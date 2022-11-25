Main picView gallery

The Stillery - Grafton
1304 12th Avenue

1304 12th Avenue

Grafton, WI 53024

APPETIZERS

CHEESE CURDS

$9.95

Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds battered in a Wisconsin beer and whiskey batter and fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch dressing or chipotle ranch

CAJUN CHEESE CURDS

$9.95

HAYSTACK ONION STRINGS

$9.95

Thinly cut onions breaded to perfection! Served with a side of ranch dressing

BEER CHEESE DIPS

$10.95

Warm beer cheese dip made with your favorite Wisconsin beer. Served with your choice of chips, Stillery fries or soft pretzels

CUBAN ROLLS

$12.95

Wonton wrapped slow cooked pulled pork, ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Topped with crispy wontons. Served with a side of honey mustard

TEX MEX ROLLS

$12.95

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, signature cheese blend and jalapeños wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch

BANG BANG SHRIMP APPETIZER

$11.95

Cajun sautéed shrimp smothered in house made bang bang sauce served on a bed of mixed greens and topped with crispy wontons

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.95

Housemade chips Served with Stillery salsa made fresh daily

GOUDA MAC BITES

$9.95

Deep fried creamy Gouda mac ’n cheese Served with a side of ranch dressing

WISCONSIN SPINACH DIP

$9.95

Warm spinach dip with melted cheese curds Served with chips, soft pretzels or Stillery fries

CAULIFLOWER

$11.95

Lightly battered cauliflower tossed in our house made sweet chili sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$9.95

Topped with our signature cheese blend and served with a side of marinara sauce

SIDES

BASKET STILLERY FRIES

$5.95

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.95

SOUP BOWL

$4.95

SOUP CUP

$3.95

CHILI BOWL

$4.95

CHILI CUP

$5.95

EXTRA PRETZEL

$2.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.50

EXTRA FRIES

$2.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA VEGGIES

$0.50

EXTRA MELTED BUTTER

$0.50

EXTRA BUTTER CHIPS

$0.50

EXTRA LEMONS

EXTRA ROLL

$1.00

EXTRA COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE BEER CHEESE

$2.50

SIDE VEGGIES

$1.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE OF STILLERY FRIES

$2.50

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

WINGS

BONE-IN WINGS

$11.95+

Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

BONELESS WINGS

$8.95+

Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

VEGETARIAN WINGS

$9.95+

Meatless breaded bites with the same crunch and flavor of a boneless wing served on a bed of mixed greens

BURGERS

Burgers include lettuce, tomato and red onion served with Stillery Fries and a Pickle Spear

STILLERY BURGER

$13.95

1/3 pound patty, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and haystack onion strings topped with Stillery sauce and served on a pretzel bun

BEYOND BURGER

$14.95

A plant based burger patty topped with avocado and chipotle sauce served on a brioche bun

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$12.95

1/3poundpatty,blackened,toppedwithblue cheese crumbles, fried onion and sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.95

1/3 pound patty with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, mozzarella or Swiss Served on a brioche bun

BEER CHEESE BURGER

$13.95

1/3 pound patty topped with our Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce, fried onions, bacon and avocado. Served on a pretzel bun

GARLIC MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.95

1/3 pound patty topped with garlic sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun

SALADS

THE STILLERY SALAD

$13.95

Chicken breast coated in our signature crispy breading on a bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing Choice of plain, buffalo or Stillery sauce

AVOCADO STEAK SALAD

$14.95

Blackened steak, fire roasted tomatoes, haystack onion strings, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cucumber with side of blue cheese dressing

BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

Blackened chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house made pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tortilla crisps Served with side of chipotle ranch

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuces served with side of creamy caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and house made croutons

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons. Choice of ranch, french, bleu cheese, thousand island, honey mustard or raspberry vinaigrette

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Choiceofplain,buffaloorStillerySaucewith choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Pepper Jack. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Grilled blackened chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese and sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion

STILLERY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

Chicken breast coated in our signature crispy breading topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and sriracha mayo served on a brioche bun

BOURBON GLAZED CHICKEN

$14.95

Signature crispy chicken tossed in our house made Woodford Reserve Bourbon glaze topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a brioche bun

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

A generous portion of slow cooked pulled pork topped with Stillery sauce and haystack onion strings served on a pretzel bun

ULTIMATE WISCONSIN CLUB

$15.95

Melted American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Swiss with bacon, ham, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served on Texas toast

THE CUBANO

$14.95

Slow cooked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on focaccia bread

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.95

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$12.95

Grilledorcrispychicken,bacon,romainelettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

BANG BANG WRAP

$13.95

Cajun sautéed shrimp with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato and bang bang sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

TACOS

Tacos are served on corn tortillas

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

Blackened sautéed shrimp topped with citrus slaw, fresh avocado, house made pico de gallo, jalapeño crisps, rice and roasted garlic chipotle sauce on corn tortillas

STEAK TACOS

$14.95

Marinated steak and chorizo with pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeño crisps, pickled red onion and avocado cream sauce

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.95

Blackened chicken with lettuce, fried onion, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado cream sauce

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$13.95

Lightly battered cauliflower topped with fresh avocado, citrus slaw and our house made bang bang sauce

PASTA

BAKED MAC 'N CHEESE

$13.95

avatappi noodles smothered in our signature cheese blend and spices, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread

STILLERY SHRIMP PASTA

$18.95

Lightly breaded shrimp on angel hair pasta topped with a garlic butter cream sauce. Served with garlic bread

PIZZA

MEATLOVERS

$17.95+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and Canadian ham with our house pizza sauce topped with our signature cheese blend

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.95+

Grilled chicken and bacon over our ranch based white sauce topped with our signature cheese blend and parsley

BBQ CHICKEN

$17.95+

BBQ chicken, red onion and jalapeños with our BBQ based sauce topped with our signature cheese blend

THE HAWAIIAN

$17.95+

Pineapples, fire roasted tomatoes, jalapeños and Canadian ham with our pizza sauce

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.95+

Our house pizza sauce topped with our signature cheese blend and your choice of toppings

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.25

KID'S CHICKEN BITES

$7.25

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.25

KID'S MAC 'N CHEESE

$7.25

KID'S MINI CORN DOGS

$7.25

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH BALL

$9.95

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH BALL

$9.95

FISH FRY

CLASSIC FISH FRY

$15.95

Lightly battered Cod using Hofbrau Original beer Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and salted rye roll. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes

BAKED FISH FRY

$15.95

Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and salted rye roll. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes

COD SANDWICH

$13.95

Lightly battered Cod using Hofbrau Original beer Topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack. Served with a side of tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear and Stillery fries

SHRIMP DINNER

$16.95

Lightly battered shrimp served with coleslaw, lemon and salted rye bread stick. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes

COD TACOS

$14.95

Lightly battered Cod with citrus slaw, fresh avocado, house made pico de gallo and roasted garlic chipotle sauce on corn tortillas

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL

$4.95

CLAM CHOWDER CUP

$3.95

EXTRA 1 PIECE FRY

$3.00

EXTRA 1 PIECE BAKED

$3.00

EXTA 1 PIECE SHRIMP

$2.00

FISH FRY FAST LANE

FFFF COD

$15.95

FFFF BOWL

$3.95

FFFF CUP

$4.95

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

BLACKBERRY MULE

$8.00

BOURBON SMASH

$9.00

BOURBON SOUR

$8.00

FLOATS

$8.00

JD'S RASPBERRY MULE

$8.00

RASPBERRY DELICIOUSNESS

$8.00

RASPBERRY MARGARITA

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$9.00

STILLERY BLOODY MARY

$9.00

STILLERY MANHATTAN

$9.00

STILLERY MARGARITA

$8.00

POISONED APPLE BREW

$9.00

SEASONAL COCKTAILS

MANGO GIN FIZZ

$9.00

POISONED APPLE BREW

$9.00

ROB'S WHITE SANGRIA

$9.00

RYE WOULDN'T YOU?

$8.00

STILLERY MULE

$8.00

OLD FASHIONEDS (Copy)

ART'S PB&J OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

MAPLE RYE OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

NEW ORLEANS OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

TEQUILA OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

THE IRISHMAN

$8.00

THE STILLERY OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

THE WOODSON OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

THE WISCONSIN OLD FASHIONED

$7.00

PUMPKIN SPICE OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

SEASONAL OLD FASHIONEDS

PUMPKIN SPICE OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

DRAFT BEER (Copy)

3 FLOYDS

$7.00+

ALASKAN AMBER

$6.00

EAGLE PARK

$7.00+

GUINNESS

$7.00

HOFBRAU DUNKEL

$7.00+

HOFBRAU ORIGINAL

$7.00+

MILLER LITE TAP

$4.00

NEW GLARUS SPOTTED COW

$6.00

RAISED GRAIN & BULLIET COLLABORATION

$9.00

RAISED GRAIN 3SOME

$6.00

SEASONAL ROTATING LINE

$7.00+

STILLERY ROTATING LINE

$7.00+

SURLY AXE MAN

$7.00+

SPECIALTY DRAFT (Copy)

BLACK COW

$7.00

BLACK & TAN

$7.00

BLURRED LINES

$7.00

BOTTLED BEER (Copy)

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUSCH APPLE

$3.50

BUSCH LIGHT

$3.50

BUSCH NA

$3.50

CIDER BOYS

$5.00

CITY LIGHTS IPA

$5.00

CITY LIGHTS PORTER

$5.00

COORS LIGHT BTL

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

FROGWEISS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

HEINEKEN NA

$5.00

HIGH LIFE BTL

$4.00

HOFBRAU HEFE

$5.00

LAGUNITAS NA

$5.00

LAKEFRONT IPA

$5.00

LAKEFRONT NEW GRIST

$5.00

LAKEFRONT PUMPKIN

$5.00

LAKEFRONT RIVERWEST STEIN

$5.00

LEINIE'S OKTOBERFEST

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER 64

$4.00

MILLER LITE BTL

$4.00

MODELO BTL

$5.00

MONTUCKY COLD SNACKS

$5.00

NEW GLARUS STAGHORN BTL

$5.00

OLD STYLE

$4.00

PABST

$4.00

REDD'S APPLE

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

STRONGBOW

$6.00

SUMMER SHANDY BTL

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

VIZZY

$5.00

VOODOO RANGER ATOMIC PUMPKIN

$6.00

WHITE CLAW CHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

FOUNTAIN CITY GOLDEN LAGER

$5.00

SEASONAL BOTTLED BEER

VOODOO RANGER ATOMIC PUMPKIN

$6.00

LAKEFRONT PUMPKIN

$5.00

SEASONAL DRAFT BEER

SEASONAL ROTATING LINE

$7.00+

HOFBRAU DUNKEL

$7.00+

WHITE WINE (Copy)

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00+

CHARDONNAY

$5.00+

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$5.00+

PROSECCO

$6.00

PLACIDO MOSCATO

$9.00+

1924 SCOTCH BARREL CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

FRANCIS COPPOLA ROSE

$8.00+

KENDALL-JACKSON CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

KIM CRAWFORD SAUVINGNON BLANC

$10.00+

SANTA MARINA PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00+

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING

$7.00+

SONOMA-CUTRER CHARDONNAY

$12.00+

TWENTY ACRES CHARDONNAY

$9.00

RED WINE (Copy)

CABERNET

$5.00+

PINOT NOIR

$5.00+

1924 BOURBON BARREL CABERNET

$9.00+

CHAKRAS MALBEC

$8.00+

DECOY ZINFANDEL

$12.00+

LEAPING HORSE MERLOT

$8.00+

MURPHY-GOODE PINOT NOIR

$8.00+

WATERBROOK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00+

TWENTY ACRES CABERNET

$9.00

GAMEDAY FOOD

BEER CHEESE DIP

$7.95

WISCONSIN SPIN DIP

$6.95

CAULIFLOWER

$8.95

HAYSTACK ONION STRINGS

$6.95

CHEESE CURDS

$6.95

CAJUN CHEESE CURDS

$6.95

STILLERY PULLED PORK

$10.00

STILLERY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

GAMEDAY DRINK

MILLER BUCKET

$15.00

VIZZY BUCKET

$16.00

STILLERY BLOODY MARY

$6.00

GAME DAY JACK

$6.00

GAME DAY WHEATLEY

$5.00

GAME DAY WISCONSIN OLD FASHIONED

$5.00

GAME DAY JACK SHOT

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
1304 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024

Directions

