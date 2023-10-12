Food Menu

Skewers

Beef Souvlaki

$18.00

beef tenderloin - tzatziki

Pinchos Morunos

$11.00

marinated pork tenderloin-romesco

Shared Plates

Piri Piri wings

$14.00

grilled wings, spicy piri piri sauce

Burger Sliders

$9.00Out of stock

beef patty, aged cheddar with onion, dijonaise, pickle

Dolmades

$7.00
Cauliflower Wings

$13.00
Roasted Carrots

$11.00

Rainbow carrots-whipped goat cheese-pistachio dukka

Hummus

$10.00

Roasted garlic hummus-cucumbers-roma tomatoes-pita

Muhammara

$10.00

Roasted red bell pepper and walnut dip-cucumbers-carrots-pita

Burrata

$14.00Out of stock

Heirloom Tomatoes-basil pesto-balsamic reduction-crostini

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Citrus-chile de arbol-olive oil

Sticky Ribs

$17.00

St. Louis duroc ribs--pomegranate molasses glaze-pistachio dukkah

Lamb Sliders

$14.00

Ground lamb-red wine onions-sheeps milk feta-basil aioli

Albondigas

$15.00

Spiced Meatballs-salsa picante-crostini

Spanish Charcuterie

$24.00

Mahon-manchego-murcia al vino-jamon serrano-chorizo- seasonal fruit

Datiles con Jamon

$13.00

Medjool Dates- goat cheese-jamon serrano-harissa honey

Gambas al Ajillo

$21.00

Shrimp-garlic-paprika-lemon-sherry wine-herbs-chilis-crostini

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Fingerling Potatoes-smoked paprika salsa brava-aioli

Croquettas de Jamon

$13.00

Béchamel Croquettes-jamon serrano-romesco

Shishitos

$9.00

Crispy Shishito peppers-dates-harrissa honey-sea salt

Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red and golden beets-goat cheese-pistachio dukka-citrus supremes-arugula

Caesar

$14.00

Romaine-anchovy & garlic dressing-parmesan frico-white anchovies-croutons

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Manchego-chorizo dates-piquillo peppers-walnuts-mixed greens-charred onion-& sherry vinaigrette

Flat Iron Salad

$20.00

Seared flat iron steak-sheep's milk feta-piquillo peppers-red onions-roma tomatoes-roasted cremini mushrooms-Italian dressing

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$14.00

Roasted mushrooms-roma tomatoes-green onions-gorgonzola crumbles

Watermelon Horiatiki

$16.00

Sheep's milk feta-heirloom tomatoes-cucumbers-red onions-kalamata olives-capers-watermelon-oregano citronette

Bruschetta

Brushetta 3 items

$14.00

Dessert

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sandwiches

Bocadillo Sandwich

$16.00

jamon ,manchego, red peppers, aioli ,tomato ,baguette

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled breast, ciabatta, tomatoes, mozzarella ,basil aioli, arugula

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$18.00

res el hanout spiced flat iron, sheep's milk feta, romesco, arugula ciabatta

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

smoked ham, gruyere, cherry compote, dijonaise, baguette

Prosciutto Burrata Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

prosciutto, burrata, basil pesto, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, baguette

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, olive tapenade

Sides

side of ranch

$0.50

side of romesco

$0.50

side of pita

$3.00

side of salsa brava

$0.50

side of chermoula

$1.00

side of alioli

$0.75

CousCous Pasta Salad Side

$5.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Onion Salad Side

$4.00

Spice Shoestring Fries Side

$6.00

Toasted Pita Side

$2.00

3 crostini

$2.00

Side of cucumbers

$2.00

add kalamata olives

$2.00

add anchovies

$3.00

Tzatiki

$0.75

side of tomatoes

$2.00

Pasta salad

$5.00

Signature Dishes

Arroz Con Pollo

$19.00

saffron rice, chicken, tomatoes, piquillo peppers, peas

Lamb Giouvetsi

$22.00

leg of lamb tomato ,carrots ,onion, red wine, orzo, feta

Steak Frites

$24.00

seared flat iron steak, shoe string fries, gremolata, aioli

Swordfish

$28.00

roasted potatoes', grilled broccolini, romesco, gremolata

NA Beverages

Mocktail

$5.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Water

Soda

Tonic

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50