The Station Saint Helena

review star

No reviews yet

1153 Main Street

St. Helena, CA 94574

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Wrap
Chicken Caesar Focaccia
Latte

PIE

Cider Apple Pie Preorder

Cider Apple Pie Preorder

$40.00
Chai Spiced Pumpkin Pie Preorder

Chai Spiced Pumpkin Pie Preorder

$40.00

BREAD

French Loaf Preorder

French Loaf Preorder

$15.00+
Nine Grain Loaf Preorder

Nine Grain Loaf Preorder

$15.00+
Brioche Pull Apart Dinner Rolls (dz) Preorder

Brioche Pull Apart Dinner Rolls (dz) Preorder

$12.00

Focaccia Croutons (6oz) Preorder

$4.00

BREAKFAST + MORE

Whole Ham + Cheese Quiche Preorder

Whole Ham + Cheese Quiche Preorder

$40.00

Crustless Quiche (6) Preorder

$30.00

Cranberry Sauce (pint) Preorder

$10.00

Organic Vanilla Whipped Cream (pint) Preorder

$8.00

BAKED GOODS

"The OG" Donut Preorder

"The OG" Donut Preorder

$4.00

Buttery brioche dough made with locally milled organic Giusto’s flour, glazed with our organic vanilla bean glaze!

Almond Croissant Preorder

Almond Croissant Preorder

$6.75

Twice baked croissant with almond cream and sliced almonds

Babka Morning Bun Preorder

Babka Morning Bun Preorder

$6.25

Our classic flaky, buttery croissant dough swirled with decadent babka chocolate filling and tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Croissant Preorder

Croissant Preorder

$4.50

Our classic flaky, buttery croissant.

Apple Pie Donut Preorder

Apple Pie Donut Preorder

$5.00

Overnight brioche dough made with Bates and Schmitt apple juice, apple glaze, topped with spiced apples and streusel

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread Preorder

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread Preorder

$5.00

Classic seasonal pumpkin bread with cinnamon sugar cream cheese

Kimchi Cheddar Scone Preorder

Kimchi Cheddar Scone Preorder

$4.50

Capay Mills Joaquin Oro red wheat, Sinto Kimchi and white cheddar topped with flaked sea salt

Cherry Almond Scone Preorder

Cherry Almond Scone Preorder

$4.50

Made with Capay Mills locally grown and milled Maparcha flour, Montmorency cherries and toasted almonds.

Mixed Berry Muffin Preorder

Mixed Berry Muffin Preorder

$4.00

Blackberries, Blueberries, Lemon. Muffin Batter. That’s it!

Superhero Muffin Preorder

Superhero Muffin Preorder

$6.25

A muffin to fuel your morning! Packed with almond flour, zucchini, carrot, apple, dried cherries, walnuts, dark chocolate and coconut, and sweetened with maple syrup.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Preorder

Chocolate Chip Cookie Preorder

$4.50
Oatmeal Everything Cookie Preorder

Oatmeal Everything Cookie Preorder

$4.50
Peanut Butter Cookie Preorder

Peanut Butter Cookie Preorder

$4.50

Coffee/Espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso poured over water. Small contains 2 shots of espresso, large contains 4. Available hot or iced.

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Cappuccino (12oz)

$5.00

2 shots of espresso with steamed & frothed milk

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced concentrated coffee using Naysayer’s Realistic beans. Notes of white nectarine, tootsie roll, & maple syrup.

Cortado (one size)

$3.75

2 shots of espresso with equal parts milk steamed at a lower temperature.

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Our Station blend of coffee beans. Notes of blackberry, peach pie, & dark chocolate.

Espresso

$3.25

Naysayer’s Bright Side beans. Notes of cocoa puffs, clove, & strawberry.

Latte

$5.00+

2 shots of espresso with milk (no foam). Available hot or iced.

Macchiato

$3.50

Espresso marked with foam

Mocha

$6.00+

2 shots of espresso with Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate and milk (add syrup to sweeten). Available hot or iced.

Station Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cold brew mixed with whole milk, half & half, & vanilla-hazelnut syrup.

Jo-to-Go

$35.00

A 96oz coffee container! Includes 12 cups/lids, creamer, sugar packets, and wooden stirrers. Please allow at least 15 minutes per Jo to Go ordered.

Non-Coffee

Chai

$4.50+

San Francisco’s David Rio Cub Chai concentrate with milk. Available hot or iced.

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Matcha

$5.00+

Ideal balance of true green color and umami richness from first flush matcha, with the tannin structure of the second flush that stands up well to milk (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals). Available hot or iced.

Small Milk

$3.50+

A cup of your choice of milk. Available hot or cold.

Large Milk

$4.00+

A cup of your choice of milk. Available hot or cold.

