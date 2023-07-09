A map showing the location of The Stray Dog Tavern View gallery

The Stray Dog Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

3911 Skippack Pike

Skippack, PA 19474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZERS/BAR SNACKS

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

Classic Recipe, Honey-Black Pepper Bacon

PARM FRIES

$6.00

Tossed in Fresh Garlic, Parsley and Parmesan

PLAIN FRIES

$6.00

Salt and Pepper

GEN TSO CAULI

$9.00

General Tso Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds

FRIED PICKS

$8.00

Dill Pickle, Ranch Dressing

CALAMARI

$13.00

Cherry pepper, fresh lemon, house marinara

PRETZ N CHZ

$11.00

Fresh Broccoli Florets, Sliced Green Apple

NACHOS

$14.00

Corn Salsa, Tomato, Jalapeno, Sour Cream, Melted Cheddar

COCO SHRIMP

$12.00

Pina colada sauce, fresh lemon

CRAB DIP

$14.00

Old bay, cream cheese, cheddar,

PIEROGI

$11.00

potato, cheddar, rosemary butter

TENDERS

$12.00

hand breaded to order, Heaven Hill bourbon BBQ, honey mustard,

BNLSS WINGS

$14.00

mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey

REG WINGS

$14.00

mild, hot, sweet thai chili, honey-bourbon bbq, hot honey

BRUSSELS

$9.00

---------------

RAW BAR

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.50

cocktail, lemon, 6pcs

---------------

SOUPS AND SALADS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.50

beef broth, sherry, vidalia onion, house crouton, swiss and provolone baked in a crock

THREE BEAN CHILI

$7.50

sour cream, homestyle cornbread, honey-butter

SOUP OF THE DAY

made fresh daily, ask for today's selections

COBB SALAD

$15.00

bacon, boiled egg, romaine, tomato, roasted corn red onion, pickled string beans, cheddar, blue

BEET SALAD

$15.00

whipped goat cheese, arugula, orange zest, toasted almond, olive oil, balsamic glaze

STRWBRY BRTA SALAD

$15.00

Fresh Sliced Strawberry, Toasted Almond, Arugula, XVOO, Balsamic Glaze

RST PEAR SALAD

$15.00

arugula, crispy bacon, gorgonzola blue cheese, candied walnuts, golden raisin, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil,

CAESAR SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

---------------

CLAMS AND MUSSELS

CLAMS RED

$14.00

hot cherry pepper, house marinara

MUSSELS RED

$14.00

hot cherry pepper, house marinara

CLAMS WHITE

$14.00

caramelized leeks, garlic butter, white wine

MUSSELS WHITE

$14.00

caramelized leeks, garlic butter, white wine

---------------

PUB MAINS

LMN CHX PSTA

$21.00

STK TIPS

$24.00

char-grilled to temp filet mignon, horseradish mashed potato, garlic sauteed spinach, red wine demi glace

BRISKT PLTR

$24.00

hand-cut fries, brown sugar baked beans, coleslaw

CRAB CAKE PLTR

$21.00

roasted corn salad, garlic-parsley fries, lemon and butter broccoli,

FISH N CHIP

$21.00

lager beer battered cod, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tartar, lemon

BRICK CHX

$21.00

boneless 1/2 chicken, honey-bourbon glaze, charred broccolini, garlic mashed potato

MAC N' CHZ

$13.00

crispy bacon, elbow pasta

POT PIE

$17.00

homemade chicken stock, rosemary, mirepoix, green peas, french puff pastry, herb butter

JAMBALAYA

$24.00

SALMON ENTREE

$21.00

---------------

PREMIUM STEAK BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on Cooper’s sharp american, lettuce, tomato, red onion, smokehouse sauce

TAVERN BURGER

$17.00

local bacon, sharp cheddar, house-made red onion jam

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$17.00

French soup onions, sauteed local mushrooms, swiss, sherry dijon aioli

BACON BLEU BURGER

$17.00

local bacon, cheddar cheese, whipped gorgonzola

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$17.00

pepperjack, red pepper relish, sliced avocado, LTO

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$17.00

---------------

SANDWICHES

GRL CHZ SAND

$15.00

fresh mozz., provolone, roasted reds on garlic bread, side of marinara sauce

CHX SAND

$16.00

tabasco mayo, honey drizzle, potato roll

FISH TACO

$16.00

chipotle crema, cilantro, slaw, lime

CRAB CAKE SAND

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, old bay mayo, potato roll

REUBEN

$17.00

house made pastrami, OR hand carved turkey

RST BEEF SAND

$15.00

cheddar/horseradish OR sharp prov/hot cherry pep

STEAK SAND

$19.00

balsamic onion,gorgonzola cream, long roll

---------------

PIZZA

TOMATO PIE

$11.00

roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, grated romano

NEPA PIZZA

$13.00

three cheese blend, thin sliced onion, jersey tomato sauce, basil, oregano

BURRATA PIZZA

$15.00

burrata, roasted cherry tomato, basil, XVOO, balsamic glaze

ITAL VEG PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, artichoke, broccolini, house roasted red peppers, shaved parm, xvoo, basil, jersey tomato sauce

MUSH TRUF PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, fontina, wild mushroom blend, rosemary, shaved parm, white truffle oil,

FIG & PROS PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, fresh figs, arugula, xvoo, balsamic glaze

BRISKET PIZZA

$16.00

overnight smoked brisket, red onion, three cheese blend, barbecue sauce

---------------

DESSERTS

S’MORES POT DE CRÈME

$7.50

semisweet milk chocolate pot de creme, toasted marshmallow, graham cracker

CHOCOLATE PEANUT LAYER CAKE

$7.50

rich chocolate cake, peanut butter buttercream, milk chocolate ganache

STRAWBERRY CREME BRULEE

$7.50

fall baking spice, Jenn’s mom's secret recipe whipped cream

WARM APPLE DUMPLINGS

$6.00

apple slices wrapped and baked in croissant dough, fall spice syrup, milky caramel

MINI CANNOLI TRIO

$6.00

three classic ricotta and chocolate chip cannolis

---------------

SEASONAL AND CHEFS SPECIALTIES

SIMPLY GRILLED SALMON

$21.00

turmeric rice, charred lemon, olive oil, fresh herbs, charred broccolini

CAJUN SEAFOOD BOIL

$27.00

clams, mussels, shrimp, andouille sausage, boiled potato, corn on the cob, cornbread, honey butter

BAKED CLAMS OREGANATA

$13.00

littleneck clams, fresh herbs, garlic, bread crumbs

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$35.00

garlic, butter, fresh herbs, corn on the cob, boiled potato

CHAR GRILLED SWORDFISH STEAK

$26.00

preserved lemon, olive, caper, olive oil and oregano fingerlings

GRILLED SUMMER VEG WITH TAHINI

$9.00

char-grilled summer vegetables with tahini dressing

ARANCINI

$10.00

risotto balls stuffed with fontina cheese and served with house vodka sauce

SEA SCALLOPS

$25.00

pan seared day boat scallops, spring pea, shallot and saffron risotto, jersey corn and saffron broth

FRESH TOMATO AND BASIL PASTA

$18.00

pan roasted fresh cherry tomatoes, fresh torn basil, garlic, chili pepper, pecorino romano, fresh tagliatelli

---------------

EXTRA SAUCES

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

MILD

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

HOT HONEY

$0.50

THAI CHILI

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

HONEY BOURBON BBQ

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

RUSSIAN

$0.50

AU JUS

HORSERADISH

$0.50

COCKTAIL

$0.50

CHERRY PEPS

$0.50

DRAWN BUTTER

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50

TARTAR

SOUR CREAM

JALAPENOS

brunch

stfd Frnch tst

$15.00

sprng grdn omlt

$15.00

lob avo omlt

$18.00

briskt omlt

$17.00

classic egg benny

$15.00

chx n wafl

$16.00

skillt brkfst

$16.00

stk n eggs

$24.00

side bacon

$5.50

side andouille

$5.50

side frt/yog/hon/gran

$5.50

brkfst potato

$5.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS FOOD

KIDS PASTA

$8.00

KIDS TENDERS

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3911 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Timeout Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4024 West Skippack Pike Skippack, PA 19474
View restaurantnext
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course
orange starNo Reviews
2250 Rittenhouse Road Harleysville, PA 19438
View restaurantnext
Lederach Corner Store - Piano Bar
orange starNo Reviews
701 Cross Road Lederach, PA 19450
View restaurantnext
The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sumneytown pike KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,044
1650 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
3815 Ridge Pike Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Skippack
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston