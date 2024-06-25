- Home
The Station
10 E Chestnut Ave
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Beverages
Hot Drinks
- Coffee 12oz$3.00
- Coffee 20oz$4.00
- Chai Latte 12oz
House made chai topped with your choice of milk.$5.25
- Chai Latte 20oz
House made chai topped with your choice of milk.$6.25
- Hot Tea 12oz$3.10
- Hot Tea 20oz$4.10
- Tea Latte 12 oz$4.50
- Tea Latte 20oz$5.00
- Latte 12oz 1 shot$4.50
- Latte 20oz -2shot$5.00
- Cappuccino 12oz -1shot$4.50
- Cappuccino 20oz -2 shot$5.00
- Nutella Latte 12oz -1shot$5.25
- Nutella Latte 20oz - 2shot$6.25
- Red Eye 12oz - 1shot$3.85
- Red Eye 20oz 2shot$4.85
- Americano 12oz -1shot$3.00
- Americano 20oz -2shot$4.00
- Espresso single shot$2.75
- Espresso double shot$3.30
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.75
- Hot Chocolate 20z$5.75
- Nutella Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.75
- Nutella Hot Chocolate 20oz$5.75
Iced Drinks
- Iced Coffee 12oz$3.00
- Iced Coffee 20oz$4.00
- Iced Chai Latte 12oz
House made chai concentrate topped with your choice of milk$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte 20oz
House made chai concentrate topped with your choice of milk$6.25
- Ice Tea 12oz$3.25
- Ice Tea 20oz
slightly sweetened$4.25
- Lemonade 12oz$4.00
- Lemonade 20oz$5.00
- Milk 12 oz$3.00
- Latte - iced 12oz -1 shot$4.50
- Latte - iced 20oz -2 shots$5.00
- Cappuccino - iced 12oz -1 shot$4.50
- Cappuccino- iced 20oz 2shot$5.00
- Americano - iced 12oz$3.00
- Americano - iced 20oz$4.00
- Red Eye-iced 12oz$3.85
- Red Eye-iced 20oz$4.85
- Espresso iced - 1 shot$2.75
- Espresso Double iced- 2 shots$3.30
- Nutella Latte -iced 12 oz$5.25
- Nutella Latte -iced 20 oz$6.25
- Ice Tea 16oz$4.25
- Lemonade 16oz$4.95
- iced coffee 16oxz$4.85
- Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Boylan Soda$2.95
- San Pellegrino$2.25
- Galvanina$3.50
- Apple Juice$2.70
- Orange Juice$2.70
- Water Bottle$2.70
- Izze$2.25
Drink Specials
Smoothies
Sweets
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.10
- Cream Cheese Cookie$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- Snickerdoodle Cookie (Vegan)
A Snickerdoodle is a delicious sugar cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar. The cinnamon sugar gives the cookies their distinct flavor, texture, and appearance.$2.10
- Sprinkle Cookies
A cream cheese cookie rolled in colorful sprinkles.$2.10OUT OF STOCK
- PB Pretzel Cookie$2.50
Sweet Breads
Gelato
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Organic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.25
- Organic Egg, Feta & Spinach Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Provolone & Red Peppers Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Mozzarella, and Tomato Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Egg, Mushroom and Onion Sandwich$8.50
- Organic Eggs (no bread)$7.25
- Vegan Elvis Sandwich
Banana, Peanut Butter and Coconut Bacon on Sourdough, drizzled with Maple Syrup$8.50
Sandwiches
- Hummus, Tomato & Coconut Bacon (vegan) Sandwich
served on house made Focaccia$14.00
- Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Sandwich
served on house made Focaccia$14.00
- Spinach, Mushroom, Onion & Provolone Sandwich
served on house made Focaccia$14.00
- Fig, Brie & Date Sandwich
served on a flatbread$11.75
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served on Sourdough$9.25
- Pickle Melt Sandwich
Gruyère, Mozzarella, Onions and Pickles on a flatbreead$11.75
- Vegan BLT with Avocado Spread Sandwich
Tomato, Spinach, Coconut Bacon and Avocado Spread on Sourdough$11.75
Crêpes
Breads
Soup / Chili
Catering
Catering Baked Goods
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Coffee : Art : Culture We combined a coffee shop and an art center (Eilandarts Center) all in a old train station. Visit us and bring a friend.