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$3.00

Calming herbal tea with notes of fruit nectar, apple, & quince (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Green

$3.00

Antioxidant rich with balance of flavor and low tannin, sourced from Xuan County, Hubei, China (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Earl Grey

$3.00

Organic Yunnan Dian Hong black tea with an extra-rich application of real bergamot citrus essential oil from fruits grown in Calabria, Italy (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Elderberry

$3.00Out of stock

Organic botanical blend of elderberry, ginger root, & licorice root with essential oil of grapefruit (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Jasmine

$3.00

Made exclusively from spring harvest tea buds, this organic green tea with jasmine is abundantly rich in sweetness (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Ruby Oolong

$3.00

Smooth texture & sweet aromatic notes of caramelized fruit & chocolate (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Mint

$3.00

Bight peppermint & fragrant cardamom are balanced with sweet licorice root & wondrously aromatic notes of basil & clove (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Your choice of black or SPORTea.

Lemonade

$3.00+

House-made lemonade using 100% juice.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Half iced tea (black or SPORTea) and half lemonade.

Specials

Matcha Lavender Latte

$6.50+

Ideal balance of true green color and umami richness from first flush matcha, with the tannin structure of the second flush that stands up well to milk (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals) with 3 pumps of Sonoma Syrup Company lavender syrup. Available hot or iced.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Caramel Apple Latte

$6.00+

Spiced Apple Cider

$7.00+

Baked Goods

“The OG” Donut

“The OG” Donut

$4.00

Buttery brioche dough made with locally milled organic Giusto’s flour, glazed with our organic vanilla bean glaze!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.75

Twice baked croissant with almond cream and sliced almonds

Babka Morning Bun

Babka Morning Bun

$6.25

Our classic flaky, buttery croissant dough swirled with decadent babka chocolate filling and tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50

Our classic flaky, buttery croissant.

Superhero Muffin

Superhero Muffin

$6.25Out of stock

A muffin to fuel your morning! Packed with almond flour, zucchini, carrot, apple, dried cherries, walnuts, dark chocolate and coconut, and sweetened with maple syrup.

Mixed Berry Muffin

Mixed Berry Muffin

$4.00

Blackberries, Blueberries, Lemon. Muffin Batter. That’s it!

Cherry Almond Scone

Cherry Almond Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Made with Capay Mills locally grown and milled Maparcha flour, Montmorency cherries and toasted almonds.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Our classic chocolate chip cookie made with Capay Mills locally grown and milled Maparcha flour and Guittard chocolate (2 kinds!).

Oatmeal Everything Cookie

Oatmeal Everything Cookie

$4.50

An “everything but the kitchen sink” cookie... oats, walnuts, pecans, pistachios, coconut, dried cherries, raisins, Guittard bittersweet and milk chocolates.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.50

A classic peanut butter cookie made with Capay Mills locally grown and milled Maparcha flour, Santa Cruz peanut butter, peanut chunks, and chips!

Donut Box

$24.00Out of stock

A box of 7 of "The OG" Donuts for the price of 6!

Small Pastry Box

$21.00Out of stock

A small pastry box containing 3 OG Donuts, 2 Berry Muffins, and 2 Cherry Almond Scones!

Large Pastry Box

$45.00Out of stock

A large pastry box that includes 4 OG Donuts, 3 Almond Croissants, 3 Berry Muffins, and 3 Cherry Almond Scones.

Small Pastry Box + Jo to Go Coffee

$51.00Out of stock

A combo of a small pastry box containing 3 OG Donuts, 2 Berry Muffins, and 2 Cherry Almond Scones and a 96oz Jo to Go coffee container! Includes 12 cups/lids, creamer, sugar packets, and wooden stirrers. Please allow at least 15 minutes per Jo to Go ordered.

Large Pastry Box + Jo to Go Coffee

$85.00Out of stock

A combo of a large pastry box containing 4 OG Donuts, 3 Almond Croissants, 3 Berry Muffins, and 3 Cherry Almond Scones, and a 96oz Jo to Go coffee container! Includes 12 cups/lids, creamer, sugar packets, and wooden stirrers.

Specials (Baked Goods)

Kimchi Cheddar Scone

Kimchi Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Capay Mills Joaquin Oro red wheat, Sinto Kimchi, and white cheddar topped with flaked sea salt

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

$5.00

Classic seasonal pumpkin bread with cinnamon sugar cream cheese

Apple Pie Donut

$5.00

Overnight brioche dough made with local Bates and Schmitt apple juice, apple glaze, topped with spiced apples and streusel

Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap

$10.00

Pasture raised organic egg frittata baked with sweet potatoes, fingerling potatoes, onion, and fresh jalapeno with Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde wrapped in an organic flour tortilla.

