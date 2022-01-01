Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Steak Out 3235 HWY 82

review star

No reviews yet

3235 HWY 82

Sonoita, AZ 85637

Order Again

Popular Items

Wrangler Burger
Sauteed Mushrooms
Side of Beans

Appetizers & Sides

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

Chips deep fried in house with our homemade salsa.

Onion Rings

$8.95

Served with our homemade ranch.

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Served with our homemade ranch.

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

Medium spicy, served with our homemade ranch.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.95

Perfect side for your juicy steak.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.95

Served with our homemade ranch.

Ranch Fries

$4.50

Served with our homemade ranch.

Baked Potato

$4.50

Side of Beans

$4.50

Pinto beans cooked with onion & bacon.

Fried Zucchini & Mushrooms

$7.95

Combo order of two popular apps.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Served with our homemade ranch.

Bread & Butter

$5.95

House Salad

$7.95

Salads

Steak Out Salad

$16.95

Strips of sirloin steak on a bed of romaine, onion rings, tomato & our house dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.95

Strips of grilled BBQ chicken on a bed of romaine, croutons, tomato, onion & house dressing.

Garden Salad

$7.95

Romaine, tomato, onion, croutons & house dressing.

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Steak Out Burger

$15.95

3/4 lb mesquite grilled ground sirloin patty.

Wrangler Burger

$12.95

1/3 lb mesquite grilled ground sirloin patty.

Steak Out Sandwich

$15.95

Top sirloin steak on sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast on sourdough bread.

Specials

Cheesy Fries

$8.95

Steak Out Beef

Petite Sonoita Strip

$17.95

Smaller portion. Lean top sirloin cut. Best rare-medium.

Filet Mignon

$35.95

Cut from the tenderloin, the most tender of all steaks. Wrapped with hickory smoked bacon.

Ribeye

$36.95

Heavily marbled, intensely flavorful rib cut.

NY Strip

$35.95

Boneless short loin cut.

Bas-Ka-Bob

$23.95

Cubes of strip steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, zucchini & bell peppers. Mesquite grilled to order.

T-Bone

$36.95

The pride of The Steak Out combines the New York Strip and Filet in one bone in steak.

Porter House

$46.95

Our largest & most flavorful steak.

Lil Buckaroo

$28.95

Slow roasted Prime Rib. If requested medium or over, cut may be grilled to order.

Cowboy Cut

$38.95

Slow roasted Prime Rib. If requested medium or over, cut may be grilled to order.

Kansas City Strip

$35.95

A New York strip with bone on. Not always available.

Ground Sirloin Dinner

$17.95

Freshly ground sirloin patty.

Steak Out BBQ

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$36.95

Slow cooked, fall off the bone tender. Finished on mesquite grill with BBQ sauce.

Lamb, Pork & Fish

Pork Loin

$22.95

Mesquite grilled to order. Served with apple sauce.

Salmon

$29.95Out of stock

Wild Alaskan Salmon. Lightly seasoned and sautéed in butter.

Lamb Chops

$26.95

Two thick cut chops cooked on the mesquite grill to order. Served with mint jelly sauce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Burger

$9.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

New York style.

Mini Apple Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Served warm in cast iron skillet. Enough to share.

Mini Pecan Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Chocolate cake with Chocolate Mousse layers.

Sonoita’s longest running restaurant and saloon serving cowboys, wine enthusiasts, locals and out-of-towners for sixty years. We serve the finest mequite grilled steaks, BBQ, burgers and more. Featuring a full bar, live weekend entertainment, patio dining and banquet room for private events.

