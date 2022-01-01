The Steak Out 3235 HWY 82
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Sonoita’s longest running restaurant and saloon serving cowboys, wine enthusiasts, locals and out-of-towners for sixty years. We serve the finest mequite grilled steaks, BBQ, burgers and more. Featuring a full bar, live weekend entertainment, patio dining and banquet room for private events.
Location
3235 HWY 82, Sonoita, AZ 85637
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
JerryBob's Family Restaurant
No Reviews
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195 Green Valley, AZ 85614
View restaurant