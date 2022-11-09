- Home
The Station Saint Helena
No reviews yet
1153 Main Street
St. Helena, CA 94574
Popular Items
BREAD
BREAKFAST + MORE
BAKED GOODS
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Espresso poured over water. Small contains 2 shots of espresso, large contains 4. Available hot or iced.
Cafe au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk
Cappuccino (12oz)
2 shots of espresso with steamed & frothed milk
Cold Brew
Iced concentrated coffee using Naysayer’s Realistic beans. Notes of white nectarine, tootsie roll, & maple syrup.
Cortado (one size)
2 shots of espresso with equal parts milk steamed at a lower temperature.
Drip Coffee
Our Station blend of coffee beans. Notes of blackberry, peach pie, & dark chocolate.
Espresso
Naysayer’s Bright Side beans. Notes of cocoa puffs, clove, & strawberry.
Latte
2 shots of espresso with milk (no foam). Available hot or iced.
Macchiato
Espresso marked with foam
Mocha
2 shots of espresso with Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate and milk (add syrup to sweeten). Available hot or iced.
Station Cold Brew
Cold brew mixed with whole milk, half & half, & vanilla-hazelnut syrup.
Jo-to-Go
A 96oz coffee container! Includes 12 cups/lids, creamer, sugar packets, and wooden stirrers. Please allow at least 15 minutes per Jo to Go ordered.
Non-Coffee
Chai
San Francisco’s David Rio Cub Chai concentrate with milk. Available hot or iced.
Hot Chocolate
Dick Taylor’s dark chocolate with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Matcha
Ideal balance of true green color and umami richness from first flush matcha, with the tannin structure of the second flush that stands up well to milk (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals). Available hot or iced.
Small Milk
A cup of your choice of milk. Available hot or cold.
Large Milk
A cup of your choice of milk. Available hot or cold.
Hot Tea
Chamomile
Calming herbal tea with notes of fruit nectar, apple, & quince (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Green
Antioxidant rich with balance of flavor and low tannin, sourced from Xuan County, Hubei, China (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Earl Grey
Organic Yunnan Dian Hong black tea with an extra-rich application of real bergamot citrus essential oil from fruits grown in Calabria, Italy (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Elderberry
Organic botanical blend of elderberry, ginger root, & licorice root with essential oil of grapefruit (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Jasmine
Made exclusively from spring harvest tea buds, this organic green tea with jasmine is abundantly rich in sweetness (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Ruby Oolong
Smooth texture & sweet aromatic notes of caramelized fruit & chocolate (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Mint
Bight peppermint & fragrant cardamom are balanced with sweet licorice root & wondrously aromatic notes of basil & clove (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals).
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Specials
Matcha Lavender Latte
Ideal balance of true green color and umami richness from first flush matcha, with the tannin structure of the second flush that stands up well to milk (from Rishi Tea & Botanicals) with 3 pumps of Sonoma Syrup Company lavender syrup. Available hot or iced.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Caramel Apple Latte
Spiced Apple Cider
Baked Goods
Kimchi Cheddar Scone
Capay Mills Joaquin Oro red wheat, Sinto Kimchi, and white cheddar topped with flaked sea salt
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread
Classic seasonal pumpkin bread with cinnamon sugar cream cheese
Apple Pie Donut
Overnight brioche dough made with local Bates and Schmitt apple juice, apple glaze, topped with spiced apples and streusel
Breakfast
Breakfast Wrap
Pasture raised organic egg frittata baked with sweet potatoes, fingerling potatoes, onion, and fresh jalapeno with Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde wrapped in an organic flour tortilla.
Chipotle Bacon + Egg Biscuit
House made, flaky buttermilk chive biscuit with pasture raised organic eggs, maple chipotle Zoe’s bacon and pimento cheese spread made with Bear Flag sharp white cheddar
Ham + Cheese Quiche
Organic eggs with Zoe’s applewood ham, Mezzo Secco jack cheese, baby potatoes and leeks
Crustless Quiche
Organic eggs with blistered cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, spinach, & Mezzo Secco jack cheese.
Granola + Greek Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, and your choice of house-made Original or Seedy Tahini granola.
Tropical Kale Smoothie
Organic kale, mango, pineapple, banana, & apple. Made with almond milk & coconut water.
Banana Berry Smoothie
Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Clover Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt + Harmless Coconut Water
Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, olive oil, sea salt, pepper and espelette.
Egg + Avocado Toast
Avocado, beet pickled egg, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, and everything spice.
Nut Butter + Honey Toast
Peanut or Almond Butter with Skyhill NV Honey drizzle and Maldon Salt.
Cinnamon Sugar Toast
Straus sweet cream butter and cinnamon sugar.
Smoked Salmon Toast
Smoked salmon, herb feta cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, dill, everything spice, & a drizzle of olive oil.
Seasonal Fruit + Ricotta Toast
Seasonal fruit, whipped Bellwether Farms ricotta cream cheese, and Skyhill Napa Valley honey.
Bowls
Citrus Greens Salad
Mixed greens with citrus, cucumber, red onion, shaved parmesan, champagne vinaigrette and cashew pepita crunch.
Grain Bowl
Mixed greens, Massa Organics brown rice, and quinoa dressed in a bright champagne vinaigrette. Finished with a beet pickled egg, pickled beets, harissa spiced sweet potatoes, and Za’atar spiced crispy chickpeas.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sandwiches/Wraps
B.L.T.
Zoe’s maple chipotle bacon, romaine and little gems, tomatoes, and lemon herb aioli on toasted house made Nine Grain or French bread.
Mediterranean Wrap
Tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo beans, Castelvetrano olives, pickled red onion, and pesto served over hummus, quinoa, feta, and tzatziki on toasted Naan.
Ham + Cheese Baguette
House made baguette, Zoe’s applewood smoked ham, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, Dijon butter.
Heirloom Tomato + Mozzarella Baguette
House made baguette, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto, arugula, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction.
Chicken Caesar Focaccia
Toasted focaccia, free range Caesar chicken, lettuce, parmesan, and tajin. Available as a wrap or salad.
Bottled Drinks
Potato Chips
Granola
1 Pound B's Original
Our original house made granola made with oats, almonds, pecans, dried cherries, coconut, Skyhill Napa Valley honey and maple syrup
1 Pound Seedy Tahini
House made grain free granola made with almonds, pepitas, sunflower seeds, flax, white sesame seeds, chia seeds, maple syrup, tahini and salt
Bar
Coffee Beans
Farmstand
Girl Meets Dirt Preserves
Pink Bartlett Pear Cutting Preserves from Girl Meets Dirt made in San Juan Islands (Orcas Island), WA.
Marshall's Farm Honey
Natural organic honey from San Francisco Bay Area.
Piment D'Ville
No correlation to Cruella De Vil, this Piment d'Ville chile powder brings on the heat to an even medium with a slightly sweet, tomato-y flavor profile. Used on our Avocado Toast!
Syrup
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Small cafe style bakery offering coffee, breakfast, lunch, and freshly baked pastries made from scratch. Outdoor seating available.
1153 Main Street, St. Helena, CA 94574