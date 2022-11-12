- Home
The Stockyard Wamic 56826 Wamic Market Rd
56826 Wamic Market Rd
Tygh Valley, OR 97063
Appetizers
Artichoke Dip
Served w/ Warm Pita
Bone-In Wings 6 PC
Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet Habanero or Salt & Pepper
Chips & Salsa
Cracklin' Skins
Spicy or Salt & Pepper
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Dressing Add
Hummus Plate
Served w/ Seasonal Veggies and Warm Pita
Pretzel Sticks
Side Fries
Side Tots
Coconut Shrimp App
6 Golden Brown Coconut Shrimp served with a Sweet Chili Sauce
Cauliflower Wings
Pickled Egg
Burgers / Sandwiches
Dessert
Salads / Soups
Buffalo Bleu Crispy Chicken Salad
A Robust Salad with Crispy Chicken Slices, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Tomatoes, Cucumber and Buffalo Sauce.
Caesar Salad
Large Salad
Comes Loaded w/ leafy greens, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, bacon & croutons
House Salad
Comes Loaded W/ Leafy Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheese, Bacon & Croutons
Soup of the Day
Dressing Add
Potato Salad Side
Side Salad
Side of coleslaw
Saloon Basket
Pizza
Dinner Entrees
Stockyard Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Layered with Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon and Swiss Cheese, with a Honey Mustard Sauce Served with Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms in a Marsala Sauce and Served with Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine Noodles Tossed in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo Sauce.
Pub Steak
Thick Cut Sirloin Steak Cooked to Order Includes Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies.
Ribeye
Our Signature 16oz Select Cut of Beef Cooked to Order Includes Potato of the Day and Fresh Seasonal Veggies
Beef Stroganoff
Our Homemade Stroganoff has a Hearty Portion of Sliced Beef in a Rich Sauce that Includes Mushrooms, Onions, and Sour Cream.
Entree Salad.
Cocktails
$1 Jello Shots
$10 AMF
$10 Bahama Mamma
$10 Cosmo Cocktail
$10 Long Island Iced Tea
$10 Mai Tai
$10 Pina Colada
$11 Blended Cadillac
$11 Sex on the Beach
$11 Specialty Mojito
$11 Trashcan
$12 Stockyard Bloody
$13 Cadillac Marg Hornitos
$13 Rum Punch
$14 Don Julio Paloma
$14 Grey Goose Martini
$18 Top Shelf Marg
$18 Top Shelf Old Fashion
$3 Fireball Friday Shot
$4.00 Jack N Coke
$5 Fire Cider
$5.00 Cinnamon Toast Shot
$57.50 Tequila Sunrise
$6 Apple Pie
$6 Mimosa
$6 Toebama
$6.5 El Jefe
$7 B-52
$7 Bay Breeze
$7 Blue Hawaiian
$7 Duck Fart
$7 Fuzzy Navel
$7 Hot Toddy
$7 Little Bit Bitter
$7 Madras
$7 Margarita
$7 Peppermint Patty
$7 Screw driver
$7 Tom Collins
$7 Whiskey Sour
$7 White Russian
$7.00 Kamikaze
$7.00 Salty Dog
$7.5 Dublin Car Bomb
$7.5 Irish Car Bomb
$7.5 Lazy River
$7.5 Raspbarry Lemonade
$7.50 Brooklyn Hooker
$7.50 Jim Beam Peach
$7.50 Sazerac Rye
$8 Absolut Lemonade
$8 Blood Orange
$8 Coffee Nudge
$8 French Martini
$8 Hot Buttered Rum
$8 Jagerbomb Red Bull
$8 Manmosa
$8 Negroni
$8 Old Fashioned
$8 Washington Apple
$8.5 Caesar Mary
$8.5 Flying Fish
$8.5 Green Tea Shot
$8.5 Maupin Mule
