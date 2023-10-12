The Stetson Social
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8245 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB - 6791 West Happy Valley Road Suite 100
No Reviews
6791 West Happy Valley Road Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurant
Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102
No Reviews
9980 West Happy Valley Parkway Peoria, AZ 85383
View restaurant