The Station on 29th

review star

No reviews yet

1720 East 29th Street

Bryan, TX 77802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Starters

Brisket Queso

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Chicken, pork, sausage or brisket (+$2), pico, sour cream, black olives, jalapenos, cilantro

Loaded Fries

$12.00

bacon, cheddar, cheese sauce, jalapenos, green onions

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Salsa & Chips

$7.00

Chip Refill (tortilla)

Salsa Refill

Chili

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$9.00

Chili Fries

$12.00

Mac & Chili

$12.00

Frito Pie

$12.00

Wings

5 Wings

$8.00

Station Style - smoked n' fried

10 Wings

$15.00

Station Style - smoked n' fried

15 Wings

$22.00

Station Style - smoked n' fried

BBQ

BBQ Sandwich

$11.00

kettle chips & pickles

BBQ Plate

$14.00

choice of meat plus 2 sides

Bowl

$12.00

Mac or Mash

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Kernel Corn

$3.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mash Potatoes & BBQ Gravy

$4.00

Georgia Baked Beans

$3.00

sweet beans with peaches

Side Salad

$4.00

tomato, cheese, onion, crutons, dressing

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Sides Plate

$11.00

Choose 4 sides

Burgers

Plain Jane Burger

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

All American Cheese Burger

$12.00

cheddar, pepper jack, bleu cheese or swiss

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

onion strings, cheddar, BBQ sauce

Chili Burger

$13.00

chili, red onion, jalapenos

Patty Melt

$12.00

grilled onion, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island on marble rye

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Blacken'd Bleu Burger

$13.00

bleu cheese, blackn'd spices, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Big Dawg Burger

$13.00

smoked pork, onion strings, cheddar, BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Brisket Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

brisket, sauteed onion, roasted red peppers, white cheddar cheese sauce, onion strings, jalapenos

Rueben Sandwich

$14.00

corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on marbled rye

Salads

Brisket Caesar

$14.00

brisket, romaine lettuce, crutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan, TX toast

Classic Caesar

$11.00

romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, TX toast

Smoked Salad

$14.00

choice of meat, mixed greens, pico, red onion, black olives, roasted red peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, choice of dressing, TX toast

Mateo's Chopped BBQ Salad

$14.00

chopped lettuce mix, corn, Grogia baked beans, bacon, cheddar, grille chicken, onion strings, pico, drizzled ranch & BBQ sauce

Kid's Grub

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

plus 1 side

Cheese Burger

$7.00

plus 1 side

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

plus 1 side

BBQ Plate

$7.00

1 meat & 1 side

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Wings

$7.00

3 wings & 1 side

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Scoop of Vanilla

$3.00

Boots Floats

$6.00

Meat by LB

Brisket by lb

$8.00+

Chicken By Lb

$7.00+

Sausage By Lb

$7.00+

Pork By Lb

$7.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1720 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802

Directions

