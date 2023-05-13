- Home
The Sticky Elbow
The Sticky Elbow
976 Reviews
$$
631 Washington Blvd
Williamsport, PA 17701
Popular Items
Beef Burger
PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
(6) Wings
Sauces: Hot, Cajun Dry, Sriracha Honey, House BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm,
Sticky Pittsburgh
Mixed greens, fries, smoked gouda, tomatoes, cucumbers, shrooms, peppers, and onion straws tossed in our house dressing. Add Chicken 4/ Steak 5/ Shrimp 6/ Tofu 2/ Tuna 8/ Salmon 8
FOOD
APPETIZERS
(12) Wings
Sauces: Hot, Cajun Dry, Sriracha Honey, House BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm


Bad Broccoli
Buttermilk ranch fried broccoli heads, served with a Dorito aioli dipping sauce (Vegetarian)
Bourbon Meatballs
House made meatballs over smoked gouda grits smothered in bourbon BBQ sauce
Calamari
Flash fried in a corn flour masa blend and tossed in kung pao sauce. Or plain with your choice of marinara or peppercini aioli
Crack Chicken Bread
Pull apart bread stuffed with our buttery cream cheese crack chicken mix and baked. Drizzled with scallion aioli
French Onion
French Onion Soup
Fondue
Loaded onion cheese fondue with apples, garlic bread, pretzels, and artichokes
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh cut fries with choice of topping
Half Nacho
Nachos
Pierogie Wontons
Filled with gouda mashed and onion marm, tossed in an asiago, and scallion cream
Quesadilla
Choice of: chicken, pork, or brisket Filled with cheddar, onion marm, and peppers
Scallops
Seared sea scallops over mango fried rice in a chipotle honey sauce
Seafood Dip
Savory crock of loaded cheesy dip with crab, kani, and lobster served with fried pitas
Shrimp Wontons
Wonton wrappers topped with fried popcorn shrimp, tequila lime sauce, pineapple slaw, napa, and candied jalapeños
Spicy Duck Wonton
Spicy Duck Wonton Soup
Steak Egg Rolls
Four cheese chili mac, chopped ribeye, crushed fritos, and shredded tots served with cilantro sour cream
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Miniature fried spring rolls with shaved veggies served with sweet chili
SALADS
Caesar
Caesar with parmesan, chopped romaine, croutons
Chopped Cobb
Chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon, tomato, toasted corn, pickled egg, chicken and onion straws tossed in a bacon blue cheese
Hot Scallop Salad
Baby spinach, apples, cranberries, burrata cheese, walnuts, candied jalapeños, chilled sea scallops served with spiced grapefruit dressing
House Salad
Baby lettuces tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with cranberries, candied pecans, gorgonzola and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Italian Chef
Spinach, romaine, soppressata, capicola, ham roasted tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, croutons, marinated peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, marinated black beans, roasted reds, avocado, corn, roasted tomatoes, onion crisps, served with enchilada ranch


Tuscan Vegetable
Chickpeas, mixed greens, artichokes, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted reds, tomatoes, and pepperjack tossed in a creamy tomato Italian
SUSHI
Drunken Tuna
Sashimi tuna, habanero spicy tuna, avocado, greens inside. Wrapped in soy paper and drizzled with a creamy bourbon aioli
Explosion Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp Top: Spicy salmon, avocado, sriracha mayo, eel sauce
Shaggy Roll
Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab Top: Kani, sriracha mayo and teriyaki sauce
Sticky Surf N Turf
Spicy shrimp, cream cheese, chopped tenderloin, kani inside. Tempura fried with chipotle sauce outside
Wild Mushroom Sushi
Tempura fried mushroom, teriyaki mushroom mix, cream cheese inside. Marinated mushrooms and truffle sauce outside
FLATBREADS
Buffalo Shrimp FB
Fried popcorn shrimp, buffalo sauce, celery, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch
Hawaiian BBQ Burger FB
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pineapple jam, chopped burger, smoked gouda, tomatoes, and pickles
Italian FB
Ham, capicola, salami, garlic aioli, banana peppers, roasted reds, mozzarella, shredded romaine, and tomatoes
Loaded Shroom FB
Marinated mushrooms, porcini cream, swiss, caramelized onions, artichokes, mozzarella, and goat cheese
Chicken Taco FB
Ground chicken, guacamole, salsa, cheddar, tomatoes, and jalapeños
PASTA
Lobster Papperdelle
Chopped lobster, tomatoes, grilled lobster tail, onions, and corn tossed with papperdelle in a creamy cilantro butter sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
Wild mushroom stuffed raviolis tossed in a porcini cream sauce with sautéed baby portabellas
Rigatoni
Tossed with chicken, bacon, and onions in a rustic vodka sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Bacon, beef tips, spinach, peas, and tomatoes tossed with spaghetti in a four cheese carbonara sauce
SANDWICHES
Ahi Sammy
Seared ahi loin, wasabi slaw, sweet chili mayo, wontons, and eel sauce
Bad Hombre
Giant burrito stuffed with grilled sirloin, chipotle rice, fried potatoes, peppers, onions and lettuce; smothered in enchilada sauce, cheddar, sour cream and tortilla crisps
Beef Burger

Bison Burger
PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
Brisket Chimichanga
House smoked BBQ brisket, pickles, onion crisps, pepperjack, mac n cheese, salsa. Deep fried in a wrap and drizzled with BBQ aioli
Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, swiss, house pepper relish and onions on a 10-inch sub roll
Eggplant Sandwich
Fried eggplant, roasted tomato, spinach, mozzarella, goat cheese, and roasted garlic mayo, on toasted rosemary focaccia bread
Elk Burger
PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.
Gyro
Lamb or chicken on a toasted pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and feta
Piggy Minaj
BBQ pulled pork, chipped ham, bacon, cheddar, onion crisps, stacked on a grilled potato roll
Sriracha Honey Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken dipped in sriracha honey, pickles, chopped romaine, blue cheese napa slaw, and tomatoes on a potato roll
Sticky Dip Sandwich
Shaved roast beef, onion marm, horsey sauce, swiss, roasted jalapeños, and mushrooms on sourdough with au jus
Sweet Potato Patty Wrap
House made sweet potato and white bean burger, topped with swiss, avocado, lettuce, and creamy Dijon, and wrapped in a flour tortilla
Tacos
Choice of popcorn shrimp or crispy pork belly. Tossed in hoisin sauce with pineapple salsa, cotija, shaved napa, and chimichurri
The Italian
Capicola, soppressata, ham, mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, onion, tomato, marinated peppers, pressed on a rosemary ciabatta bun
ENTREES
BBQ Short Ribs
Slow braised beef short ribs, smothered in tangy BBQ, served with seasoned sweet corn and a fully loaded baked potato
Cowboy Risotto
Chopped brisket, pork belly, onion marm, wild mushrooms, bacon, and jalapeños tossed in a creamy Guinness gouda sauce
Crab Cakes
Two jumbo crab cakes over red skin dill potato salad topped with a chipotle bearnaise sauce
Elk Osso Bucco
Slow braised elk shank over creamy parmesean mash, red wine demi glace, and grilled asparagus
Seafood Pie
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab, cavatappi pasta, onion marm, peppers, and smoked ricotta cream capped with a puff pastry and baked
Stuffed Meatloaf
House made meatloaf wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheddar mac n cheese served with mashed potatoes, cheesy broccoli, and gravy
Sweet Chili Chicken
Pan seared egg battered chicken cutlets, cooked in sweet chili sauce over bacon fried rice and sautéed broccoli
Vegetable Wellington
Roasted carrots, spinach, asparagus, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, stuffed in a puff pastry with basil pesto and goat cheese served over porcini cream sauce
GRILL
Ahi Tuna
Spice rubbed over a Wakame cucumber salad with a sweet chili mango broth
Berkheimer Pork Loin
Grilled loin over a roasted tomato mash topped with gorgonzola and candied apple relish
Duck Breast
13oz duck breast over white chocolate risotto topped with spiced tomato jam
Elk Tenderlion
Two 4oz medallions served over red skin mashed with grilled baby carrots and balsamic glaze
Filet Mignon
8oz prime filet over horseradish mashed, grilled asparagus, and gorgonzola cream
Mediterranean Swordfish
14oz grilled swordfish stuffed with spinach, cream cheese, olives, artichokes, peppers, and onions over a lemon dill cous cous salad and red pepper jus
NY Strip
Anchor rubbed 16oz NY strip over french onion gnocchi and grilled squash
Porterhouse
20oz porterhouse topped with two fried eggs, loaded mac, and red skin potato salad
Ribeye
18oz ribeye served with a crock of cream corn, spiced sweet potato fries, and garlic butter
Salmon
8oz citrus honey glazed Scottish salmon served over creamy dill risotto and grilled asparagus
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Side Broccoli
Side Asparagus
Gouda Mac
Regular Mac
Small Fry
Side Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Sour Cream
Side Salsa
Side BBC
Extra Dressing
Side BBQ
Side Hot Sauce
Side of Bacon
Extra Bacon
Side Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
Side Reg Mash
Pitas
Side Marinara
Side Peppercini Aioli
Side Caesar Dressing
Chips
DESSERTS
WEEKLY FEATURES
Lobster Bisque
Flautas
Flour tortillas rolled with chicken, chili and cheddar deep fried, served with queso for dipping
Sushi Burrito
Nori rolled with rice, crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, greens, salsa and tempura jalapeño, drizzled with eel and sweet chili sauce
Mexican Burger
Half pound ground beef patty topped with ground chorizo, refried beans, pepper jack, onion marm, queso sauce
Shrimp Chalupa
Marinated shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes, guacamole, cotija cheese, roasted poblano aioli on warm chalupa bread
Hanging Tenderloin
12oz hanger loin rubbed with sundried chimichurri over red pepper mash and grilled asparagus
Drunken Pappardelle
Roasted bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, tossed with pappardelle in a tequila lime sauce, topped with fried artichokes
Street Corn Enchilada Bake
Cast iron skillet with corn tortillas stuffed with creamy Mexican street corn, topped with chopped chicken thighs, peppers, onions, salsa Verde, queso sauce, cotija cheese, avocado and baked
DRINKS
BOTTLED BEER
Amstel Lite (B)
Angry Orchard (B)
Blue Moon (B)
Bud Light (B)
Bud Light Lime (B)
Budweiser (B)
Coors Light (B)
Corona (B)
Corona Light (B)
Domestic 6 Pack
Founders Backwoods Bastard (B)
Founders Double Trouble (B)
Goose Island (B)
Heineken (B)
Heineken Light (B)
Heineken NA (B)
Hoegaarden (B)
Labatt (B)
Labatt Light (B)
Lancaster Milk Stout (B)
Michelob Ultra (B)
Miller Light (B)
Molson Canadian (B)
New Belgium Fat Tire (B)
New Trail Broken Heels (B)
Newcastle Brown (B)
Rolling Rock (B)
Sam Adams (B)
Sierra Nevada (B)
Stella Artois (B)
White Claw
Yuengling Lager (B)
Bourbon County Stout (B)
Biscotti Bourbon Stout (B)
FEATURE COCKTAILS
Mexican Mule
Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, ginger beer
Raspberry Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, raspberry puree, sour mix, lime juice
Jalapeno Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit juice, muddled jalapeno, lime juice, club soda
Tequila Sunrise Sangria
Tequila, white wine, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, Sierra mist
Lemon Lavender Spritzer
Gin, lavender simple syrup, lemonade, champagne
Key Lime Pie
Whipped vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, whipped cream
Spring Fling
Orange vodka, melon schnapps, white wine, pineapple juice, Sierra mist
Sticky Arse
Vodka, sour patch kids syrup, lime juice, ginger beer
Dirty PB Banana
Frangelico, chocolate liquor, banana liquor, whipped cream
Sticky Cosmo
Orange vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice
Berry Lemonade
Strawberry vodka, raspberry schnapps, lemonade, sours
Applesauce
Apple pucker, Goldschalger, pineapple juice
Chocolate Cherry
Lite chocolate liquor, cherry vodka, simple syrup, whipped cream
Tiramasu
Vanilla vodka, chocolate liquor, simple syrup, coffee
Upsidedown Cake
Malibu, grenadine, pineapple juice, whipped cream
In A Pickle
Vodka, pickle juice, habanero salt, pickle
Margaritini
Tequila, lime juice, sours, orange juice
Filthy Sticky
Vodka, olive juice, olive
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!
631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701