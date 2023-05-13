Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Sticky Elbow

976 Reviews

$$

631 Washington Blvd

Williamsport, PA 17701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Beef Burger

$13.00

PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.

(6) Wings

$10.00

Sauces: Hot, Cajun Dry, Sriracha Honey, House BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm,

Sticky Pittsburgh

$10.00

Mixed greens, fries, smoked gouda, tomatoes, cucumbers, shrooms, peppers, and onion straws tossed in our house dressing. Add Chicken 4/ Steak 5/ Shrimp 6/ Tofu 2/ Tuna 8/ Salmon 8

FOOD

APPETIZERS

(12) Wings

$16.00

Sauces: Hot, Cajun Dry, Sriracha Honey, House BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm

(6) Wings

$10.00

Sauces: Hot, Cajun Dry, Sriracha Honey, House BBQ, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm,

Bad Broccoli

$10.00

Buttermilk ranch fried broccoli heads, served with a Dorito aioli dipping sauce (Vegetarian)

Bourbon Meatballs

$14.00

House made meatballs over smoked gouda grits smothered in bourbon BBQ sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Flash fried in a corn flour masa blend and tossed in kung pao sauce. Or plain with your choice of marinara or peppercini aioli

Crack Chicken Bread

$12.00

Pull apart bread stuffed with our buttery cream cheese crack chicken mix and baked. Drizzled with scallion aioli

French Onion

$7.50

French Onion Soup

Fondue

$16.00

Loaded onion cheese fondue with apples, garlic bread, pretzels, and artichokes

Fresh Cut Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut fries with choice of topping

Half Nacho

$6.50

Nachos

$14.00

Pierogie Wontons

$10.00

Filled with gouda mashed and onion marm, tossed in an asiago, and scallion cream

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice of: chicken, pork, or brisket Filled with cheddar, onion marm, and peppers

Scallops

$16.00

Seared sea scallops over mango fried rice in a chipotle honey sauce

Seafood Dip

$14.00

Savory crock of loaded cheesy dip with crab, kani, and lobster served with fried pitas

Shrimp Wontons

$14.00

Wonton wrappers topped with fried popcorn shrimp, tequila lime sauce, pineapple slaw, napa, and candied jalapeños

Spicy Duck Wonton

$8.50

Spicy Duck Wonton Soup

Steak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Four cheese chili mac, chopped ribeye, crushed fritos, and shredded tots served with cilantro sour cream

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$11.00

Miniature fried spring rolls with shaved veggies served with sweet chili

SALADS

Caesar

$8.00

Caesar with parmesan, chopped romaine, croutons

Chopped Cobb

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon, tomato, toasted corn, pickled egg, chicken and onion straws tossed in a bacon blue cheese

Hot Scallop Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, apples, cranberries, burrata cheese, walnuts, candied jalapeños, chilled sea scallops served with spiced grapefruit dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Baby lettuces tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with cranberries, candied pecans, gorgonzola and drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Italian Chef

$13.00

Spinach, romaine, soppressata, capicola, ham roasted tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, croutons, marinated peppers, red wine vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, marinated black beans, roasted reds, avocado, corn, roasted tomatoes, onion crisps, served with enchilada ranch

Sticky Pittsburgh

$10.00

Mixed greens, fries, smoked gouda, tomatoes, cucumbers, shrooms, peppers, and onion straws tossed in our house dressing. Add Chicken 4/ Steak 5/ Shrimp 6/ Tofu 2/ Tuna 8/ Salmon 8

Tuscan Vegetable

$13.00

Chickpeas, mixed greens, artichokes, broccoli, mushrooms, roasted reds, tomatoes, and pepperjack tossed in a creamy tomato Italian

SUSHI

Drunken Tuna

$17.00

Sashimi tuna, habanero spicy tuna, avocado, greens inside. Wrapped in soy paper and drizzled with a creamy bourbon aioli

Explosion Roll

$13.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp Top: Spicy salmon, avocado, sriracha mayo, eel sauce

Shaggy Roll

$15.00

Inside: Tempura shrimp, avocado and crab Top: Kani, sriracha mayo and teriyaki sauce

Sticky Surf N Turf

$18.00

Spicy shrimp, cream cheese, chopped tenderloin, kani inside. Tempura fried with chipotle sauce outside

Wild Mushroom Sushi

$14.00

Tempura fried mushroom, teriyaki mushroom mix, cream cheese inside. Marinated mushrooms and truffle sauce outside

FLATBREADS

Buffalo Shrimp FB

$13.00

Fried popcorn shrimp, buffalo sauce, celery, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch

Hawaiian BBQ Burger FB

$12.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pineapple jam, chopped burger, smoked gouda, tomatoes, and pickles

Italian FB

$12.00

Ham, capicola, salami, garlic aioli, banana peppers, roasted reds, mozzarella, shredded romaine, and tomatoes

Loaded Shroom FB

$11.00

Marinated mushrooms, porcini cream, swiss, caramelized onions, artichokes, mozzarella, and goat cheese

Chicken Taco FB

$12.00

Ground chicken, guacamole, salsa, cheddar, tomatoes, and jalapeños

PASTA

Lobster Papperdelle

$30.00

Chopped lobster, tomatoes, grilled lobster tail, onions, and corn tossed with papperdelle in a creamy cilantro butter sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Wild mushroom stuffed raviolis tossed in a porcini cream sauce with sautéed baby portabellas

Rigatoni

$20.00

Tossed with chicken, bacon, and onions in a rustic vodka sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

Bacon, beef tips, spinach, peas, and tomatoes tossed with spaghetti in a four cheese carbonara sauce

SANDWICHES

Ahi Sammy

$15.00

Seared ahi loin, wasabi slaw, sweet chili mayo, wontons, and eel sauce

Bad Hombre

$14.00

Giant burrito stuffed with grilled sirloin, chipotle rice, fried potatoes, peppers, onions and lettuce; smothered in enchilada sauce, cheddar, sour cream and tortilla crisps

Beef Burger

$13.00

PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.

Bison Burger

$14.00

PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.

Brisket Chimichanga

$14.00

House smoked BBQ brisket, pickles, onion crisps, pepperjack, mac n cheese, salsa. Deep fried in a wrap and drizzled with BBQ aioli

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved ribeye with mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo, swiss, house pepper relish and onions on a 10-inch sub roll

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Fried eggplant, roasted tomato, spinach, mozzarella, goat cheese, and roasted garlic mayo, on toasted rosemary focaccia bread

Elk Burger

$16.00

PICK A STYLE!!!! CLASSIC: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, cheddar. HOUSE: Bacon blue cheese, onion marm, provolone, fire roasted salsa. JUNK: Dorito aioli, bacon, onion rings, American. STEAKHOUSE: Steak sauce, onion crisps, sautéed mushrooms in beef demi-glace, gorgonzola. BACON BACON: Bacon jam, bacon mascarpone, fried bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda. CHEESEY: Fried pepperjack, American, pickles, jack cheese sauce, ketchup. STICKY: Fried egg, pepperjack, pepperoncini aioli.

Gyro

$12.00

Lamb or chicken on a toasted pita with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and feta

Piggy Minaj

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork, chipped ham, bacon, cheddar, onion crisps, stacked on a grilled potato roll

Sriracha Honey Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk fried chicken dipped in sriracha honey, pickles, chopped romaine, blue cheese napa slaw, and tomatoes on a potato roll

Sticky Dip Sandwich

$13.00

Shaved roast beef, onion marm, horsey sauce, swiss, roasted jalapeños, and mushrooms on sourdough with au jus

Sweet Potato Patty Wrap

$11.00

House made sweet potato and white bean burger, topped with swiss, avocado, lettuce, and creamy Dijon, and wrapped in a flour tortilla

Tacos

$13.00

Choice of popcorn shrimp or crispy pork belly. Tossed in hoisin sauce with pineapple salsa, cotija, shaved napa, and chimichurri

