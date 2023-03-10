Stow Cafe
118 Great Rd
Stow, MA 01775
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and Cheese
Served with homefries
Egg and Cheese w/ Meat
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage. Served with homefries
Sausage or Bacon Egg and Cheddar Cheese on Biscuit
Served with homefries
Western Sandwich
Eggs scrambled, cheese, green peppers, onions, and ham. Served with homefries
Corned Beef Hash Sandwich
Fried egg, cheese, and corned beef hash. Served with homefries
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Turkey, ham, and swiss cheese sandwich made with two French toast. Add an egg for 1.00. Served with homefries
Greek Sandwich
Spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, and scrambled eggs. Served with homefries
Sweet Morning
3 Buttermilk Pancake
3 buttermilk pancakes - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
3 French Toast
3 pieces of French Toast - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
3 Buttermilk Pancakes Goodies
Choice of chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas
2 Buttermilk Pancakes
2 buttermilk pancakes - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
2 Pieces of French Toast
2 pieces of French Toast - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
Plain Waffle
Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
Waffle Goodies
Topped with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberreis, Chocolate Chips, or Bananas. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
3 Crunch Nut French Toast
Thick sliced bread dipped in walnuts and cereal then grilled golden brown. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
Bella's Waffle
Loaded with nutella, strawberries, bannana's and whipped cream
**Add Real Maple Syrup **
Stow Cafe Combos
Combo #1: 2 eggs, pancakes, and bacon or sausage
Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)
Combo #2: 2 eggs, French toast, and bacon or sausage
Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)
Combo #3: 2 eggs, Plain Waffle, and bacon or sausage
Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)
Combo #4: 2 eggs, French toast and corned beef hash
Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)
Combo #5: eggs, cinnamon roll French toast and bacon
Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)
Breakfast Sides
Bacon Sausage or Ham
Bagel
Plain, everything, honey whole grain. Add Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter $1.00
Corned Beef Hash
Hash Brown (1)
Large Home Fries
Muffins
Portuguese Muffin
Small Home Fries
Side Toast
Choose from English muffin, white, wheat, raisin, marble rye
1 Plain Pancake
1 Plain French Toast
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese and Fries
Chicken Fingers and Fries
Cheeseburger and Fries
Little American
Scrambled eggs with bacon, toast, and home fries
Kid's Combo
1 Scrambled egg, bacon, toast, home fries, and 1 pancake
M&M Pancakes w/ Bacon or Sausage
Mickey Mouse Waffle w/ Bacon or Sausage
Plain Pancake w/ Bacon or Sausage
Healthy Side
Yogurt with fruit and granola
cup or bowl
Oatmeal with fruit
cup or bowl
Fruit
cup or bowl
Egg White scrambled with toast and melon
Healthy Scramble
Egg whites, w/ onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and feta cheese. Served w/ Toast and Melon
3 Gluten Free French Toast
3 Whole Grain Pancakes
Breakfast Specialties
American Way
2 Eggs any style with bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Meatless American
2 eggs any style. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Portuguese Way
2 eggs any style with Kielbasa.Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs served on grilled English muffin with Canadian baconand Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Eggs Benedict on Tomatoes
2 poached eggs served on grilled English muffin over tomatoes and covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Eggs Benedict Florentine
2 poached eggs served on grilleed English muffin over spinach and covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Breakfast Biscuit
Turkey sausage patty, scrambled eggswith cheddar cheese. Served with buttered biscuit and home fries
Country Breakfast
2 poached eggs served on corned beef hash.Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Country Benedict
2 poached eggs served on a biscuit with corned beef hash and Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Omelettes
Cheese Omelet
Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Cheese w/ Bacon, Sausage, or Ham Omelet
Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Western Omelet
A mix of green peppers, onions, ham, and american cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Mediterranean Omelet
Made with feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and olives.Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Portuguese Omelet
Made with Kielbasa, onions, green peppers, and pepperjack cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Southwestern Omelet
The mixed taste of onions, green peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and a side of salsa. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Made with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Super Veggie Omelet
A mix of onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Steak Bomb Omelet
Made with shaved steak and cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Corned beef hash and cheese . Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Your Way Omelet
Build your omelet your way with 3 topping choices. Served with home fries and choice of toast.
