The StoneYard - Greenville

APPETIZERS

APPETIZER PLATTER

APPETIZER PLATTER

$17.00

Boneless wings, mini corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, criss cuts, and onion rings. Served with ranch, sour cream, and marinara.

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

White cheddar nuggets fried golden brown.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

A generous portion of our tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP

CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP

$6.00

Fresh fried potato chips served with a side of robust vidalia onion dip. Great for sharing!

CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP

CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP

$12.00

Creamy crab abd pepperjack cheese dip served with garlic crostini.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)

$9.50

Our handmade mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS (10)

$9.00
PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$9.50

Mini pretzel bites, lightly salted and served with our homemade beer cheese.

PULLED PORK NACHOS

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork with a special blend of white cheddar and pepper jack cheese sauce, green onions, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeños piled high on a generous portion of our homemade tortilla chips.

QUESADILLA

$11.00

Shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.

SUPER NACHOS

SUPER NACHOS

$13.00

Platter of tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

BROCCOLI BITES

$8.00

WINGS

REG TRAD WINGS (10)

REG TRAD WINGS (10)

$12.00

Bone-in wings (approx. 10)

LG TRAD WINGS (20)

LG TRAD WINGS (20)

$23.00

Bone-in wings (approx. 20)

REG BONELESS WINGS (10)

REG BONELESS WINGS (10)

$11.00

Boneless wings (approx. 10)

LG BONELESS WING (20)

LG BONELESS WING (20)

$21.00

Boneless wings (approx. 20)

WRAPS

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$14.00

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

CRAN CHICKEN WRAP

CRAN CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, spring mix, red onion, and garlic herb mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

TURKEY AVOC WRAP

TURKEY AVOC WRAP

$15.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, spring mix, tomato, onion, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and salsa ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

SANDWICHES

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$13.00

Smoked BBQ pulled pork piled high on a toasted kaiser roll.

CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT

CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT

$15.50

Sliced grilled chicken with cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh sliced avocado. Finished with chimichurri aioli and served on grilled wheatberry bread.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

Beer battered cod served on a toasted kaiser roll with tartar sauce, american cheese, shredded lettuce and pickle slices.

FRENCH DIP

$17.50

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.

GYRO

GYRO

$14.00

Shaved from the Kone; a classic combination of lamb meat, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with cucumber sauce on a toasted pita.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$19.50

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese, sauteed onions, peppers, amd mushrooms. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$14.00

Classic corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade zesty 1000 island on toasted marble rye.

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00

A 1/2lb. fresh ground sirloin steak patty, chargrilled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced pickles, raw onions, and a butter pat.

TURKEY BACON MELT

TURKEY BACON MELT

$13.50

Roasted turkey and crisp bacon on grilled sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a grilled chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$15.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced egg, red onion, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, red onion, tomato, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch dressing.

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

$17.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with a grilled chicken breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$13.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, black olives, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of salsa ranch.

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

ENTREES

CHIX TENDER BASKET

CHIX TENDER BASKET

$12.00

Lightly fried and served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

FISH N' CHIPS

FISH N' CHIPS

$17.00

Beer battered cod fillets and french fries served with a side of coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.

FiSH TACOS

FiSH TACOS

$19.50

Two large tacos, each served with 4oz. of pan seared haddock topped with our signature "power house slaw" and pico de gallo. Served with a side of our own sriracha sour cream. Add cajun seasoning for an extra kick!

SRIRACHA SHRIMP TACOS

SRIRACHA SHRIMP TACOS

$17.50

Two large tacos, each served with lightly breaded shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, avocado slices and tropical habanero ranch dressing.

THAI NOODLE BOWL

THAI NOODLE BOWL

$15.50

Lo Mein noodles with julienne chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and our special veggie blend. All tossed with a sweet thai chili sauce and topped with crispy wontons.

PIZZA

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

10 1/2'' gluten free cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

FLATBREAD (CHEESE)

FLATBREAD (CHEESE)

$7.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

12'' CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

12'' STONEYARD

12'' STONEYARD

$20.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

12'' FOUR MEAT

12'' FOUR MEAT

$20.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

12'' CHIX BACON RANCH

$20.00

Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.

12'' BBQ CHICKEN

$20.00

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

16'' CHEESE PIZZA

$17.00

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

16'' STONEYARD

16'' STONEYARD

$28.00

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' FOUR MEAT

16'' FOUR MEAT

$28.00

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' CHIX BACON RANCH

$28.00

Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.

16'' BBQ CHICKEN

$28.00

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$11.00

Served on a kaiser roll. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

BOURBON BURGER

BOURBON BURGER

$14.50

Topped with onions, sauteed in our very own bourbon glaze, and provolone cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.

ROADHOUSE BURGER

ROADHOUSE BURGER

$16.00

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and chipotle mayo. Served on a kaiser roll.

SW JALAPENO BURGER

SW JALAPENO BURGER

$13.50

Topped with crisp tangled jalapenos and onions. Smothered with pepper jack cheese sauce on a kaiser roll.

TEXAS PATTY MELT

TEXAS PATTY MELT

$14.50

Served on garlic Texas toast with fried onions, pepper jack cheese and a side of salsa ranch dressing.

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

Lean and juicy 7oz. turkey patty, charbroiled and served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

SOUPS

CUP OF FRENCH ONION

$3.00

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese and croutons.

CROCK OF FRENCH ONION

$6.00

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese, croutons, and a puff pastry.

CUP OF CHILI

$3.00

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

CROCK OF CHILI

$6.00

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

SIDE ITEMS

BREADSTICKS (6)

BREADSTICKS (6)

$8.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.50

SIDE CRISS CUTS

$4.50

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$2.50

SIDE MIXED VEG

$3.50

SIDE ONION RINGS (6)

$7.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$3.50

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$3.50

CONDIMENTS

ADD RANCH

$0.75

ADD BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

ADD SOUR CREAM

$0.75

ADD VIDALIA DIP

$0.75

ADD EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

ADD 1000 ISLAND

$0.75

ADD AIOLI

$0.75

ADD AU JUS

$0.75

ADD BBQ

$0.75

ADD KICKIN' BOURBON

$0.75

ADD CALYPSO TWIST

$0.75

ADD CUCUMBER SAUCE

$0.75

ADD FF FRENCH

$0.75

ADD FF RANCH

$0.75

ADD FRENCH

$0.75

ADD GAUCAMOLE

$2.50

ADD HONEY BBQ

$0.75

ADD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

ADD HOT SAUCE

$0.75

ADD MARINARA

$0.75

ADD MAYO

$0.75

ADD MEDIUM

$0.75

ADD MILD

$0.75

ADD NACHO CHEESE (2 oz)

$0.75

ADD PEPPER JACK CHEESE SAUCE (2oz)

$0.75

ADD SALSA

$0.75

ADD SALSA RANCH

$0.50

ADD SPICY GARLIC

$0.75

ADD TARTAR

$0.75

ADD TROPICAL HABANERO

$0.75

ADD AVOCADO

$2.50

ADD BLACK OLIVES

$0.50

ADD BROCOLLI

$2.00

ADD CARROTS

$2.00

ADD COLESLAW 4oz

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD FRIED ONIONS

$1.75

ADD GREEN PEPPERS

$0.50

ADD JALAPENO

$0.75

ADD LOADED

ADD L/T/O

$1.75

ADD LETTUCE

$0.50

ADD RAW ONIONS

$0.50

ADD GREEN ONIONS

$0.50

ADD TOMATO SLICE

$0.50

ADD PICKLE SLICES (2oz)

$0.50

ADD PICKLE SPEARS (3)

$1.00

ADD POTATO

$2.50

ADD TOMATOES (DICED)

$0.50

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD BURGER PATTY

$5.00

ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD GYRO MEAT

$5.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD TURKEY

$3.00

ADD TURKEY PATTY

$5.00

ADD AMERICAN

$1.00

ADD BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

ADD CHEDDAR

$1.00

ADD FETA CHEESE

$1.00

ADD MOZZARELLA

$1.00

ADD PEPPER JACK SLICE

$1.00

ADD PROVOLONE

$1.00

ADD SWISS

$1.00

ADD GR BUN

$2.00

ADD POTATO

$2.50

ADD COLESLAW (4oz)

$2.00

ENTREES

2 Piece Broasted Chicken

2 Piece Broasted Chicken

$11.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

2 Piece Broasted Chicken (All White)

$12.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

2 Piece Broasted Chicken (All Dark)

$11.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken

4 Piece Broasted Chicken

$14.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken (All White)

$15.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

4 Piece Broasted Chicken (All Dark)

$14.00

A StoneYard specialty. Broasted chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, and a dinner roll.

A LA CARTE CHICKEN

8 PC BROASTED

$18.00

12 PC BROASTED

$27.00

16 PC BROASTED

$36.00

4 BREASTS BROASTED

$17.00

A LA CARTE SIDES

(4) DINNER ROLLS

$4.00

LARGE FRIES (1 LB.)

$5.00

LG MASHED POTATO (1 LB.)

$5.00

LG POTATO SALAD (1 LB.)

$5.00

LG COLESLAW (1 LB.)

$5.00

APPETIZERS

APPETIZER PLATTER

APPETIZER PLATTER

$19.50

Boneless wings, mini corn dogs, mozzarella sticks, criss cuts, and onion rings. Served with ranch, sour cream, and marinara.

CHEESE CURDS

CHEESE CURDS

$12.35

White cheddar nuggets fried golden brown.

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.55

A generous portion of our tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP

CHIPS & VIDALIA DIP

$6.50

Fresh fried potato chips served with a side of robust vidalia onion dip. Great for sharing!

CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP

CRAB PEPPER JACK DIP

$15.60

Creamy crab abd pepperjack cheese dip served with garlic crostini.

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)

MOZZARELLA STICKS (5)

$12.35

Our handmade mozzarella sticks fried to perfection and served with marinara sauce.

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$12.35

Mini pretzel bites, lightly salted and served with our homemade beer cheese.

PULLED PORK NACHOS

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$17.55

Smoked pulled pork with a special blend of white cheddar and pepper jack cheese sauce, green onions, fresh tomatoes, and jalapeños piled high on a generous portion of our homemade tortilla chips.

QUESADILLA

$13.65

Shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.

Quesadilla - Chicken

Quesadilla - Chicken

$16.25

Grilled chicken and shredded cheddar jack cheese melted between two grilled tortillas. Served with a side of vegetable fixings, homemade salsa, and sour cream.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.60

Tender steak bites deep fried to a golden brown and served with a side of creamy horseradish sauce.

SUPER NACHOS

SUPER NACHOS

$16.90

Platter of tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Super Nachos - Chicken

Super Nachos - Chicken

$16.90

Platter of tortilla chips, grilled chicken, nacho cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, and jalapeno peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

WINGS

REG TRAD WINGS (10)

REG TRAD WINGS (10)

$14.95

Bone-in wings (approx. 10)

LG TRAD WINGS (20)

LG TRAD WINGS (20)

$27.95

Bone-in wings (approx. 20)

REG BONELESS WINGS (10)

REG BONELESS WINGS (10)

$13.00

Boneless wings (approx. 10)

LG BONELESS WING (20)

LG BONELESS WING (20)

$24.70

Boneless wings (approx. 20)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$16.25

Smoked BBQ pulled pork piled high on a toasted kaiser roll.

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$18.85

Golden fried chicken tenders tossed with our buffalo sauce with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT

CHICKEN BAC/AVO MELT

$18.85

Sliced grilled chicken with cheddar, pepper jack cheese, bacon and fresh sliced avocado. Finished with chimichurri aioli and served on grilled wheatberry bread.

CAESAR WRAP (GRILLED)

CAESAR WRAP (GRILLED)

$15.60

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing rolled in a spinach tortilla.

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

CHICKEN TENDER WRAP

$17.55

Golden fried chicken tenders with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

CHICKEN WRAP (GRILLED)

$17.55

Grilled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

REUBEN

REUBEN

$16.90

Classic corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade zesty 1000 island on toasted marble rye.

CRAN CHICKEN WRAP

CRAN CHICKEN WRAP

$16.90

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, spring mix, red onion, and garlic herb mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$15.60

Beer battered cod served on a toasted kaiser roll with tartar sauce, american cheese, shredded lettuce and pickle slices.

FRENCH DIP

$20.80

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.

GYRO

GYRO

$16.25

Shaved from the Kone; a classic combination of lamb meat, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with cucumber sauce on a toasted pita.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$23.40

Thinly sliced prime rib topped with swiss and american cheese, sauteed onions, peppers, amd mushrooms. Served on a toasted french roll with a side of our homemade au jus.

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$16.90

A 1/2lb. fresh ground sirloin steak patty, chargrilled and served on a kaiser roll with sliced pickles, raw onions, and a butter pat.

TURKEY AVOC WRAP

TURKEY AVOC WRAP

$16.90

Roasted turkey, avocado, spring mix, tomato, onion, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and salsa ranch dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

TURKEY BACON MELT

TURKEY BACON MELT

$15.60

Roasted turkey and crisp bacon on grilled sourdough with swiss and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard.

Turkey Reuben

$16.90

Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade zesty 1000 island on toasted marble rye.

BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.90

Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese and crispy bacon. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

BOURBON BURGER

BOURBON BURGER

$16.90

Topped with onions, sauteed in our very own bourbon glaze, and provolone cheese. Served on a kaiser roll.

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$14.30

Served on a kaiser roll with your choice of cheese. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

HAMBURGER

$13.98

Served on a kaiser roll. Topped with your choices of lettuce, tomato, onion, or pickle.

ROADHOUSE BURGER

ROADHOUSE BURGER

$16.90

Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion rings and chipotle mayo. Served on a kaiser roll.

SW JALAPENO BURGER

SW JALAPENO BURGER

$16.25

Topped with crisp tangled jalapenos and onions. Smothered with pepper jack cheese sauce on a kaiser roll.

TEXAS PATTY MELT

TEXAS PATTY MELT

$16.90

Served on garlic Texas toast with fried onions, pepper jack cheese and a side of salsa ranch dressing.

TURKEY BURGER

TURKEY BURGER

$14.30

Lean and juicy 7oz. turkey patty, charbroiled and served on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

PIZZA

FLATBREAD (CHEESE)

FLATBREAD (CHEESE)

$9.10

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

12'' CHEESE PIZZA

$15.60

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

16'' CHEESE PIZZA

$20.80

The StoneYard's cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

GF CHEESE PIZZA

$18.20

10 1/2'' gluten free cheese pizza with our famous sauce. Then add your choice of toppings for your own creation.

12'' STONEYARD

12'' STONEYARD

$24.70

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

12'' FOUR MEAT

12'' FOUR MEAT

$24.70

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

12'' CHIX BACON RANCH

$24.70

Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.

12'' BBQ CHICKEN

$24.70

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

16'' STONEYARD

16'' STONEYARD

$33.80

Pepperoni, smoked ham, italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' FOUR MEAT

16'' FOUR MEAT

$33.80

Smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

16'' CHIX BACON RANCH

$33.80

Chicken, crispy bacon, and ranch.

16'' BBQ CHICKEN

$33.80

Chicken, red onion, and BBQ.

ENTREES

CHIX TENDER BASKET

CHIX TENDER BASKET

$14.30

Lightly fried and served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

FISH N' CHIPS

FISH N' CHIPS

$18.85

Beer battered cod fillets and french fries served with a side of coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.

FiSH TACOS

FiSH TACOS

$23.40

Two large tacos, each served with 4oz. of pan seared haddock topped with our signature "power house slaw" and pico de gallo. Served with a side of our own sriracha sour cream. Add cajun seasoning for an extra kick!

SRIRACHA SHRIMP TACOS

SRIRACHA SHRIMP TACOS

$20.80

Two large tacos, each served with lightly breaded shrimp with shredded lettuce, tomato, green onion, avocado slices and tropical habanero ranch dressing.

THAI NOODLE BOWL

THAI NOODLE BOWL

$19.50

Lo Mein noodles with julienne chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and our special veggie blend. All tossed with a sweet thai chili sauce and topped with crispy wontons.

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$6.50

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons with your choice of dressing.

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

CRANBERRY PECAN SALAD

$19.50

Fresh mixed greens topped with a grilled chicken breast, candied pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, and feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.90

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a grilled chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.90

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese with a crispy chicken breast and our buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$16.90

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced egg, red onion, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$16.90

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with a grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, red onion, tomato, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with salsa ranch dressing.

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$16.90

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with taco meat, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, black olives, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of salsa ranch.

SOUPS

CUP OF FRENCH ONION

$3.90

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese and croutons.

CROCK OF FRENCH ONION

$7.80

Baked to perfection and served steakhouse style with cheese, croutons, and a puff pastry.

CUP OF CHILI

$3.90

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

CROCK OF CHILI

$7.80

A StoneYard specialty. Ground beef and vegetable with just the right amount of spices.

SIDE ITEMS

BREADSTICKS (6)

BREADSTICKS (6)

$10.40

SIDE COLESLAW

$4.55

SIDE CRISS CUTS

$5.85

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.20

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$3.25

SIDE ONION RINGS (6)

$9.10

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$4.55

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.50

SIDE TATER TOTS

$5.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

N1739 Lily of the Valley Drive, Greenville, WI 54942

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