The Italian

$11.00

Capicola, soppressata, ham, mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, onion, tomato, marinated peppers, pressed on a rosemary ciabatta bun

ENTREES

BBQ Short Ribs

$31.00

Slow braised beef short ribs, smothered in tangy BBQ, served with seasoned sweet corn and a fully loaded baked potato

Cowboy Risotto

$24.00

Chopped brisket, pork belly, onion marm, wild mushrooms, bacon, and jalapeños tossed in a creamy Guinness gouda sauce

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Two jumbo crab cakes over red skin dill potato salad topped with a chipotle bearnaise sauce

Elk Osso Bucco

$35.00

Slow braised elk shank over creamy parmesean mash, red wine demi glace, and grilled asparagus

Seafood Pie

$27.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab, cavatappi pasta, onion marm, peppers, and smoked ricotta cream capped with a puff pastry and baked

Stuffed Meatloaf

$21.00

House made meatloaf wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheddar mac n cheese served with mashed potatoes, cheesy broccoli, and gravy

Sweet Chili Chicken

$25.00

Pan seared egg battered chicken cutlets, cooked in sweet chili sauce over bacon fried rice and sautéed broccoli

Vegetable Wellington

$20.00

Roasted carrots, spinach, asparagus, squash, broccoli, mushrooms, stuffed in a puff pastry with basil pesto and goat cheese served over porcini cream sauce

GRILL

Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Spice rubbed over a Wakame cucumber salad with a sweet chili mango broth

Berkheimer Pork Loin

$22.00

Grilled loin over a roasted tomato mash topped with gorgonzola and candied apple relish

Duck Breast

$33.00

13oz duck breast over white chocolate risotto topped with spiced tomato jam

Elk Tenderlion

$35.00

Two 4oz medallions served over red skin mashed with grilled baby carrots and balsamic glaze

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8oz prime filet over horseradish mashed, grilled asparagus, and gorgonzola cream

Mediterranean Swordfish

$28.00

14oz grilled swordfish stuffed with spinach, cream cheese, olives, artichokes, peppers, and onions over a lemon dill cous cous salad and red pepper jus

NY Strip

$29.00

Anchor rubbed 16oz NY strip over french onion gnocchi and grilled squash

Porterhouse

$44.00

20oz porterhouse topped with two fried eggs, loaded mac, and red skin potato salad

Ribeye

$35.00

18oz ribeye served with a crock of cream corn, spiced sweet potato fries, and garlic butter

Salmon

$28.00

8oz citrus honey glazed Scottish salmon served over creamy dill risotto and grilled asparagus

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$7.00

Kids Fish Sticks & Fries

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese w/Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

SIDES

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Gouda Mac

$6.00

Regular Mac

$4.00

Small Fry

$3.00

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side BBC

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Reg Mash

$4.00

Pitas

$2.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Peppercini Aioli

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

DESSERTS

Tirimasu

$9.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.00

Fried Coffee Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$9.00

BRUNCH

Fajita Tacos

$13.00

Street Corn Tachos

$13.00

Chorizo Scramble

$13.00

Stuffed Potatoes

$14.00

WEEKLY FEATURES

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Flautas

$12.00

Flour tortillas rolled with chicken, chili and cheddar deep fried, served with queso for dipping

Sushi Burrito

$19.00

Nori rolled with rice, crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, greens, salsa and tempura jalapeño, drizzled with eel and sweet chili sauce

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Half pound ground beef patty topped with ground chorizo, refried beans, pepper jack, onion marm, queso sauce

Shrimp Chalupa

$14.00

Marinated shrimp, cabbage, tomatoes, guacamole, cotija cheese, roasted poblano aioli on warm chalupa bread

Hanging Tenderloin

$35.00

12oz hanger loin rubbed with sundried chimichurri over red pepper mash and grilled asparagus

Drunken Pappardelle

$23.00

Roasted bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, chorizo, tossed with pappardelle in a tequila lime sauce, topped with fried artichokes

