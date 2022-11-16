The Station - 1303 South Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dine-In, Drive-Thru, and Patio Seating available.
Location
1303 South Broadway, Minot, ND 58701
Gallery