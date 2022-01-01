Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Station Pizzeria 151 North Glenwood Avenue

No reviews yet

151 North Glenwood Avenue

Glenwood, IL 60425

APPS/SIDES

BBQ SLIDERS

$7.95

CHIPS AND CHZ

$4.95

CHZ STICKS

$7.95

CUP CHZ

$1.00

DRUNKEN POTATOES

$9.95

GARL KNOTS

$7.95

JAL POPPER

$6.25

LOADED FRIES

$5.95

MAC&CHZ

$1.50

LG NACHO

$12.95

SM NACHO

$8.95

O RING

$6.95

FRY BASKET

$2.95

SEASON FRY BASKET

$2.95

SIDE GARLIC FRIES

$1.75

SIDE REG FRIES

$1.75

SIDE SEASON FRIES

$1.75

SIDE SLAW

$1.00

CHIPS&SALSA

$3.95

CINNADOODLES

$6.50

Tort chips

$2.00

GUAC CHIPS AND SALSA

$8.95

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

PIZZA/FLATBREADS

MED THIN

$17.00

LRG THIN

$20.00

MED DEEP

$16.00

LRG DEEP

$23.00

CALZONE

$10.95

MED POT ROAST

$24.00

LRG POT ROAST

$28.00

MED MEX PIZZA

$24.00

LRG MEX PIZZA

$28.00

S&S FLAT

$9.95

BBQ CHIC FLAT

$11.95

SOUTHWEST FLAT

$11.95

POT ROAST FLAT

$11.95

MED MEAT LOVERS

$24.00

LRG MEAT LOVERS

$28.00

MED VEGGIE

$21.00

LRG VEGGIE

$26.00

SANDWICHES

POT ROAST MELT

$7.95+

CHZ 1/3 BURGER

$9.95

1/3 BURGER

$8.95

BACON POUNDER

$12.95

SMASH BURGER

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

CAESAR CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

RODEO BURGER

$9.95

PATTY MELT

$9.95

RODEO CHICKEN

$9.95

BLT

$8.95

BLT CLUB

$9.95

BLTA

$9.95

SOUP & SALADS

CUP SOUP

$3.95

BOWL SOUP

$4.95

SOUP AND SALAD

$8.95

CUP CHILI

$4.95

BOWL CHILI

$5.95

CHILI AND SALAD

$9.95

DINNER SALAD

$4.95

SM ANTI PASTA

$9.95

LG ANTI PASTA

$14.95

CHX CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.95

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.25

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

BLEU CHZ DRESSING

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.25

WINGS & SHRIMP

JUMBO WINGS

$12.95

5 WING SPECIAL

$8.95

10 SHRIMP

$10.95

20 SHRIMP

$17.95

CHIC TENDERS

$9.95

TACOS

TACO PLATE

CHIMMI TACO DINNER

$8.95

2 CHICKEN TACOS

$4.95

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.95

GUAC SALSA AND CHIPS

$8.95

TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL 2 TACOS MODELO DRAFT 16OZ

$8.95

SPECIALS

LOADED BLOODY MARY

$13.95

FRANK & CHZ

$6.95

Jalapeño Burgers

$9.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

REUBEN SANDWICH

$9.95

CORNED BEEF DINNER

$12.95

TOMATO BREAD

$7.95

Firehouse Burger

$9.95

Pork Chop Dinner

$12.95

Pulled pork sandwich

$9.95

Chic Fajita flat

$12.95

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$9.95

PIZZA BREAD

$9.95

Bleu chz Burger

$9.95

COD BASKET

$11.95

COD SANDWICH

$9.95

PEPPER & EGG SANDWICH

$7.95

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$10.95

PHILLY CHZ STK

$11.95

LOADED TATER TOTS

$6.95

PLAIN TATER TOTS

$5.95

1/2 slab ribs with slaw + one side

$12.95

TUESDAYS ONLY 2 TACOS AND MODELO 16 OZ DRAFT

$8.95

FROZEN 9PM

FROZEN CHZ

$9.00

FROZEN PEPPERONI

$10.00

FROZEN SAUSAGE

$11.00

FROZEN PEP/SAUS

$12.00

DD/GH TOGO

MED THIN

$18.00

LRG THIN

$21.00

1/2 POT ROAST MELT

$8.95

FULL POT ROAST MELT

$13.95

ANTI PASTA SALAD

$10.95

SM NACHOS

$13.95

CHZ STICKS

$8.95

GARL KNOTS

$8.95

WINGS

$13.95

1/3 CHZ BURGER

$9.95

SOUTH SIDE SMASH

$9.95

GARLIC FRIES

$3.50

SWEET AND SPICY FLAT

$9.95

SOUTHWEST FLAT

$11.95

DRUNKEN POTATOS

$9.95

BEEF SLIDERS

$7.95

ONION RINGS

$6.95

BASKET FRIES

$3.75

CAESAR SANDWICH

$9.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

CHX CAESAR SALAD

$9.95

DINNER SALAD

$4.95

GRILL CHX SALAD

$8.95

SEASON FRIES

$3.50

MACANDCHZ

$2.00

FRY BASKET

$3.50

MED MEXICAN PIZZA

$24.00

LRG MEXICAN PIZZA

$28.00

CATERING

30 JUMBO WINGS

$45.00

60 JUMBO WINGS

$75.00

CATERING ANTI PASTA SALAD

$18.95

CATERING DINNER SALAD

$14.95

SOFT DRINKS

RC

$2.50

DIET

$2.50

LEMON LIME

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$2.50

ROOTBEER

$2.50

CLAMATO

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.50

Water

S. TEMPLE

$2.50

PITCHER

$6.50

REFILL RC

REFILL LEMON LIME

REFILL DIET

REFILL WATER

REFILL ROOTBEER

REFILL GINERALE

REFILL LEMONADE

REFILL TEA

REFILL PITCHER

Ice

SHIRTS

SM/MED/L

$15.00

XL/XXL

$18.00

Chips

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pizzeria with a Bar, Beer Garden and more! Bands Every Friday Night!

Location

151 North Glenwood Avenue, Glenwood, IL 60425

Directions

