The Stockpot Norfolk

Popular Items

OG Fried Rice (GF, VO)
Chicken Noodle
Pumpkin Tortilla (GF, VV)

Breakfast Mains

OG Fried Rice (GF, VO)

$12.75

Brown basmati rice, chicken breast, carrot, cabbage, red onion, kale, tamari-ginger sauce, 2 fried eggs, house kimchi (can be made vegan or vegetarian.)

Huevos Rancheros Fried Rice (GF, V)

$12.75

Basmati brown rice, ranchero sauce, black beans, radish, cotija cheese, sunny side up egg

Egg Scramble (GF, VO)

$10.75

3 eggs, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, spinach, cheddar cheese.

Turkish Breakfast Platter (V, GFO)

$12.75

2 sunny side up eggs, hummus & pita, cucumber feta salad, dried apricots, olives, sumac.

Southender

$10.00

Rosemary biscuit, house pork sausage, pimento cheese, over easy egg, side of fresh fruit.

The Vedge (VV, GFO)

$12.00

crumbled tofu and cauliflower, peppers, onions, spinach, turmeric tahini sauce, black beans, avocado, grilled flour tortilla

Plume Street Breakfast

$8.75

two eggs* cooked your way, choice of meat (or half avocado), and side of sweet potato hash with peppers & onion

Caramel Apple French Toast (V)

grilled house bread topped with brown sugar streusel, apples, house made caramel sauce, powdered sugar. choice of one or two pieces.

Corned Beef Sweet Potato Hash

$13.50

shredded corned beef, sweet potato, kale, peppers, onions, 2 poached eggs*, and a side of 1 slice of toast

Breakfast Smalls

Rosemary Biscuit

$3.50

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Granola & Greek Yogurt

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$4.25

Egg - Hard boiled

$2.25

Side Egg

Homemade Sausage

$4.25

Country Ham

$4.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.25

Half Avo

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$2.75

1 Piece Of Toast

$1.25

Toasted Bread & Butter

$2.75

Soups

Bone Broth

Chicken Noodle

Pumpkin Tortilla (GF, VV)

carrot, onion, tomato, garlic, pumpkin, maple syrup, and pureed with aromatic spices. topped with cilantro and pumpkin seeds

Broccoli Cheddar

Soup of the Day

Out of stock

Salads and Bowls

Honey Dijon Brussel Salad (GF,VO)

$12.00

shredded brussel sprouts, apples, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, parmesan cheese, honey dijon vinaigrette

Chifrijo Bowl (GF, VO)

$15.00

Black beans, crispy pork puffed wild rice, avocado, mango pico de gallo, cojitja cheese mixed greens, fresh lime.

Zucchini Noodle Greek Salad (GF, V)

$11.00

Spiraled zucchini noodles, red onion, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, chickpeas, olives, pepperocini, citrus vinaigrette

Lentil Tabouli Salad (GF, VV)

$10.75

falafel, mixed greens, marinated lentils, cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, zaatar, sumac, tahini dressing on side

Bui Bowl (GF, VV)

$11.50

lentils, brussel sprouts, sweet potato, seared cauliflower & kale, pickled onion, hummus swipe, tahini dressing

Autumn Beet & Apple Salad (GF, N, V)

$10.75

mixed greens, arugula, pickled apples, beets, pecans, herbed goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Lunch Smalls

Toasty Of the Day

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken!

Plain Cheese Toasty (V)

$4.75

Curry Chickpea Salad (GF, VV)

$3.00

Cucumber Feta Salad (GF, V)

$4.00

Chicken Salad Scoop (GF)

$3.75

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich (V)

$4.50

Hummus and Pita Bread (VV)

$4.75

Small Cypress Salad (GF, VV)

$3.00

Large Cypress Salad (GF, VV)

$6.00

Toasts & More

Comes with a side sesame cucumber salad

Avo (VV, GFO)

$9.75

Smashed avocado, evoo, pickled peppers, tomato, lime, sea salt.

Pork Carnitas (GFO)

$12.75

Crispy pork, herb aioli, sunny side up egg, cilantro, salsa fresca

Chicken Salad Toast (GFO)

$9.75

Chicken breast, celery, green onions, raisins, dijion mustard, greek yogurt & aioli dressing, sunflower seeds, mixed greens

Lamb Kofta

$14.50

4 lamb kofta meatballs, cucumbers, diced tomato, red onion, parsley, hummus, tahini, on pita bread

Fig & Mushroom Toast (GFO, VO)

$13.00

Extra Sides

Scoop of Avo

$2.00

Side of Jam

$0.75

Side of Salmon

$8.50

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Falafel

$4.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.50

Side of Pita

$1.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Kimchi

$1.00

Side of Dressing/ Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Lamb Kofta

$7.75

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Kids Waffle & Fruit

$6.00

Kids Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Kids Plain Cheese Toasty

$6.00

Service Fee

Service Fee

$0.50

Pastries

Cookies

$2.25

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.00

Cake Slice

$5.50

Loaf

$4.25

Cinnamon Buns

$4.25

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Torte

$5.25

Cream Cheese Brownies

$4.00

Caramel Pear Danish

$3.75

Lemon Bunt Cake

$4.25

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

$4.00

Cookie Dough Cheesecake Bars

$4.00

Jumbo S'mores Cucake

$4.50Out of stock

Toasted Fluffernutter Whoopie Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Bread

House Loaf

$6.50

House Artisan Loaf

$10.00

Smoothies

Verde

$8.50

Kale, pineapple, ginger, chia seeds, avocado, coconut water

Coconut Crush

$8.50

Pineapple, banana, greek yogurt, vanilla, orange juice, toasted coconut, almond milk

Coco

$8.50

Berry

$8.50

Craft Beverages

Lavender Basil Lemonade

$3.75

Cranberry Limeade Spritzer

$3.75

Hibiscus Mango Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Citron Pom

$3.75

Grapefruit Rosemary Spritzer

$3.75

Fig Apple Fizz

$4.00

Other Beverages

Organic French Sumatra Coffee

$3.75

Peru Decaf

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.85

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Blood Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pomegranate Juice

$3.25

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Artisan Water

$2.75

Walker Bros. Kombucha

$4.50

Sound Sparkling Water

$4.50

Milk

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Cane Sugar Coca Cola

$3.60

Just Tomato Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Mango Iced Tea

$3.35

Xtra Juice Bottle Mimosa

$5.00

Craft Coffee

Vessel Cold Brew

$5.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee

$5.00

Organic French Sumatra Iced Coffee, Almond Milk, Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup

Vanilla Chai Coffee

$5.00

Organic French Sumatra Iced Coffee, Oat Milk, Chai Spice

Blueberry Vanilla Coffee

$5.00

Organic Iced Coffee, Blueberry and Vanilla Syrup, Half and Half

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$5.00

Mimosas

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

OJ Mimosa

$5.50

Blood Oj Mimosa

$6.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$6.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Hibiscus Mango Mimosa

$7.00

Spiced Pom Mimosa

$7.00

Cran Apple Mimosa

$7.00

Carrot Ginger Mimosa

$7.00

Orange Thyme Mimosa

$7.00

Cran Orange Mimosa

$6.00

Honey Grapefruit Mimosa

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade Mimosa

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Mimosa

$7.00

Pomegranate Ginger Mimosa

$7.00

Carrot Pineapple Mimosa

$7.00

Maple Blood OJ Mimosa

$7.00

Caramel Apple Mimosa

$7.00

Fall Cocktails

Draft Blood OJ Maple Bourbon

$8.00

Cran Orange Splash

$8.00

Harvest Punch

$8.00

Golden Mezcalrita

$9.00

Gin & Ginger

$9.00

Pomma Fizz

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Big Fig Bourbon

$11.00

Classic Cosmo

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Well or Cirrus Vodka

Manmosa

Your favorite mimosa flavor with a shot of Blue Ridge Vodka

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Henry McKenna, Baileys, coffee

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Goslings Black Seal rum, lemon ginger tea, honey, lemon wheel

Screwdriver (well)

$6.50

Screwdriver (Blue Ridge)

$8.25

Shot

Well Vodka Soda

$6.50

Blue Ridge Vodka Soda

$8.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa By The Bottle

Bottle OJ

$23.00

Bottle Blood OJ

$26.00

Bottle Cranberry

$23.00

Bottle Grapefruit

$23.00

Bottle Pineapple

$26.00

Bottle Bleberry Lemonade

$28.00

Bottle Hibiscus Mango

$28.00

Bottle Cran Orange

$23.00

Bottle Honey Grapefruit

$25.00

Bottle Pumpkin Spice

$28.00

Bottle Pomegranate Ginger

$28.00

Bottle Carrot Pineapple

$28.00

Bottle Maple Blood OJ

$28.00

Bottle Caramel Apple

$28.00

Bottle OJ Thyme

$28.00

Bottle Cran Apple

$28.00

Bottle Carrot Ginger

$28.00

Bottle Spiced Pomegranate

$25.00

Extra Juice Bottle

$5.00

Craft Beer

Wasserhund Hefeweizen

$6.75

Wasserhund Unleashed Gose

$6.75

Old Bust Head Caramel Macchiato Stout

$6.75

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.75

Virginia Beer Co Free Verse

$6.75

Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy

$6.75

3 Notched Miniute Man IPA

$6.75

VBC One Night in The Thicket -16oz

$6.25

VBC One Night in Williamsburg-16oz

$8.25Out of stock

Buskeys Peach Tea Cider (16oz)

$8.25Out of stock

Be Kind IPA

$8.25

Dogfish Head Punkin Ale

$6.75

Domestics - Imports

Miller Lite

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.25

Sapporo

$4.25

Heineken 0.0 (alcohol free)

$3.25

Truly Hard Seltzer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Draft Beer

Wass. Doggy Paddle IPA

$6.75

Virginia Beer Co. Saving Day Light

$6.75

Buskeys Dry Cider RVA

$6.75

Wine

Prosecco/Maschio/Italy

$7.00

Pinot Grigio/Bew Gris/California

$9.00

Chardonnay/Merf/Washington

$10.00

Sauv Blanc/Goodmill/Australia

$9.00

Rose/Rose All Day/France

$8.00

Pinot Noir/Coppola/California

$9.00

Malbec/Dona Paula Los Cardos/Argentina

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon/Merf/Washington

$10.00

Joto Sake Cup

$8.00

Sav Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Champagne Bottle

$23.00

Ramen Bowls

Classic Shoyu

$17.50

Spicy Miso

$17.50

Stockpot Shio

$17.50

Veggie

$17.50

Special Ramen

$17.50Out of stock

Kids Noodles & Broth

$8.00

Bulk Menu Items

1/2 Lb. Chicken Salad

$8.25Out of stock

1 LB. Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Biscuit Kit

$12.00

Kimchi Jar

$7.00Out of stock

Bottle of Dressing

$8.00

House Loaf Bread

$6.50

8oz Pimento

$10.00

12oz Pimento

$14.00

Catering/Custom Orders

Liberty University Catering

$501.75

Jan Gibson Custom Cake

$62.00

Boxed Lunch

$16.00

November Cake Decorating Class

November Cake Decorating Class

$55.00Out of stock

Event is Tuesday 11/15 @ 5:30-7pm at our Norfolk location.

NFK Pickup

**Please select for NFK Pickup*** Pickup is between 8AM-5PM on Wednesday, 11/23 only.

Thanksgiving Menu NFK

**Please select for NFK Pickup*** Pickup is between 8AM-5PM on Wednesday, 11/24 only.

VB Pickup

**Please select for VB Pickup*** Pickup is between 8AM-5PM on Wednesday, 11/23 only.

Thanksgiving Menu VB

**Please select for VB Pickup*** Pickup is between 8AM-5PM on Wednesday, 11/24 only.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We dish up feel good food while creating feel good moments in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Location

215 E Plume St, Suite 100, Norfolk, VA 23510

Directions

Gallery
The Stockpot image
The Stockpot image
The Stockpot image

