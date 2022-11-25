The Stillery - Grafton 1304 12th Avenue
APPETIZERS
CHEESE CURDS
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds battered in a Wisconsin beer and whiskey batter and fried to perfection. Served with a side of ranch dressing or chipotle ranch
CAJUN CHEESE CURDS
HAYSTACK ONION STRINGS
Thinly cut onions breaded to perfection! Served with a side of ranch dressing
BEER CHEESE DIPS
Warm beer cheese dip made with your favorite Wisconsin beer. Served with your choice of chips, Stillery fries or soft pretzels
CUBAN ROLLS
Wonton wrapped slow cooked pulled pork, ham, pickles, and Swiss cheese. Topped with crispy wontons. Served with a side of honey mustard
TEX MEX ROLLS
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, signature cheese blend and jalapeños wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch
BANG BANG SHRIMP APPETIZER
Cajun sautéed shrimp smothered in house made bang bang sauce served on a bed of mixed greens and topped with crispy wontons
CHIPS & SALSA
Housemade chips Served with Stillery salsa made fresh daily
GOUDA MAC BITES
Deep fried creamy Gouda mac ’n cheese Served with a side of ranch dressing
WISCONSIN SPINACH DIP
Warm spinach dip with melted cheese curds Served with chips, soft pretzels or Stillery fries
CAULIFLOWER
Lightly battered cauliflower tossed in our house made sweet chili sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
Topped with our signature cheese blend and served with a side of marinara sauce
SIDES
BASKET STILLERY FRIES
BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES
SOUP BOWL
SOUP CUP
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CUP
EXTRA PRETZEL
EXTRA CHIPS
EXTRA FRIES
EXTRA SAUCE
EXTRA VEGGIES
EXTRA MELTED BUTTER
EXTRA BUTTER CHIPS
EXTRA LEMONS
EXTRA ROLL
EXTRA COTTAGE CHEESE
SIDE BEER CHEESE
SIDE VEGGIES
SIDE SALAD
SIDE OF STILLERY FRIES
SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES
WINGS
BONE-IN WINGS
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
BONELESS WINGS
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
VEGETARIAN WINGS
Meatless breaded bites with the same crunch and flavor of a boneless wing served on a bed of mixed greens
BURGERS
STILLERY BURGER
1/3 pound patty, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and haystack onion strings topped with Stillery sauce and served on a pretzel bun
BEYOND BURGER
A plant based burger patty topped with avocado and chipotle sauce served on a brioche bun
BLACK & BLEU BURGER
1/3poundpatty,blackened,toppedwithblue cheese crumbles, fried onion and sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun
CLASSIC BURGER
1/3 pound patty with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, mozzarella or Swiss Served on a brioche bun
BEER CHEESE BURGER
1/3 pound patty topped with our Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce, fried onions, bacon and avocado. Served on a pretzel bun
GARLIC MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
1/3 pound patty topped with garlic sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun
SALADS
THE STILLERY SALAD
Chicken breast coated in our signature crispy breading on a bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, shredded Cheddar cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing Choice of plain, buffalo or Stillery sauce
AVOCADO STEAK SALAD
Blackened steak, fire roasted tomatoes, haystack onion strings, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, cucumber with side of blue cheese dressing
BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD
Blackened chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house made pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tortilla crisps Served with side of chipotle ranch
CAESAR SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuces served with side of creamy caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and house made croutons
SIDE SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons. Choice of ranch, french, bleu cheese, thousand island, honey mustard or raspberry vinaigrette
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Choiceofplain,buffaloorStillerySaucewith choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Mozzarella, Cheddar or Pepper Jack. Served with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled blackened chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese and sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and red onion
STILLERY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast coated in our signature crispy breading topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and sriracha mayo served on a brioche bun
BOURBON GLAZED CHICKEN
Signature crispy chicken tossed in our house made Woodford Reserve Bourbon glaze topped with chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a brioche bun
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
A generous portion of slow cooked pulled pork topped with Stillery sauce and haystack onion strings served on a pretzel bun
ULTIMATE WISCONSIN CLUB
Melted American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Swiss with bacon, ham, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipolte ranch dressing. Served on Texas toast
THE CUBANO
Slow cooked pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on focaccia bread
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
Grilledorcrispychicken,bacon,romainelettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
BANG BANG WRAP
Cajun sautéed shrimp with romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato and bang bang sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
TACOS
SHRIMP TACOS
Blackened sautéed shrimp topped with citrus slaw, fresh avocado, house made pico de gallo, jalapeño crisps, rice and roasted garlic chipotle sauce on corn tortillas
STEAK TACOS
Marinated steak and chorizo with pico de gallo, cheese, jalapeño crisps, pickled red onion and avocado cream sauce
CHICKEN TACOS
Blackened chicken with lettuce, fried onion, pico de gallo, cheese and avocado cream sauce
CAULIFLOWER TACOS
Lightly battered cauliflower topped with fresh avocado, citrus slaw and our house made bang bang sauce
PASTA
BAKED MAC 'N CHEESE
avatappi noodles smothered in our signature cheese blend and spices, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread
STILLERY SHRIMP PASTA
Lightly breaded shrimp on angel hair pasta topped with a garlic butter cream sauce. Served with garlic bread
PIZZA
MEATLOVERS
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and Canadian ham with our house pizza sauce topped with our signature cheese blend
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Grilled chicken and bacon over our ranch based white sauce topped with our signature cheese blend and parsley
BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ chicken, red onion and jalapeños with our BBQ based sauce topped with our signature cheese blend
THE HAWAIIAN
Pineapples, fire roasted tomatoes, jalapeños and Canadian ham with our pizza sauce
BUILD YOUR OWN
Our house pizza sauce topped with our signature cheese blend and your choice of toppings
KIDS MENU
FISH FRY
CLASSIC FISH FRY
Lightly battered Cod using Hofbrau Original beer Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and salted rye roll. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes
BAKED FISH FRY
Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon and salted rye roll. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes
COD SANDWICH
Lightly battered Cod using Hofbrau Original beer Topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack. Served with a side of tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear and Stillery fries
SHRIMP DINNER
Lightly battered shrimp served with coleslaw, lemon and salted rye bread stick. Choice of Stillery fries or house made potato pancakes
COD TACOS
Lightly battered Cod with citrus slaw, fresh avocado, house made pico de gallo and roasted garlic chipotle sauce on corn tortillas
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
CLAM CHOWDER CUP
EXTRA 1 PIECE FRY
EXTRA 1 PIECE BAKED
EXTA 1 PIECE SHRIMP
FISH FRY FAST LANE
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SEASONAL COCKTAILS
OLD FASHIONEDS
SEASONAL OLD FASHIONEDS
DRAFT BEER
SPECIALTY DRAFT
BOTTLED BEER
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
GAMEDAY FOOD
1304 12th Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024