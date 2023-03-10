Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese

$5.99

Served with homefries

Egg and Cheese w/ Meat

$6.99

Bacon, Ham, or Sausage. Served with homefries

Sausage or Bacon Egg and Cheddar Cheese on Biscuit

$7.99

Served with homefries

Western Sandwich

$8.99

Eggs scrambled, cheese, green peppers, onions, and ham. Served with homefries

Corned Beef Hash Sandwich

$7.99

Fried egg, cheese, and corned beef hash. Served with homefries

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, and swiss cheese sandwich made with two French toast. Add an egg for 1.00. Served with homefries

Greek Sandwich

$8.99

Spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, and scrambled eggs. Served with homefries

Sweet Morning

3 Buttermilk Pancake

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancakes - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

3 French Toast

$8.99

3 pieces of French Toast - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

3 Buttermilk Pancakes Goodies

$9.99

Choice of chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries, or bananas

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

2 buttermilk pancakes - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

2 Pieces of French Toast

$6.99

2 pieces of French Toast - Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

Plain Waffle

$8.99

Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

Waffle Goodies

$9.99

Topped with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberreis, Chocolate Chips, or Bananas. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

3 Crunch Nut French Toast

$9.99

Thick sliced bread dipped in walnuts and cereal then grilled golden brown. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00

Bella's Waffle

$11.99

Loaded with nutella, strawberries, bannana's and whipped cream

**Add Real Maple Syrup **

$2.00

Stow Cafe Combos

Combo #1: 2 eggs, pancakes, and bacon or sausage

$12.99

Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)

Combo #2: 2 eggs, French toast, and bacon or sausage

$12.99

Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)

Combo #3: 2 eggs, Plain Waffle, and bacon or sausage

$13.99

Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)

Combo #4: 2 eggs, French toast and corned beef hash

$13.99

Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)

Combo #5: eggs, cinnamon roll French toast and bacon

$13.99

Served w/ home fries and toast (Bagel or Portugese Muffin $1.25)

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Sausage or Ham

$5.75

Bagel

$2.75

Plain, everything, honey whole grain. Add Cream Cheese or Peanut Butter $1.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.75

Hash Brown (1)

$1.75

Large Home Fries

$5.99

Muffins

$2.80

Portuguese Muffin

$2.75

Small Home Fries

$3.99

Side Toast

$2.25

Choose from English muffin, white, wheat, raisin, marble rye

1 Plain Pancake

$2.99

1 Plain French Toast

$2.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

$9.99

Little American

$7.25

Scrambled eggs with bacon, toast, and home fries

Kid's Combo

$9.25

1 Scrambled egg, bacon, toast, home fries, and 1 pancake

M&M Pancakes w/ Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

Mickey Mouse Waffle w/ Bacon or Sausage

$7.99

Plain Pancake w/ Bacon or Sausage

$6.99

Healthy Side

Yogurt with fruit and granola

$4.99+

cup or bowl

Oatmeal with fruit

$4.99+

cup or bowl

Fruit

$4.99+

cup or bowl

Egg White scrambled with toast and melon

$8.75

Healthy Scramble

$12.99

Egg whites, w/ onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and feta cheese. Served w/ Toast and Melon

3 Gluten Free French Toast

$9.99

3 Whole Grain Pancakes

$9.99

Breakfast Specialties

American Way

$8.99

2 Eggs any style with bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Meatless American

$6.50

2 eggs any style. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Portuguese Way

$10.99

2 eggs any style with Kielbasa.Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

2 poached eggs served on grilled English muffin with Canadian baconand Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Eggs Benedict on Tomatoes

$10.99

2 poached eggs served on grilled English muffin over tomatoes and covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$10.99

2 poached eggs served on grilleed English muffin over spinach and covered with Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Biscuit

$10.99

Turkey sausage patty, scrambled eggswith cheddar cheese. Served with buttered biscuit and home fries

Country Breakfast

$10.99

2 poached eggs served on corned beef hash.Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Country Benedict

$12.99

2 poached eggs served on a biscuit with corned beef hash and Hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Omelettes

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Cheese w/ Bacon, Sausage, or Ham Omelet

$10.99

Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Western Omelet

$11.99

A mix of green peppers, onions, ham, and american cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Mediterranean Omelet

$11.99

Made with feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and olives.Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Portuguese Omelet

$11.99

Made with Kielbasa, onions, green peppers, and pepperjack cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Southwestern Omelet

$12.99

The mixed taste of onions, green peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and a side of salsa. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

Made with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Super Veggie Omelet

$13.99

A mix of onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Steak Bomb Omelet

$13.99

Made with shaved steak and cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$13.99

Corned beef hash and cheese . Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Your Way Omelet

$11.99

Build your omelet your way with 3 topping choices. Served with home fries and choice of toast.

Supreme Omelet

$13.99

Ham, Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast

Classic Denver Omelet

$13.99

Smoked Ham, Onions, Red Peppers and Cheddar Cheese Served with Home Fries & Toast

Loaded Hash Brown Omelet

$13.99

Hash Brown, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Sour Cream on Top Served with Home Fries & Toast

House Specials

Corned Beef Hash, 3 eggs, Bacon and English Muffin. Served w/ Home Fries

Kevin's Breakfast

$13.99

Breakfast Skillet

$13.99

Smoked Bacon, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, home fried & cheese. With 2 sunny eggs on Top, all in on Pan

Route 117 Breakfast

$13.99

3 eggs, 3 sausage, 3 piece of bacon Served with Home Fries and Texas Toast

Mark's Way Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Egg, American Cheese, Maple Sausage & Hash Brown. Served on Grilled Texas with Tropical Fruit

The Hangover Sandwich

$11.99

Scramble Eggs with Cheddar Cheese, Bourbon Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Hash Brown. Served on Ciabatta Bread with Home Fries

House Frittata

$14.99

Sausage Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled Eggs with pepper jack cheese, sausage, grilled onions, green peppers and tomatoes. Served with Home Fries on Flour Tortilla

Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Served with home fries on flour tortilla

Kielbasa Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with pepper jack cheese, kielbasa, grilled onions, green peppers, jalapenos and tomatoes Served with home fries on flour tortilla

Max's Burrito

$13.99

Bourbon Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Served with Bacon & Maple Syrup

Patriots Waffle

$12.99

Filled with Strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Served with Bacon, Sausage OR home fries

House Deluxe Benedict

$12.99

2 eggs poached, with bacon, spinach and tomatoes. Covered with hollandaise sauce. Served on Portuguese muffin with home fries

Turkey Sausage Benedict

$12.99

Served on Biscuit with Home Fries

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.99

Served with eggs and bacon

Loaded Crunchy French Toast

$12.99

3 pieces filled with with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. served with bacon or sausage

Black Forest Pancakes

$12.99

2 Buttermilk pancakes filled with strawberries, blueberries and chocolate chips. Raspberry sauce on top. served with bacon or sausage

Hawaii Pancakes

$12.99

2 buttermilk pancakes filled with coconut flakes and pineapple, whipped cream on the side. served with bacon or sausage

Lunch Menu

Salads

Large House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives

Large House Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives

Large House Salad w/ Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives

Large House Salad w/ Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives

Large House Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, peppers, and olives

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad w/ Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad w/ Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Large Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Greek Salad w/ Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Turkey, ham, and Cheese

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$12.00

Triple Decker Club

Ham and Cheese Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Smoked Turkey Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Tuna Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

American Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Cheeseburger Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

BLT Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Chicken Cutlet Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Includes bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo. White or Wheat Bread. Served with Fries or Chips

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50

Chicken Ranch Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50

Steak Bomb Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50

Greek Salad Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.54

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Served w/ French Fries or Chips. Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries or Fruit add 1.50

Sandwiches

Tuna Melt

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$11.99

American and Cheddar w/ Bacon, Tomato, and Chipolte Mayo

Grilled Turkey

$10.99

Honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese

Chicken Breast

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Blue cheese, onions, pickles, tomatoes

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce and tomato

Classic Pastrami Ruben

$12.99

Shaved Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss

Pastrami

$13.99

Cheese and mustard

Trainwreck Sandwich

$13.99

Shaved Pastrami, bacon, ham,Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo & cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, cheese

Deluxe Turkey Burger

$12.99

Spring mix, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese

Southwestern Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions and peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and peperjack cheese

Swiss and Mushroom Burger

$13.99

With lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Grilled onions, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Buffalo Burger

$13.99

With blue cheese, tomatoes, jalapeno, and onions

Big Max Burger

$14.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and chipolte mayo

Bella's Chicken Cutlet

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon, and chipolte chicken

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Onions Rings

$5.99

Soft Pretzel

$8.99

( 3 ) pieces served with mustard

Mozzarella Wedges

$9.99

( 6 ) pieces served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

( 7 ) Pieces served with blue cheese

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

V8

$2.95

Kid's Juice

$2.25

Kid's Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Med Iced Coffee

$2.69

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.29

Jumbo Iced Coffee

$3.89

Coffee

$2.95

ToGo Coffee SM

$2.09

ToGo Coffee MD

$2.49

ToGo Coffee LG

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.95

Sm Orange Juice

$2.25

Lg Orange Juice

$3.25

Sm Milk

$2.25

Lg Milk

$3.25

Juice Bottle

$2.95

Coke Product Bottle

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.75

SM Apple Juice

$2.25

LG Apple Juice

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We offer delicious home-cooked breakfasts and lunches in a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. We cook our food from scratch and deliver it with friendly, excellent service. Please stop by for a cup of coffee, a hearty home-cooked meal or to purchase a gift certificate. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

118 Great Rd, Stow, MA 01775

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