$9 Apple Tini
$9 Blended Margarita
$9 Bloody Mary (reg)
$9 Flaming Moroccan Coffee
$9 Jalapeno Margarita
$9 Lemon Drop
$9 Manhattan
$9 Mojito
$9 Moroccan Coffee
$9 Pine Tini
$9 Spanish Coffee
$9 Spiked PB Hot Choc
$9 Strawberry Daiquiri
Gin
Liqueurs / Cordials
Rum
Scotch
$6.00 Well Scotch
$10 Johnnie Walker Black
$10 Laphroaig 10 yr. Single Malt
$12.5 Glenfiddich
$13 GlenfiddicH Fire & Cane
$13 The Glenlivet 12 year
$16 Laphroaig
$18.35 Glenlivet
$18.35 The Glenlivet French Oak Reserve
$19 Glenlivet
$19 The Oban
$20 Dalhwinnie
$22 The Macallan 15
Specialty Cocktails
Tequila
$6.00 Well Tequila
$11 Herradura Silver
$12 Don Julio Silver
$12.5 Patron Silver
$13 Don Julio Reposado
$15 Terralta
$20 Azunia Anejo Black
$6 Jose Cuervo Especial Gold
$6 Lunazul Silver
$6 Sauza Silver
$6 Tarantula Azulejo
$7 Hornitos Reposado
$7.5 Hornitos Silver
$7.50 Cazadores Reposado
$7.50 Cazadores Silver
$42 Clase Azul White and Blue Bottle
Vodka
$6.75 Well Vodka
$10 Courvoisier
$10 St. Germaines
$4 Amaretto
$4 Peach Schnapps
$5.75 Smirnoff Green Apple
$5.75 Smirnoff Raspberry
$5.75 Smirnoff Vanilla
$11 Drambui
$6 Smirnoff Watermelon
$7 New Basin Stagger Vodka
$6 Portland Vodka 88
$6 Smirnoff
$6.00 Portland Potato
$6.5 Bailey's
$7Crater Lake
$6.5 Kahlua
$7 Reyka
$6.5 Seagrams Sweet Tea
$6.5 Super Fly
$7 Tito's
$7 Absolut Mandarin
$8 Kettle One
$8 Monopolowa
$7.5 Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso
$8 Absolut
$8 Absolut Citron
$8 Campari
$8 Disaronno
$9 Cointreau
$9 Grand Marnier
$9.50 Grey Goose
Whiskey / Bourbon
$ Well Whiskey
$10 Blackened
$10 Ezra Brooks Distiller
$10 Jameson Black Barrel
$10 Old Forrester
$10 Rebel Distillers
$10 Smokewagon Bourbon
$10 Suntori Whiskey Toki
$11 Fighting 69 Irish Whiskey
$11 Michter's Bourbon
$11 Michter's Rye
$11 Weller Antique 107
$12 Angels Envy
$12 Belle Meade Sour Mash
$12 Makers 46 Limited Edition
$12 McKenna 10
$12 Michters American
$12 Michters Straight Rye
$12 Old Forester Bottled in Bond
$12.00 The Wiseman RYE
$13 Basil Hayden
$13.00 EH Taylor Small
$13.00 Old Forester Statesman
$14 Makers Cask Strength
$14.00 Eliljah Craig Toasted
$15 Belle Meade 9 Sherry
$15 Caribou
$15 Elijah Craig Toasted
$15 Jack Daniels Single Reserve
$15 Knob Creek 12
$15 Knob Creek 9 Kentucky Bourbon
$15 Knob Creek Single Barrel
$15 Larceny Barrel Proof
$15 Makers 2019 Limited Release
$15 Makers 2021 Limited 54.29 proof
$15 Markers Mark Limited 2022
$15 Michters Bourbon small
$15 New Riffle Lot B
$15 New Riffle Pappy
$15 Smokewagon Small
$15 Stagg JR
$15 Tumbling Dice
$15 Van Riffle 60
$15.00 Blantons
$15.00 Copper Sky Whiskey
$15.00 EH Taylor Single
$16 Blanton's
$16 Willett Bourbon
$16.5 The Macallan 12
$17 Bookers Small Batch Whiskey
$17 Copper Sky 911 Blue
$17 Copper Sky 911 Red
$17 Elijah Craig Barrell Proof
$17 Knob Creek 9 Single Barrel Reserve
$17 Michters Sour Mash
$17 Old Ezra 7
$17.5 Russell's Bourbon Whiskey 10 Yr
$18 Belle Meade Reserve
$18 Elmer T Lee
$18 GI Joe Hotel Tango 69
$18 Weller 12
$19.00 EH Taylor Rye
$20 Bombergers
$20 Copper Sky Wheat
$20 Jeffersons Reserve Pritchard Hill Cabernet
$20 Old Forester Single Barrel
$20 Senator
$20 Shenks 2019
$20 Whistle Pig 10 Yr
$20 Widow Jane
$20 Yippee ki-yay
$22 Old Elk
$22 Store pick Whistle Pig 10
$22.0 Whistle Pig 10 Yr. Rye
$22.00 Angel Envy Rye
$23 Four Roses OBSK Single Barrel
$23 Four Roses OESV Single Barrel
$24 Pinhook Bourbon Whiskey
$25 Copper Sky Bourbon We are Family
$25 Jefferson Reserve Voyage
$25 Joseph Magnus
$25 Midwinters Dram
$25 Weller Full Proof
$25 Widow Jane Decadence
$25 Willett Rye
$25.00 Garrison Brothers Small Batch
$30 Art & Spirit
$30 Calumet 14
$30 Copper Tongue
$33 Calumet 15
$35 Bakers 13
$35 Crown XR
$4.50 Jack Daniels #7
$40 Elijah Craig 18
$40 Rare Perfection 14 yr
$42 George T Stagg 2019
$42 Hill Rock Estate RYE
$42 Van Winkle 12 Yr. Lot B
$45 The Balvenie 16 year French Oak
$5.25 Bird Dog Blackberry
$5.75 Black Velvet
$5.75 Ezra Brooks Bourbon Whiskey
$5.75 Jim Beam
$5.75 Rich and Rare
$5.75 Seagram's 7
$5.75 Southern Comfort
$50 Garrison Brothers Balmorhe
$55 Whistle Pig 15 Year
$6 Fireball
$6 Yukon Jack
$6.5 Crown Apple
$6.5 Crown Royal Vanilla
$6.5 Makers Mark
$6.5 Tullamoredew
$6.50 Buffalo Trace
$6.50 Crown Royal
$6.50 Old Tub
$6.50 Pendleton
$60 Whistle Pig 15
$65 Macallan Estate
$65 Rhetoric 25
$7 Bullet Bourbon
$7 Bullet Rye
$7 Jameson
$7 Wellers Special Reserve
$7 Wild Turkey 101
$7.0 SKrewball Peanutbutter Whiskey
$7.00 1792 Small Batch
$7.00 Bushmills Irish Whiskey
$7.00 Crown Peach
$7.5 Crater Lake Rye
$7.5 Crown Black
$7.5 Eagle Rare
$7.5 Elijah Craig
$7.50 Eagle Rare
$7.50 Elijah Craig RYE
$8 Proper 12
$8 Woodford Reserve
$8.00Pendleton Midnight
$80 Michters 10 Bourbon
$9 Old Forester Bend Pick
$9 Old Forester Single Barrel
$9 Templeton Rye 4 yr.
$9.00 Pendleton 1910 Rye
$9.5 Russell's Rye 6 yr
James Oliver Rye $7
Stampede $7
$18.5 Whistle Pig Treager
Draft Beer
Bottled / Canned Beer
$2.50 Poker Pounders
2 for $8 Poker White Claws
Bucket Beer Domestics $12.50
Bucket Beer JD $5
Bucket Beer Shorts $8
Bucket of White Claw
Bud light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Cock Bull
Coors Can
Coors Light Bottle
Coors Yellow Belly
Corona
Corona
Dos Equis
Guinness
Hamms
Heineiken
Keystone
Mich Ultra
Ninkasi IPA
O Misson
O'douls
PBR Pounders
Rainer Pounder
Sangria
Space Dust IPA
Topo Chico Can
Truly
Twisted Tea 12oz.
White Claw
Red Wine
$8 Maryhill Merlot
$8 Maryhill Cab
$8 Maryhill Syrah
$8 House Pinot
$8 Pinot
$8 Maryhill Winemaker's Red
$8 Old Vine Zinfadel
$8 Zinfadel
$30 Bottle Maryhill Cabernet
$30 Bottle Maryhill Merlot
$30 Bottle Maryhill Syrah
$30 Bottle Underwood Pinot Noir
$38 Bottle Black Oak Pinot Noir
$40 Bottle Maryhill Winemaker Red Blend
White Wine
Sparkling Wine
Clothing
Cigarettes/Cigars
$12.00 My Father Le Bijou 1922 Petit Robusto
$14.00 Cigar Drew Estate Isla Del Sol Toro
$15.00 Camel Blue
$15.00 Camel Crush Menthol
$15.00 Cigar Padron Natural
$20.00 Cigar Liga Privada Unica Serie L40
$22.00 Cigar Liga Privada Velvet Rat.
$35.00 Cigar Pappy Van Winkle Churchill
$5.00 Moontrance Vanilla Bourbon Cigarillo
$15.00 Marlboro Red 100's
$15.00 Marlboro Silver 100's 15.00
$20.00 American Spirits Yellow
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
56826 Wamic Market Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063
