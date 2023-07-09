The Stray Dog Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3911 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mainland Grille at Mainland Golf Course
No Reviews
2250 Rittenhouse Road Harleysville, PA 19438
View restaurant