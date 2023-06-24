A map showing the location of The Steerage Dining SaloonView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

The Steerage Dining Saloon

5 Reviews

218 N Franklin St

Port Washington, WI 53074

Popular Items

Maldon Pan Bread

$8.00

The Admiral - Steak

$13.00

The Fenwick - Ham

$13.00


Saloon Snacks

Maldon Pan Bread

$8.00

House Roasted Peanuts

$4.00

Pickled Egg Trio

$5.00

Scotch Eggs

$7.00+

Salmon Spread

$9.00

Shrimp Sebastian

$11.00

Ale-Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice

$5.00

Entree

German Kasespatzle

$14.00

1853 - Fish Fry

$16.00

Luce Plate - Baked Fish

$17.00

Cioppino

$19.00

Brutus Salad

$12.00

Spinnaker Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Chop

$24.00

Francesinha

$19.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

The Admiral - Steak

$13.00

The Uncle - Beef

$14.00

The Fenwick - Ham

$13.00

The Pilgrim - Turkey

$13.00

Mrs. Pickett - Grilled Cheese

$13.00

The Susan B - Beet

$12.00

Reuben

$15.00

Rachel

$15.00Out of stock

The Deckhand - Fish

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

JR Steak Sandwich

$7.00

JR Ham & Cheese

$7.00

JR Fish Fry

$9.00

Desserts

Bitter Sweet Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

Milkmaid

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
