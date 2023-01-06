Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Still Whiskey Steaks

1,262 Reviews

$$

151 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Tips
Brussel Sprouts
House Salad

Our Single Barrel Bottles - Only available here!

Bottle - Bear Creek Wheated Bourbon Single Barrel

$65.00

Bottle - Woody Creek 6 Year Single Barrel

$65.00

Bottle- Elevation 5003 Single Barrel

$65.00

Bottle- Old Elk 6 year Bourbon Single Barrel

$70.00

Appetizers

Dinner Rolls

$7.00

Five rolls baked fresh in a cast iron skillet, served with honey butter.

King Crab Cakes

$16.00

Lightly breaded and fried King crab cakes with lemon aioli.

Lollipop Chicken Wings

$13.00

Meat Pile

$51.00

Steak tossed in garlic butter & chimichurri then piled high and served with bread.

Meat Tornado

$17.00

Bone marrow topped with steak tartare, spicy mustard sauce, fried capers, cured egg yolk, served with grilled baguette.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Fried popcorn shrimp topped with bourbon caramel and chicharron salt

Steak Tips

$15.00

Steak tips seared in bacon fat served with choice of fondue and grilled baguette.

Steamed Mussels

$17.00

Chorizo, Calabrian peppers, roasted tomatoes, white wine, butter, grilled bread.

Salads & Soup

Bourbon French Onion Soup

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Entree Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine, shaved radish, parmesan cheese, croutons, and red onion then tossed in caesar dressing

Steak Wedge

$17.00

Steak tips, bacon, butter lettuce, granny smith apples, grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing.

Favorites

Brick Chicken

$25.00

Brick-pressed chicken, jalapeño and white wine butter, roasted vegetables & mashed potatoes

Pan-Seared Halibut

$45.00

6oz Halibut Filet, tapenade, vegetable and rice pilaf.

Short Ribs

$27.00

Smoked Trout

$28.00

8oz Smoked trout, mushroom & spinach risotto

Whiskey Steaks

12oz NY Strip

$38.00

12oz Ribeye

$41.00

30oz Wagyu Bone-In Ribeye

$125.00

8oz FIlet

$45.00

Dry Aged Ribeye 12oz

$75.00

Prime Sirloin

$33.00

10oz hand-cut

Plated Steaks

Elk Tenderloin

$40.00

Roasted vegetables, mushroom & spinach risotto and mushroom demi-glacé

Sliced Filet

$31.00

Mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, with bourbon cream sauce.

Pork Schnitzel

$25.00

Two herb and panko crusted pork loins, mushroom demi-glacé, mashed potatoes.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Whiskey Steak Burger

$18.00

10oz whiskey marinated steak burger, ground in house, topped with mushrooms, swiss, fried onion rings, and still whiskey steaks.

Colorado Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound steak burger topped with smoked bacon, crispy hash browns, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Cheyenne Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb steak burger topped with white cheddar, smoked bacon, bourbon bbq sauce, and crispy onion rings.

The Still Burger

$15.00

1/2 steak burger served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Reuben

$18.00

House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye

Cubano

$16.00

Mojo roasted pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard, pickles

Saltwater Add-ons

Garlic Shrimp

$6.00

Crab Cake

$5.00

Side Dishes

Beer Battered French Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Green Chile Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Mushroom Risotto

$8.00

Roasted Garlic and White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Steak Tips

$9.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.

Website

Location

151 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
The Still Whiskey Steaks image
The Still Whiskey Steaks image
The Still Whiskey Steaks image
The Still Whiskey Steaks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stuft a burger bar
orange star4.1 • 432
210 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs - Big Al's
orange starNo Reviews
140 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Steak-Out Saloon
orange star4.3 • 580
152 W Mountain Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Laurel Street Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston