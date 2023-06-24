Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
The Steerage Dining Saloon
5 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
218 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurant
Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI
No Reviews
315 N Main St West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurant
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop - 804 West Paradise Drive
No Reviews
804 Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurant
More near Port Washington