Supreme Omelet
Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast
Classic Denver Omelet
Smoked Ham, Onions, Red Peppers and Cheddar Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast
Loaded Hash Brown Omelet
Hash Brown, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream on Top Served with Home Fries & Toast
House Specials
Kevin's Breakfast
Breakfast Skillet
Smoked Bacon, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, home fried & cheese. With 2 sunny eggs on Top, all in on Pan
Route 117 Breakfast
3 eggs, 3 sausage, 3 piece of bacon Served with Home Fries and Texas Toast
Mark's Way Sandwich
Fried Egg, American Cheese, Maple Sausage & Hash Brown. Served on Grilled Texas with Tropical Fruit
The Hangover Sandwich
Scramble Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Hash Brown. Served on Ciabatta Bread with Home Fries
House Frittata
Sausage Burrito
Scrambled Eggs with pepper jack cheese, sausage, grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with Home Fries on Flour Tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Served with home fries on flour tortilla
Kielbasa Burrito
Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, kielbasa, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapenos and tomatoes Served with home fries on flour tortilla
Max's Burrito
Bourbon Chicken & Waffle
Served with Bacon & Maple Syrup
Patriots Waffle
Filled with Strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Served with Bacon, Sausage OR home fries
House Deluxe Benedict
2 eggs poached, with bacon, spinach and tomatoes. Covered with hollandaise sauce. Served on Portuguese muffin with home fries
Turkey Sausage Benedict
Served on Biscuit with Home Fries
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Served with eggs and bacon
Loaded Crunchy French Toast
3 pieces filled with with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. served with bacon or sausage
Black Forest Pancakes
2 Buttermilk pancakes filled with strawberries, blueberries and chocolate chips. Raspberry sauce on top. served with bacon or sausage
Hawaii Pancakes
2 buttermilk pancakes filled with coconut flakes and pineapple, whipped cream on the side. served with bacon or sausage
Lunch Menu
Salads
Large House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives
Large House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives
Large House Salad w/ Buffalo Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives
Large House Salad w/ Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives
Large House Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Large Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Large Caesar Salad w/ Buffalo Chicken
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Large Caesar Salad w/ Crispy Chicken
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Large Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp
Chef's Salad
Turkey, ham, and Cheese
Tuna Salad
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Triple Decker Club
Ham and Cheese Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Smoked Turkey Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Tuna Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
American Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Cheeseburger Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
BLT Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Chicken Cutlet Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Triple Decker Club
Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50
Chicken Ranch Bacon Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50
Steak Bomb Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50
Greek Salad Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.54
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50
Sandwiches
Tuna Melt
BLT
Deluxe Grilled Cheese
American and Cheddar w/ Bacon, Tomato, and Chipolte Mayo
Grilled Turkey
Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese
Chicken Breast
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese, onions, pickles, tomatoes
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Lettuce and tomato
Classic Pastrami Ruben
Shaved Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss
Pastrami
Cheese and mustard
Trainwreck Sandwich
Shaved Pastrami, bacon, ham,Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo & cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, cheese
Deluxe Turkey Burger
Spring mix, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese
Southwestern Burger
Grilled onions and peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and peperjack cheese
Swiss and Mushroom Burger
With lettuce and tomatoes
BBQ Cheddar Burger
Grilled onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Buffalo Burger
With blue cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno, and onions
Big Max Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and chipolte mayo
Bella's Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon, and chipolte chicken
Appetizers
Beverages
Chocolate Milk
V8
Kid's Juice
Kid's Milk
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Med Iced Coffee
Lg Iced Coffee
Jumbo Iced Coffee
Coffee
ToGo Coffee SM
ToGo Coffee MD
ToGo Coffee LG
Hot Tea
Sm Orange Juice
Lg Orange Juice
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Juice Bottle
Coke Product Bottle
Water Bottle
SM Apple Juice
LG Apple Juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer delicious home-cooked breakfasts and lunches in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. We cook our food from scratch and deliver it with friendly, excellent service. Please stop by for a cup of coffee, a hearty home-cooked meal or to purchase a gift certificate. We look forward to serving you!
118 Great Rd, Stow, MA 01775