Bars & Lounges

The Stones Throw Tavern and Grill

642 Reviews

$$

176 E Wooster St

Bowling Green, OH 43402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Irican Grilled Cheese
Stone Shepherd's Pie

Appetizers

Pub Pretzel

$9.95

Two warm soft pretzels topped with our house blend of seasonings. Served with a side of beer cheese and our house-made Guinness mustard.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Crisp white meat chicken tenders. Served with a side of house-made Jameson whiskey BBQ sauce, ranch, or honey mustard dipping sauce.

Wee Scotch Eggs

$12.95

Hard boiled eggs wrapped in Irish country sausage and herbed bread crumbs then fried. Served with our own “Fulkan” sauce. Limited quantities - made fresh daily.

Loaded Pub Fries

$7.95

Golden fries lightly seasoned with garlic and parsley then topped with beer cheese and chopped bacon.

Entree Salads

Salad dressings include Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Scotch Mustard Vinaigrette.
Herb Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned with salt and pepper, served on a bed of mixed greens with diced bacon, tomato, onion, chopped golden pub fries, and Monterey Jack cheese. Salad dressings include Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar, Honey Mustard, Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Scotch Mustard Vinaigrette.

Sandwiches & Burgers

All sandwiches served with our house-made kettle chips.
Classic Reuben

$12.95

Tender Angus corned beef sliced fresh daily and piled high on traditional marble rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made thousand island dressing. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

The John J. BBQ Burger

$12.95

Locally sourced, triple grind, hand pattied half pound black Angus beef, topped with apple wood smoked bacon, our own beer battered onion ring, and house-made Jameson Whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar cheese and served on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

Jameson BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Tender slow roasted pork, hand pulled in-house, then tossed in our own Jameson whiskey BBQ sauce on a toasted kaiser roll served with a side of garden slaw. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

Irican Grilled Cheese

$10.95

A melted blend of American, brie, and Swiss cheeses on buttered and toasted sourdough bread. Served with Guinness mustard dipping sauce. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Seasoned chicken breast grilled, sliced, and tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, herb croutons, and our creamy caesar dressing then rolled into a spinach wrap. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

The Brendan Behan

$12.95

Spicy black bean patty, topped with grilled vegetables and house-made ranch dressing on a toasted kaiser roll. Also available as a wrap. Served with our house-made kettle chips.

Entrees

Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.
Stone Shepherd's Pie

$15.95

The true comfort and tradition of Angus ground beef with hearty vegetables in a rich red wine sauce, topped with garlic mashed potatoes. Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.

Bass Ale Fish & Chips

$16.95

Flaky white cod hand-dipped in our Bass Ale beer batter, served golden brown with house kettle chips or pub fries and a side of fresh garden slaw & tartar sauce. Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.

Bangers & Mash

$15.95

Traditional tender grilled pork sausage and our house-made garlic mashed potatoes topped with our savory Guinness mushroom and onion gravy. Served with a side salad and rosemary roll.

Cornish Pasties

Pasties are served with a side salad and house-made garlic mashed potatoes topped with Guinness mushroom and onion gravy. All of our pasties (pah-stee) are hand-stuffed daily and baked fresh for you upon ordering.
The Classic

$13.95

All of our pasties (pah-stee) are hand-stuffed daily and baked fresh for you upon ordering. Seasoned Angus ground beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, rutabaga, and onions folded into a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side salad and a side of our house-made garlic mashed potatoes topped with our savory Guinness mushroom & onion gravy.

The Wexford Ranch

$13.95

All of our pasties (pah-stee) are hand-stuffed daily and baked fresh for you upon ordering. Indulgent blend of grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, and our house-made ranch dressing all baked in a flaky pastry pocket. Served with a side salad and a side of our house-made garlic mashed potatoes topped with our savory Guinness mushroom & onion gravy.

Sides & Extras

Side Salad

$3.49

Spring Mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing. Topped with multi-grain croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine lettuce tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese. Topped with multi-grain croutons.

Side Garden Slaw

$2.95

Creamy garden slaw made in-house daily.

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

House-made mashed potatoes served with our savory Guinness mushroom & onion gravy.

Side Cooked Veggies

$2.49

Sautéed yellow squash, zucchini, and red onion.

Side Dinner Roll

$0.95

Warm dinner roll topped with our rosemary butter.

Craft Cocktails

We Put The Lime In The Coconut

$7.50

Sauza Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Malibu Coconut Rum, Tres Agaves Organic Agave Nectar, Rose’s Lime Juice, & Lemon-Lime Soda. Garnished with a Lime Wedge. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Arnold’s Not Irish

$7.50

2 Gingers Irish Whiskey, Pinnacle Citrus Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemonade, Raspberry Infused Tea, & Orange Juice. Topped with Raspberries.(16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

The Sassy Parrot

$7.50

Gosling’s Black Seal Bermuda Black Rum, Amaretto, Monin Premium Blend Tiki Syrup, Rose’s Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, & Orange Juice. Garnished with an Orange Slice and a Lime Wedge. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

From The Door To The Floor

$7.50

Hendrick’s Scottish Gin, Black Raspberry Liquor, Rose’s Lime Juice, Gosling’s Ginger Beer, & Muddled Raspberries. Garnished with a Lime Wedge. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

M3 (Mango Meets Mezcal)

$7.50

Espolon Reposado 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Montelobos Artesanal Mezcal Espadin, House-made Mango Simple Syrup, Orange Juice, Lemon-Lime Soda, & Sweet & Sour. Garnished with a Lime Wedge. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.50

Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave Tequila, House-made Prickly Pear Infused Citrus Curacao, Tres Agaves Organic Agave Nectar, Rose’s Lime Juice, & Sweet & Sour. Garnished with a Lime Wedge. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Cheers to Cherry Limeade!

$7.50

Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry Bourbon, Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin, Premium Cherry Juice, Rose’s Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, & Lemonade. Garnished with a Lime Wedge and a Maraschino Cherry. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Cold Brew Tiramisu Loaded Latte

$7.50

Pinnacle Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream Liquor, Torani Tiramisu Syrup, & House-made Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee. Topped with Whipped Cream. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Cold Brew Caramel Creme Loaded Latte

$7.00

Pinnacle Vanilla Vodka, Irish Cream Liquor, Torani Caramel Creme Syrup, & House-made Medium Roast Cold Brew Coffee. Topped with Whipped Cream.

Mega-Mosa

$9.00

A GRAND and glorious spin on the Mimosa with a double pour of Asti Spumante sparkling wine, Grand Marnier Premium Orange Liquor, and Orange Juice. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

Super-Spritz

$9.00

The classic Aperol Spritz but now containing a double pour of Asti Spumante sparkling wine, Aperol Italian Apéritif, and soda water. Garnished with an Orange Slice. (16oz. mixed drink served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.)

32oz Filled Growlers

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Bass Pale Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Blue Moon

$10.00Out of stock

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Harp Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Stella Artois

$11.00Out of stock

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Stones Throw Strong Ale

$10.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Strongbow Original Cider

$10.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$11.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Old Nation 70+ West Coast IPA

$12.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Hidden Springs Moon Flower Black Currant Sour

$16.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Alaskan Imperial Bock (Eisbock w/ Oak Chips)

$16.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Lost Abbey Gnoel de Abbey (Winter Warmer)

$16.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Hoppin Frog Frog Hops To Amager Imperial Wheat Stout

$16.00

Price includes 32oz. (PET) Plastic Growler. They are lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and if you want, cheap enough to be disposable. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

16oz. Nitro Pours

Boddingtons Pub Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Nitrogen poured draft beer. Should be consumed same day upon delivery. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Guinness Stout

$5.00

Nitrogen poured draft beer. Should be consumed same day upon delivery. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Nitrogen poured draft beer. Should be consumed same day upon delivery. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Young’s Double Chocolate Stout

$5.00

Nitrogen poured draft beer. Should be consumed same day upon delivery. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Left Hand BUCKEYE Milk Stout (Nitro)

$5.00

Nitrogen poured draft beer. Should be consumed same day upon delivery. Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

House-Made Sangria

White Peach

$6.00

A Customer Favorite! Crisp white wine and juicy peach flavors. Our own specialty recipe served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives at your door! Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

Traditional Red

$6.00

Classic recipe with rich red wine and flavors of ripe, dark fruits. Our own specialty recipe served over ice in an insulated cup. Ready to drink when it arrives at your door! Customer must be at least 21 years old to purchase.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in good food, good drinks, and good craic! Our menu focuses on handmade Irish and English cuisine. We also have 30+ beers on tap, specialty craft cocktails, and house-made sangria available to pair with your meal.

Location

176 E Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Directions

