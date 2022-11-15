Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

The Stilt House - Cedarburg

review star

No reviews yet

W62 N630 Washington Avenue

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Stilt Burger

Share the Love

Bier Cheese Potato Skins

$10.99
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99

Four Cheese Crostini Bread, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Bruschetta. Contains Gluten Contains Dairy

Butternut Squash Bisque

$5.99+

Butternut, Celery Root, Bourbon, Brown Sugar, Cream

Calamari

$13.99

Cheese Board

$13.99

Rotating Chef Selection of Cheese, Gorgonzola, Smoked Cheddar, Pickled Veggies, Dijon, Fruit & Nuts, Rotating Seasonal Fruit Jam

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Stained Glass Sesame Candy, Shallots, Pomegranate Glaze, Mint Yogurt, Parsley

Giant Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$7.99

Giant Oven Baked Pretzel, served with Jalapeno Beer Cheese and Whole Grain Mustard.

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$14.99

Ahi Tuna - Avocado - Sesame Wontons - Soy Chili Sauce

Fresh Salads

Arugula Beet Salad

$13.99
Chipotle Lime Salad

Chipotle Lime Salad

$14.99

Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Corn Tortilla Strips and Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Scallion, Red Wine-Oregano Vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.99

Chopped Romaine with Carrot, Cucumber and Tomato.

Flatbreads

BierBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Scallions, Maple Bacon Bier-B-Que, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro

Pesto Mozzarella Flatbread

Pesto Mozzarella Flatbread

$13.99

Pesto Basil Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes and Balsamic Glaze.

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$13.99

Wild Mushrooms, Crème De Brie, Black Truffle, Cream Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper and Gruyere Cheese all on our Flatbread Crust.

Handhelds

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Four Cheeses - Applewood Bacon - Tomato - Focaccia Contains Dairy and Gluten

Bulldog Burger

$13.99

California Chicken Wrap

$14.99
Caprese Chicken Sandwich

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken-Fresh Mozzarella-Balsamic Glaze-Pesto Mayo-Basil-Brioche Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.99

Angus Beef, Garlic Truffle Aioli, Swiss, Sauteed Wild Mushroom, Pretzel Bun

Perch Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Perch, Cole Slaw, American Cheese, Spicy Tartar, Brioche Bun

Stilt Burger

Stilt Burger

$15.99

Angus Beef Patty - Portabella - Bacon - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Angus Beef Patty - American Cheese

Hamburger

$9.99

Angus Beef Patty

Mini Street Vendor Tacos

Carne Asade Tacos

$15.99

Fiesta Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Chile Lime Shrimp, Mango Salsa, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Lime Crema, Cilantro

Sliders

Chicken Sliders

Chicken Sliders

$14.99

Grilled Chicken - Brie - Pesto Mayo - Brioche

Stilt Sliders

Stilt Sliders

$14.99

Angus Beef - Ale Braised Onions - Gouda - Bistro Sauce - Brioche

Extra Stilt Slider

$5.49

Big Plates

Cedarburg Sirloin

$24.99

Marinated Top Sirloin, Chow Chow, Beef Demi-Glace, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Blackberry Salmon

$19.99

Salmon Filet, Celeriac Puree, Roasted Broccolini, Blackberry Argo-Dolce

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$12.99

Couscous, Butternut Squash Ratatouille, Red Pepper Coulis

Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Smoked Cheddar, Bier Cheese Mornay, Bowtie Pasta, Bacon, Scallions

Fries & Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Side Haystack Onions

$5.99

Onions hand breaded and deep fried

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Seasonal fresh fruit

Specials

Potato Chip Cod

$13.99Out of stock

Country Pork Ragu

$16.99Out of stock

Spanish Heat Flatbread

$14.99

Packer Pretzel

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$5.99+Out of stock

Butternut Squash Bisque

$5.99+

Butternut, Celery Root, Bourbon, Brown Sugar, Cream

Desserts

Black Forest Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99
Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.99

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99

Beverages

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.99
Sprecher Cherry Cola

Sprecher Cherry Cola

$3.79
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.79

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.99

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.99

Point Kitty Cocktail

$3.49

Kids

Cheeseburger Kids

$9.99

Hamburger Kids

$8.99

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Kids

$8.99

Buttered Noodles Kids

$6.99

Corn Dogs Kids

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Stilt House Cocktail Kits

Classic Mule Kit

$9.00

Blackberry Mule Kit

$9.00

Lemon Basil Mule Kit

$9.00

Kentucky Mule Kit

$9.00

The Big Marge - Margarita Serves 4

$28.00

The Big Stilt Mary - Serves 4

$28.00

Crowlers

Hinterland Luna Coffee Stout

$11.75

Mobcraft Low Phunk Radberry Nitro

$11.00

Foxtown Honey Harvest Hive Lager

$11.00

Foxtown Brickoven Amber

$11.00

Lupulin Festbier

$11.00

Ommegang All Hallows Treat

$16.00

Chimay Blue

$32.00

Chimay Red

$32.00

MORE Bartlett Maibock

$16.00

18th Street Rise of the Angles

$20.00

Maplewood Festbier

$11.00

Octopi Astronaut

$18.00

Black Husky First Harvest

$14.00

Alaskan Dip Net

$16.00

Gathering Place Limb Shaker

$18.00

Raised Grain Pomegranate Sour

$18.00

3 Sheeps Pils

$11.00

Bottle Beers - Fruity & Ciders

Abita Purple Haze Btl

Abita Purple Haze Btl

$5.00
Ace Pineapple Cider Cn

Ace Pineapple Cider Cn

$5.50Out of stock
Eagle Banana Bread Btl

Eagle Banana Bread Btl

$7.00
Magners Pear Cider Btl

Magners Pear Cider Btl

$6.00
McKenzies Blackcherry Cider Btl

McKenzies Blackcherry Cider Btl

$6.00
Sea Dog Wild Blueberry Cn

Sea Dog Wild Blueberry Cn

$5.50

Restoration Driftless Cider

$7.00

Cascade NW Flanders

$8.00

Bottle Beers - Hop it Up

Need a little bit of hops?
Bells Two Hearted Ale Btl

Bells Two Hearted Ale Btl

$6.00
Lakefront IPA Btl

Lakefront IPA Btl

$5.00
New Glarus Moon Man Btl

New Glarus Moon Man Btl

$5.00

Modist Dreamyard

$7.50

MORE Moreover

$7.00

Revolution Hazy Hero

$6.00

Bottle Beers - Lighter Variety

Blue Moon Btl

Blue Moon Btl

$5.00
Hacker Pschorr Btl

Hacker Pschorr Btl

$5.00

Black Husky Kolsch

$6.50
Three Floyd's Gumballhead Cn

Three Floyd's Gumballhead Cn

$6.00

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Cn

$8.50

This Citra hop pale ale is delicate in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango give a refreshing taste that is bright with just enough bite!

Schneider Weisse

$7.50

Central Waters Honey Blonde Ale

$5.00

Bottle Beers - Robust / Belgium / Malty

Chimay Blue Grand Reserve Btl

Chimay Blue Grand Reserve Btl

$10.00
Chimay Red Btl

Chimay Red Btl

$10.00
Chimay White Btl

Chimay White Btl

$10.00
Cigar City Maduro Cn

Cigar City Maduro Cn

$6.00
Delirium Tremens Btl

Delirium Tremens Btl

$10.00

Deschutes Obsidian Stout Btl

$6.00

A stout as black as the nearby volcanic flow from which it is named. Dive into its dark, robust depths with intense layers of espresso and chocolate. Roasted malt and barley give it a full, toasty finish.

Grays Busted Knuckle Cn

Grays Busted Knuckle Cn

$5.50
Guinness Stout Cn

Guinness Stout Cn

$6.00
Gulden Draak Btl

Gulden Draak Btl

$9.00Out of stock
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Btl

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Btl

$7.50
Lake Louie Warped Speed Btl

Lake Louie Warped Speed Btl

$5.00
Lakefront Riverwest Stein Btl

Lakefront Riverwest Stein Btl

$5.00
Prior 8 Btl

Prior 8 Btl

$9.00
Shiner Bock Btl

Shiner Bock Btl

$5.00
Tyranena Chief Blackhawk Btl

Tyranena Chief Blackhawk Btl

$6.00

New Glarus Belgian Red

$7.50

Bottle Beers - Malt-ternative (Seltzers / Hard Kombucha)

Cloudless Wild Berry Cn

Cloudless Wild Berry Cn

$6.00

Strainge Beast Blueberry Cn

$7.00

Strainge Beast Lemon Cn

$7.00

Strainge Beast Passion Fruit Cn

$7.00

UA Pineapple Mango Seltzer

$6.00

UA Blackberry Agave

$6.00

White Wines

Umberto Fiore Moscato Bottle

Umberto Fiore Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Semi-sweet, lightly sparkling Moscato. Extremely aromatic with perfume aromas, counterbalanced by vibrant acidity. Italy

Righteous Riesling Bottle

Righteous Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Fresh peach flavors with hints of lime and light acidity. Mosel, Germany

Dough Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00
Starmont Chardonnay Bottle

Starmont Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Rich and full bodied with ripe apple and Creme Brulee - Carneros, California

Wildflower Unoaked Chardonnay Bottle

Wildflower Unoaked Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

A fresh, clean wine with inviting aromas of orange peel and honey, along with notes of golden apple, sage and figs. Languedoc, France

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Bila-Haut Rose Bottle

$36.00
Tommasi Pinot Grigio Bottle

Tommasi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Crisp and clean with aromas of tropical fruit, Meyer lemon and subtle notes of white flowers. Italy

Brand & Family Chardonnay Bottle

$58.00

Valdo Prosecco 187ml

$7.00

Red Wines

Silver Spur Cabernet Bottle

Silver Spur Cabernet Bottle

$44.00

Intense flavors of blackberries, dark chocolate, and a touch of clove. A bold and complex wine with firm tannins and depth of fruit. Napa Valley, California

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir Bottle

Lucas & Lewellen Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

91 points Wine Enthusiast. Medium body with aromas of raspberry, wet stone, and creamy strawberries. Santa Barbara, California

Expedition Malbec Bottle

$40.00

Novelty Hill Merlot Bottle

$44.00

Highlands 41 Red Blend Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Point North Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00Out of stock

Twenty Acres Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Wine Lovers Monday

Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Eola Hills Pinot Gris Bottle

$16.00

Equilibre Chardonnay

$20.00

Banshee Ten of Cups

$31.00

Redentore Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Ely Calloway Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

The Wolftrap Red Blend

$16.00

Paxis White Blend

$19.00

Lucien Albrecht Pinot Blanc

$21.00

Moulin de Gassac Pinot Noir

$18.00

Art of the Andes Malbec

$22.00

Muriel Fincas de la Villa Rioja

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Classy yet casual dining restaurant in the heart of Cedarburg that features an ever changing menu driven by locally sourced, high quality ingredients. Featuring 30 draft beers, craft cocktails, and delicious wines, The Stilt House is open seven days a week at 11am for lunch and dinner.

Website

Location

W62 N630 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Directions

Gallery
The Stilt House image
The Stilt House image
The Stilt House image
The Stilt House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Brandywine
orange star4.7 • 407
W61 N480 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
The Hutch
orange star4.6 • 191
1321 Wisconsin Ave Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext
Cafe Corazon Mequon
orange star4.6 • 997
6300 W Mequon Road Mequon, WI 53092
View restaurantnext
Dooley's - 315 N. Main Street - West Bend, WI
orange starNo Reviews
315 N Main St West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Inn Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 518
1729 Wolf Rd Richfield, WI 53076
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cedarburg

Hefner's Custard
orange star4.5 • 596
N71W5184 Columbia Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Brandywine
orange star4.7 • 407
W61 N480 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Galioto's Twelve21
orange star4.2 • 157
1221 Wauwatosa Rd Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar
orange star5.0 • 7
W62N559 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedarburg
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston