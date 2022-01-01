- Home
The StoneYard - Greenville
N1739 Lily of the Valley Drive
Greenville, WI 54942
APPETIZERS
APPETIZER PLATTER
Boneless wings, mini corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, criss cuts, and onion rings. Served with ranch, sour cream, and marinara.
CHEESE CURDS
White cheddar nuggets fried golden brown.
CHIPS & SALSA
A generous portion of our tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.
CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP
Fresh fried potato chips served with a side of robust vidalia onion dip. Great for sharing!
CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP
Creamy crab abd pepperjack cheese dip served with garlic crostini.
MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)
Our handmade mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.
PRETZEL BITES
Mini pretzel bites, lightly salted and served with our homemade beer cheese.
PULLED PORK NACHOS
Smoked pulled pork with a special blend of white cheddar and pepper jack cheese sauce, green onions, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeños piled high on a generous portion of our homemade tortilla chips.
QUESADILLA
Shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.
Quesadilla - Chicken
Grilled chicken and shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.
Steak Bites
Tender steak bites deep fried to a golden brown and served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce.
SUPER NACHOS
Platter of tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Super Nachos - Chicken
Platter of tortilla chips, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.
WINGS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
BBQ PULLED PORK
Smoked BBQ pulled pork piled high on a toasted kaiser roll.
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
Golden fried chicken tenders tossed with our buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT
Sliced grilled chicken with cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh sliced avocado. Finished with chimichurri aioli and served on grilled wheatberry bread.
CAESAR WRAP (GRILLED)
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing rolled in a spinach tortilla.
CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
CHICKEN WRAP (GRILLED)
Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
REUBEN
Classic corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade zesty 1000 island on toasted marble rye.
CRAN CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, spring mix, red onion, and garlic herb mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
FISH SANDWICH
Beer battered cod served on a toasted kaiser roll with tartar sauce, american cheese, shredded lettuce and pickle slices.
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.
GYRO
Shaved from the Kone; a classic combination of lamb meat, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with cucumber sauce on a toasted pita.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese, sauteed onions, peppers, amd mushrooms. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.
STEAK SANDWICH
A 1/2lb. fresh ground sirloin steak patty, chargrilled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced pickles, raw onions, and a butter pat.
TURKEY AVOC WRAP
Roasted turkey, avocado, spring mix, tomato, onion, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and salsa ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
TURKEY BACON MELT
Roasted turkey and crisp bacon on grilled sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard.
Turkey Reuben
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade zesty 1000 island on toasted marble rye.
BURGERS
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
BOURBON BURGER
Topped with onions, sauteed in our very own bourbon glaze, and provolone cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.
CHEESE BURGER
Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
HAMBURGER
Served on a kaiser roll. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.
ROADHOUSE BURGER
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and chipotle mayo. Served on a kaiser roll.
SW JALAPENO BURGER
Topped with crisp tangled jalapenos and onions. Smothered with pepper jack cheese sauce on a kaiser roll.
TEXAS PATTY MELT
Served on garlic Texas toast with fried onions, pepper jack cheese and a side of salsa ranch dressing.
TURKEY BURGER
Lean and juicy 7oz. turkey patty, charbroiled and served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.
PIZZA
FLATBREAD (CHEESE)
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
12'' CHEESE PIZZA
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
16'' CHEESE PIZZA
The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
GF CHEESE PIZZA
10 1/2'' gluten free cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.
12'' STONEYARD
Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
12'' FOUR MEAT
Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
12'' CHIX BACON RANCH
Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.
12'' BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.
16'' STONEYARD
Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
16'' FOUR MEAT
Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
16'' CHIX BACON RANCH
Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.
16'' BBQ CHICKEN
Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.
ENTREES
CHIX TENDER BASKET
Lightly fried and served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
FISH N' CHIPS
Beer battered cod fillets and french fries served with a side of coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.
FiSH TACOS
Two large tacos, each served with 4oz. of pan seared haddock topped with our signature "power house slaw" and pico de gallo. Served with a side of our own sriracha sour cream. Add cajun seasoning for an extra kick!
SRIRACHA SHRIMP TACOS
Two large tacos, each served with lightly breaded shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, avocado slices and tropical habanero ranch dressing.
THAI NOODLE BOWL
Lo Mein noodles with julienne chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and our special veggie blend. All tossed with a sweet thai chili sauce and topped with crispy wontons.
SALADS
SIDE SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons with your choice of dressing.
CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD
Fresh mixed greens topped with a grilled chicken breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a grilled chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a crispy chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
COBB SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced egg, red onion, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, red onion, tomato, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch dressing.
TACO SALAD
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, black olives, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of salsa ranch.
SOUPS
CUP OF FRENCH ONION
Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese and croutons.
CROCK OF FRENCH ONION
Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese, croutons, and a puff pastry.
CUP OF CHILI
A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.
CROCK OF CHILI
A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
N1739 Lily of the Valley Drive, Greenville, WI 54942