Chipotle Bacon + Egg Biscuit

Chipotle Bacon + Egg Biscuit

$10.00

House made, flaky buttermilk chive biscuit with pasture raised organic eggs, maple chipotle Zoe’s bacon and pimento cheese spread made with Bear Flag sharp white cheddar

Ham + Cheese Quiche

Ham + Cheese Quiche

$5.00Out of stock

Organic eggs with Zoe’s applewood ham, Mezzo Secco jack cheese, baby potatoes and leeks

Crustless Quiche

Crustless Quiche

$5.00

Organic eggs with blistered cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, spinach, & Mezzo Secco jack cheese.

Granola + Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, and your choice of house-made Original or Seedy Tahini granola.

Tropical Kale Smoothie

Tropical Kale Smoothie

$9.00

Organic kale, mango, pineapple, banana, & apple. Made with almond milk & coconut water.

Banana Berry Smoothie

Banana Berry Smoothie

$9.00

Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Clover Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt + Harmless Coconut Water

Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, olive oil, sea salt, pepper and espelette.

Egg + Avocado Toast

Egg + Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado, beet pickled egg, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and everything spice.

Nut Butter + Honey Toast

Nut Butter + Honey Toast

$5.00

Peanut or Almond Butter with Skyhill NV Honey drizzle and Maldon Salt.

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$4.00

Straus sweet cream butter and cinnamon sugar.

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Smoked salmon, herb feta cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, dill, everything spice, & a drizzle of olive oil.

Seasonal Fruit + Ricotta Toast

Seasonal Fruit + Ricotta Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal fruit, whipped Bellwether Farms ricotta cream cheese, and Skyhill Napa Valley honey.

Bowls

Citrus Greens Salad

Citrus Greens Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with citrus, cucumber, red onion, shaved parmesan, champagne vinaigrette and cashew pepita crunch.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Mixed greens, Massa Organics brown rice, and quinoa dressed in a bright champagne vinaigrette. Finished with a beet pickled egg, pickled beets, harissa spiced sweet potatoes, and Za’atar spiced crispy chickpeas.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$14.00

Zoe’s maple chipotle bacon, romaine and little gems, tomatoes, and lemon herb aioli on toasted house made Nine Grain or French bread.

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, Castelvetrano olives, pickled red onion, and pesto served over hummus, quinoa, feta, and tzatziki on toasted Naan.

Ham + Cheese Baguette

Ham + Cheese Baguette

$13.00Out of stock

House made baguette, Zoe’s applewood smoked ham, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Dijon butter.

Heirloom Tomato + Mozzarella Baguette

$13.00Out of stock

House made baguette, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, arugula, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction.

Chicken Caesar Focaccia

Chicken Caesar Focaccia

$14.00

Toasted focaccia, free range Caesar chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and tajin. Available as a wrap or salad.

Bottled Drinks

OPEN STILL

$4.00

Canned still water.

OPEN SPARKLING

$4.00

Canned sparkling water

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Nana Mae's Apple Juice

$4.00

Fresh Juice

Green Juice

$8.00

Juiced daily - kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, pineapple and lemon

Potato Chips

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$3.00
Honey BBQ Chips

Honey BBQ Chips

$3.00

Granola

1 Pound B's Original

$22.00

Our original house made granola made with oats, almonds, pecans, dried cherries, coconut, Skyhill Napa Valley honey and maple syrup

1 Pound Seedy Tahini

$22.00

House made grain free granola made with almonds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, flax, white sesame seeds, chia seeds, maple syrup, tahini and salt

Bar

Oat Bar

Oat Bar

$6.00

Chewy almond oat bar packed with dried cherries, flaked coconut and seeds (sunflower, poppy, chia)

Honey Peanut Butter Bar

$6.00

Mints

Pumpkin Spice Leafs

$5.00

Coffee Beans

Naysayer Brightside

$20.00

Naysayer Realistic

$20.00

Naysayer Station

$20.00

Naysayer Decaf

$20.00

Farmstand

Girl Meets Dirt Preserves

Girl Meets Dirt Preserves

$22.00Out of stock

Pink Bartlett Pear Cutting Preserves from Girl Meets Dirt made in San Juan Islands (Orcas Island), WA.

Marshall's Farm Honey

Marshall's Farm Honey

$12.00

Natural organic honey from San Francisco Bay Area.

Piment D'Ville

$20.00

No correlation to Cruella De Vil, this Piment d'Ville chile powder brings on the heat to an even medium with a slightly sweet, tomato-y flavor profile. Used on our Avocado Toast!

Syrup

Sonoma Syrup Vanilla Bean

$17.95+

Sonoma Syrup Vanilla Hazelnut

$24.00

Sonoma Syrup Peppermint

$13.95

The Station Merchandise

Black + Gold Hoodie

$70.00

Gray Hoodie

$70.00

Gray Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Menu T-Shirt

$20.00

OG Station T-Shirt

$30.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Small cafe style bakery offering coffee, breakfast, lunch, and freshly baked pastries made from scratch. Outdoor seating available.

Location

1153 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

