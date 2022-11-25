Sandwiches
The Steakout Express (Lancaster) 43 West King Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to "The Home of The REAL Philly" cheesesteak! This Express version of "The SteakOut" will also carry our signature items such as our Garlic Butter Seafood Fries, MD Crab Cakes, Cream of Crab Soup and Chicken Tenders.
43 West King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
