image

