The Strand

412 Reviews

$$

807 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Chicken
Strand Burger
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$5.50

Olde Hearth Bread Co. pretzel with dijon mustard & pimento cheese

Snapper Cakes

$8.00

comeback sauce

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$14.50

applewood-smoked cheddar, Rutland Red, Toma Point Reyes, tomato jam, toasted nuts, crostini

Standbys

Fried Fish

$18.00

fresh catch of the day, fries, coleslaw

Chicken & Fries

$13.00Out of stock

buttermilk chicken strips, fries, honey mustard sauce

Plain Burger

$14.00

7 oz. grass-fed beef patty, brioche bun, fries

Steak Frites

$23.00

chimi sauce, seasonal vegetable

Strand Burger

Strand Burger

$17.00

7 oz. grass-fed beef pattie, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, roasted jalapeno, blue cheese dressing on brioche bun, fries

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$15.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, honey mustard on brioche bun, coleslaw

OG Burger

OG Burger

$15.50

American cheese, chopped onion, lettuce, pickles, fancy sauce, fries

Greens

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

Buttermilk Chicken Salad

$17.00

mixed local greens, fried chicken breast, tomato, bacon, asparagus, herb buttermilk dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, kale, parmesan, croutons, fried capers, pickled egg, housemade caesar dressing *dressing contains raw egg*

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

mixed lettuces, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.50

Fries

$5.50

Veg of the Day

$4.50

Dinner

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$31.00

blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable

Alabama Chicken

Alabama Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

dry-rubbed chicken breast, Alabama white sauce, fried macaroni & cheese, red cabbage slaw

Roasted Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

new potatoes, haricots verts, sauce gribiche

Beer

Petrus Aged Pale (750ml)

$14.00
Jester King Saison

Jester King Saison

$20.00Out of stock

Saison Américaine

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea (sweetened)

$2.50

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

San Pellegrino (750ml)

$6.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Kombucha - Farm Boy Produce

$5.50

Merch

Strand Hat

$20.00

Strand Shirt

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small neighborhood restaurant with the purpose of becoming an everyday tradition in the larger fabric of Orlando.

Website

Location

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
The Strand image
The Strand image

