The Stockyard Wamic 56826 Wamic Market Rd

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served w/ Warm Pita

Bone-In Wings 6 PC

$14.00

Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet Habanero or Salt & Pepper

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Cracklin' Skins

$3.00

Spicy or Salt & Pepper

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Dressing Add

$0.75

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Served w/ Seasonal Veggies and Warm Pita

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Tots

$7.00

To Go

$1.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$12.00

6 Golden Brown Coconut Shrimp served with a Sweet Chili Sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Burgers / Sandwiches

Stockyard Cheese Burger

$15.50

W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, or American

French Dip

$14.75

BLTA / Hoagie

$13.00

Wimpy Burger

$4.00

To Go

$1.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Choc Overload Torte

$6.00

Half Baked Cookie

$7.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Oregon Berry Crisp

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cups

$8.00

Root beer Float

$5.00

Root Beer Float Sundays

$3.00

Slice of Pie of the Day

$7.00

Strawberry Pound Cake

$6.00

Table Side S'mores

$8.00

Turtle Cream Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

To Go

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

Kids Burger

$6.00

River Pups

$5.25

To Go

$1.00

Salads / Soups

Buffalo Bleu Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

A Robust Salad with Crispy Chicken Slices, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Tomatoes, Cucumber and Buffalo Sauce.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large Salad

$11.00

Comes Loaded w/ leafy greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, bacon & croutons

House Salad

$8.00

Comes Loaded W/ Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheese, Bacon & Croutons

Soup of the Day

$6.25+

Dressing Add

$0.75

Potato Salad Side

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of coleslaw

$3.75

Saloon Basket

Fish 'N' Chips

$15.75

Served w/ Seasonal Slaw, Cod Fillet, Tartar Sauce and Fries

Chicken Strips 4 PCS

$14.75

Served w/ Ranch Dipping Sauce and Fries

Shrimp Basket 6 PCS

$15.75

Served w/ Cocktail Sauce, Seasonal Slaw and Fries

Dressing Add

$0.75

To Go

$1.00

Pizza

Buffalo Blue Chicken 14

$22.00

Can Bacon and Pine Pizza 14

$20.00

Cheese Pizza 14

$16.00

Pep Pizza 14

$18.00

Veggie Pizza 14

$20.00

Wimpy Pizza 14

$20.00

Carnivore Pizza 14

$24.00

To Go

$1.00

Dressing Add

$0.75

Dinner Entrees

Stockyard Chicken

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Layered with Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon and Swiss Cheese, with a Honey Mustard Sauce Served with Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.

Chicken Marsala

$17.50

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms in a Marsala Sauce and Served with Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettucine Noodles Tossed in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce.

Pub Steak

$17.25

Thick Cut Sirloin Steak Cooked to Order Includes Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.

Ribeye

$31.00

Our Signature 16oz Select Cut of Beef Cooked to Order Includes Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies

Beef Stroganoff

$19.50

Our Homemade Stroganoff has a Hearty Portion of Sliced Beef in a Rich Sauce that Includes Mushrooms, Onions, and Sour Cream.

Entree Salad.