Street Corn Enchilada Bake

$22.00Out of stock

Cast iron skillet with corn tortillas stuffed with creamy Mexican street corn, topped with chopped chicken thighs, peppers, onions, salsa Verde, queso sauce, cotija cheese, avocado and baked

DRINKS

BOTTLED BEER

Amstel Lite (B)

$4.00

Angry Orchard (B)

$4.00

Blue Moon (B)

$4.00

Bud Light (B)

$3.00

Bud Light Lime (B)

$3.50

Budweiser (B)

$3.00

Coors Light (B)

$3.00

Corona (B)

$4.00

Corona Light (B)

$4.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$10.00

Founders Backwoods Bastard (B)

$8.00

Founders Double Trouble (B)

$8.00

Goose Island (B)

$4.75

Heineken (B)

$4.00

Heineken Light (B)

$4.00

Heineken NA (B)

$3.00

Hoegaarden (B)

$4.00

Labatt (B)

$3.00

Labatt Light (B)

$3.00

Lancaster Milk Stout (B)

$4.25

Michelob Ultra (B)

$3.00

Miller Light (B)

$3.00

Molson Canadian (B)

$3.00

New Belgium Fat Tire (B)

$4.00

New Trail Broken Heels (B)

$6.50

Newcastle Brown (B)

$4.50

Rolling Rock (B)

$3.00

Sam Adams (B)

$4.00

Sierra Nevada (B)

$4.25

Stella Artois (B)

$4.25

White Claw

$4.50

Yuengling Lager (B)

$3.00

Bourbon County Stout (B)

$20.00

Biscotti Bourbon Stout (B)

$28.00

FEATURE COCKTAILS

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Tequila, lime juice, triple sec, ginger beer

Raspberry Margarita

$8.00

Tequila, triple sec, raspberry puree, sour mix, lime juice

Jalapeno Paloma

$8.00

Tequila, grapefruit juice, muddled jalapeno, lime juice, club soda

Tequila Sunrise Sangria

$8.00

Tequila, white wine, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, Sierra mist

Lemon Lavender Spritzer

$8.00

Gin, lavender simple syrup, lemonade, champagne

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Whipped vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, whipped cream

Spring Fling

$8.00

Orange vodka, melon schnapps, white wine, pineapple juice, Sierra mist

Sticky Arse

$8.00

Vodka, sour patch kids syrup, lime juice, ginger beer

Dirty PB Banana

$8.00

Frangelico, chocolate liquor, banana liquor, whipped cream

Sticky Cosmo

$8.00

Orange vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice

Berry Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry vodka, raspberry schnapps, lemonade, sours

Applesauce

$8.00

Apple pucker, Goldschalger, pineapple juice

Chocolate Cherry

$8.00

Lite chocolate liquor, cherry vodka, simple syrup, whipped cream

Tiramasu

$8.00

Vanilla vodka, chocolate liquor, simple syrup, coffee

Upsidedown Cake

$8.00

Malibu, grenadine, pineapple juice, whipped cream

In A Pickle

$8.00

Vodka, pickle juice, habanero salt, pickle

Margaritini

$8.00

Tequila, lime juice, sours, orange juice

Filthy Sticky

$8.00

Vodka, olive juice, olive

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

631 Washington Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701

Directions

Gallery
The Sticky Elbow image
The Sticky Elbow image
The Sticky Elbow image

Similar restaurants in your area

505
orange star4.7 • 522
505 Washington Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Genetti Taphouse
orange star3.0 • 1
200 W 4th St Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Trout Run Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
88 Confair Ln, Trout Run, PA 17771
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
173 Liberty Valley Road Danville, PA 17821
View restaurantnext
Mountaineer Lounge
orange star4.5 • 426
420 E Mountain Ave South Williamsport, PA 17702
View restaurantnext
Basil Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 145
213 N MAIN ST MUNCY, PA 17756
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsport

505
orange star4.7 • 522
505 Washington Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701
View restaurantnext
Mountaineer Lounge
orange star4.5 • 426
420 E Mountain Ave South Williamsport, PA 17702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsport
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston