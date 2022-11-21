Strand Bistro & Chophouse
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full service restaurant. Pizza , pasta, steaks and more. Full service bar with craft beer and specialty cocktails.
Location
167 W Cherry St, Jesup, GA 31545
Gallery