To Go

$1.00

NA Beverages

7-Up

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Small Milk

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

To Go

$1.00

Cocktails

$1 Jello Shots

$1.00

$10 AMF

$10.00

$10 Bahama Mamma

$10.00

$10 Cosmo Cocktail

$10.00

$10 Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

$10 Mai Tai

$10.00

$10 Pina Colada

$10.00

$11 Blended Cadillac

$11.00

$11 Sex on the Beach

$11.00

$11 Specialty Mojito

$11.00

$11 Trashcan

$11.00

$12 Stockyard Bloody

$12.00

$13 Cadillac Marg Hornitos

$13.00

$13 Rum Punch

$13.00

$14 Don Julio Paloma

$14.00

$14 Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

$18 Top Shelf Marg

$18.00

$18 Top Shelf Old Fashion

$18.00

$3 Fireball Friday Shot

$3.00

$4.00 Jack N Coke

$4.00

$5 Fire Cider

$5.00

$5.00 Cinnamon Toast Shot

$5.00

$57.50 Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

$6 Apple Pie

$6.00

$6 Mimosa

$6.00

$6 Toebama

$6.00

$6.5 El Jefe

$6.50

$7 B-52

$7.00

$7 Bay Breeze

$7.00

$7 Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

$7 Duck Fart

$7.00

$7 Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

$7 Hot Toddy

$7.00

$7 Little Bit Bitter

$7.00

$7 Madras

$7.00

$7 Margarita

$7.00

$7 Peppermint Patty

$7.00

$7 Screw driver

$7.00

$7 Tom Collins

$7.00

$7 Whiskey Sour

$7.00

$7 White Russian

$7.00

$7.00 Kamikaze

$7.00

$7.00 Salty Dog

$7.00

$7.5 Dublin Car Bomb

$7.50

$7.5 Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

$7.5 Lazy River

$7.50

$7.5 Raspbarry Lemonade

$7.50

$7.50 Brooklyn Hooker

$7.50

$7.50 Jim Beam Peach

$7.50

$7.50 Sazerac Rye

$7.50

$8 Absolut Lemonade

$8.00

$8 Blood Orange

$8.00

$8 Coffee Nudge

$8.00

$8 French Martini

$8.00

$8 Hot Buttered Rum

$8.00

$8 Jagerbomb Red Bull

$8.00

$8 Manmosa

$8.00

$8 Negroni

$8.00

$8 Old Fashioned

$8.00

$8 Washington Apple

$8.00

$8.5 Caesar Mary

$8.50

$8.5 Flying Fish

$8.50

$8.5 Green Tea Shot

$8.50

$8.5 Maupin Mule

$8.50

$9 Apple Tini

$9.00

$9 Blended Margarita

$9.00

$9 Bloody Mary (reg)

$9.00

$9 Flaming Moroccan Coffee

$9.00

$9 Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

$9 Lemon Drop

$9.00

$9 Manhattan

$9.00

$9 Mojito

$9.00

$9 Moroccan Coffee

$9.00

$9 Pine Tini

$9.00

$9 Spanish Coffee

$9.00

$9 Spiked PB Hot Choc

$9.00

$9 Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Gin

$6.00 Well Gin

$6.00

$6.50 New Basin Gin

$6.50

$7 Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

$7 Bombay Dry

$7.00

$8 Beefeater

$8.00

$8 Tanqueray

$8.00

$9 Hendricks

$9.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

$10.5 Courvoisier VSOP

$10.50

$15 Hennessy VSOP

$15.00

$5.5 The Christian Brothers VS

$5.50

$6.00 Well Brandy

$6.00

Disarona

$6.50

Rum

$6.00 Well Rum

$6.00

$6 151 Rum

$6.00

$6.50 Malibu

$6.50

$6.5 Bacardi Silver

$6.50

$7 Captain Morgan

$7.00

$7 Myers

$7.00

$7 Sailor Jerry

$7.00

$8 Flor De Cana

$8.00

$9 Zaya

$9.00

Scotch

$6.00 Well Scotch

$6.00

$10 Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

$10 Laphroaig 10 yr. Single Malt

$10.00

$12.5 Glenfiddich

$12.50

$13 GlenfiddicH Fire & Cane

$13.00

$13 The Glenlivet 12 year

$13.00

$16 Laphroaig

$16.00

$18.35 Glenlivet

$18.35

$18.35 The Glenlivet French Oak Reserve

$18.35

$19 Glenlivet

$19.00

$19 The Oban

$19.00

$20 Dalhwinnie

$20.00

$22 The Macallan 15

$22.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Barrel Racer

$10.00

The Rancher Smash

$10.00

The El Jeffe Blanco

$7.00

The Cowgirl

$10.00

Stockyard Punch

$12.00

The Harvester

$10.00

Tequila

$6.00 Well Tequila

$6.00

$11 Herradura Silver

$11.00

$12 Don Julio Silver

$12.00

$12.5 Patron Silver

$12.50

$13 Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

$15 Terralta

$15.00

$20 Azunia Anejo Black

$20.00

$6 Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$6.00

$6 Lunazul Silver

$6.00

$6 Sauza Silver

$6.00

$6 Tarantula Azulejo

$6.00

$7 Hornitos Reposado

$7.00

$7.5 Hornitos Silver

$7.50

$7.50 Cazadores Reposado

$7.50

$7.50 Cazadores Silver

$7.50

$42 Clase Azul White and Blue Bottle

$42.00

Vodka

$6.75 Well Vodka

$6.75

$10 Courvoisier

$10.00

$10 St. Germaines

$10.00

$4 Amaretto

$4.00

$4 Peach Schnapps

$4.00

$5.75 Smirnoff Green Apple

$5.75

$5.75 Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.75

$5.75 Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75

$11 Drambui

$11.00

$6 Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.00

$7 New Basin Stagger Vodka

$7.00

$6 Portland Vodka 88

$6.00

$6 Smirnoff

$6.00

$6.00 Portland Potato

$6.00

$6.5 Bailey's

$6.50

$7Crater Lake

$7.00

$6.5 Kahlua

$6.50

$7 Reyka

$7.00

$6.5 Seagrams Sweet Tea

$6.50

$6.5 Super Fly

$6.50

$7 Tito's

$7.00

$7 Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

$8 Kettle One

$8.00

$8 Monopolowa

$8.00

$7.5 Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso

$7.50

$8 Absolut

$8.00

$8 Absolut Citron

$8.00

$8 Campari

$8.00

$8 Disaronno

$8.00

$9 Cointreau

$9.00

$9 Grand Marnier

$9.00

$9.50 Grey Goose

$9.50

Whiskey / Bourbon

$ Well Whiskey

$5.75

$10 Blackened

$10.00

$10 Ezra Brooks Distiller

$10.00

$10 Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

$10 Old Forrester

$10.00

$10 Rebel Distillers

$10.00

$10 Smokewagon Bourbon

$10.00

$10 Suntori Whiskey Toki

$10.00

$11 Fighting 69 Irish Whiskey

$11.00

$11 Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

$11 Michter's Rye

$11.00

$11 Weller Antique 107

$11.00

$12 Angels Envy

$12.00

$12 Belle Meade Sour Mash

$12.00

$12 Makers 46 Limited Edition

$12.00

$12 McKenna 10

$12.00

$12 Michters American

$12.00

$12 Michters Straight Rye

$12.00

$12 Old Forester Bottled in Bond

$12.00

$12.00 The Wiseman RYE

$12.00

$13 Basil Hayden

$13.00

$13.00 EH Taylor Small

$13.00

$13.00 Old Forester Statesman

$13.00

$14 Makers Cask Strength

$14.00

$14.00 Eliljah Craig Toasted

$14.00

$15 Belle Meade 9 Sherry

$15.00

$15 Caribou

$15.00

$15 Elijah Craig Toasted

$15.00

$15 Jack Daniels Single Reserve

$15.00

$15 Knob Creek 12

$15.00

$15 Knob Creek 9 Kentucky Bourbon

$15.00

$15 Knob Creek Single Barrel

$15.00

$15 Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

$15 Makers 2019 Limited Release

$15.00

$15 Makers 2021 Limited 54.29 proof

$15.00

$15 Markers Mark Limited 2022

$15.00

$15 Michters Bourbon small

$15.00

$15 New Riffle Lot B

$15.00

$15 New Riffle Pappy

$15.00

$15 Smokewagon Small

$15.00

$15 Stagg JR

$15.00

$15 Tumbling Dice

$15.00

$15 Van Riffle 60

$15.00

$15.00 Blantons

$15.00

$15.00 Copper Sky Whiskey

$15.00

$15.00 EH Taylor Single

$15.00

$16 Blanton's

$16.00

$16 Willett Bourbon

$16.00

$16.5 The Macallan 12

$16.50

$17 Bookers Small Batch Whiskey

$17.00

$17 Copper Sky 911 Blue

$17.00

$17 Copper Sky 911 Red

$17.00

$17 Elijah Craig Barrell Proof

$17.00

$17 Knob Creek 9 Single Barrel Reserve

$17.00

$17 Michters Sour Mash

$17.00

$17 Old Ezra 7

$17.00

$17.5 Russell's Bourbon Whiskey 10 Yr

$17.50

$18 Belle Meade Reserve

$18.00

$18 Elmer T Lee

$18.00

$18 GI Joe Hotel Tango 69

$18.00

$18 Weller 12

$18.00

$19.00 EH Taylor Rye

$19.00

$20 Bombergers

$20.00

$20 Copper Sky Wheat

$20.00

$20 Jeffersons Reserve Pritchard Hill Cabernet

$20.00

$20 Old Forester Single Barrel

$20.00

$20 Senator

$20.00

$20 Shenks 2019

$20.00

$20 Whistle Pig 10 Yr

$20.00

$20 Widow Jane

$20.00

$20 Yippee ki-yay

$20.00

$22 Old Elk

$22.00

$22 Store pick Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

$22.0 Whistle Pig 10 Yr. Rye

$22.00

$22.00 Angel Envy Rye

$22.00

$23 Four Roses OBSK Single Barrel

$23.00

$23 Four Roses OESV Single Barrel

$23.00

$24 Pinhook Bourbon Whiskey

$24.00

$25 Copper Sky Bourbon We are Family

$25.00

$25 Jefferson Reserve Voyage

$25.00

$25 Joseph Magnus

$25.00

$25 Midwinters Dram

$25.00

$25 Weller Full Proof

$25.00

$25 Widow Jane Decadence

$25.00

$25 Willett Rye

$25.00

$25.00 Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$25.00

$30 Art & Spirit

$30.00

$30 Calumet 14

$30.00

$30 Copper Tongue

$30.00

$33 Calumet 15

$33.00

$35 Bakers 13

$35.00

$35 Crown XR

$35.00

$4.50 Jack Daniels #7

$4.50

$40 Elijah Craig 18

$40.00

$40 Rare Perfection 14 yr

$40.00

$42 George T Stagg 2019

$42.00

$42 Hill Rock Estate RYE

$42.00

$42 Van Winkle 12 Yr. Lot B

$42.00

$45 The Balvenie 16 year French Oak

$45.00

$5.25 Bird Dog Blackberry

$5.25

$5.75 Black Velvet

$5.75

$5.75 Ezra Brooks Bourbon Whiskey

$5.75

$5.75 Jim Beam

$5.75

$5.75 Rich and Rare

$5.75

$5.75 Seagram's 7

$5.75

$5.75 Southern Comfort

$5.75

$50 Garrison Brothers Balmorhe

$50.00

$55 Whistle Pig 15 Year

$55.00

$6 Fireball

$6.00

$6 Yukon Jack

$6.00

$6.5 Crown Apple

$6.50

$6.5 Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.50

$6.5 Makers Mark

$6.50

$6.5 Tullamoredew

$6.50

$6.50 Buffalo Trace

$6.50

$6.50 Crown Royal

$6.50

$6.50 Old Tub

$6.50

$6.50 Pendleton

$6.50

$60 Whistle Pig 15

$60.00

$65 Macallan Estate

$65.00

$65 Rhetoric 25

$65.00

$7 Bullet Bourbon

$7.00

$7 Bullet Rye

$7.00

$7 Jameson

$7.00

$7 Wellers Special Reserve

$7.00

$7 Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

$7.0 SKrewball Peanutbutter Whiskey

$7.00

$7.00 1792 Small Batch

$7.00

$7.00 Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$7.00

$7.00 Crown Peach

$7.00

$7.5 Crater Lake Rye

$7.50

$7.5 Crown Black

$7.50

$7.5 Eagle Rare

$7.50

$7.5 Elijah Craig

$7.50

$7.50 Eagle Rare

$7.50

$7.50 Elijah Craig RYE

$7.50

$8 Proper 12

$8.00

$8 Woodford Reserve

$8.00

$8.00Pendleton Midnight

$8.50

$80 Michters 10 Bourbon

$80.00

$9 Old Forester Bend Pick

$9.00

$9 Old Forester Single Barrel

$9.00

$9 Templeton Rye 4 yr.

$9.00

$9.00 Pendleton 1910 Rye

$9.00

$9.5 Russell's Rye 6 yr

$9.50

James Oliver Rye $7

$7.00

Stampede $7

$7.00

$18.5 Whistle Pig Treager

$18.50

Draft Beer

DR PBR

$3.50

DR Coors Light

$3.50

DR Busch Light

$3.50

DR IPA

$5.00

DR Cider

$5.00

DR Hefe

$5.00

DR Tang Wheat

$5.00

DR Porter

$5.00

DR Lager

$5.00

Football Coor's Lite

$1.00

Football Busch Lite

$1.00

DR Red Wheat

$5.00

Bottled / Canned Beer

$2.50 Poker Pounders

$2.50

2 for $8 Poker White Claws

$8.00

Bucket Beer Domestics $12.50

$12.50

Bucket Beer JD $5

$5.00

Bucket Beer Shorts $8

$8.00

Bucket of White Claw

$12.00

Bud light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.00

Cock Bull

$3.00

Coors Can

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Coors Yellow Belly

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Guinness

$4.50

Hamms

$3.00

Heineiken

$3.75

Keystone

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Ninkasi IPA

$5.00

O Misson

$3.25

O'douls

$3.00

PBR Pounders

$3.00

Rainer Pounder

$3.00

Sangria

$4.50

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Topo Chico Can

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

Twisted Tea 12oz.

$3.00

White Claw

$4.50

Red Wine

$8 Maryhill Merlot

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Cab

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Syrah

$8.00

$8 House Pinot

$8.00

$8 Pinot

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Winemaker's Red

$8.00

$8 Old Vine Zinfadel

$8.00

$8 Zinfadel

$8.00

$30 Bottle Maryhill Cabernet

$30.00

$30 Bottle Maryhill Merlot

$30.00

$30 Bottle Maryhill Syrah

$30.00

$30 Bottle Underwood Pinot Noir

$30.00

$38 Bottle Black Oak Pinot Noir

$38.00

$40 Bottle Maryhill Winemaker Red Blend

$40.00

White Wine

$8 Maryhill Chardonnay

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Gewurztraminer

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Riesling

$8.00

$8 Maryhill Pinot Gris

$8.00

$8 Sauvagine Blanc

$8.00

$28 Bottle 101 North Chard

$28.00

$28 Bottle Maryhill Reisling

$28.00

$33 Bottle Maryhill Pinot Gris

$33.00

$33 Bottle Maryhill Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Sparkling Wine

Carafe Mimosa

$18.00

$20 Bottle Lindemans Brut

$20.00

$20 Bottle Opera Prema Brut

$20.00

$20 Bottle Sutter Moscato

$20.00

$28 Bottle Korbel Brut

$28.00

Prosecco

$30.00

Clothing

Chef Shirt

$45.00

Hat

$35.00

Koozie

$3.00

Sweatshirts

$45.00

T Shirts

$25.00

Tanks Tops

$18.00

Youth Shirts

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Cigarettes/Cigars

$12.00 My Father Le Bijou 1922 Petit Robusto

$12.00

$14.00 Cigar Drew Estate Isla Del Sol Toro

$14.00

$15.00 Camel Blue

$15.00

$15.00 Camel Crush Menthol

$15.00

$15.00 Cigar Padron Natural

$15.00

$20.00 Cigar Liga Privada Unica Serie L40

$20.00

$22.00 Cigar Liga Privada Velvet Rat.

$22.00

$35.00 Cigar Pappy Van Winkle Churchill

$35.00

$5.00 Moontrance Vanilla Bourbon Cigarillo

$5.00

$15.00 Marlboro Red 100's

$15.00

$15.00 Marlboro Silver 100's 15.00

$15.00

$20.00 American Spirits Yellow

$20.00

Specials

Steakhouse Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

Entree Salad.

Danger Dog

$15.00

BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich

$16.50

Dble Patty Chlli Burger

$14.00

Donkey Balls

$12.00

AYCE Spaghetti

$14.00

AYCE Spaghetti - REFILL

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Chili Dog

$12.50

Game Burger

$19.00

Hot Dish

$14.00

Pizza Bombs

$12.00

Salisbury Steak

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

56826 Wamic Market Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

