Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strand Bistro & Chophouse

review star

No reviews yet

167 W Cherry St

Jesup, GA 31545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chophouse Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Ceasar
Veggie Delight

Appetizers

Queso Blanco Dip

$6.99

Rich and velvety cheese served with corn tortilla chips.

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Battered and fried mozzarella dusted with herbs and served with homemade marinara.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Battered fries topped with Chili and Queso.

Meatballs Marinara

$7.99

Meatballs, marinara topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in oven. served with breadstick.

Green Bean App

$7.99

Battered and seasoned.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Artichoke hearts, spinach, and a blend of Italian cheeses.

Classic Bruschetta

$8.99

Sliced baguette, fresh tomatoes, crisp basil, onions, feta cheese, balsamic glaze.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.99

Brushed with a sweet and savory glaze.

Oven Baked Wings

$12.99

Tossed with your favorite sauce and served with celery sticks. Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, Kickin BBQ, Jamaican Jerk, Teriyaki

Breadsticks

$6.99

Fried green tomatoes

$7.99

Pork Skins

$6.99

Zucchini Fries

$8.99

Heros

Bistro Club

$9.59

Sliced ham, sliced turkey and bacon, tomatoes, Italian cheese, crisp lettuce, seasonings , house mayo, lite oil and vinegar. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

My Italian

$9.59

Sliced ham, pepperoni, salami, romaine lettuce, red onion, Italian cheese, seasonings, lite oil and vinegar, and house mayo. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Meatball Sub

$9.59

Meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella cheeses and toasted. Served with chips and pickle

Calzones & Strombolis

Add your choice of stuffings for $1 each

Calzone

$12.99

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, homemade seasonings, served with Marinara.

Stromboli

$12.99

Marinara, mozzarella, fresh garlic, homemade seasonings.

Pizza

10"-Cauliflower Crust available $1.99 extra

B.Y.O.P

$11.99

We start with the cheese! You add the rest! Your choice of toppings $1. Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Hamburger, Feta, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers, Jalapeno, Pineapple, Black olives, Fresh garlic, Spinach.

Veggie Delight

$15.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, spinach, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Bianca

$14.99

Mozzarella, Feta and Parmesan cheese over an olive oil base with fresh garlic and basil.

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

Pizza Bruchetta

$15.99

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, fresh basil, oregano, and balsamic glaze.

Hawaiian

$15.99

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella, fresh basil.

Meatlover

$16.99

Pepperoni, bacon, ham , sausage, hamburger.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$16.99

Grilled chicken, spicy buffalo and ranch sauce, red onions, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Strandclassic!

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, onions , peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

Prom Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Pastas

Meatballs Linguine

$12.99

Homemade meat sauce served over pasta linguine and topped with fresh parmesan cheese and house seasonings.

Chicken & Broccoli

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, seasoned broccoli, linguine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Shrimp Scampii Alfredo

$14.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp swimming in a lemon, garlic, Alfredo sauce tossed with seasoned red bell peppers. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Handhelds

Philly Cheesteak

$12.99

Sirloin beefsteak, cheese, grilled banana peppers & onions. Served with battered fries.

Chophouse Burger

$13.99

Angus beef chargrilled. Lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles, rosemary garlic aioli served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Chophouse Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled eggs, shredded cheese. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar

$13.99

Grilled and seasoned chicken breast over crisp romaine. Topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing on the side. Served with a garlic breadstick.

Strawberry Salad

$14.99

Steaks & More

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$16.99

Tangy bourbon glaze over two grilled chicken breasts. Served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled and seasoned and topped with homemade butter. Served with broccoli and

Sirloin

$22.99

A Chophouse classic! Served with house salad and your choice of one side

Ribeye

$26.99

Boneless prime cut steak. Served with your choice of side and a house salad.

Chopped Steak

$14.99

All My Children

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Served with fries and drink.

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Linguine noodles in Alfredo sauce served with a bread stick and drink.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

5 nuggets served with fries and dipping sauce. Drink included.

Kids Pizza

$7.99

small cheese pizza. Served with drink. Extra toppings $1

Sides

Broccoli

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$2.99

Pasta salad

$2.99

Green Bean side

$3.99Out of stock

Mash Pot

$3.99

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

Layers of salted caramel and creamy cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.

Whole Pie

$45.00

Lava Cake

$8.99

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Dasani Bottled Water

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant. Pizza , pasta, steaks and more. Full service bar with craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Location

167 W Cherry St, Jesup, GA 31545

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Historic Strand Dinner Cinema - 169 W Cherry
orange starNo Reviews
169 W Cherry Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
Jesup Drive-In Theatre - 3686 Savannah Hwy
orange star4.0 • 17
3686 Savannah Hwy Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3152 us hwy 301 glennville, GA 30427
View restaurantnext
The Japanese Grill - 112 West Barnard Street
orange starNo Reviews
112B West Barnard Street Glenville, GA 30427
View restaurantnext
JJ's Bar And Grill
orange starNo Reviews
726 East Oglethorpe Highway Hinesville, GA 31313
View restaurantnext
Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria - -217 Wurzburg St
orange starNo Reviews
-217 Wurzburg St Ft Stewart, GA 31314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jesup

Jesup Drive-In Theatre - 3686 Savannah Hwy
orange star4.0 • 17
3686 Savannah Hwy Jesup, GA 31545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jesup
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston