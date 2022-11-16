Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Station - 1303 South Broadway

No reviews yet

1303 South Broadway

Minot, ND 58701

Popular Items

FUEL
BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH
LOTUS - SIGNATURE FLAVORS

BREAKFAST BOWLS

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BOWL

VEGGIE BREAKFAST BOWL

$6.89

Eggs, monterey jack, peppers, onions, tomatoes

CHEEZY BREAKFAST BOWL

CHEEZY BREAKFAST BOWL

$6.69

Eggs, monterey jack, cheddar

MEATY BREAKFAST BOWL

MEATY BREAKFAST BOWL

$7.99

Eggs, cheddar jack, sausage, bacon, ham

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.89

Sausage, egg, cheddar, english muffin

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BACON BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.99

Bacon, egg, gouda, croissant

HAM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

HAM BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.89

Ham, egg, swiss, ciabatta

OATMEAL

CLASSIC

$6.29

Oatmeal, brown sugar, pecans, honey

PB & JELLY

$6.49

Oatmeal, peanut butter, strawberry jam, peanuts

BANANA NUT

$6.49

Oatmeal, cinnamon, bananas, walnuts, maple syrup

PIZZA-WICH

JALEPENO POPPER PIZZA-WICH

JALEPENO POPPER PIZZA-WICH

$9.99

Cheddar, colby-jack, jalepenos, bacon, salsa verde cream sauce

MELTED MARGHERITA PIZZA-WICH

MELTED MARGHERITA PIZZA-WICH

$8.79

Fresh mozzarella, marinara, sliced tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil, ciabatta. *Optional Balsamic Glaze

PERFECT PEPPERONI PIZZA-WICH

PERFECT PEPPERONI PIZZA-WICH

$8.79

Shredded mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni

TUSCAN BACON PIZZA-WICH

TUSCAN BACON PIZZA-WICH

$8.79

Shredded mozzarella, parmesan, white sauce, spinach, tomatoes, bacon

SALADS

PEPERONI CAESAR

PEPERONI CAESAR

$9.99

Romaine, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, italian herb caesar dressing

MIXED BERRY SPINACH

MIXED BERRY SPINACH

$10.75

Baby spinach, strawberries, blueberries, feta, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

HONEY CRISP

HONEY CRISP

$9.99

Mixed greens, apple slices, mandarin oranges, cranberries, pecans, citrus poppyseed dressing

SOUTHWEST BACON

SOUTHWEST BACON

$10.75

Romaine, corn, black beans, tomatoes, bacon, pepperjack, cilantro lime ranch dressing

RANCH COBB

RANCH COBB

$11.99

Mixed greens, diced chicen breast, bacon, cheddar, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, house made ranch dressing

SANDWICHES

TOASTED CAPRESE

TOASTED CAPRESE

$8.79

Italian Sub Roll, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

HONEY MUSTARD HAM & CHEESE MELT

HONEY MUSTARD HAM & CHEESE MELT

$8.79

Ciabatta Roll, ham, swiss, poppyseed honey mustard mayo

TURKEY BACON RANCH MELT

TURKEY BACON RANCH MELT

$10.79

5 Grain Bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch

MEATY & CHEEZY

MEATY & CHEEZY

$11.99

Italian sub roll, ham, turkey, salami, bacon, cheddar, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$9.89Out of stock

Ciabatta, lightly breaded chicken breast, deli ham, swiss, dijon mayo

FRENCH DIP

FRENCH DIP

$11.99

Rustic Hoagie, balsamic glaze, roast beef, sauted onions, provolone, au jus

CHICKEN CAESAR

CHICKEN CAESAR

$9.99

Focaccia, sliced grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

HOT ITALIAN

$9.99

TOASTED CHEESE BLT

$9.79

KIDS FOOD MENU

KIDS Cold Club Sandwich

$5.00

KIDS Toasted Cheese

$4.50

KIDS PEPPERONI Pizza-Wich

$5.00

KIDS CHEESE Pizza-Wich

$4.50

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$2.75+

Made with our Medium-Dark Diesel Espresso Blend.

BUTTERBEER

$4.85+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95+

COFFEE FRAPPE

$5.05+

COLD BREW

$4.45+

COLD BREW FIZZ

$3.95+

DIRTY CHAI

$4.55+

DRIP

$1.95+

ESPRESSO SHOTS

$1.85+

LATTE

$4.35+

MACCHIATOS

$4.45+

MOCHAS

$4.55+

WHITE MOCHAS

$4.85+

NITRO

$4.65+

SHOT IN THE DARK

$2.85

Our House Blend, Medium Roast Drip Coffee, with 1 Shot of our Diesel Espresso. Available in 16oz size only.

THE JORDAN

$7.20

24oz ICED VANILLA LATTE 2 EXTRA SHOTS HALF HEAVY CREAM HALF 2%

NOT COFFEE

FUEL

$6.35+

LOTUS - SIGNATURE FLAVORS

$6.21+

LOTUS - BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.80+

COFFELESS FRAPPE

$5.05+

ITALIAN SODA

$3.99+

LEMONDADE & JUICES

$2.49+

ICED TEA

$2.49+

BERRIED TREASURE ICED TEA

$3.55+

HOT TEA

$2.49+

HOT COCOA

$3.45+

MATCHA

$3.85+

CHAI

$4.35+

LONDON FOG

$4.35+

CUP OF WATER

LARGE CUP OF WATER

$0.30

SOOTHER

$2.89+

STEAMER

$3.45+

WINTER DRINKS

SUGAR COOKIE WHITE MOCHA

$4.85+

IT'S FINALLY BACK!!! If you didn't get a chance to try this white mocha last year, it's back by popular demand. Give it a try and see what you think! A seasonal Station Fave!

PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.55+

The seasonal favorite! We top this mocha with whip and peppermint bits. Also available in sugar free!

RASPBERRY TRUFFLE

$4.55+

Cozy up with this raspberry truffle mocha. Or, try it iced! We top this mocha with whip. It can also be made with our sugar free raspberry and sugar free dark chocolate...yum!

ICED FUDGE STRIPE

$4.95+

This iced latte looks and tastes like the iconic fudge stripe cookies. It is even topped with whip & mini cookies! Also available in Sugar Free.

COTTON CANDY CANE FRAPPE

$5.30+

The best of both worlds...our famous Station cotton candy frappe topped with whip & a sweet candy cane!

RUDOLPH THE RED BULL

$6.35+

Rudolph is Back this year! Give this FUEL a try. It was a fan favorite last year.

ICED EGG NOG LATTE

$4.95+

Our egg nog latte will surely get you ready for the season! Available ICED only.

COCONUT CREAM PIE LATTE

$4.35+

Coconut and spiced brown sugar latte topped with whip and toasted coconut shavings.

SHORTBREAD LATTE

$4.35+

The decadent taste of shortbread will remind you of the holiday season. It is topped with whip and also available Sugar Free.

MAPLE PECAN LATTE

$4.35+

A winter classic. Spiced maple and pecan latte, topped with whip.

FA LA LA LOTUS

$6.21+

A hint of cranberry in this pink lotus screams winter party season! This lotus is garnished with an orange slice & cranberries and it's available in pink or skinny pink lotus.

FROZEN GINGERBREAD COLD BREW

$5.65+

If you liked the Frozen Caramel Cold Brew from our summer menu, you will have to give this a try! This blended cold brew is topped with whip and a gingerbread man!

MINT MATCHA

$4.45+

Matcha + Frosted Mint = So delicious! Try this new flavor combo either hot or iced. We think it is delicious both ways!

CAMPFIRE CHAI

$4.35+

This chai has come serious campfire vibes! Give it a try (hot or iced)! We top it with mini marshmallows.

THE GRINCH

$4.15+

A bit of a non-traditional spin on an Italian Soda. This Grinch Green Soda is delish! It combines passion fruit, blue raspberry, OJ, and club soda. Topped with whip & a candy cherry on top!

FROSTBITE LOTUS

$6.21+

This sugar free lotus will surely become a favorite. The frostbite has a fun flavor and vibrant winter blue color!

FALL DRINKS

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$4.75+

TOASTED PECAN LATTE

$4.35+

BROWN BUTTER TOFFEE LATTE

$4.35+

BROWNIE BATTER MOCHA

$4.55+

MINT MARSHMALLOW MOCHA

$4.55+

WHITE PUMPKIN

$5.25+

PISTACHIO WHITE MOCHA

$4.85+

ICED SALTY CARAMEL

$4.85+

CARAMEL APPLE MACCHIATO

$4.45+

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON COLD BREW

$4.45+

APPLE CIDER FUEL

$6.35+

AUTUMN CHAI

$4.35+

CARAMEL COCOA

$3.65+

SMORE'S FRAPPE

$5.95

PUMPKIN PIE FRAPPE

$5.95

BUTTERBEER

$4.85+

CINNAMON APPLE PIE

$3.45

SUGAR FREE DARK PUMPKIN (JACK 'O' LANTERN)

$5.25+

CEREAL FRAPPES

FRUITY PEBBLES

$5.95

TRIX

$5.95

CAP N CRUNCH

$5.95

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$5.95

HONEY NUT CHEERIOS

$5.95

COCOA PUFFS

$5.95

LUCKY CHARMS

$5.95

FROM OUR BAKERY

MONSTER COOKIE

MONSTER COOKIE

$3.50
CHOCOLATE KISS COOKIE

CHOCOLATE KISS COOKIE

$3.50
SCOTCHEROO ON A STICK

SCOTCHEROO ON A STICK

$5.25

MUFFIN OF THE DAY

$4.50

SODA / WATER

COKE

$1.75

DIET COKE

$1.75

SPRITE

$1.75

SPRITE ZERO

$1.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.75

CHIPS

Lays - Original

$1.75

Lays - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.75

Cheetos

$1.75

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Dine-In, Drive-Thru, and Patio Seating available.

Location

1303 South Broadway, Minot, ND 58701

Directions

